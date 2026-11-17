Are you ready to get creative? With six teams on bye, I only have 19 running backs projected to score even 11 PPR Fantasy points in full PPR. In other words, in 12-team leagues, there are not close to enough starting running backs for everyone to start. That is going to mean trusting some backs who let us down last week and going back to some backs who we'd long ago left for dead.

One of those backs you'll probably have to go back to is Omarion Hampton. Hampton had his first 100-yard game of the season on Monday night against the Ravens and even added a touchdown. Most weeks, I would say that it is just one game and we need to see it again to really trust it. This week, I think you probably just have to start him and hope it was real. Hampton has a good matchup against a Jets defense that is giving up 4.5 yards per carry to running backs and he could have a good game script as the Chargers are actually favored in this game.

A guy who let us down, who you may have to go back to, is Travis Etienne. Etienne produced just 34 yards on 11 touches in a prime matchup against the Panthers, so there isn't a lot there to make you optimistic. I do think there was some chance the Saints were just ramping him back up as his 33% snap share was a season-low. We saw this with Jordyn Tyson in his first game two weeks ago, and then Tyson's playing time went way up. I am hopeful the same thing happens with Etienne this week and he is at least worth a start in full PPR leagues.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 11 RB preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Adds (RB Preview) Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 239 REC 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Croskey-Merritt is technically still on Injured Reserve and there is no guarantee he will play in Week 11, but if he does, we would consider starting him as a high-end RB2. Even if he misses this week, the Commanders' next two games are against the Cardinals and Titans, so Croskey-Merritt could return with a bang. I don't think Rachaad White has done enough to take the RB1 job. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -16.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 187 REC 6 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 I'm on an island with this one, but I still believe Knight may be the best option on the waiver wire. He has been by far the best rusher on the Cardinals and Carson Beck just missed him on a deep route that would have made Knight's Week 10 much better. Don't worry too much about Knight's five carries last week; the Cardinals only ran 34 offensive plays. That's a little more than half of what they have averaged this year. Austin Ekeler RB WAS Washington • #30

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats RUYDS 109 REC 10 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 If Croskey-Merritt is not back this week, then Austin Ekeler could be a good Week 11 flex. He had 13 touches in their most recent game and the matchup against Cincinnati isn't one you have to avoid. If anything, it should mean more passing and Ekeler is still good in the passing game.

Stashes (RB Preview) Seth McGowan RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats RUYDS 285 REC 5 REYDS 9 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.7 I don't want to start McGowan against Houston, but he should not be on the waiver wire. Much like I wrote about Emmett Johnson last Tuesday, if the starter misses time, the backup is a top-12 running back. McGowan has scored a touchdown each of the past two weeks and is averaging an impressive 5.2 yards per carry. He is one of the top handcuffs to roster.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 18.2 RB RNK 3rd YTD Stats RUYDS 711 REC 31 REYDS 247 TD 9 FPTS/G 20.1 I am going right back to Hubbard as my top DFS play at running back this week. While his price did go up 10%, he is still underpriced as my number three running back on the slate. The Panthers may be transitioning to a more run-heavy attack and the Ravens defense just gave up 100 yards rushing to Omarion Hampton.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -16.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 5.9 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 187 REC 6 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Knight is dirt cheap; no one will want to play him last week, and he has big-play ability to make your day in just one play. I also think we could see a little more in the passing game as the Cardinals encourage Carson Beck to get the ball out faster against the Chiefs' improved pass rush. This is a contrarian play only.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting running backs will be updated throughout the week, so check back regularly.