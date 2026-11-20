Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) are out for the Jets in Week 11 at the Chargers, and I'm expecting a big game for Adonai Mitchell. He's one of my favorite sleepers for this scoring period.



Garrett Wilson is a must-start receiver, but Mitchell should be started in all three-receiver leagues. Both have the chance for a big performance, especially with Geno Smith (ankle) able to play.



The Chargers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 14 receivers have scored at least 10.6 PPR points against Los Angeles this year, including four sets of teammates with Kendrick Bourne and Michael Wilson in Week 1, Tre Tucker and Cody White in Week 2, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed in Week 4 and Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson in Week 9. That bodes well for Wilson and Mitchell, who should be the focal point for Smith.



Targets haven't been an issue for Mitchell of late, with at least seven in each of his past three games against Las Vegas, Kansas City and Buffalo, but he scored 8.9 PPR points or less in each outing against the Chiefs and Bills. I'm hopeful the targets will be there again in Week 11, and he should deliver a solid stat line.

Week 11 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats PAYDS 1730 RUYDS 116 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 16.9 Nix played well prior to his bye in Week 10 with at least 19.7 Fantasy points in three consecutive outings against Arizona, Kansas City and Carolina. He has a great matchup in Week 11 against the Raiders, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and I would use Nix as a low-end starter in all leagues. Eight quarterbacks in a row have passed for multiple touchdowns against Las Vegas, and Nix has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of four career meetings with the Raiders. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats PAYDS 2547 RUYDS 18 TD 24 INT 9 FPTS/G 23.2 Cousins had a solid return to the Vikings in Week 10 at Green Bay with 19.4 Fantasy points, and I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 11 against San Francisco. The 49ers have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points, but the lone quarterback who failed to reach that mark over that span was Cousins in Week 9 with the Raiders. In that game, Michael Mayer lost two potential touchdowns (he fumbled at the goal line and had a touchdown negated by a penalty), and Cousins threw an interception in the end zone as well. He should fare better in the rematch, and I wouldn't be surprised if Cousins outscored Brock Purdy in Week 11. Cam Ward QB TEN Tennessee • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats PAYDS 1714 RUYDS 151 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 15 Ward has played well in his past two games against Cincinnati and Jacksonville, scoring at least 23.1 Fantasy points in each outing, and he did that without Carnell Tate (shoulder), who could return just in time to face Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Ward should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Jalon Daniels in Week 5, Tanner McKee in Week 7 and Daniel Jones in Week 9 are the only quarterbacks who failed to score at least 22.2 Fantasy points against Dallas this season. Ward struggled for much of this season, but he's getting hot just in time for Fantasy managers to trust him in a great matchup against the Cowboys.

Sleeper RBs Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats RUYDS 324 REC 5 REYDS 39 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.8 Monangai is back for Week 11 against New Orleans after being out for the past five games with a toe injury. The last time we saw Monangai in Week 4 against the Jets, he had 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and one catch for 4 yards on one target. He scored at least 20.4 PPR points in two of four games this season, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Saints, even in tandem with D'Andre Swift. New Orleans is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 10 running backs have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against the Saints this season, including three backfield duos (Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr in Week 3, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 4 and Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in Week 7). That bodes well for Swift and Monangai in Week 11. Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PIT -4 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats RUYDS 200 REC 15 REYDS 90 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Dowdle struggled in Week 10 at Cincinnati with 5.4 PPR points, but most of the Steelers did as well in a 38-18 loss. He finished the game with five carries for 26 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets. Prior to Week 10, Dowdle had scored at least 11.6 PPR points in two games in a row, and I would use him as a flex option in all leagues in Week 11 against the Eagles. This will be Philadelphia's first game without defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was traded to Jacksonville, and linebacker Zack Baun (back) is also out. I expect Jaylen Warren and Dowdle to get plenty of work in this matchup. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 25 REYDS 145 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 I don't expect Derrick Henry to struggle in Week 11 against Carolina, but if he does, then Hill should have an expanded role. I like Hill as a flex option in PPR, and he has scored at least 7.5 PPR points in three games in a row. He just had five catches for 34 yards on seven targets in Week 10 against the Chargers in the first start with Jacoby Brissett, and Hill now has at least three receptions in five games in a row. The Panthers are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have caught at least three passes against Carolina this year.

Sleeper WRs Ryan Flournoy WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN DAL -8 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 54 REYDS 466 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Flournoy had a standout game in Week 10 against San Francisco with six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He has now scored at least 11 PPR points in five of his past six games, including three touchdowns over that span, and he should be started in three-receiver leagues even while sharing the field with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The Titans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Lamb, Pickens and Flournoy should all do well in this matchup. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -16.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 35 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 I thought Douglas would struggle in Week 10 at Indianapolis in his first start with Kyle McCord, but Douglas did OK with three catches for 71 yards on eight targets. He has now scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 11 against Buffalo. The Bills are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 10.6 PPR points against Buffalo this season. Malik Washington is also in the mix as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues, but Douglas should once again lead Miami in targets in Week 11. Tre Harris WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 348 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 If Ladd McConkey (back) remains out for Week 11 against the Jets, then Harris is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues. He just had five catches for 86 yards on five targets in Week 10 at Baltimore with McConkey out, and Harris would be the lone Los Angeles receiver to trust in Week 11. The Jets are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but one receiver has scored at least 10.8 PPR points against New York in nine games in a row. Harris has five games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 9.0 PPR points in three of them. Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 36 REYDS 290 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Carnell Tate (shoulder) is back in Week 11 at Dallas after missing the past two games, but Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) is on IR. We'll see what happens with Tennessee's receiving corps, but Ayomanor and Dike are interesting sleepers against the Cowboys since this is a great matchup. Xavier Restrepo could also benefit with Robinson out since Restrepo can play in the slot, but he's only worth consideration in deeper leagues. Ayomanor and Dike could be starters in all three-receiver leagues. Ayomanor has eight catches for 113 yards on 15 targets in his past two games, and he scored 12.9 PPR points in Week 10 against Jacksonville. Dike has seven catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two games, and he scored 18.1 PPR points in Week 8 at Cincinnati. Dallas is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 11 receivers have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against the Cowboys this season. I don't expect all of the Titans' receivers to do well in Week 11, but Tate and one of Ayomanor, Dike or Restrepo should thrive in this matchup. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 140 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.3 Jauan Jennings WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 54 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.9 Jennings was out for the past two games with a calf injury, but he's back for Week 11 at just the right time. Jordan Addison (thumb) is out, and Jennings has the chance for a prominent role in a revenge game against the 49ers. Jennings played in San Francisco from 2021-25 and he reportedly turned down a trade to return to the 49ers this season. He should be the No. 2 receiver in Minnesota opposite Justin Jefferson, and in Week 10 at Green Bay without Addison, we saw Myles Price and Tai Felton combine for seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in the first start with Kirk Cousins. Price and Felton will likely still have a role, and Jennings will be third at best in targets behind Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson. But the 49ers have allowed 11 receivers to score at least 10.6 PPR points this season, including two sets of teammates with Stefon Diggs and Treylon Burks in Week 6 and CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy in Week 10. I would use Jennings as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues.

Sleeper TEs T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 73% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 44 REYDS 328 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 Hockenson (wrist) is back in Week 11 against San Francisco after missing Week 10 against Green Bay, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Prior to getting hurt, Hockenson scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three of his previous five games, and that was without Kirk Cousins. The 49ers have allowed three of the past four opposing tight ends to score at least 13.2 PPR points, with three touchdowns over that span, and Hockenson should be a prime target for Cousins. He has top-10 upside in all formats in Week 11. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 39 REYDS 263 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 The Bengals are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and they allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in each of the past two games with Charlie Woerner in Week 9 and Pat Freiermuth in Week 10. Okonkwo has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he has at least six targets in four of his past five outings. He still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, but this is a good week to trust him as a low-end starter in all leagues against Cincinnati. Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 323 TD 4 FPTS/G 9 Waller started his career with the Ravens in 2015 and was a failed wide receiver before going to the Raiders and becoming a standout tight end. He played the Ravens once in 2021 with the Raiders and had 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, and it would be great if he could replicate that production in Week 11. Baltimore has allowed six tight ends to score at least 10.3 PPR points this season, and Waller has two games in his past four outings with at least 12 PPR points. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS CIN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 72% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 28 REYDS 261 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.1 Gesicki has gone two games in a row without catching a touchdown, but he dropped a ball in the end zone in Week 10 against Pittsburgh. The Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Washington is second in the NFL in most touchdowns allowed to the position with nine. Gesicki isn't safe since he has five games with two targets or fewer, but in the four games with at least three targets, he has scored at least 12.7 PPR points. I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Defense/Special Teams

Chargers (vs. NYJ)

Jets (at LAC)

Lions (vs. TB)

Kicker

Chris Boswell (at PHI)

Cameron Dicker (vs. NYJ)

Cairo Santos (vs. NO)

DFS Lineups for Week 11

FanDuel

QB: Cam Ward (at DAL) $6,700

RB: Jonah Coleman (vs. LV) $6,500

RB: Emmett Johnson (vs. ARI) $6,200

WR: CeeDee Lamb (vs. TEN) $9,100

WR: Luther Burden III (vs. NO) $6,400

WR: Carnell Tate (at DAL) $5,800

TE: Mark Andrews (at CAR) $5,300

FLEX: James Cook (vs. MIA) $8,600

DEF: Chiefs (vs. ARI) $5,000

I'm excited to see Ward and Tate against the Cowboys in this fantastic matchup, and Ward has been great in the past two games with Tate sidelined. Ideally, that momentum continues against the Cowboys with his best receiver on the field. I'll counter the Tennessee stack with Lamb since the Titans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.



Burden is the other receiver I'll play in this lineup, and I'm expecting the Bears to put up a boatload of points against the Saints. I also like Andrews at tight end, and he will hopefully continue his strong connection with Jacoby Brissett after catching eight passes for 82 yards on eight targets in Week 10 against the Chargers.



I love the running backs in this lineup with Johnson, Coleman and Cook. Everyone will use Johnson this week with Kenneth Walker III (groin) out, but that's OK. Johnson should dominate the Cardinals after he just dismantled the Falcons in Week 10 for 171 total yards and two touchdowns without Walker.



Coleman should be awesome against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. And Cook should dominate the Dolphins, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position.

DraftKings

QB: Trevor Lawrence (at NYG) $6,600

RB: Tony Pollard (at DAL) $6,500

RB: Emmett Johnson (vs. ARI) $6,000

WR: Parker Washington (at NYG) $6,700

WR: Jordyn Tyson (at CHI) $5,200

WR: Adonai Mitchell (at LAC) $4,900

TE: Isaiah Likely (vs. JAC) $5,600

FLEX: Colston Loveland (vs. NO) $5,100

DST: Steelers (at PHI) $3,300

I'll also use Johnson in this lineup and pair him with Pollard. He's been awesome in his past three games against Cleveland, Cincinnati and Jacksonville, and Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.



I'm going to stack Lawrence and Washington against the Giants, and Washington has combined for nine catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets in his past two games against Baltimore and Tennessee. Lawrence has three games with at least three touchdown passes in his past four outings.



I'll use Likely to counter the Jacksonville stack, and he has 14 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets in his past two games against the Eagles and Commanders. I also like Loveland as a flex, and the Saints are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.



Tyson should do well opposite Loveland, and Tyson just had 11 catches for 80 yards on 13 targets in Week 10 against Carolina. I also love Mitchell in this lineup, and you can read about him at the beginning of this column.