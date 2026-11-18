There are going to be some crazy Fantasy lineups in Week 11 with six teams on bye. I'm curious what some of your toughest decisions will be since we don't have players from Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, the Rams, New England or Seattle for this scoring period.

For example, I'm excited to start Cam Ward in a couple of leagues, given his matchup against Dallas and his recent play. Kyle Monangai could be awesome against the Saints now that he's back from his toe injury, and I consider him a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. And receivers like Tre Harris, Chimere Dike and Myles Price are valuable injury replacements with high upside -- especially with all the stars who are out.

We obviously want to have the best players at our disposal every week, but that's not realistic in Week 11. As always, we'll do our best to help with your lineup decisions, but you might start players you hadn't heard of at the beginning of the season.

It's going to be fun. And we can't wait to see how Week 11 unfolds.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 24.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1546 RUYDS 145 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 21 Williams has not been a good Fantasy quarterback this season. He has played six games this year but has scored 20-plus Fantasy points just twice, including once in his past four outings. But this week, Williams should go off against the Saints, and I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. New Orleans has allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points, and Williams should lean on Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland in this matchup at home. The Bears could easily run on the Saints with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, but I expect Williams to put on a show. He's one of my favorite plays, regardless of position, in Week 11.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI KC -16 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 27.8 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 2385 RUYDS 100 TD 20 INT 4 FPTS/G 23.9 Mahomes just had his best performance of the season in Week 10 at Atlanta with 45.4 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 31.4 points in two of his past three games. He should stay hot against the Cardinals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The only quarterbacks who failed to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points against Arizona this season were Justin Herbert in Week 1 and Drew Lock in Week 9. Mahomes has top-three upside in this matchup at home. Jayden Daniels QB WAS Washington • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 26.2 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1499 RUYDS 280 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.2 Daniels scored 26.8 Fantasy points in Week 10 against the Giants, which ended a two-game slump where he was under 20 Fantasy points. He should stay hot this week against the Bengals since he'll likely need to keep pace with Joe Burrow. Two quarterbacks in the past three games against Cincinnati (Cam Ward in Week 8 and Michael Penix Jr. in Week 9) have rushed for at least 41 yards, and Daniels should make plays with his legs in Week 11. This game has the highest projected total score of 52.5 points, and I expect Daniels to be a borderline top-five quarterback in this matchup. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2462 RUYDS 120 TD 20 INT 3 FPTS/G 24.7 Stroud had another big game in Week 10 at Cleveland with 26.4 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in seven of nine games this year, including six in a row. His worst game this season was in Week 3 at Indianapolis with 13.7 Fantasy points, but Nico Collins was out for that contest with a hamstring injury. Stroud has scored 20-plus Fantasy points in every game that Collins has played this season, and he should get revenge against the Colts in Week 11. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Indianapolis have scored at least 23.5 Fantasy points, and Stroud has top-five upside in this Thursday night showdown.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Cousins had a solid return to the Vikings in Week 10 at Green Bay with 19.4 Fantasy points, and I Like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 11 against San Francisco. The 49ers have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points, but the lone quarterback who failed to reach that mark over that span was Cousins in Week 9 with the Raiders. In that game, Michael Mayer lost two potential touchdowns (he fumbled at the goal line and had a touchdown negated by a penalty), and Cousins threw an interception in the end zone as well. He should fare better in the rematch, and I wouldn't be surprised if Cousins outscored Brock Purdy in Week 11. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Nix played well prior to his bye in Week 10 with at least 19.7 Fantasy points in three consecutive outings against Arizona, Kansas City and Carolina. He has a great matchup in Week 11 against the Raiders, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and I would use Nix as a low-end starter in all leagues. Eight quarterbacks in a row have passed for multiple touchdowns against Las Vegas, and Nix has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of four career meetings with the Raiders. Cam Ward QB TEN Tennessee • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ward has played well in his past two games against Cincinnati and Jacksonville, scoring at least 23.1 Fantasy points in each outing, and he did that without Carnell Tate (shoulder), who could return just in time to face Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Ward should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Jalon Daniels in Week 5, Tanner McKee in Week 7 and Daniel Jones in Week 9 are the only quarterbacks who failed to score at least 22.2 Fantasy points against Dallas this season. Ward struggled for much of this season, but he's getting hot just in time for Fantasy managers to trust him in a great matchup against the Cowboys.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CAR -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2397 RUYDS 48 TD 17 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.7 Young had another down performance in Week 10 at New Orleans with 8.1 Fantasy points, and he has now scored 12.4 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. I don't have high hopes for Young in Week 11 against Baltimore since the Ravens have only allowed four quarterbacks this season to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points (Tyler Shough, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen). Most teams have had success running on Baltimore, and the Panthers will likely follow suit. Young is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2173 RUYDS 187 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.6 Shough had another down performance in Week 10 against Carolina with 11.9 Fantasy points, and he has now scored 17.9 Fantasy points or less in four of his past six games. I don't have high hopes for Shough in Week 11 at Chicago since the Bears should help defensive coordinator Dennis Allen get revenge on his former team. Allen was fired as the head coach in New Orleans in 2024, and he likely wants his defense to dominate in this matchup. Shough is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1720 RUYDS 241 TD 7 INT 11 FPTS/G 12 The Chargers won in Week 10 at Baltimore, and Herbert had his best Fantasy game of the season. It was a whopping 16.3 Fantasy points, and he failed to throw a touchdown for the third time in his past four games. I would only start Herbert in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 11 against the Jets, even though this is a good matchup. Most likely, the Chargers will try to rely on Omarion Hampton like they did against the Ravens, and Herbert will once again have a mediocre stat line, especially if Ladd McConkey (back) remains out.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN SF -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2369 RUYDS 222 TD 22 INT 5 FPTS/G 26.9 I have Purdy ranked No. 10 this week, so it's not like I'm saying to run away from him as a starter. But he's facing the quarterback-destroying Vikings, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position, and he should struggle. Caleb Williams (7.7 Fantasy points), Baker Mayfield (13.3), Tyler Shough (minus-1), Jared Goff (11.1), Josh Allen (14.9) and Jordan Love (12.8) have all been miserable against Minnesota, and the Vikings have allowed just seven passing touchdowns in their past 17 games going back to last season. Purdy has been awesome this season, but he has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points twice in his past four outings. I'm still starting Purdy in the leagues where I have him, but it's with much lowered expectations than usual given the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jonah Coleman RB DEN Denver • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 15.9 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 191 REC 13 REYDS 128 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Coleman returns from his Week 10 bye and will hopefully stay hot against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Prior to Week 10, Coleman scored at least 18.8 PPR points in each outing against Kansas City and Carolina, and he had at least 15 total touches in both games. Las Vegas has allowed a running back to score at least 17.5 PPR points in six of the past seven games, with 10 total touchdowns over that span. I like Coleman as a top-10 Fantasy running back in Week 11. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 17.9 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 628 REC 22 REYDS 136 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.6 Pollard, who played in Dallas from 2019-23, has scored at least 23.9 PPR points in three games in a row against Cleveland, Cincinnati and Jacksonville. He should stay hot against the Cowboys in Week 11 in a revenge game, and Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The opposing backfields in the past four games against the Cowboys -- Philadelphia, Arizona, Indianapolis and San Francisco -- have each scored at least 22.6 PPR points, with two running backs (Tyler Allgeier and Christian McCaffrey) scoring at least 36.1 PPR points on their own. This should be another big performance for Pollard in Week 11. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -16.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 539 REC 11 REYDS 62 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Gordon was great as the Start of the Week in Week 10 with 15.5 PPR points at the Colts. I was surprised he didn't score a touchdown for the third game in a row, but I was ecstatic that he caught four passes for 39 yards on five targets in the first game with Kyle McCord. The passing game production might be an added bonus for Gordon moving forward with McCord, and Gordon should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 11 at Buffalo. The Bills are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Buffalo in the past five games. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 474 REC 12 REYDS 63 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.5 Hampton has played at least 60 percent of the snaps twice this season, and they were his two best games of the year in Week 2 against Las Vegas and Week 10 at Baltimore, when he scored 17.5 PPR points in each outing. He had 22 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown and one catch for no yards on two targets against the Ravens, and he will hopefully get a similar workload in Week 11 against the Jets, who are No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Three running backs in the past four games against the Jets have scored at least 17.3 PPR points, including two in a row with Kenneth Walker III and James Cook. Hampton should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 324 REC 5 REYDS 39 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.8 Monangai is expected to return in Week 11 against New Orleans after being out for the past five games with a toe injury. The last time we saw Monangai in Week 4 against the Jets, he had 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 4 yards on one target. He scored at least 20.4 PPR points in two of four games this season, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Saints, even in tandem with D'Andre Swift. New Orleans is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 10 running backs have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against the Saints this season, including three backfield duos (Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. in Week 3, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 4 and Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in Week 7). That bodes well for Swift and Monangai in Week 11. David Montgomery RB HOU Houston • #32

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 138 REC 7 REYDS 67 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Montgomery is back after being out for the past four games with a groin injury, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 11 against the Colts, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Montgomery struggled before getting hurt in Week 5, and he already faced Indianapolis in Week 3, finishing with 11 carries for 33 yards and two catches for 15 yards on two targets. But Woody Marks (concussion) is out Thursday night, and three running backs in a row have scored at least 15.5 PPR points against the Colts after they traded standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the 49ers. This should be one of the best games of the season for Montgomery in Week 11. Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PIT -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 200 REC 15 REYDS 90 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Dowdle struggled in Week 10 at Cincinnati with 5.4 PPR points, but most of the Steelers did as well in a 38-18 loss. He finished the game with five carries for 26 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets. Prior to Week 10, Dowdle had scored at least 11.6 PPR points in two games in a row, and I would use him as a flex option in all leagues in Week 11 against the Eagles. This will be Philadelphia's first game without defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and I expect Jaylen Warren and Dowdle to get plenty of work in this matchup. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 25 REYDS 145 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 I don't expect Derrick Henry to struggle in Week 11 against Carolina, but if he does, then Hill should have an expanded role. I like Hill as a flex option in PPR, and he has scored at least 7.5 PPR points in three games in a row. He just had five catches for 34 yards on seven targets in Week 10 against the Chargers in the first start with Jacoby Brissett, and Hill now has at least three receptions in five games in a row. The Panthers are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have caught at least three passes against Carolina this year.

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Ashton Jeanty RB LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 380 REC 46 REYDS 417 TD 4 FPTS/G 15 Jeanty scored 10.4 PPR points in Week 10 against Seattle, and I can see him in that range again in Week 11 at Denver. He scored 10.3 PPR points in Week 8 at the Jets and seven PPR points in Week 9 at San Francisco, and he's struggled lately while sharing touches with Mike Washington Jr. The good news for Jeanty is he has 12 catches for 105 yards on 15 targets in that three-game stretch, but he's also been held to nine carries or less in each outing over that span. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7. Jeanty should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back at best in all leagues. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 17 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Jones scored 12.5 PPR points in Week 10 at Green Bay with 11 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 8 yards on one target. Jordan Mason had 16 carries for 59 yards and no catches on one target against the Packers, and this backfield split is frustrating for Fantasy managers. Mason generally plays more snaps than Jones, and it will likely come down to one scoring a touchdown to help your Fantasy team. The 49ers have held Ashton Jeanty and Javonte Williams to 7.7 PPR points or less in each of the past two games since acquiring DeForest Buckner, and I would only use Jones and Mason as flex options in most leagues in Week 11. Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -15.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 383 REC 23 REYDS 128 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 Zonovan Knight returned from his one-game absence with a concussion in Week 10 against the Rams, and he and Allgeier both struggled. Knight had five carries for 19 yards and no catches on two targets, and Allgeier had five carries for 14 yards and no catches on one target. I don't want to start either Arizona running back as even a flex against the Chiefs, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. With Carson Beck under center, this offense should continue to struggle, and Knight and Allgeier are too risky to trust in most leagues. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK 44th YTD Stats RUYDS 239 REC 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Croskey-Merritt (groin) is expected to play in Week 11 against Cincinnati after missing the past four games, but he's a flex option at best in most leagues. He will continue to share touches with Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler, and Croskey-Merritt will likely have a minimal role in the passing game (he has five catches for 40 yards on seven targets this year). He scored at least 12.6 PPR points in two of the first five games this season, and both times it came when he scored a touchdown. If the Bengals are playing with a lead, then Croskey-Merritt's touches could be limited. I'm glad he's back in action, but I would sit him in most leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB NO New Orleans • #3

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 142 REC 14 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Etienne returned from his five-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 10 against Carolina and struggled with eight carries for 14 yards and three catches for 20 yards on five targets. He shared touches with Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime, and that will likely continue in Week 11 at Chicago. The Bears have only allowed three running backs to score rushing touchdowns this season, and the Saints' run game has been a nightmare all year. I would only use Etienne as a flex option in most leagues in Week 11.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 528 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 66 REYDS 644 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.1 Caleb Williams is my Start of the Week, and I'm counting on Burden and Odunze to make plenty of plays against the Saints. Burden is easy to start since he's scored at least 17.5 PPR points in each of his past four games, with three touchdowns over that span. He has 19 targets in his past two outings against Seattle and Tampa Bay, and New Orleans has allowed eight receivers to score at least 13.4 PPR points this season, including two sets of teammates with Drake London and Jahan Dotson in Week 4 and KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in Week 9. That bodes well for Burden and Odunze, who has scored at least 12.7 PPR points in each of his past two games. Burden has top-10 upside in all leagues, and Odunze should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy option in all formats. Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 51 REYDS 413 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Tate will return in Week 11 against Dallas after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. He should get plenty of targets with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) on IR, and Tate scored at least 19 PPR points in two of his past four games prior to getting injured in Week 7. The Cowboys are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 11 receivers have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Dallas this season. That bodes well for Tate, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor this week, and Dike and Ayomanor are worth using in three-receiver leagues. This should be a fun game for the Tennessee passing attack against the Cowboys. Josh Downs WR KC Kansas City • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI KC -15.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 62 REYDS 407 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Downs did well in his Kansas City debut in Week 10 at Atlanta with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he only played 17 percent of the snaps. His workload should increase in Week 11 against the Cardinals, and I like Downs as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. There have been 14 receivers with at least 11.1 PPR points against Arizona this season, including three sets of teammates with Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans in Week 3, Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields in Week 4 and Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 5. That bodes well for Downs and Rashee Rice in Week 11, and both are worth starting in all leagues. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 59 REYDS 386 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.8 I thought Diggs would struggle in Week 10 at the Giants, but he proved me wrong with six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. The targets and yards were a season high, and he scored a touchdown for the third time in his past four games. He now has seven games with at least six targets, and he scored at least 12.8 PPR points in five of them. The Bengals are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but 10 receivers have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against Cincinnati this year. I like Diggs as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 11. Jordyn Tyson WR NO New Orleans

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 110 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 I thought Tyson would have a breakout game in Week 10 against Carolina, and responded with 11 catches for 80 yards on 13 targets. It's clear he's going to be a focal point for Tyler Shough moving forward, which should impact Chris Olave, but both New Orleans receivers are worth starting in Week 11 against the Bears. I'm not expecting a lot of passing touchdowns from the Saints in this matchup, but Olave and Tyson should get a lot of targets, especially with New Orleans likely chasing points. There have been seven receivers with at least seven targets against Chicago this season, and six of them have scored at least 12.5 PPR points. I expect that to be the floor for Olave and Tyson in Week 11, and Tyson should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Flournoy WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN DAL -8.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 54 REYDS 466 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Flournoy had a standout game in Week 10 against San Francisco with six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He has now scored at least 11 PPR points in five of his past six games, including three touchdowns over that span, and he should be started in three-receiver leagues even while sharing the field with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The Titans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Lamb, Pickens and Flournoy should all do well in this matchup. Tank Dell WR HOU Houston • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 169 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.4 Dell and Hutchinson have both stepped up recently in Fantasy and reality, and both are worth using in three-receiver leagues against the Colts in Week 11. Dell had four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 9 at the Chargers, and Hutchinson has scored at least 11.9 PPR points in three games in a row, including a nine-target outing in Week 10 at Cleveland. Indianapolis is banged up in the secondary in Week 11 with Charvarius Ward (knee) out and Sauce Gardner (calf) questionable, and that bodes well for Nico Collins, Dell and Hutchinson. All three should continue to contribute for the Texans and Fantasy managers in Week 11. Xavier Hutchinson WR HOU Houston • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 7.8 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 54 REYDS 345 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Tre Harris WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 348 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 If Ladd McConkey (back) remains out for Week 11 against the Jets then Harris is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues. He just had five catches for 86 yards on five targets in Week 10 at Baltimore with McConkey out, and Harris would be the lone Los Angeles receiver to trust in Week 11. The Jets are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but one receiver has scored at least 10.8 PPR points against New York in nine games in a row. Harris has five games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 9.0 PPR points in three of them. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 42 REYDS 324 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) could miss Week 11 at the Chargers, which would be a boost for Mitchell and Garrett Wilson. We already consider Wilson a must-start Fantasy receiver, but Mitchell would be a starter in three-receiver leagues if Cooper can't play. Targets haven't been an issue for Mitchell of late with at least seven in each of his past three games against Las Vegas, Kansas City and Buffalo, but he scored 8.9 PPR points or less in each outing against the Chiefs and Bills. The Chargers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 14 receivers have scored at least 10.6 PPR points against Los Angeles this year, including four sets of teammates with Kendrick Bourne and Michael Wilson in Week 1, Tre Tucker and Cody White in Week 2, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed in Week 4 and Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson in Week 9. Wilson and Mitchell could be great in Week 11, especially if Geno Smith (ankle) is 100 percent. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -16.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 35 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 I thought Douglas would struggle in Week 10 at Indianapolis in the first start with Kyle McCord, but Douglas did OK with three catches for 71 yards on eight targets. He has now scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 11 against Buffalo. The Bills are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 10.6 PPR points against Buffalo this season. Malik Washington is also in the mix as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues, but Douglas should once again lead Miami in targets in Week 11.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN SF -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 23 REYDS 237 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Samuel didn't need many touches to be a star in Week 10 at Dallas with three carries for 78 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown on three targets for 25.9 PPR points. He has now scored at least 15.4 PPR points in four of six games this season, but I would only use him in three-receiver leagues in Week 10 against the Vikings. Mike Evans (Achilles) could return against Minnesota, and we'll see how Evans, Samuel and Keenan Allen all perform together. But this is a brutal matchup against the Vikings, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Samuel could always find the end zone, especially on the ground, but I would lower expectations for him given the matchup. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 53 REYDS 393 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 I would love to see Coker have a big game in Week 11 against Baltimore, but he's in a four-game slump and will be tough to trust in most leagues. He has scored 9.6 PPR points or less in each outing against Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Denver and New Orleans, and he's had five targets or less in each contest. The Ravens have allowed eight receivers to score at least 10.5 PPR points in their past five games, and I would start Tetairoa McMillan in all leagues. But Coker is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, and it's disappointing to see his recent lack of production after he started off the season playing so well. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 58 REYDS 538 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.2 Tucker faced Seattle in Week 10, which is a tough matchup, but it was disappointing to see him get one catch for 9 yards on two targets in Fernando Mendoza's debut, especially with Brock Bowers (ankle) getting hurt. Tucker will have better days ahead with Mendoza, but I don't consider Tucker a safe start moving forward, especially against Denver in Week 11. Bowers is also slated to play, and Tucker has scored 9.5 PPR points or less in three games in a row. He's barely worth starting in three-receiver leagues against the Broncos, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Germie Bernard WR PIT Pittsburgh • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PIT -4.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 7.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 284 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Bernard is in a slump heading into Week 11 against the Eagles, and he could get company with Michael Pittman (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) potentially back off IR. In his past three games, Bernard has been held to 8.0 PPR points or less against New Orleans, Cleveland and Cincinnati, and he combined for eight catches for 57 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets over that span. That was without Pittman and Wilson, and Bernard could be pushed down the depth chart with the veterans back. It's a great matchup since the Eagles are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I would start DK Metcalf in most leagues. But Bernard is barely worth using in most three-receiver leagues in Week 11.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 54 REYDS 278 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.2 It doesn't appear that Baker Mayfield (foot) will play in Week 11 at Detroit, which means Egbuka is once again playing with Jalon Daniels at quarterback. Now, Egbuka's best games this season came with Daniels under center when he scored 17.2 PPR points in Week 5 at Dallas and 17.8 PPR points in Week 6 against Pittsburgh. He had 25 targets over that span, so Daniels was looking for Egbuka often, but Tampa Bay will likely have a run-heavy approach against the Lions. Detroit has also been No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past five weeks, with one touchdown allowed to the Packers, Vikings, Dolphins and Patriots receivers. I'm still starting Egbuka in all three-receiver leagues, but I'm not expecting a huge game. He has scored 11.3 PPR points or less in five of seven games this season, and that's the range I expect for his production in Week 11.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 51 REYDS 319 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 I'm hopeful that what happened in Week 10 against the Chargers is a sign of things to come, and I'm starting Andrews in all leagues in Week 11 at Carolina. In Jacoby Brissett's debut with the Ravens in Week 10, Andrews had eight catches for 82 yards on eight targets for 16.2 PPR points. I don't expect Brissett to attempt 49 passes on a weekly basis, but he will definitely have a lot of volume, which is a plus for Andrews. The Panthers have allowed four tight ends in their past seven games to score at least 12.1 PPR points, and Andrews has top-10 upside in this matchup. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 42 REYDS 308 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Goedert went into his bye in Week 10 having scored at least 9.8 PPR points or more in four of his past five games. We'll see if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) or Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are healthy in Week 11 against Pittsburgh, but Goedert should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues whether they play or not. He is averaging 6.8 targets per game in his past five outings, and the Steelers have allowed a tight end to score at least 10.5 PPR points in each of the past two games against Harold Fannin Jr. and Drew Sample. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -16.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 41 REYDS 487 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 Kincaid struggled in his past two games against Minnesota and the Jets with a combined five catches for 86 yards and no touchdowns on six targets, and he scored 7.8 PPR points or less in each outing. He should get back on track in Week 11 against the Dolphins, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Kincaid has scored at least 15.4 PPR points in two of his past five meetings with Miami, and the Dolphins have allowed six tight ends to score at least 9.2 PPR points this season. I like Kincaid as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 39 REYDS 263 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 The Bengals are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and they allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in each of the past two games with Charlie Woerner in Week 9 and Pat Freiermuth in Week 10. Okonkwo has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he has at least six targets in four of his past five outings. He still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, but this is a good week to trust him as a low-end starter in all leagues against Cincinnati. Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 323 TD 4 FPTS/G 9 Waller started his career with the Ravens in 2015 as a failed wide receiver before joining the Raiders and becoming a standout tight end. He played against the Ravens once in 2021 with the Raiders and had 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, and it would be great if he could replicate that production in Week 11. Baltimore has allowed six tight ends to score at least 10.3 PPR points this season, and Waller has two games in his past four outings with at least 12 PPR points. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS CIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 28 REYDS 261 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.1 Gesicki has gone two games in a row without catching a touchdown, but he dropped a ball in the end zone in Week 10 against Pittsburgh. The Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Washington is second in the NFL in most touchdowns allowed to the position with nine. Gesicki isn't safe since he has five games with two targets or less, but in the four games with at least three targets, he's scored at least 12.7 PPR points. I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PIT -4.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 38 REYDS 270 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.1 Freiermuth has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games against Cleveland and Cincinnati, but he remains too risky to trust in most leagues. He had a rushing touchdown against the Browns in Week 8 and bullied his way into the end zone in Week 10 against the Bengals, but he combined for four catches for 70 yards on five targets in those two outings. Darnell Washington continues to be a factor for the Steelers, along with DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard, and Pittsburgh could get Michael Pittman (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) back from IR in Week 11. The Eagles are also No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and I would avoid Freiermuth in most leagues. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 42 REYDS 317 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 Johnson caught a touchdown in Week 9 against Cleveland, but he's mostly been a non-factor of late for the Saints. In his past four games, Johnson has combined for five catches for 69 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets, and he scored 5.3 PPR points or less in three of those outings. Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson are dominating targets, and Johnson also has a difficult matchup in Week 11 against the Bears, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Only two tight ends have scored touchdowns against Chicago, and Johnson is a touchdown-or-bust Fantasy option. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 49 REYDS 375 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Schultz caught a touchdown in Week 10 at Cleveland, but it was his lone reception for 11 yards on two targets. That was actually his first touchdown of the season, and he has combined for six targets in his past two outings with the emergence of Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson alongside Nico Collins. Schultz had three catches for 30 yards on three targets in Week 3 against the Colts in a game where Collins was out, and I expect Indianapolis to keep Schultz in check once again. He's only worth starting in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Warren TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -12.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 56 REYDS 276 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Warren has struggled in his past three games against Jacksonville, Dallas, and Miami, scoring 8.4 or fewer PPR points in each outing. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, and he's easily the focal point of opposing defenses with Keenan Allen and Josh Downs gone. Warren just had his worst game of the season in Week 10 against Miami with two catches for 1 yard on three targets, along with one carry for 3 yards, and this could be another tough game for him in Week 11 at Houston. The Texans are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and stopping Warren should be the priority in the passing game. I consider Warren a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end at best in most leagues.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Bears (vs. NO)

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Saints from 2015-2024, and he must be looking forward to facing his former team. New Orleans has allowed eight sacks in the past two games against Cleveland and Carolina, and the Saints have four turnovers over that span. New Orleans has also scored 17 points or less in three of the past five games. The Bears have seven sacks in their past two games against Seattle and Tampa Bay, along with three interceptions in those two outings. I like the Bears DST as a top-10 Fantasy option in Week 11.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Chargers (vs. NYJ)

Jets (at LAC)

Lions (vs. TB)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Bengals (at WAS)

The Bengals defense has played well of late, holding three of their past four opponents to 18 points or fewer. But Cincinnati is inconsistent at getting to opposing quarterbacks or generating enough turnovers, and this is a bad matchup for the Bengals DST against Washington. This game also has the highest-projected total of the week at 52.5 points, and I expect the Commanders to move the ball against the Bengals. Cincinnati only has four turnovers in the past four games against Baltimore, Tennessee, Atlanta and Pittsburgh, along with nine sacks over that span. The Commanders only have four turnovers in their past five games, and Jayden Daniels has thrown just two interceptions on the season. He has been sacked 16 times in his past five outings, but I don't trust the Bengals DST in this matchup on the road.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Sanders K NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS K 25th PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 18th Sanders is on fire coming into Week 11 at the Chargers, and he's worth starting in all leagues. He has made four field goals in each of his past three games and in his four of his past five outings. The Chargers are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and four of the past five kickers against Los Angeles have made multiple field goals. Sanders has top-10 upside in Week 11.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PIT -4.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS K 6th PROJ PTS 7.5 K RNK 14th Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS K 8th PROJ PTS 10.2 K RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 7.6 Cairo Santos K CHI Chicago • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 10.5 K RNK 7th