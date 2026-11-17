Week 10 was an absolute disaster for the tight end position. Trey McBride struggled in his first game with Carson Beck. Brock Bowers left early with an ankle injury. Travis Kelce battled the same thing and fought through it, but it didn't help his Fantasy team. Only nine tight ends scored double-digit Fantasy points and six of them were ranked outside of the consensus top 12 tight ends. It looked a lot like, well, tight end.

It is quite possible that the rug is being pulled out from under us again. The position that looked so deep and so awesome may be turning back into a pumpkin just at the wrong time. If it is, we have to start searching for touchdowns, because that may be the only thing that matters at the position. With that in mind, here are the teams with the highest implied totals in Week 11 as of Tuesday afternoon:

Dallas Cowboys (???): 31.75

Buffalo Bills (Dalton Kincaid): 31.25

Chicago Bears (Colston Loveland): 30.5

Cincinnati Bengals (Mike Gesicki): 29.5

Houston Texans (Dalton Schultz): 29

Kansas City Chiefs (Travis Kelce): 28.75

Detroit Lions (Sam LaPorta): 27.75

Jacksonville Jaguars (Brenton Strange): 26

So yeah, you should probably give Kelce, Kincaid, and Strange one more week. You may want to throw a dart at Gesicki or Schultz or whoever starts at tight end for the Cowboys. Unfortunately, this is where we are at tight end for at least one week, and perhaps the rest of the season.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 11:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

20.2% -- Over the last month, Chigoziem Okonkwo has a 20.8% target share, which ranks eighth amongst tight ends.

-- Over the last month, Chigoziem Okonkwo has a 20.8% target share, which ranks eighth amongst tight ends. 48 -- The Lions have only given up a combined 48 yards to tight ends in their last two games. They may no longer be a great matchup.

-- The Lions have only given up a combined 48 yards to tight ends in their last two games. They may no longer be a great matchup. 2.55 -- Dalton Kincaid ranks second amongst starting tight ends with 2.55 yards per route run. We just wish he ran more routes.

-- Dalton Kincaid ranks second amongst starting tight ends with 2.55 yards per route run. We just wish he ran more routes. 17.2 -- Since Week 2, Harold Fannin Jr. is second amongst tight ends with 17.2 PPR FPPG.

-- Since Week 2, Harold Fannin Jr. is second amongst tight ends with 17.2 PPR FPPG. 82 -- Mark Andrews had a season-high 82 receiving yards in his first game with Jacoby Brissett.

-- Mark Andrews had a season-high 82 receiving yards in his first game with Jacoby Brissett. 10 -- Gavin Bartholomew has 10 targets and has averaged 10 PPR Fantasy points in two games where T.J. Hockenson played less than half of the offensive snaps.

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Streamers (TE Preview) Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 39 REYDS 263 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Okonkwo was a disappointment last week, but he still has a 20% target share over the last month, and this should be a high-pass-volume game for Jayden Daniels against the Bengals. Cincinnati is giving up 15 PPR Fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, so Okonkwo is the top streaming option this week. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 49 REYDS 404 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 We are hoping Brock Bowers is back this week. We are projecting it. If we knew how, we'd be manifesting it. But it is no guarantee, which makes Mayer a must-add for all Bowers' managers. The Broncos are a good matchup for tight ends relative to wide receivers and Mayer should have a good chance of cracking double-digit PPR points if Bowers is out.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 11.7 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 57 REYDS 363 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 George Kittle isn't on the main slate, Brock Bowers is dealing with an ankle injury, and Trey McBride is dealing with Carson Beck. That leaves Isaiah Likely and Colston Loveland as the only tight ends projected to score more than 12 PPR points. I'll take the slight discount on Loveland, who has a 26% target share over the last month. The only concern is that the Bears run wild on New Orleans and Caleb Williams doesn't throw enough for Loveland to have a huge day.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB DET -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 11 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 53 REYDS 415 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 This is only a contrarian play. LaPorta has a bad matchup and has been bad for a month. But the Lions are still one of the highest-scoring teams in football, and LaPorta could score a touchdown or two. If you want to go even cheaper, Brevyn Spann-Ford could be in play against the Titans if Jake Ferguson remains out.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are updated throughout the week, so check back before you set your lineup for the latest information.