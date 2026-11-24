I find Fantasy Football projections extremely healthy and lean heavily on my own projections during the rankings process. But there are times when the numbers produce some results that the consensus, or even conventional wisdom, finds absurd. One of those guys this season has been Caleb Williams, and I'd like to talk about his projection to help you understand my process and whether you should start him.

This week I have Williams ranked as QB12, which is slightly below Dave and Jamey. And this is the range I have ranked Williams in for the past month. The reason is that this is how he's performed for most of the season. Since Williams returned from his hamstring injury, he has played five games. In those games, he has averaged 264 passing yards, 9.8 rushing yards, and 19.1 Fantasy points per game. That's the definition of a high-end QB2 when everyone is playing.

This seems strange because the consensus is that Williams is playing at an awesome level and the Bears have one of the best offenses in the league. And this week, they play the Lions in a game with an over/under of 55.5. That should mean a lot of touchdowns. Touchdowns are the main thing that has gone wrong for Williams this season. The Bears ranked second in the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns. Almost 60% of their offensive touchdowns have come on the ground. Williams has only 11 pass attempts and zero passing touchdowns inside the 10-yard line this season.

So, that's why the projections have Williams behind Tyler Shough this week. Shough has been better, for Fantasy purposes only, since Williams' hamstring injury. But that's not to say that the projections mean you should sit Williams. That's his median expectation. The touchdown regression may be just around the corner.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

28 -- Brock Purdy's 28 Fantasy points were the most any QB has scored against the Vikings this season. He's matchup-proof.

-- Brock Purdy's 28 Fantasy points were the most any QB has scored against the Vikings this season. He's matchup-proof. 308 -- Deshaun Watson has thrown for at least 308 yards in three straight games.

-- Deshaun Watson has thrown for at least 308 yards in three straight games. 29.7 -- J.J. McCarthy is averaging nearly 30 rushing yards per game in his last three starts.

-- J.J. McCarthy is averaging nearly 30 rushing yards per game in his last three starts. 10 -- Anthony Richardson has 10 rushing touchdowns in 15 career starts. He is a must-add in Superflex leagues and could be a starter in that format.

-- Anthony Richardson has 10 rushing touchdowns in 15 career starts. He is a must-add in Superflex leagues and could be a starter in that format. 3 -- Three straight QBs have thrown three touchdown passes against the Broncos. They may no longer be a matchup to avoid.

-- Three straight QBs have thrown three touchdown passes against the Broncos. They may no longer be a matchup to avoid. 86 -- Jacoby Brissett has thrown 86 passes in two games with Baltimore. This is not remotely the same offense.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Fernando Mendoza QB LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats PAYDS 458 RUYDS 47 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 15 Mendoza isn't necessarily my top one-week streamer, but with no teams on a bye my favorite rest of season QB is worth a mention. When a No. 1 overall pick throws for 276 yards and three touchdowns in his second start, he's a must-add. He gets the Titans and the Cardinals in the Fantasy playoffs and could have Brock Bowers back as soon as this week. J.J. McCarthy QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND NYG -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 1088 RUYDS 118 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.9 McCarthy's play hasn't translated into Fantasy success, but the projections continue to love him. The reasons are obvious. His pass volume is large, his rush volume is large, and he's been efficient at both. The only thing he's really missed is the touchdowns. The Colts defense could be the perfect elixir for that ailment.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL HOU -6.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2656 RUYDS 147 TD 23 INT 4 FPTS/G 24.8 Joe Burrow is my highest-projected quarterback on the main slate, but C.J. Stroud is only a point below him and he is $1,000 cheaper. Stroud has thrown 11 touchdowns in his last three games and I do not think the Ravens have the defense to slow him down. Nico Collins is still the preferred stack, but the Texans have a trio of contrarian options if you want to go that way.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. One more week for Shough. His game against the Bengals has an over/under of 50 and he should be chasing the score early. His price hasn't fallen as much as his production has, which should keep his roster rate extremely low. He has a desirable combination of pass volume and rushing upside. We just need him to play better.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy football projections for every position is here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 12. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available and will be updated throughout the week as I make changes.