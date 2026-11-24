The biggest story of the week at running back is the health status of Kenneth Walker. He returned to practice on Tuesday in a limited manner but as of Tuesday night, we don't have him ranked. Instead, we have Emmett Johnson ranked as a top five running back in a potential rain game against the Buffalo on Thanksgiving. That illustrates a point: This is the biggest story, but it is kind of a yawner if you have both Walker and Johnson on your roster. Start Walker if he plays; start Johnson if Walker is out.

What is more interesting is the Johnson decision if Walker is back. Does this backfield go back to the same split it was before the injury? From Weeks 1-9, Walker had a 73% rush share and a 14.6% target share while Johnson averaged five touches per game. In other words, Johnson was completely unplayable in Fantasy Football. If Walker does return this week, I would expect closer to a 65% rush share and 10% rush share, which could open up five more touches for Johnson. Because there are no teams on a bye, you probably still won't want to start both Chiefs running backs, but Johnson could be an upside flex if you're desperate.

Another injury we'll be watching closely is Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten left Week 11 twice with an injury that has been bothering him the last few weeks. The tough part about this one is that Tuten hasn't practiced the past two weeks but has still played, so we may not get an early indicator. That means you will have to start most of the running backs playing earlier in the week over the Jacksonville backs. But if Tuten does miss Week 12, Rodriguez will project as a top 20 running back in an excellent game script. Look for Rodriguez on waivers; he's available in 28% of leagues.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 12 RB preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

59.4 -- Emmett Johnson has scored 59.4 PPR Fantasy points the past two weeks. Only Jahmy Gibbs has been better at running back.

-- Emmett Johnson has scored 59.4 PPR Fantasy points the past two weeks. Only Jahmy Gibbs has been better at running back. 12 -- Justice Hill has 12 targets in two games with Jacoby Brissett. Don't overlook him as a PPR flex.

-- Justice Hill has 12 targets in two games with Jacoby Brissett. Don't overlook him as a PPR flex. 84.9% -- Jonah Coleman played 84.9% of the Broncos offensive snaps in Week 11. He is a full-blown bell cow.

-- Jonah Coleman played 84.9% of the Broncos offensive snaps in Week 11. He is a full-blown bell cow. 38 -- Cam Skattebo has 38 touches over the last two weeks. He has a much better matchup this week and is a borderline top 12 running back.

-- Cam Skattebo has 38 touches over the last two weeks. He has a much better matchup this week and is a borderline top 12 running back. 20 -- Blake Corum had his first 20-touch game of the season in Week 10. We'll be watching the split between Corum and Kyren Williams very closely, but we're starting both.

-- Blake Corum had his first 20-touch game of the season in Week 10. We'll be watching the split between Corum and Kyren Williams very closely, but we're starting both. 25% -- A quarter of Jadarian Price's rush attempts this season have gone for zero or negative yards.

-- A quarter of Jadarian Price's rush attempts this season have gone for zero or negative yards. 9 -- Javonte Williams leads all running backs with nine rushing touchdowns inside the five-yard line.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Adds (RB Preview) Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 313 REC 29 REYDS 172 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Since Jacoby Brissett took over, the Ravens have a 70.9% pass rate, which trails only Cincinnati. That's great news for Hill, who is the team's primary pass-catching back. He has 12 targets over the last two weeks and scored 19.6 PPR Fantasy points. With no teams on a bye, Hill doesn't project as a starter, but he's a very good flex in full PPR leagues. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 79 REC 16 REYDS 152 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 The Browns have a great matchup against the Raiders this week, so much so that we might consider flexing both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. Sampson has 19 targets in his last three games and has averaged an impressive 6.6 yards per touch. The Raiders have given up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs this season.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Bijan Robinson RB ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 17.7 RB RNK 3rd YTD Stats RUYDS 951 REC 35 REYDS 256 TD 7 FPTS/G 19.9 With all of the early games, the Sunday slate may have gotten even more compelling. At running back, Bijan Robinson projects for a significant edge over the field, even with the bad matchup against the Vikings. Remember, he put up 37 FanDuel points against the Packers and 27.3 against the Steelers. I would expect the Falcons to use him to mitigate the Vikings pass rush.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 608 REC 13 REYDS 60 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Gordon is coming off a bad week, which always makes a guy a good bet to be contrarian. He's also extremely underpriced for what I expect. Expect usage similar to what we saw against the Colts and hope you get a touchdown thrown in this week. Earlier this season, Gordon scored 17.3 points against this Jets defense.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 12. Projected stats for all starting running backs will be updated throughout the week, so check back regularly.