Parker Washington (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against Tennessee, and he's considered week-to-week with the injury. It's a tough loss for the Jaguars and Fantasy managers, who are trying to replace him in Week 12 and beyond. With Washington out, we have several sleepers in Jacksonville against the Titans.



Washington leads the Jaguars in targets (81), receptions (44), receiving yards (748) and receiving touchdowns (six). He is the No. 15 Fantasy receiver at 15.6 PPR points per game, and replacing him won't be easy.



Jakobi Meyers gets a boost in value and goes from a No. 3 receiver to a No. 2 option in all leagues against the Titans, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. He just scored 12.5 PPR points in Week 11 against the Giants, and he has now scored at least 10.5 PPR points in three of his past five games.



Meyers, who has at least six targets in three games in a row, is already rostered in 82 percent of leagues on CBS Sports. But he should be rostered in all formats since he is now the No. 1 receiver for Trevor Lawrence with Washington out.



Brenton Strange also gets a boost in value with Washington hurt. Strange has struggled in the past four games with 8.9 PPR points or less in each outing. He also has three targets or fewer in each game over that span.



But prior to that, Strange scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three games in a row, and he had at least seven targets in each game over that stretch. Washington's absence should help Strange's targets, and I like him as a top-12 Fantasy tight end in Week 12.



Strange caught a touchdown in Week 10 against the Titans with two catches for 9 yards on three targets, and Tennessee has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past three games. Strange is rostered in 81 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, but he should be added in all formats.



Now, we will hopefully see one of Brian Thomas Jr. or Josh Cameron step up as well with Washington out. Thomas has been awful this season at 4.8 PPR points per game, and he has failed to reach double digits in PPR in any outing this season despite scoring three touchdowns, including two in the past four contests.



Thomas also has four targets or fewer in all but one game this season, but Washington's absence could be what helps Thomas get back to being a productive receiver again. I would speculate on him since he's just 30 percent rostered on CBS Sports, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Titans.



Cameron, who is rostered in 7 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, might benefit the most with Washington out, and he should also be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against Tennessee. He has 10 targets in his past two games against the Titans and Giants, and he had three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee in Week 10.



Here's what Liam Coen said Friday about all of his pass catchers with Washington hurt.



"Big [opportunity] for Josh," Coen said. "He's made a lot of plays for this offense and for this team, both on special teams and on offense throughout the course of the year. Trevor trusts him. The group trusts him. He blocks, he does the dirty work. Guys get those opportunities, man. You never know what they can do with it.



"But him, BT, Jakobi, Brenton Strange, [Nate Boerkircher], (Tanner) Koziol, the backs, they all have to kind of step it up in a little way. They don't have to go and do anything outside of their body by any means, but yeah, just go play it, see it and go let it rip."



There's also Travis Hunter, who could get more time on offense without Washington. But Hunter has combined for five targets in his past four games with four catches for 18 yards and no touchdowns over that span. He's also averaging just 5.3 snaps on offense per game for the season.



"It'll continue to be a work in progress, obviously seeing what it is for next week and seeing what it looks like for Parker and for Travis as well," Coen said. "But they'll all have to step up."



For Week 12, we could see multiple Jacksonville receivers step up against the Titans. There have been 17 receivers who have scored at least 10.1 PPR points against Tennessee this season.



Four sets of teammates have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against the Titans, including DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks in Week 2, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 8, Washington and Cameron in Week 10 and CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Week 11.



Without Washington, I'm the most confident in Meyers in Week 12, and Strange also feels like a safe play. Thomas or Cameron should also get more chances from Lawrence, and both are worth using as No. 3 receivers given the matchup.



Ideally, it's just a one-week absence for Washington, and we'd love to see him back in Week 13. The Jaguars also have to replace Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) against Tennessee, which is a boost for Chris Rodriguez Jr., who should be started in all leagues.



It's a lot of moving parts for Jacksonville in Week 12. And Fantasy managers could benefit with Meyers, Strange, Thomas, Cameron and Rodriguez all getting increased touches in a great matchup.

Week 12 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats PAYDS 2782 RUYDS 18 TD 24 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.8 Cousins has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback since joining the Vikings, with 19.4 Fantasy points or less in two games against Green Bay and San Francisco, but he should have the chance for a big outing in Week 12. He finally gets to play in Minnesota and against Atlanta in a revenge game since he played for the Falcons from 2024-25. It helps that Atlanta is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes combined for 80.9 Fantasy points against the Falcons in their past two games. Cousins should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -9.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats PAYDS 2395 RUYDS 221 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.2 Shough has only topped 20 Fantasy points twice in his past seven games, but I'm expecting him to be a low-end starter in Week 12 at Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed at least 20.6 Fantasy points to three of the past six opposing quarterbacks, and Shough should be chasing points against Joe Burrow. Shough is also averaging 25.7 Fantasy points in four road games this season, and he is averaging 36.7 rushing yards in his past three games against Cleveland, Carolina and Chicago. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -4.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats PAYDS 2118 RUYDS 266 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 17 The Raiders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and a quarterback has thrown multiple touchdowns against Las Vegas in eight of the past nine games. Watson hasn't thrown a touchdown in four games in a row, but he has three games in a row with at least 308 passing yards. He also has two rushing touchdowns over that span and has run for at least 22 yards in seven of nine games. I like Watson as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleeper RBs Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 713 REC 21 REYDS 117 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.9 I like Allen and Breece Hall in Week 12, and both should do well against the Dolphins. Hall is a must-start running back in all leagues, and Allen should be considered a flex. He played well in tandem with Hall in Week 11 at the Chargers with 16 carries for 75 yards and one catch for 9 yards on one target, and Allen will hopefully get double digits in touches again in Week 12. Miami is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 13 running backs have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against the Dolphins this season, including back-to-back backfield tandems with Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan in Week 10 and James Cook and Ty Johnson in Week 11. I'm counting on Hall and Allen to follow suit in Week 12. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats RUYDS 313 REC 29 REYDS 172 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 In two games with Jacoby Brissett, Hill has nine catches for 61 yards on 12 targets, and he has scored at least 8.8 PPR points in each outing. He actually has at least three catches in six games in a row, and he has scored at least 6.3 PPR points in five consecutive outings. In Week 11 at Carolina, Hill had six carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 27 yards on five targets, and he lost a touchdown on a fumble going into the end zone. He's doing a great job in tandem with Derrick Henry, and Houston has allowed a running back to catch at least three passes in seven games in a row. Six of those running backs scored at least 6.3 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats RUYDS 551 REC 18 REYDS 116 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 Both Vikings running backs are worth using as flex options in Week 12 against the Falcons, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Ten running backs in the past five games against Atlanta have scored at least 10.1 PPR points, including three backfield tandems over that span (D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson in Week 6, Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black in Week 7 and Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell in Week 8). Jones has scored at least 11.3 PPR points in consecutive games against Green Bay and San Francisco, but he only has 21 total touches over that span. But I have faith in both Minnesota running backs given the matchup with the Falcons in Week 12. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 3 REYDS 6 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Both Vikings running backs are worth using as flex options in Week 12 against the Falcons, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Ten running backs in the past five games against Atlanta have scored at least 10.1 PPR points, including three backfield tandems over that span (D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson in Week 6, Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black in Week 7 and Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell in Week 8). Mason has 28 total touches against the Packers and 49ers, but he's been held to 6.8 PPR points or less in each of his past five games. But I have faith in both Minnesota running backs given the matchup with the Falcons in Week 12. Kenneth Gainwell RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats RUYDS 321 REC 19 REYDS 164 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Gainwell has done a nice job working in tandem with Bucky Irving, scoring at least 8.8 PPR points in four games in a row. He has seven catches for 103 yards on eight targets in his past two games, and he had 14 carries for 88 yards in Week 7 at Carolina, with a rematch against the Panthers in Week 12. Carolina is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 16 running backs have scored at least 8.7 PPR points against the Panthers this season. Irving should be dominant once again in the rematch, and Gainwell is worth using as a high-end flex. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -4.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 79 REC 16 REYDS 152 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 I like Quinshon Judkins as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 12 against Las Vegas, but Sampson is also worth using as a flex in PPR. Since coming back from a five-game absence with a knee injury in Week 7, Sampson has gone four games in a row with at least three catches, and he has scored at least 7.7 PPR points in each game over that span. He also has three games in a row with at least six targets, and he should remain a fixture in the passing game against the Raiders. Las Vegas is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Sampson should also get some work on the ground with 12 combined carries in his past two games against New Orleans and Houston.

Sleeper WRs KC Concepcion WR CLE Cleveland • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -4.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 83% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 63 REYDS 458 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Denzel Boston (quadriceps) missed practice all week, and he could be out in Week 12 against the Raiders. Concepcion and Harold Fannin Jr. would continue to benefit if Boston can't play, and Concepcion has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Raiders are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 13 receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against Las Vegas this season. Concepcion is a must-start receiver in all three-receiver leagues, and I would consider him a low-end starter in all formats in this matchup, especially if Boston is out. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 79% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 45 REYDS 397 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Douglas has struggled in his past two starts with Kyle McCord, but it's not for a lack of trying. Douglas has 18 targets against the Colts and Bills in his past two games, but he only has five catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns over that span. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Jets in Week 12, and Douglas had two catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on three targets against the Jets in Week 7. The Jets have allowed four receivers in their past five games to score at least 13.8 PPR points, and hopefully the connection between Douglas and McCord improves in Week 12. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -14 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 24 REYDS 209 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.3 Carnell Tate should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but I also like Dike as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 12 against Jacksonville. Dike stepped up in Week 11 at Dallas in the first game without Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) with six catches for 69 yards on seven targets, and Dike should continue to be a go-to option for Cam Ward. Dike now has two games this season with at least six targets, and he has scored at least 13.3 PPR points in both. There have been four times this season when the Jaguars have allowed multiple receivers in the same game to score at least 10.9 PPR points: Tee Higgins and Dohnte Meyers in Week 4, Darius Cooper and Dontayvion Wicks in Week 5, Jaylin Noel and Nico Collins in Week 6 and Keenan Allen and Josh Downs in Week 8. I'm hopeful Tate and Dike can follow suit in Week 12. Jack Bech WR LV Las Vegas • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -4.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 155 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 Brock Bowers (ankle) missed practice Friday, and he could be out for the second game in a row in Week 12 at Cleveland. Bowers was initially hurt in Week 10 against Seattle, and Bech has become a go-to option for Fernando Mendoza with 16 targets in the past two games. That connection paid off in Week 11 at Denver with eight catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and I would only consider Bech as an option in three-receiver leagues if Bowers is out. The Browns have allowed five receivers to score at least 11.9 PPR points in the past five games, and I would trust Bech the most out of the Raiders' receivers to reach that total in Week 12. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC NE -3 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 49 REYDS 438 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.8 I'm hopeful that Douglas will continue to play well with Tommy DeVito starting for the injured Drake Maye (ankle), but Douglas is risky now with the quarterback change. That said, A.J. Brown (hamstring) is again out, and that should keep Douglas in a prominent role. He has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in four of his past six outings, including two games over that span with at least eight targets. The Chargers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Los Angeles in the past five games, including eight touchdowns. I like Douglas as a starter in three-receiver leagues.

Sleeper TEs Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CIN -9.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 338 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.5 Gesicki has gone three games in a row without a touchdown, but he was great in Week 11 at Washington with five catches for 77 yards on six targets. He's an inconsistent Fantasy option, especially when he's not scoring touchdowns, but he should be considered a low-end starter in Week 12 against New Orleans. The Saints are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and they have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games. I'm trusting Gesicki to deliver another solid stat line in this matchup. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC NE -3 O/U 35.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 40 REYDS 383 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 Henry has not played well in his past three games, with 6.5 PPR points or less in each outing. It's not an easy sell to trust him with Tommy DeVito starting in place of Drake Maye (ankle), but I expect DeVito to lean on Henry against the Chargers. It's not an easy matchup since the Chargers have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this season, but five tight ends have scored at least 8.3 PPR points against Los Angeles. That's the range I expect for Henry, who reached at least that total in four of his first seven games this season. He is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 192 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.4 We're calling this a Legacy Game for Taylor since his father, Jason, was a Hall of Fame defensive end for the Dolphins. Mason Taylor has faced the Dolphins three times in his career, and he has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in each outing. He had five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns on six targets against Miami in Week 7, and the Dolphins are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Keep in mind that Taylor has scored just 6.0 PPR points or less in four games in a row, but the matchup and intangibles make Taylor worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

Defense/Special Teams

Kicker

DFS Lineups for Week 11

FanDuel

QB: Kirk Cousins (vs. ATL) $7,200

RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr. (vs. TEN) $6,200

RB: Jacory Croskey-Merritt (at ARI) $5,700

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (at SF) $9,300

WR: Ja'Marr Chase (vs. NO) $9,000

WR: Justin Jefferson (vs. ATL) $8,400

TE: Mason Taylor (at MIA) $4,800

FLEX: Jakobi Meyers (vs. TEN) $5,800

DEF: Commanders (at ARI) $3,400

This is a bad slate with the lack of games since we don't have the Packers, Rams, Lions, Bears, Eagles, Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills, Steelers and Broncos, who all played prior to Sunday. And the Browns, Raiders, Buccaneers and Panthers are unavailable due to the Sunday night and Monday night games.



With that in mind, I'm going to spend money on Smith-Njigba, Chase and Jefferson at receiver, and I'll stack Jefferson with Cousins. That connection should do well against Atlanta, and hopefully Jefferson will score his first touchdown with Cousins in their third start together.



I'll also play Meyers at flex, and he should benefit with Parker Washington (shoulder) out. And Taylor will hopefully have another great game against the Dolphins.



At running back, I'll use Rodriguez since Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) is out against the Titans. And I'm excited for Croskey-Merritt to have a big game against the Cardinals.

DraftKings

QB: Trevor Lawrence (vs. TEN) $6,700

RB: Cam Skattebo (at IND) $6,100

RB: Jacory Croskey-Merritt (at ARI) $6,100

WR: Ja'Marr Chase (vs. NO) $8,900

WR: Carnell Tate (at JAC) $5,700

WR: Antonio Williams (at ARI) $4,300

TE: Brenton Strange (vs. TEN) $4,100

FLEX: Breece Hall (at MIA) $6,000

DST: Patriots (at LAC) $2,700

I'll also use Croskey-Merritt and Chase in this lineup, and I love the upside for both. I'll also stack Lawrence and Strange in this lineup, and I expect both to do well against the Titans.



I'll counter the Jaguars' stack with Tate, and I'm expecting Cam Ward to lean on him against the Jaguars. And I'll use Williams against the Cardinals, hoping he can build on his breakout game against Cincinnati in Week 11.



At running back, Skattebo is my Start of the Week, and he should get a hefty workload in a great matchup against the Colts. And I'm expecting Hall to have a big game against the Dolphins in Week 12.