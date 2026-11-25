Probably the biggest injury that we're monitoring is Bhayshul Tuten (ankle), who was hurt late in Week 11 against the Giants. He has been dealing with a nagging ankle/foot injury for weeks, and he might have to sit out Week 12 against Tennessee.

Tuten didn't practice Wednesday, and Liam Coen said "the priority" is to get Tuten back to 100 percent.

"We have to get him healthy," Coen said. "Have to get him feeling better."

If Tuten is out, then Chris Rodriguez Jr. would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Titans have allowed a running back to score at least 12.5 PPR points in eight games in a row, and Rodriguez has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in two of his past four games.

Ameer Abdullah would help Rodriguez if Tuten is out, but Rodriguez should be rostered in all leagues. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was only at 80 percent rostered on CBS Sports.

We'll continue to update you on Tuten's status prior to Sunday's game. But if he's out, then Rodriguez could be a lottery ticket in Week 12.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND NYG -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 13.7 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 530 REC 17 REYDS 134 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 It's been an up-and-down season for Skattebo. He had to share playing time with Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. He dealt with trade rumors about Jonathan Taylor. He had a costly fumble in Week 5 against Washington, which led to his benching in Week 6 against New Orleans. And he missed Week 9 against Philadelphia due to a hamstring injury. But he's also had some positive moments, including four games with at least 13 PPR points. He's had at least 17 total touches in three consecutive games, and that should continue in Week 12 at Indianapolis. I'm expecting Skattebo to have a dominant game against the Colts, who rank No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Five running backs in their past four games have scored at least 12.8 PPR points, including Bhayshul Tuten, Javonte Williams and David Montgomery, each rushing for at least 100 yards. This should be one of Skattebo's best games of the year, and I like him as a No. 1 running back in all leagues.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL HOU -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2656 RUYDS 147 TD 23 INT 4 FPTS/G 24.8 Stroud continues to have a monstrous season heading into Week 12 against Baltimore, and he should be considered a top-three Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He has scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in seven games in a row, including his past three with at least 26.4 points. He's only failed to score at least 20.5 Fantasy points twice this season, and it was the two games Nico Collins missed in Weeks 2 and 3 with a hamstring injury. Collins is healthy against the Ravens, who have only allowed four quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and I'm expecting Stroud to add his name to that list. He should have another solid outing in Week 12. Jayden Daniels QB WAS Washington • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 26.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1788 RUYDS 335 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.6 Daniels is playing well in reality, but he's only scored more than 17.1 Fantasy points once in his past four games. I'm expecting a big Fantasy outing in Week 12 at Arizona, and he has top-five upside in all leagues. Only two quarterbacks this season -- Justin Herbert in Week 1 and Drew Lock in Week 9 -- have failed to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points against the Cardinals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. In the past two games, Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes each scored at least 25.7 Fantasy points, and I hope Daniels will be in that range this week. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2716 RUYDS 35 TD 21 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.8 Goff has played in five Thanksgiving Day games with the Lions, and he scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in each of the past four games. He also has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games against the Bears, including three in a row with at least 331 passing yards, and Chicago has allowed four of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.5 Fantasy points. Goff has also scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in four of five games in Detroit this season, and the lone time he failed to reach that total was in Week 8 against Minnesota. I like Goff as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2624 RUYDS 222 TD 25 INT 5 FPTS/G 27.1 I doubted Purdy in Week 11 against Minnesota, and he proved me wrong with 28.2 Fantasy points in a brutal matchup. I'm not doubting him again. Seattle is another tough matchup, but he already scored 20.2 Fantasy points against the Seahawks in Week 5. He's also scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of his past three games against Seattle in the regular season, and I expect him to be in that range again in Week 12. Purdy is also averaging 28.8 Fantasy points in five games in San Francisco this season. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET CHI -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.1 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1727 RUYDS 156 TD 12 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.6 Williams was good but not great as the Start of the Week in Week 11 against New Orleans, and he failed to reach 20 Fantasy points for the third game in row. He only scored 18.3 Fantasy points, but he was 15-of-23 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, with 11 rushing yards. I'm expecting a shootout with the Lions, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and he scored at least 20.6 Fantasy points in two meetings against Detroit last season. I'm sure Ben Johnson wants to light up the scoreboard against his former team on Thanksgiving, and only Malik Willis and the combination of Drake Maye/Tommy DeVito failed to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points against the Lions this year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Cousins has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback since joining the Vikings with 19.4 Fantasy points or less in two games against Green Bay and San Francisco, but he should have the chance for a big outing in Week 12. He finally gets to play in Minnesota and against Atlanta in a revenge game since he played for the Falcons from 2024-25. It helps that Atlanta is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes combined for 80.9 Fantasy points against the Falcons in their past two games. Cousins should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Shough has only topped 20 Fantasy points twice in his past seven games, but I'm expecting him to be a low-end starter in Week 12 at Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed at least 20.6 Fantasy points to three of the past six opposing quarterbacks, and Shough should be chasing points against Joe Burrow. Shough is also averaging 25.7 Fantasy points in four road games this season, and he is averaging 36.7 rushing yards in his past three games against Cleveland, Carolina and Chicago. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. The Raiders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and a quarterback has thrown multiple touchdowns against Las Vegas in eight of the past nine games. Watson hasn't thrown a touchdown in four games in a row, but he has three games in a row with at least 308 passing yards. He also has two rushing touchdowns over that span and has run for at least 22 yards in seven of nine games. I like Watson as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2651 RUYDS 46 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.6 The last time Young faced Tampa Bay in Week 7 he was 14-of-27 passing for 163 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked five times and lost a fumble and scored just 7.4 Fantasy points. Young has scored 19.9 Fantasy points or less four times in his past five outings, and the Buccaneers have allowed just one quarterback to score at least 20 Fantasy points in their past four games and only three for the season. Young is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT DEN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1955 RUYDS 121 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.6 Nix was a huge letdown in Week 11 against Las Vegas with just 13.5 Fantasy points, and he snapped a streak of eight quarterbacks in a row throwing multiple touchdown passes against the Raiders. Nix has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just three times this season, and it's hard to trust him in one-quarterback leagues against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed just one quarterback this season to score more than 16 Fantasy points, and it was Joe Burrow, who did it twice. Burrow is the only quarterback with multiple passing touchdowns against the Steelers, and Nix has seven games this season with one touchdown or less. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1109 RUYDS 116 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 11.4 Mayfield surprisingly had his best game of the season in Week 11 at Detroit with 23.1 Fantasy points when he passed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, along with 36 rushing yards. It's his only game this season with multiple touchdowns, and it's hard to trust him in any one-quarterback league, even against the Panthers. The Buccaneers will likely try to run on Carolina like they did in Week 7 behind Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell, and Mayfield was only 7-of-11 passing for 64 yards and one touchdown in that first meeting. I have little faith in Mayfield in Week 12, even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Jacoby Brissett QB BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 2335 RUYDS 96 TD 12 INT 9 FPTS/G 15.8 Brissett has scored 15.7 Fantasy points or less in each of his two starts with the Ravens against the Chargers and Panthers, and it's tough to trust him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 12 at Houston. The Texans' defense has underperformed this season, but only two quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Houston in the past six games. I'm hesistant to start Brissett in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues given the matchup on the road.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Ward QB TEN Tennessee • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -14.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1962 RUYDS 154 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.2 Ward is hot coming into Week 12 at Jacksonville with at least 23.1 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including the first meeting against the Jaguars in Week 10. He was 28-of-39 passing for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in that contest, along with 39 rushing yards. Ward is one of three quarterbacks with at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville this season, joining Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud. But I'm expecting the Jaguars to do a better job on Ward in the rematch. I still like him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but Jacksonville should hold Ward to under 20 Fantasy points in Week 12.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 423 REC 25 REYDS 169 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 It hasn't been easy to trust Judkins this season. He's only scored double digits in PPR in three games, he's averaging 3.4 yards per carry and six times this season he's been held to fewer than 50 rushing yards -- with no 100-yard outings. But here come the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. A running back has scored at least 11.4 PPR points against Las Vegas in eight games in a row, and seven running backs have scored at least 17.1 PPR points against the Raiders over that span, including 12 rushing touchdowns. Given the matchup, I'll take a chance on Judkins as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 25th Croskey-Merritt returned from a four-game absence with a groin injury in Week 11 against Cincinnati and played great with 13 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 23 yards on three targets. I'd love to see the continued involvement in the passing game, but Croskey-Merritt should run well again in Week 12 against Arizona. The Cardinals have allowed Zach Charbonnet, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers and Emmett Johnson to combine for 71 carries for 363 yards in the past two games alone. And six running backs have scored at least 11.8 PPR points against Arizona in the past seven games, with seven total touchdowns over that span. Per our Fantasy Football Today podcast host Adam Aizer, the Cardinals also lead the NFL in running back carries per game allowed at 27.1. I like Croskey-Merritt as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 608 REC 13 REYDS 60 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Gordon has gone four games in a row without a touchdown, and he's only scored double digits in PPR once over that span. I'm still going to start him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 12 against the Jets, and hopefully he can repeat his Week 7 performance against New York in the rematch. He had 25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown and one catch for no yards on three targets in Miami's lone win this season. Including that game, the Jets have allowed a running back to score at least 10.3 PPR points in five games in a row, with six total touchdowns over that span. I'd love to see Gordon get back into the end zone in Week 12, and this is a good week to trust him given the matchup. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 403 REC 27 REYDS 259 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 The Patriots should lean on Stevenson in Week 12 against the Chargers with Drake Maye (ankle), A.J. Brown (hamstring) and TreVeyon Henderson (illness) out. Corey Kiner should be a factor in the backfield, but Stevenson should be looking at 15-plus touches against the Chargers, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Nine running backs have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Chargers this season, including five in the past five games. And Stevenson has scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his past seven games. Stevenson should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAC -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 563 REC 13 REYDS 67 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 Hampton had another solid outing in Week 11 against the Jets with 14 carries for 89 yards and one catch for 4 yards on one target. He scored at least 10.3 PPR points for just the fourth time this season, and this was the first time all year he scored double digits in PPR in consecutive games. I'm willing to trust him as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and hopefully he'll be productive for three games in a row. The Patriots have allowed a running back to score at least 11.5 PPR points in seven of their past eight games, with eight rushing touchdowns over that span. The Chargers should continue to lean on Hampton in Week 12, especially if Justin Herbert (concussion) is out.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 713 REC 21 REYDS 117 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.9 I like Allen and Breece Hall in Week 12, and both should do well against the Dolphins. Hall is a must-start running back in all leagues, and Allen should be considered a flex. He played well in tandem with Hall in Week 11 at the Chargers with 16 carries for 75 yards and one catch for 9 yards on one target, and Allen will hopefully get double digits in touches again in Week 12. Miami is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 13 running backs have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against the Dolphins this season, including back-to-back backfield tandems with Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan in Week 10 and James Cook and Ty Johnson in Week 11. I'm counting on Hall and Allen to follow suit in Week 12. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 313 REC 29 REYDS 172 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 In two games with Jacoby Brissett, Hill has nine catches for 61 yards on 12 targets, and he has scored at least 8.8 PPR points in each outing. He actually has at least three catches in six games in a row, and he has scored at least 6.3 PPR points in five consecutive outings. In Week 11 at Carolina, Hill had six carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 27 yards on five targets, and he lost a touchdown on a fumble going into the end zone. He's doing a great job in tandem with Derrick Henry, and Houston has allowed a running back to catch at least three passes in seven games in a row. Six of those running backs scored at least 6.3 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 551 REC 18 REYDS 116 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 Both Vikings running backs are worth using as flex options in Week 12 against the Falcons, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Ten running backs in the past five games against Atlanta have scored at least 10.1 PPR points, including three backfield tandems over that span (D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson in Week 6, Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black in Week 7 and Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell in Week 8). Jones has scored at least 11.3 PPR points in consecutive games against Green Bay and San Francisco, but he only has 21 total touches over that span. Mason has 28 total touches against the Packers and 49ers, but he's been held to 6.8 PPR points or less in each of his past five games. But I have faith in both Minnesota running backs given the matchup with the Falcons in Week 12. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 3 REYDS 6 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 321 REC 19 REYDS 164 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Gainwell has done a nice job working in tandem with Bucky Irving, scoring at least 8.8 PPR points in four games in a row. He has seven catches for 103 yards on eight targets in his past two games, and he had 14 carries for 88 yards in Week 7 at Carolina, with a rematch against the Panthers in Week 12. Carolina is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 16 running backs have scored at least 8.7 PPR points against the Panthers this season. Irving should be dominant once again in the rematch, and Gainwell is worth using as a high-end flex.

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne Jr RB NO New Orleans • #3

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -10 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 218 REC 14 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Etienne had a 46-yard run in Week 11 at Chicago. Otherwise the rest of his production was 13 carries for 30 yards and no catches on one target, and he lost a touchdown catch to Alvin Kamara. The good news is Etienne played well ahead of Kamara, and Audric Estime was a healthy scratch. But Etienne has now played five games this season and scored double digits in PPR just once, which was in Week 1. Cincinnati is No. 12 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but I'm concerned about Etienne more than the defense. I would only use him as a flex option in most leagues. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 194 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Charbonnet has run well in the past two games against Arizona and Las Vegas with 36 carries for 171 yards, but he has no touchdowns and one catch for 9 yards on two targets over that span. He's sharing work with Jadarian Price, and Charbonnet has a tough matchup at San Francisco in Week 12. The 49ers are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have allowed just three rushing touchdowns to running backs all season and one in the past five games. Charbonnet is just a flex option in most leagues in Week 12. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL HOU -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 391 REC 16 REYDS 113 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Marks is expected to play in Week 12 against Baltimore after missing Week 11 against Indianapolis with a concussion. But he should only be considered a flex option at best in most leagues. David Montgomery returned from a four-game absence with a groin injury against the Colts and had 26 carries for 107 yards and three catches for 17 yards on four targets. Marks will likely return to a secondary role, and he had three games in a row with 9.1 PPR points or less when he was the lead running back. The Ravens have allowed a running back to score at least 11.2 PPR points in four games in a row, so I would use Montgomery as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. But Marks is someone to avoid if you can, now that Montgomery is healthy. Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET CHI -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 342 REC 5 REYDS 39 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Ben Johnson expressed confidence in D'Andre Swift after he fumbled for the third time this season in Week 11 against New Orleans. When asked if Swift needed to regain the trust of the coaching staff, Johnson said "Nope. He just needs to hold on to the ball and we'll be fine." Swift should remain the lead running back for the Bears in Week 12 at Detroit, and Monangai is just a flex option at best. He was quiet in his return to the lineup against the Saints after being out for the past five games with a toe injury with eight carries for 18 yards and no catches on one target. I'm hopeful he'll perform better than that, but the Lions are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only five running backs have scored double digits in PPR against Detroit and just one in the past four games. Swift should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but Monangai is someone to avoid if you can.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 15.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 760 REC 32 REYDS 246 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.7 The good news for Taylor is that Seth McGowan (hamstring) is hurt, and Taylor has played less than 70 percent of the snaps in each of the past four games, while McGowan's role has expanded. D.J. Giddens could take over for McGowan, but Taylor should see a bump in playing time. We'll also see how Taylor does with Anthony Richardson under center, and hopefully it's an improvement over Daniel Jones. Taylor has struggled of late with 9.4 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7. The Giants are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they haven't allowed a running back to score double digits in PPR in four games in a row against Houston, Philadelphia, Washington and Jacksonville. The Giants have also allowed just four rushing touchdowns this season to running backs and one since Week 5. Taylor should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back at best in most leagues.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 53 REYDS 351 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.6 Smith returned from a four-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 11 against Pittsburgh and had five catches for 41 yards on 12 targets. He couldn't connect with Joe Milton III, but the 57 percent target share was amazing. I hope Milton continues to feature Smith, and he should have the chance for a big game against the Cowboys, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers in the past two games -- Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, Calvin Ridley, Carnell Tate and Chimere Dike -- have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Dallas, with three touchdowns. And Smith has scored at least 14.9 PPR points against the Cowboys in three of his past five meetings, including two of his past three in Dallas. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 57 REYDS 611 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.4 Williams scored 19.3 PPR points in Week 11 against Tampa Bay and has now scored at least 16.2 PPR points in five of his past seven games. In his past three games in Detroit against tough competition from Green Bay, Minnesota and Tampa Bay, Williams is averaging 20.8 PPR points with four touchdowns. And Williams has scored at least 13.4 PPR points in three games in a row against the Bears, including two touchdowns. There have been three games this season where a pair of teammates on the same team have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against Chicago, including Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan in Week 1, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in Week 5 and Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele in Week 11. I'm expecting Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown to follow suit in Week 12. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 65 REYDS 431 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2 Williams had a breakout game in Week 11 against Cincinnati with nine catches for 122 yards on 11 targets, and he has at least 10.4 PPR points in three of his past four games. Diggs only had four catches for 45 yards on six targets against the Bengals, but he has scored at least 12.8 PPR points in three of his past five outings. I'm expecting both to be great against the Cardinals in Week 12, and Arizona has allowed a pair of receivers to score at least 11.1 PPR points in the same game six times this season (Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans in Week 3, Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields in Week 4, Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 5, Ryan Flournoy and CeeDee Lamb in Week 8, Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield in Week 10 and Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice in Week 11). Diggs and Williams should follow suit in Week 12. Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 52 REYDS 448 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -14.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 56 REYDS 471 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.4 We got lucky with Tate in Week 11 at Dallas because he scored on a 59-yard touchdown catch after several Cowboys' defenders failed to touch him down on the ground. He finished with two catches for 58 yards and the touchdown on five targets for 13.8 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 11.8 PPR points in four of his past six games. He missed the Week 10 game against Jacksonville with a shoulder injury, but he should have success against the Jaguars in the rematch. A receiver has scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Jacksonville in all but one game this season, and Elic Ayomanor had five catches for 79 yards on 10 targets in the first meeting. I like Tate as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 12, and Chimere Dike is worth using as a sleeper in three-receiver leagues. Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAC -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 323 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 I'm hopeful that Justin Herbert (concussion) is healthy for Week 12 against New England, and that could impact what happens with McConkey. I'll still start him in three-receiver leagues if DJ Uiagalelei starts at quarterback, but I like McConkey as a borderline top-20 option with Herbert. McConkey had his best game of the season in Week 11 against the Jets with five catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and this is a good matchup against the Patriots, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seven receivers have scored at least 12.8 PPR points against New England in the past five games, with nine touchdowns. McConkey could be great if Herbert is able to play.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline KC Concepcion WR CLE Cleveland • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 63 REYDS 458 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Denzel Boston (toe) missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday after Cleveland's Week 11 bye, and hopefully he's healthy against the Raiders in Week 12. Concepcion and Harold Fannin Jr. would continue to benefit if Boston is less than 100 percent, and Concepcion has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Raiders are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 13 receivers have scored at least 11 PPR point against Las Vegas this season. Concepcion is a must-start receiver in all three-receiver leagues, and I would consider him a low-end starter in all formats in this matchup. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC BUF -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 8.4 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 54 REYDS 539 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 It appears like Dalton Kincaid (thumb) will play in Week 12 against Kansas City after missing Week 11 against Miami, but I still like Shakir as a starter in three-receiver leagues. He had a huge game against the Dolphins with five catches for 101 yards on nine targets, but he has also scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past six games. Keep an eye on the weather for Thursday's game, and if it's not atrocious, then Shakir should continue to be a reliable weapon for Josh Allen in a hopeful shootout with the Chiefs. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -14.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 53 REYDS 493 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Meyers had a solid game in Week 11 at the Giants with 12.5 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 10.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. He's clearly the No. 2 receiver in Jacksonville behind Parker Washington, and Meyers should be a regular starter in all three-receiver leagues. Now, he only had three catches for 34 yards on six targets in Week 10 at Tennessee. But the Titans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 17 receivers have scored at least 10.1 PPR points against Tennessee this season. Four sets of teammates have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against the Titans, including DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks in Week 2, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 8, Parker Washington and Josh Cameron in Week 10 and CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Week 11. Let's hope Meyers can replicate what Cameron did for the Jaguars (15.7 PPR points) in Week 12. Konata Mumpfield WR LAR L.A. Rams • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB LAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 8 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 27 REYDS 243 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Puka Nacua (knee) is out for the season, and Davante Adams (hamstring) won't get his revenge game in Week 12 against Green Bay since he's still out. That should make Mumpfield the No. 1 receiver for Matthew Stafford, and Mumpfield is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. He scored 11.1 PPR points in Week 10 at Arizona in the first game without Nacua and Adams, and I'm hopeful that's the floor for Mumpfield against the Packers. He has two games this season with at least four targets, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in both. Green Bay is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 12 receivers have scored at least 11.6 PPR points against the Packers in their last five games. This could be a huge game for Mumpfield in Week 12. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 7.2 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 49 REYDS 438 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.8 I'm hopeful that Douglas will continue to play well with Tommy DeVito starting for the injured Drake Maye (ankle), but Douglas is risky now with the quarterback change. That said, A.J. Brown (hamstring) is again out, and that should keep Douglas in a prominent role. He has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in four of his past six outings, including two games over that span with at least eight targets. The Chargers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Los Angeles in the past five games, including eight touchdowns. I like Douglas as a starter in three-receiver leagues.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 27 REYDS 257 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.4 Samuel injured his hamstring in Week 5 against Seattle in the third quarter and missed the next three games. He returned in Week 10 at Dallas and scored 25.9 PPR points with three carries for 78 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Samuel followed that up with 7.7 PPR points in Week 11 against Minnesota with three catches for 20 yards on four targets and two carries for 27 yards. He's touchdown-dependent because he's been held to 50 receiving yards or less in all but one game, and I'm not starting him because of his rushing potential. Seattle is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Samuel is only worth a look in three-receiver leagues in Week 12. Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 59 REYDS 296 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Egbuka had another bad game in Week 11 at Detroit with two catches for 18 yards on five targets, and this was his third game this season with fewer than 20 receiving yards. He has now scored a combined 10.7 PPR points in his past two outings with Baker Mayfield, and Egbuka has one receiving touchdown this year. The Buccaneers ran all over the Panthers in Week 7 with Bucky Irving, Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker combining for 45 carries for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and I expect Tampa Bay to have a similar game plan in the rematch. That should once again limit the upside for Egbuka, who is only worth using as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 74 REYDS 434 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 The Steelers are a mess heading into Friday's game against Denver after Aaron Rodgers was released following his tirade about Mike McCarthy, and Mason Rudolph will start. I don't want to start anyone in the passing game, and Metcalf has struggled of late with 7.6 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, including when he got ejected in Week 11 at Philadelphia. Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman are all expected to be active as well, and we'll see who Rudolph leans on. It doesn't help that the Broncos are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Metcalf could get shadowed by Patrick Surtain II. At best, Metcalf is a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 60 REYDS 440 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 It was good to see Coker get seven targets in Week 11 against Baltimore, which was the most he's had since Week 6. But he finished the game with four catches for 47 yards, and he's now scored 9.6 PPR points or less in five games in a row. Included in that stretch was Week 7 against Tampa Bay when he had one catch for 9 yards on four targets, and it's tough to trust Coker as anything more than a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in the rematch with the Buccaneers in Week 12. Tampa Bay is No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this isn't the matchup to count on Coker having a bounce-back game.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT DEN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 58 REYDS 398 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Waddle had another disappointing game in Week 11 against Las Vegas with three catches for 61 yards on six targets. He has now scored 9.1 PPR points or less in five of his past six games, and he's only worth using in three-receiver leagues in Week 12 at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have only allowed five touchdowns to receivers this season, and Waddle has only scored double digits in PPR once this year when he didn't score a touchdown, which was in Week 2. I don't have high expectations for Waddle in this matchup on the road, and his frustrating season should continue in Week 12.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 14.8 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 62 REYDS 544 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.8 Fannin was hot prior to his bye in Week 11, and I hope he stays on fire for the rest of the season. He scored at least 12.2 PPR points in four games in a row prior to Week 11, including three games with at least nine targets over that span. The Raiders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four tight ends in the past five games against Las Vegas have scored at least 9.8 PPR points. Fannin has top-five upside in all leagues in Week 12. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 51 REYDS 383 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Hockenson, who missed Week 10 with a wrist injury, played well in his first game back with Kirk Cousins. Hockenson had six catches for 55 yards on seven targets in Week 11 against San Francisco, and he has now scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Falcons have allowed five tight ends to score at least 11.9 PPR points this season, and Hockenson should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 12. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 44 REYDS 329 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Okonkwo had four catches for 66 yards on five targets in Week 11 against Cincinnati and has now scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past six games. This week, he faces an Arizona defense that is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and a tight end has scored at least 10.7 PPR points against the Cardinals in each of the past three games with A.J. Barner in Week 9, Tyler Higbee in Week 10 and Travis Kelce in Week 11, including five receiving touchdowns over that span. Okonkwo has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 12.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB LAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 43 REYDS 304 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 This won't be an easy matchup for Higbee since the Packers are No. 3 against opposing tight ends, but I still like him as a low-end starter in all leagues with his expected role. Puka Nacua (knee) and Terrance Ferguson (hamstring/ankle) are out for the season, and Davante Adams (hamstring) won't play against Green Bay. That should keep Higbee in a prominent role, and Matthew Stafford will have to lean on him. Higbee has six games this season with at least four targets, and he has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in four of them. I'm willing to trust him despite the matchup in Week 12. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CIN -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 338 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.5 Gesicki has gone three games in a row without a touchdown, but he was great in Week 11 at Washington with five catches for 77 yards on six targets. He's an inconsistent Fantasy option, especially when he's not scoring touchdowns, but he should be considered a low-end starter in Week 12 against New Orleans. The Saints are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and they have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games. I'm trusting Gesicki to deliver another solid stat line in this matchup. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 192 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.4 We're calling this a Legacy Game for Taylor since his father, Jason, was a Hall of Fame defensive end for the Dolphins. Mason Taylor has faced the Dolphins three times in his career, and he has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in each outing. He had five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns on six targets against Miami in Week 7, and the Dolphins are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Keep in mind that Taylor has scored just six PPR points or less in four games in a row, but the matchup and intangibles make Taylor worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts Sr TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 42 REYDS 270 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.8 The Vikings had a tough time with George Kittle in Week 11 since he scored two touchdowns with three catches for 34 yards on three targets, but he's the lone tight end to score double digits in PPR against Minnesota this season. Pitts has scored seven PPR points or less in three games in a row, and this isn't the matchup to trust him in the majority of leagues. Tyler Warren TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 12.3 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 61 REYDS 298 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 I'm hopeful that Anthony Richardson will help Warren get back to being a starting Fantasy tight end, but I need to see it first. He has struggled in each of his past four games with 8.4 PPR points or less, and he combined for three catches for 23 yards on eight targets in his past two outings against Miami and Houston. Warren also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, and the Giants have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end in their past six games. I'm still sitting Warren in most formats in Week 12. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 54 REYDS 333 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Andrews looked great in Week 10 against the Chargers with eight catches for 82 yards on eight targets in the first start for Jacoby Brissett. But Andrews couldn't back that up with a solid encore and had just two catches for 14 yards on three targets in Week 11 at Carolina. We'll see what happens against Houston in Week 12, but this is a bad matchup. The Texans are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and only three tight ends have scored double digits in PPR against Houston. The Texans have also allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this year, and Andrews is only worth using in deeper leagues in Week 12.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 56 REYDS 370 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 Kraft has struggled in his past two games against New England and Minnesota, and I'm expecting another down performance against the Rams in Week 12. Los Angeles is No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and the Rams have allowed just one touchdown to the position this year, which was in Week 3. Only four tight ends have scored double digits in PPR against the Rams, and Kraft has combined for just 4.8 PPR points in his past two outings against the Patriots and Vikings. He should be considered a low-end starter at best in most leagues.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Giants (at IND)

Maybe Anthony Richardson will turn things around for the Colts now that he's starting in place of Daniel Jones, but I still like the Giants DST as a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. The Giants just had an amazing game in Week 11 against Jacksonville with three sacks and two interceptions, and the Giants held the Jaguars to just 18 points. The Colts have scored 10 points or less in three of their past five games, and I like the Giants DST as a top-five Fantasy option in Week 12.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Commanders (at ARI)

Buccaneers (vs. CAR)

Patriots (at LAC)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Chiefs (at BUF)

The Chiefs defense has played well this season, and Kansas City comes into Week 12 at Buffalo having held the Jets, Falcons and Cardinals to 13 points or less in three straight games. The Chiefs also have 11 sacks over that span and three turnovers, but this is a step up in competition against the Bills. Now, Josh Allen does have five interceptions in his past four games and he has been sacked eight times in his past three outings. But I still don't want to trust the Chiefs DST in this road matchup.

Kickers to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Sanders K NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 8.2 K RNK 15th I had Sanders in this spot last week, and I'm going to use him again since he's on fire coming into Week 12. He has made 14-of-15 field goals in his past four games and 6-of-6 PATs. The last time he failed to make multiple field goals in a game was against Miami in Week 7, when he was 1-of-2 and 2-of-2 on PATs. The Dolphins are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and two kickers in the past three games against Miami have made four field goals. Sanders has top-five upside in Week 12.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chase McLaughlin K TB Tampa Bay • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS K 10th PROJ PTS 9.1 K RNK 5th Wil Lutz K DEN Denver • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT DEN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 11th Dominic Zvada K NYG N.Y. Giants • #34

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND NYG -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 8.2 K RNK 16th