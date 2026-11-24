With zero teams on bye, Week 12 looks so much better for Fantasy Football. Well, everywhere except for the tight end position. Even with 32 teams playing football, I only have 10 tight ends projected to score more than 10 PPR Fantasy points. It's a disaster. And yes, you are allowed to laugh at all of us who fell for the "tight end is actually deep this year" bluster. It is, in fact, not.

One of the reasons the position has been so bad the past two weeks is the absolute cratering of Tyler Warren's value. In the last two games combined, he has three catches for 23 yards. Now the team is making a quarterback change, bringing in Anthony Richardson. So far in the NFL, Richardson's most positive attribute has been evident when he has not thrown the ball and has simply run it. In other words, we don't really have any reason to be optimistic about this change, except that it is hard to play quarterback at a lower level than Daniel Jones has this year.

So, even in a week when only 10 tight ends project for double-digit Fantasy points, Warren does not project as a top 12 tight end for me. There are multiple waiver wire options that project higher. You may not have the roster spot to carry two tight ends, and I would rather start Warren than drop him, but he is certainly not a must-start option no matter how bad the position looks.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 12:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

10 -- Chigoziem Okonkwo has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his last six games despite the fact that he still has not scored a touchdown.

-- Chigoziem Okonkwo has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his last six games despite the fact that he still has not scored a touchdown. 87.7% -- Tyler Warren still leads the Colts with an 87.7% route share if you are looking for a reason for optimism.

-- Tyler Warren still leads the Colts with an 87.7% route share if you are looking for a reason for optimism. 10.3 -- Travis Kelce's 10.3 yards per target is a career high.

-- Travis Kelce's 10.3 yards per target is a career high. 5.4 -- Ticker Kraft is averaging 5.4 yards after catch per reception. That is way down from his career average.

-- Ticker Kraft is averaging 5.4 yards after catch per reception. That is way down from his career average. 19 -- Mark Andrews has 19 yards or fewer in three of his last four games.

-- Mark Andrews has 19 yards or fewer in three of his last four games. 18.6% -- Tyler Higbee leads the Rams with an 18.6% target share when both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are off the field.

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Streamers (TE Preview) Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 44 REYDS 329 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Since Week 7, Okonkwo ranks seventh among tight ends in yards and eighth in catches. The only reason he is still available is the fact that he has zero touchdown catches on 44 targets. I would like to bet on the volume and hope the touchdown regression comes. He's scored double digits in four of his last six games and I would start him over Tucker Kraft, Tyler Warren, and Kyle Pitts. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB LAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 43 REYDS 304 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 There is no sure thing for the Rams tight ends and the Packers have been mostly awesome against the position this year. But Higbee at times has functioned more like a wide receiver and leads the Rams in target share when Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are out. I wouldn't be surprised if he leads the Rams in receiving yards on Wednesday and is a fine borderline top-12 tight end. If he scores, he'll be even better.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 19.1 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 87 TAR 113 REYDS 689 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.9 McBride was back to his high-target self in Week 11 and has a great matchup against the Commanders, who have given up the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. You may have to wait for garbage time, but that is pretty much a guarantee for the Cardinals over the last two years.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -14.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 11.3 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 43 REYDS 381 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 I don't know if there is a true contrarian play at tight end this week with the abbreviated slate. But Brenton Strange scored a touchdown against the Titans last week and the Jaguars have one of the highest implied totals on the slate, so he is as good a dart throw as any.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 12. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are updated throughout the week, so check back before you set your lineup for the latest information.