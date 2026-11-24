It seems like every week one random rookie wide receiver pops off for a huge Fantasy day. And then often, that rookie has disappeared, or at least regressed, as quickly as he disappeared from the scene. We all remember the good Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., and Makai Lemon weeks, right? Well, we've now had two very good Antonio Williams weeks in a row and Fantasy managers are going to have to make a decision whether or not to buy it.

The fact that no one is on a bye makes the decision more difficult. If this were Week 11, we would be thrilled to start Williams as a WR2. He's coming off an 11-target game and he has scored double-digit PPR Fantasy points in three of his last four games. Since Week 8 he has a 20.6% target share and he has played at least 80% of the offensive snaps in all four games. There is an extensive history of these types of rookie breakouts happening in the second half of the season.

In other words, we want to believe it.

But also, there are no teams on a bye. Mike Evans and Ladd McConkey came back last week and put up big numbers. DeVonta Smith didn't score well, but saw 12 targets. This is the best receiver has felt in several weeks. Do we really want to trust another rookie small sample size? As of Tuesday afternoon, our answer is "maybe". I have Williams projected as WR22; Jamey ranks him at WR28; and Dave ranks him at WR30. In other words, he's a start in a three-receiver league and perhaps a flex in a two-receiver league. I am the only one who would start him over Stefon Diggs.

Here is the rest of the Week 12 WR preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

50% -- Jordyn Tyson saw his snap share fall from 71.4% in Week 10 to 50% in Week 11. He isn't the safe starter we thought he was.

-- Jordyn Tyson saw his snap share fall from 71.4% in Week 10 to 50% in Week 11. He isn't the safe starter we thought he was. 7.6 -- Justin Jefferson is averaging 7.6 yards per target, the second-lowest mark of his career. Kirk Cousins hasn't fixed him yet, but he's still a starter based on target volume.

-- Justin Jefferson is averaging 7.6 yards per target, the second-lowest mark of his career. Kirk Cousins hasn't fixed him yet, but he's still a starter based on target volume. 3.81 -- Mike Evans is averaging 3.81 yards per route run, second only to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. We just need him to stay healthy.

-- Mike Evans is averaging 3.81 yards per route run, second only to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. We just need him to stay healthy. 61 -- Jaylen Waddle's 61 yards in Week 11 was his second-best mark of the season. He's a flex at best.

-- Jaylen Waddle's 61 yards in Week 11 was his second-best mark of the season. He's a flex at best. 57.5% -- Xavier Worthy was the only Chiefs receiver to run more than 57.5% of the team's routes in Week 11. They may not have a must-start receiver.

-- Xavier Worthy was the only Chiefs receiver to run more than 57.5% of the team's routes in Week 11. They may not have a must-start receiver. 672 -- Emeka Egbuka has 672 receiving yards in his last 17 games. I don't even want to flex him in a good matchup against Carolina.

-- Emeka Egbuka has 672 receiving yards in his last 17 games. I don't even want to flex him in a good matchup against Carolina. 26 -- Caleb Douglas has 26 targets in his last three games. Despite the miscues last week, I view him as a WR3.

-- Caleb Douglas has 26 targets in his last three games. Despite the miscues last week, I view him as a WR3. 1.16 -- DK Metcalf is averaging an abysmal 1.16 yards per route run. I have no interest in starting him.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Adds (WR Preview) Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 52 REYDS 448 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Assuming Chris Rodriguez is already rostered in your league, Williams is the top waiver wire priority at any position. He has a career-high 11 targets on Monday Night Football and delivered two crucial catches on the game-winning drive. When a rookie gets this type of opportunity, delivers, and contributes to the team's win, we expect the role to stick. I expect him to be the best Commanders receiver for the rest of the season and a borderline WR2 in Week 12. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 45 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Mitchell did not fare well in a difficult matchup with the Chiefs, but you'll have a hard time finding more upside on the waiver wire. Mitchell is truly the type of receiver who could make your day in one play, which makes him an excellent boom/bust flex.

Stashes (WR Preview) Roman Wilson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PIT -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 25 REYDS 188 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Wilson is eligible to return from Injured Reserve this week and the Steelers desperately need him to do just that. Before his injury in Week 5 he was coming off back-to-back games with at least 15 PPR points and his 7.5 yards per target is the best amongst Steelers starting receivers. Wilson isn't someone we would want to trust against the Eagles but if he can wrestle his snaps back from Germie Bernard he could be a Wr3 moving forward.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -10 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 16.8 WR RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 102 REYDS 866 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.7 Olave is my third-highest projected receiver on the slate and may very well have the most wide receiver targets this week. The Bengals generally score at will and I certainly wouldn't expect the Saints to slow them down. I also don't believe the Bengals defense will have much luck slowing Olave down. If Tyler Shough shows up, this could be the highest-scoring game of the week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -14.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 56 REYDS 471 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.4 Boy did you get lucky if you started Carnell Tate last week. He was rarely targeted and scored on a very fluky play. Still, this is a good spot for him against a Jacksonville defense that is easier to pass on than run on. I would expect Tate's target share to bounce back and Cam Ward's pass rate to increase. Tate is both cheap and should be low rostered, the perfect contrarian play.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 12. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are updated throughout the week, so make sure you check back later in the week for changes.