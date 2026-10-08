Your Fantasy football season can turn on one lineup decision, and Week 5 is shaping up to be another tough week for managers trying to separate the must-starts from the potential busts. Injuries are forcing some notable names to the bench, unexpected contributors are emerging as legitimate starting options, and favorable matchups could make the difference between a win and a frustrating loss.

Four weeks into the season, Fantasy managers have a better understanding of which players they can trust, but that doesn't mean the decisions are getting any easier. Can you afford to bench Jalen Hurts or Justin Herbert? Should you trust a waiver-wire addition over the player you drafted to be your weekly starter? And which matchups offer the best opportunities to capitalize in Week 5?

That's where Dave Richard's Week 5 PPR cheat sheet comes in. With detailed matchup analysis and confidence scores for every relevant player, you'll have the information you need to navigate those difficult start/sit decisions and give yourself the best chance to come away with a victory.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Dallas Cowboys
Thu, Oct 8 at 8:15 pm ET •
DAL -8.5, O/U 48.5
Buccaneers
Cowboys
Jalon Daniels4.5Dak Prescott8.6
Bucky Irving6.52Javonte Williams8.05
Kenneth Gainwell4.48CeeDee Lamb9.4
Sean Tucker2.15George Pickens7.45
Emeka Egbuka5.88Ryan Flournoy3.85
Chris Godwin5.44Jake Ferguson5.22
Ted Hurst3.52Cowboys DST6.5
Cade Otton3.55

Buccaneers DST2.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 11 at 9:30 am ET •
JAC -7.5, O/U 41.5
Eagles
Jaguars
Jalen Hurts4.2Trevor Lawrence7.6
Will Shipley5.46Bhayshul Tuten7.08
Dameon Pierce3.5Chris Rodriguez Jr.4.3
Dontayvion Wicks6.1Parker Washington7.48
Darius Cooper5.0Jakobi Meyers5.2
Makai Lemon4.84Brian Thomas Jr.5.16
Zach Ertz2.4Brenton Strange3.98
Eagles DST3.2Jaguars DST8.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB +1.5, O/U 45.5
Bears
Packers
Tyson Bagent3.9Jordan Love5.9
D'Andre Swift7.1MarShawn Lloyd4.45
Kyle Monangai5.68Kaleb Johnson3.38
Rome Odunze6.68Christian Watson7.78
Luther Burden III6.54Matthew Golden7.25
Kalif Raymond5.58Tucker Kraft6.62
Colston Loveland5.24Packers DST4.5
Bears DST7.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +7, O/U 42.5
Bengals
Dolphins
Joe Burrow8.5Malik Willis3.3
Chase Brown8.1Ollie Gordon5.9
Tee Higgins8.2Jaylen Wright2.05
Dohnte Meyers5.92Malik Washington4.86
Mitchell Tinsley3.92Chris Bell3.7
Mike Gesicki6.08Greg Dulcich3.32
Bengals DST8.0Dolphins DST3.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Oct 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -3.5, O/U 45
Raiders
Patriots
Kirk Cousins6.2Drake Maye6.3
Ashton Jeanty7.2Rhamondre Stevenson6.75
Mike Washington Jr.2.2TreVeyon Henderson4.58
Tre Tucker5.3Romeo Doubs6.34
Cody White2.98Demario Douglas3.42
Brock Bowers7.62Efton Chism III3.4
Michael Mayer4.75Hunter Henry4.6
Raiders DST6.4Patriots DST5.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +2.5, O/U 41.5
Vikings
Saints
Kyler Murray4.0Tyler Shough6.4
Aaron Jones7.6Alvin Kamara5.55
Jordan Addison6.56Kendre Miller2.85
Jauan Jennings2.75Chris Olave9.3
T.J. Hockenson6.4Devaughn Vele6.46
Vikings DST7.0Juwan Johnson6.82


Saints DST3.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ -2.5, O/U 39.5
Browns
Jets
Deshaun Watson5.6Geno Smith4.1
Quinshon Judkins6.95Braelon Allen6.38
Raheim Sanders2.18Garrett Wilson7.28
Denzel Boston6.48Isaiah Williams3.2
KC Concepcion5.26Kenyon Sadiq4.82
Jerry Jeudy2.82Jets DST4.0
Harold Fannin Jr.6.32

Browns DST7.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -2.5, O/U 44.5
Colts
Steelers
Daniel Jones3.7Aaron Rodgers6.0
Jonathan Taylor8.6Jaylen Warren7.85
Josh Downs6.36DK Metcalf6.92
Laquon Treadwell2.7Roman Wilson6.3
Tyler Warren6.6Pat Freiermuth4.88
Colts DST5.0Darnell Washington2.9


Steelers DST7.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +7.5, O/U 38
Texans
Titans
C.J. Stroud6.1Cam Ward3.1
Woody Marks5.7Tony Pollard5.64
David Montgomery5.48Tyjae Spears3.68
Nico Collins9.1Carnell Tate6.5
Jaylin Noel3.82Wan'Dale Robinson3.9
Dalton Schultz4.72Titans DST4.6
Texans DST8.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Oct 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -4, O/U 41.5
Giants
Commanders
Jameis Winston6.6Jayden Daniels6.5
Cam Skattebo6.88Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.08
Najee Harris2.02Austin Ekeler4.42
Malik Nabers7.18Stefon Diggs6.98
Darnell Mooney3.72Antonio Williams5.42
Malachi Fields3.48Chigoziem Okonkwo3.45
Isaiah Likely6.85Commanders DST3.8
Giants DST5.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Oct 11 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC +3.5, O/U 41.5
Broncos
Chargers
Bo Nix5.7Justin Herbert4.3
RJ Harvey5.85Omarion Hampton5.6
J.K. Dobbins4.4Keaton Mitchell4.8
Jaylen Waddle7.05Kimani Vidal3.76
Courtland Sutton6.28Tre Harris6.18
Evan Engram3.3Quentin Johnston5.28
Broncos DST7.7Oronde Gadsden II2.92


Chargers DST3.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Oct 11 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +5.5, O/U 54.5
Lions
Cardinals
Jared Goff9.0Jacoby Brissett6.7
Jahmyr Gibbs10.0Jeremiyah Love 5.66
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.3Tyler Allgeier4.52
Jameson Williams7.3Michael Wilson7.15
Isaac TeSlaa3.95Marvin Harrison Jr.4.35
Sam LaPorta7.55Trey McBride7.7
Lions DST4.4Cardinals DST1.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 11 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -3, O/U 46.5
49ers
Seahawks
Brock Purdy7.5Sam Darnold5.4
Christian McCaffrey8.5Emanuel Wilson6.8
Kaelon Black2.12Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.8
Mike Evans6.7Rashid Shaheed3.64
Deebo Samuel6.58Cooper Kupp3.62
George Kittle7.12AJ Barner3.78
49ers DST4.9Seahawks DST6.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 11 at 8:20 pm ET •
ATL -3.5, O/U 43.5
Ravens
Falcons
Tyler Huntley3.0Michael Penix Jr.4.4
Derrick Henry7.98Bijan Robinson9.7
Justice Hill2.35Brian Robinson Jr.3.58
Zay Flowers7.58Drake London8.15
Rashod Bateman3.66Kyle Pitts5.1
Chris Moore2.65Falcons DST6.2
Mark Andrews5.5

Ravens DST5.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Los Angeles Rams
Mon, Oct 12 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAR -3, O/U 54.5
Bills
Rams
Josh Allen9.2Matthew Stafford9.1
James Cook8.42Kyren Williams8.35
Ty Johnson2.72Blake Corum3.6
Khalil Shakir6.44Puka Nacua9.5
Keon Coleman6.42Davante Adams7.22
Dalton Kincaid6.78Tyler Higbee5.52
Dawson Knox2.88Rams DST4.1
Bills DST3.2

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