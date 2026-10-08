Your Fantasy football season can turn on one lineup decision, and Week 5 is shaping up to be another tough week for managers trying to separate the must-starts from the potential busts. Injuries are forcing some notable names to the bench, unexpected contributors are emerging as legitimate starting options, and favorable matchups could make the difference between a win and a frustrating loss.
Four weeks into the season, Fantasy managers have a better understanding of which players they can trust, but that doesn't mean the decisions are getting any easier. Can you afford to bench Jalen Hurts or Justin Herbert? Should you trust a waiver-wire addition over the player you drafted to be your weekly starter? And which matchups offer the best opportunities to capitalize in Week 5?
That's where Dave Richard's Week 5 PPR cheat sheet comes in. With detailed matchup analysis and confidence scores for every relevant player, you'll have the information you need to navigate those difficult start/sit decisions and give yourself the best chance to come away with a victory.
What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!