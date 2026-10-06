The quarterback position is supposed to be one of the more stable and predictable positions in Fantasy Football. Through four weeks, it hardly looks like that is the case with Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Jared Goff, and Tyler Shough filling out the top five behind Josh Allen. Part of that is because Allen is the only quarterback drafted as a top-five option to have met or exceeded expectations. Part of it is that Shough, Young, and Goff are throwing 40-plus times a game, something no one expected. There is one other quarterback throwing 40 times per game, but he's not a top-12 QB. His name is Matthew Stafford, and I expect that to change in Week 5.
Stafford plays the Bills in Los Angeles on Monday night, and in the early run of my Week 5 projections, he comes out as QB1. Honestly, a lot of this has to do with the Bills defense. Through four weeks, they are giving up an average of 274 passing yards and 2.5 passing TDs to QBs. And Goff is the only quarterback they have faced who currently ranks as a top-15 QB in Fantasy points per game. Drake Maye ended his nightmare start to the season with 31 Fantasy points against them last week.
A bigger part of it is that Stafford has Puka Nacua back. While he still wasn't good against Philadelphia, he did throw for 317 yards and the return of Nacua gives him two receivers the Bills have little chance of covering. There is something not quite right with Stafford, as evidenced by his six interceptions on the season, but the return of Nacua and the weakness of the Bills defense make him a must-start option this week.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 5 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 765 -- Tyler Shough is on pace for 765 pass attempts. Tom Brady holds the NFL record with 733 attempts in a season.
- 31 -- Deshaun Watson's 31 rush attempts rank second behind only Josh Allen amongst quarterbacks this season.
- 2.9% -- Sam Darnold's 2.9% off target rate is the lowest mark in the league. He's a top 12 QB this week.
- 5.4 -- Bo Nix is averaging 5.4 air yards per attempt, the lowest average in the NFL. Daniel Jones is the only other QB below six.
- 2.42 -- Jordan Love's average time to pressure is 2.42 seconds. No QB is getting pressured faster.
- 33 -- Jared Goff has already thrown 33 passes in the red zone through four weeks. No other QB has thrown more than 28.
- 7 -- Josh Allen's seven rushing touchdowns are tied for the NFL lead, including running backs.
- 8.8 -- Brock Purdy's career adjusted yards per pass attempt is now 8.8, the highest mark in the history of the NFL.
Waiver Wire Targets
Watson is averaging 7.4 yards per pass attempt and running more than anyone, not named Josh Allen. He's not all the way back to the guy he was in Houston, but it's not a stretch to say that this is the best he's played in Cleveland. The Browns have been unable to generate anything on the ground, which should keep Watson's pass volume on an upward trend. The Jets defense does rank well against QBs in Fantasy but they've also played Cam Ward and Tyson Bagent. Watson is just outside my top 12, but definitely the top streamer in the projections. I would start him over Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix, to name a few.
ARI Arizona • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Brissett isn't playing as well as he did last year, but he's still throwing the ball 38 times per game, which will keep him in the streaming conversation. This week, he gets a dream matchup at home against a beat-up Lions secondary. Every quarterback that has faced them has scored at least 25 Fantasy points. I project Brissett to fall just short of that number, but it should surprise anyone if he tops it.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs.
We have four teams on bye next week, including Jared Goff and Joe Burrow. So we may be a little more desperate for starters. Rodgers will face the Panthers in Week 6, whose secondary has been depleted by injury. Rodgers is throwing often and throwing deep in Mike McCarthy's offense and should have open receivers against Carolina.
DFS Plays
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
This may be a matchup of the two worst pass defenses in the NFL. Not that Goff needs the help. He currently ranks fourth in pass attempts, second in passing yards, and tied for third in pass touchdowns. You don't need rushing production with those types of numbers. Don't hesitate to stack him with Jahmyr Gibbs and one of the Lions' other pass catchers.
I expect everyone to play Jacoby Brissett as their cheap QB. I don't blame them, he has a great matchup. If you want a contrarian play at a similar price range, I am going with Watson. I actually project Watson slightly higher and I definitely think Watson is playing better football right now.
Heath's projections
My full set of Week 5 Fantasy football projections for every position is here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 4. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available and will be updated throughout the week as I make changes.