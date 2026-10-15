Your Fantasy football season can turn on a single lineup decision, and Week 6 is shaping up to be another challenging week for managers trying to separate reliable starters from potential disappointments. With four teams on bye, injuries continuing to reshape depth charts and several big-name players struggling to meet expectations, finding the right options for your lineup could be the difference between a victory and a frustrating loss.

Five weeks into the season, Fantasy managers have a better understanding of which players they can trust, but that doesn't mean every decision is straightforward. Josh Allen remains one of the safest Fantasy options heading into a favorable matchup against the Raiders, but can you trust Woody Marks against a tough Jaguars run defense? Is Dalton Kincaid worth another chance after seeing his opportunities decline? And could players such as Josh Downs or Efton Chism III provide the production you need, with injuries and bye weeks limiting your options?

That's where Dave Richard's Week 6 PPR cheat sheet comes in. With detailed matchup analysis and confidence scores for every relevant player, you'll have the information you need to navigate difficult start/sit decisions, identify favorable opportunities and give yourself the best chance to come away with a victory.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Denver Broncos
Thu, Oct 15 at 8:15 pm ET •
DEN +2.5, O/U 40.5
Seahawks
Broncos
Sam Darnold4.8Bo Nix4.2
Emanuel Wilson7.05RJ Harvey5.28
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.25J.K. Dobbins4.75
Cooper Kupp3.78Jaylen Waddle6.2
Rashid Shaheed3.38Courtland Sutton4.85
AJ Barner3.68Evan Engram3.56
Seahawks DST8.7Broncos DST7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 18 at 9:30 am ET •
JAC -2.5, O/U 42.5
Texans
Jaguars
C.J. Stroud6.1Trevor Lawrence6.0
Woody Marks5.98Bhayshul Tuten6.8
Nico Collins8.9Chris Rodriguez Jr.3.74
Marvin Harrison Jr.4.38Parker Washington7.3
Jaylin Noel4.12Brian Thomas Jr.4.24
Dalton Schultz4.0Jakobi Meyers4.1
Texans DST7.2Brenton Strange6.3


Jaguars DST6.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +1.5, O/U 51.5
Bears
Falcons
Caleb Williams7.2Michael Penix Jr.4.4
D'Andre Swift7.32Bijan Robinson9.8
Roschon Johnson2.36Brian Robinson Jr.3.96
Luther Burden III6.26Drake London8.85
Rome Odunze6.18Jahan Dotson3.4
Kalif Raymond5.16Kyle Pitts4.65
Colston Loveland4.6Falcons DST6.4
Bears DST5.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +4, O/U 41
Ravens
Browns
Tyler Huntley4.9Deshaun Watson3.8
Derrick Henry8.72Jaleel McLaughlin3.92
Zay Flowers7.8Audric Estime3.62
Rashod Bateman5.22Denzel Boston6.48
Devontez Walker3.6Isaiah Bond4.48
Mark Andrews4.34Jerry Jeudy2.86
Ravens DST8.2Harold Fannin Jr.5.4


Browns DST4.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -7, O/U 44.5
Titans
Colts
Cam Ward3.3Daniel Jones5.2
Tony Pollard5.95Jonathan Taylor9.3
Tyjae Spears4.36Josh Downs6.32
Carnell Tate6.5Keenan Allen6.15
Wan'Dale Robinson5.6Tyler Warren6.72
Calvin Ridley2.9Colts DST6.5
Titans DST4.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -7, O/U 43.5
Jets
Patriots
Geno Smith4.5Drake Maye8.4
Braelon Allen6.7Rhamondre Stevenson7.35
Garrett Wilson7.4Efton Chism III5.5
Mason Taylor3.0Romeo Doubs5.48
Jets DST5.2Demario Douglas4.78


Kyle Williams4.52


Hunter Henry5.18


Eli Raridon3.64


Patriots DST7.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +1.5, O/U 46
Saints
Giants
Tyler Shough5.9Jameis Winston6.9
Alvin Kamara4.46Cam Skattebo6.42
Kendre Miller4.3Najee Harris2.34
Chris Olave8.68Malik Nabers8.7
Devaughn Vele6.11Darnell Mooney3.48
Juwan Johnson6.02Isaiah Likely7.1
Noah Fant2.92Giants DST5.8
Saints DST4.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI +3.5, O/U 38.5
Panthers
Eagles
Bryce Young7.9Tanner McKee3.0
Chuba Hubbard7.9Dameon Pierce4.5
Tetairoa McMillan7.28Carson Steele2.28
Jalen Coker6.88Dontayvion Wicks5.45
Darren Waller4.88Darius Cooper4.26
Panthers DST7.0Makai Lemon3.98


Dallas Goedert5.9


Eagles DST4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB +2.5, O/U 39.5
Steelers
Buccaneers
Aaron Rodgers6.5Jalon Daniels4.6
Jaylen Warren8.4Bucky Irving7.02
DK Metcalf6.38Kenneth Gainwell2.94
Germie Bernard6.28Sean Tucker2.15
Pat Freiermuth5.66Emeka Egbuka6.45
Darnell Washington3.2Chris Godwin5.42
Steelers DST7.1Ted Hurst3.36


Cade Otton3.72


Buccaneers DST6.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 18 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -12.5, O/U 51.5
Cardinals
Rams
Jacoby Brissett6.2Matthew Stafford9.0
Jeremiyah Love 4.72Kyren Williams9.05
Tyler Allgeier4.08Blake Corum4.02
Michael Wilson6.85Puka Nacua9.55
Kendrick Bourne5.76Davante Adams7.25
Trey McBride7.6Tyler Higbee5.68
Cardinals DST2.5Rams DST6.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Oct 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC -8.5, O/U 42
Chargers
Chiefs
Justin Herbert3.6Patrick Mahomes7.1
Omarion Hampton4.9Kenneth Walker III9.6
Keaton Mitchell4.4Emmett Johnson2.74
Kimani Vidal4.05Rashee Rice6.75
Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.5Xavier Worthy4.8
Charlie Kolar3.54Cyrus Allen2.98
Oronde Gadsden II2.54Travis Kelce6.4
Chargers DST3.0Chiefs DST8.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Oct 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV +4.5, O/U 53.5
Bills
Raiders
Josh Allen9.4Kirk Cousins6.6
James Cook8.8Ashton Jeanty7.0
Ty Johnson3.44Dylan Laube2.76
Keon Coleman5.52Tre Tucker5.3
Khalil Shakir5.14Cody White4.28
Dalton Kincaid5.58Brock Bowers8.95
Bills DST5.4Michael Mayer3.66


Raiders DST3.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 18 at 8:20 pm ET •
GB -1.5, O/U 53
Cowboys
Packers
Dak Prescott7.7Jordan Love8.5
Javonte Williams7.88MarShawn Lloyd5.92
CeeDee Lamb9.1Pierre Strong Jr.2.38
George Pickens7.7Christian Watson8.3
Ryan Flournoy4.44Matthew Golden7.38
Jake Ferguson5.2Tucker Kraft6.24
Cowboys DST3.3Packers DST5.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
San Francisco 49ers
Mon, Oct 19 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF -7.5, O/U 51.5
Commanders
49ers
Jayden Daniels6.7Brock Purdy9.1
Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.74Christian McCaffrey8.65
Rachaad White3.9Kaelon Black2.08
Terry McLaurin6.82Mike Evans7.5
Antonio Williams5.26Brandin Cooks3.94
Treylon Burks2.88George Kittle6.9
Chigoziem Okonkwo4.4249ers DST8.0
Commanders DST2.4

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