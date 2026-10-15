Your Fantasy football season can turn on a single lineup decision, and Week 6 is shaping up to be another challenging week for managers trying to separate reliable starters from potential disappointments. With four teams on bye, injuries continuing to reshape depth charts and several big-name players struggling to meet expectations, finding the right options for your lineup could be the difference between a victory and a frustrating loss.
Five weeks into the season, Fantasy managers have a better understanding of which players they can trust, but that doesn't mean every decision is straightforward. Josh Allen remains one of the safest Fantasy options heading into a favorable matchup against the Raiders, but can you trust Woody Marks against a tough Jaguars run defense? Is Dalton Kincaid worth another chance after seeing his opportunities decline? And could players such as Josh Downs or Efton Chism III provide the production you need, with injuries and bye weeks limiting your options?
That's where Dave Richard's Week 6 PPR cheat sheet comes in. With detailed matchup analysis and confidence scores for every relevant player, you'll have the information you need to navigate difficult start/sit decisions, identify favorable opportunities and give yourself the best chance to come away with a victory.
What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!