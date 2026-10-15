Your Fantasy football season can turn on a single lineup decision, and Week 6 is shaping up to be another challenging week for managers trying to separate reliable starters from potential disappointments. With four teams on bye, injuries continuing to reshape depth charts and several big-name players struggling to meet expectations, finding the right options for your lineup could be the difference between a victory and a frustrating loss.

Five weeks into the season, Fantasy managers have a better understanding of which players they can trust, but that doesn't mean every decision is straightforward. Josh Allen remains one of the safest Fantasy options heading into a favorable matchup against the Raiders, but can you trust Woody Marks against a tough Jaguars run defense? Is Dalton Kincaid worth another chance after seeing his opportunities decline? And could players such as Josh Downs or Efton Chism III provide the production you need, with injuries and bye weeks limiting your options?

That's where Dave Richard's Week 6 PPR cheat sheet comes in. With detailed matchup analysis and confidence scores for every relevant player, you'll have the information you need to navigate difficult start/sit decisions, identify favorable opportunities and give yourself the best chance to come away with a victory.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks

Broncos

Sam Darnold 4.8 Bo Nix 4.2 Emanuel Wilson 7.05 RJ Harvey 5.28 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.25 J.K. Dobbins 4.75 Cooper Kupp 3.78 Jaylen Waddle 6.2 Rashid Shaheed 3.38 Courtland Sutton 4.85 AJ Barner 3.68 Evan Engram 3.56 Seahawks DST 8.7 Broncos DST 7.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Texans

Jaguars

C.J. Stroud 6.1 Trevor Lawrence 6.0 Woody Marks 5.98 Bhayshul Tuten 6.8 Nico Collins 8.9 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 3.74 Marvin Harrison Jr. 4.38 Parker Washington 7.3 Jaylin Noel 4.12 Brian Thomas Jr. 4.24 Dalton Schultz 4.0 Jakobi Meyers 4.1 Texans DST 7.2 Brenton Strange 6.3



Jaguars DST 6.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears

Falcons

Caleb Williams 7.2 Michael Penix Jr. 4.4 D'Andre Swift 7.32 Bijan Robinson 9.8 Roschon Johnson 2.36 Brian Robinson Jr. 3.96 Luther Burden III 6.26 Drake London 8.85 Rome Odunze 6.18 Jahan Dotson 3.4 Kalif Raymond 5.16 Kyle Pitts 4.65 Colston Loveland 4.6 Falcons DST 6.4 Bears DST 5.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens

Browns

Tyler Huntley 4.9 Deshaun Watson 3.8 Derrick Henry 8.72 Jaleel McLaughlin 3.92 Zay Flowers 7.8 Audric Estime 3.62 Rashod Bateman 5.22 Denzel Boston 6.48 Devontez Walker 3.6 Isaiah Bond 4.48 Mark Andrews 4.34 Jerry Jeudy 2.86 Ravens DST 8.2 Harold Fannin Jr. 5.4



Browns DST 4.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Titans

Colts

Cam Ward 3.3 Daniel Jones 5.2 Tony Pollard 5.95 Jonathan Taylor 9.3 Tyjae Spears 4.36 Josh Downs 6.32 Carnell Tate 6.5 Keenan Allen 6.15 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.6 Tyler Warren 6.72 Calvin Ridley 2.9 Colts DST 6.5 Titans DST 4.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets

Patriots

Geno Smith 4.5 Drake Maye 8.4 Braelon Allen 6.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.35 Garrett Wilson 7.4 Efton Chism III 5.5 Mason Taylor 3.0 Romeo Doubs 5.48 Jets DST 5.2 Demario Douglas 4.78



Kyle Williams 4.52



Hunter Henry 5.18



Eli Raridon 3.64



Patriots DST 7.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints

Giants

Tyler Shough 5.9 Jameis Winston 6.9 Alvin Kamara 4.46 Cam Skattebo 6.42 Kendre Miller 4.3 Najee Harris 2.34 Chris Olave 8.68 Malik Nabers 8.7 Devaughn Vele 6.11 Darnell Mooney 3.48 Juwan Johnson 6.02 Isaiah Likely 7.1 Noah Fant 2.92 Giants DST 5.8 Saints DST 4.7





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Panthers

Eagles

Bryce Young 7.9 Tanner McKee 3.0 Chuba Hubbard 7.9 Dameon Pierce 4.5 Tetairoa McMillan 7.28 Carson Steele 2.28 Jalen Coker 6.88 Dontayvion Wicks 5.45 Darren Waller 4.88 Darius Cooper 4.26 Panthers DST 7.0 Makai Lemon 3.98



Dallas Goedert 5.9



Eagles DST 4.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers

Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers 6.5 Jalon Daniels 4.6 Jaylen Warren 8.4 Bucky Irving 7.02 DK Metcalf 6.38 Kenneth Gainwell 2.94 Germie Bernard 6.28 Sean Tucker 2.15 Pat Freiermuth 5.66 Emeka Egbuka 6.45 Darnell Washington 3.2 Chris Godwin 5.42 Steelers DST 7.1 Ted Hurst 3.36



Cade Otton 3.72



Buccaneers DST 6.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cardinals

Rams

Jacoby Brissett 6.2 Matthew Stafford 9.0 Jeremiyah Love 4.72 Kyren Williams 9.05 Tyler Allgeier 4.08 Blake Corum 4.02 Michael Wilson 6.85 Puka Nacua 9.55 Kendrick Bourne 5.76 Davante Adams 7.25 Trey McBride 7.6 Tyler Higbee 5.68 Cardinals DST 2.5 Rams DST 6.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers

Chiefs

Justin Herbert 3.6 Patrick Mahomes 7.1 Omarion Hampton 4.9 Kenneth Walker III 9.6 Keaton Mitchell 4.4 Emmett Johnson 2.74 Kimani Vidal 4.05 Rashee Rice 6.75 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 3.5 Xavier Worthy 4.8 Charlie Kolar 3.54 Cyrus Allen 2.98 Oronde Gadsden II 2.54 Travis Kelce 6.4 Chargers DST 3.0 Chiefs DST 8.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills

Raiders

Josh Allen 9.4 Kirk Cousins 6.6 James Cook 8.8 Ashton Jeanty 7.0 Ty Johnson 3.44 Dylan Laube 2.76 Keon Coleman 5.52 Tre Tucker 5.3 Khalil Shakir 5.14 Cody White 4.28 Dalton Kincaid 5.58 Brock Bowers 8.95 Bills DST 5.4 Michael Mayer 3.66



Raiders DST 3.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys

Packers

Dak Prescott 7.7 Jordan Love 8.5 Javonte Williams 7.88 MarShawn Lloyd 5.92 CeeDee Lamb 9.1 Pierre Strong Jr. 2.38 George Pickens 7.7 Christian Watson 8.3 Ryan Flournoy 4.44 Matthew Golden 7.38 Jake Ferguson 5.2 Tucker Kraft 6.24 Cowboys DST 3.3 Packers DST 5.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders

49ers

Jayden Daniels 6.7 Brock Purdy 9.1 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 5.74 Christian McCaffrey 8.65 Rachaad White 3.9 Kaelon Black 2.08 Terry McLaurin 6.82 Mike Evans 7.5 Antonio Williams 5.26 Brandin Cooks 3.94 Treylon Burks 2.88 George Kittle 6.9 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.42 49ers DST 8.0 Commanders DST 2.4



