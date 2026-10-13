Through five weeks, there are 22 running backs averaging at least 11 PPR Fantasy points per game. As of Tuesday morning, we are expecting seven of those backs to miss Week 6 because of either bye or injury. Which means a lot of teams are going to be heading to the waiver wire, where they are going to find some very murky water. Dameon Pierce might be a great add, or Saquon Barkley may return and render Pierce irrelevant. Jaleel McLaughlin may be a top 30 back. Or Quinshon Judkins' ankle may be fine, and McLaughlin may be relegated to a third-down role. The options aren't great, and they aren't even certain.

With that in mind, it's possible that two of the best replacement options may be on your bench. They may also be guys who spend plenty of time on their own bench. Blake Corum and Brian Robinson Jr. are both backups on their own teams that may be starters for your Fantasy team in Week 6.

Corum has had a disappointing 2026 through no fault of his own. Kyren Williams has just been too good to take off the field. But when Corum has gotten a chance, he has been pretty awesome himself. He's averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 10.4 yards per reception. The problem is he's only averaging nine touches per game. That could change this week. The Rams are 12.5-point favorites against Arizona with an implied total of 32.5, the highest of the season. This could be a game where Corum sees a larger share of the work and it could be a game where nearly every Rams drive ends with a scoring chance. That's why Corum is in the top 30 of my early projections.

I wrote about Robinson as a potential waiver add last week and then he had his worst game of the season against Baltimore. This week, he faces a Bears defense that has given up 4.3 yards per carry to running backs and just allowed Marshawn Lloyd to run for two touchdowns. Robinson already has four rushing touchdowns this year and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he gets a fifth against Chicago. He's a better play in non-PPR, but he's a top 30 back in half PPR as well.

None of this is to say you shouldn't try to add Pierce or McLaughlin. I just don't want to break the bank for a maybe. If you have Corum or Robinson on your bench, you have a safety net, so you don't have to overspend.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 6 RB preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

7.7% - - RJ Harvey had a 42% target per route run rate going into Week 5. In Sean Payton's first game calling, plays Harvey was targeted on 7.7% of his routes.

- RJ Harvey had a 42% target per route run rate going into Week 5. In Sean Payton's first game calling, plays Harvey was targeted on 7.7% of his routes. 60% -- Rachaad White played 60% of the offensive snaps in his return, almost all in the second half. The Commanders' running back rotation remains a mystery.

6.67 -- Jaylen Warren leads all starting running backs with 6.67 yards per opportunity. Rico Dowdle may return this week, but Warren has done enough to hold onto the lion's share of the work.

-- Jaylen Warren leads all starting running backs with 6.67 yards per opportunity. Rico Dowdle may return this week, but Warren has done enough to hold onto the lion's share of the work. 2.95 -- Blake Corum leads all running backs with 2.95 yards before contact.

-- Blake Corum leads all running backs with 2.95 yards before contact. 0.43 -- Bhayshul Tuten ranks last at 0.43 yards before contact.

-- Bhayshul Tuten ranks last at 0.43 yards before contact. 12.8% -- Ollie Gordon has a 12.8% explosive rush rate, which is only behind James Cook amongst starting running backs. He's a potential sell if you're in trouble with byes and below .500, but he has been very good.

-- Ollie Gordon has a 12.8% explosive rush rate, which is only behind James Cook amongst starting running backs. He's a potential sell if you're in trouble with byes and below .500, but he has been very good. 31.4% -- Kyren Williams' 31.4% tackle avoid rate is second only to Kenneth Walker.

-- Kyren Williams' 31.4% tackle avoid rate is second only to Kenneth Walker. 5.39 -- The Panthers are giving up a league-worst 5.39 yards per carry to running backs. Whoever starts for the Eagles at running back should also be a Fantasy starter.

-- The Panthers are giving up a league-worst 5.39 yards per carry to running backs. Whoever starts for the Eagles at running back should also be a Fantasy starter. 6 -- Jacksonville has only given up six catches per game to running backs. If Woody Marks has success against them, it will probably be in the passing game.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds (RB Preview) Dameon Pierce RB PHI Philadelphia • #39

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR PHI -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 14 REC 2 REYDS -2 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.4 For the second week in a row, the top add at running back is an Eagles running back. Will Shipley scored before he got hurt last week, and we aren't currently expecting Saquon Barkley to return in Week 6. This matchup is the complete opposite of the Eagles' Week 5 matchup. The Panthers are giving up the most yards per carry to running backs, while the Jaguars are giving up the fewest. If Barkley remains out, Pierce could have 18-plus touches and projects as a top 20 running back. Just listen closely for any clues that Barkley could be returning. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL GB -1 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 10 REYDS 55 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 It is still a committee in Green Bay, but Marshawn Lloyd looks like the best bet in a great matchup against the Cowboys. Lloyd scored twice last week and should get some work in the passing game as well. He's averaged 11.5 touches the last two weeks. Five running backs have at least 11 touches against this defense and four of them have scored at least 12.8 PPR Fantasy points. Jaleel McLaughlin RB CLE Cleveland • #38

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 31 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.3 Todd Monken offered some optimism about Quinshon Judkins for Week 6, but he was in a walking boot Sunday night, so we aren't currently expecting him or Raheim Sanders to play. That leaves Jaleel McLaughlin as the only back on the active roster, with Jaret Patterson likely to be elevated off the practice squad. This is a true desperation play but we are in desperation mode. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 23% Miller has a very good matchup against the Giants and led the Saints in rush attempts in Week 5. He even scored a touchdown. The only reason I'm not more excited is that he had only 10 carries last week and played just 31% of the team's offensive snaps. Alvin Kamara played 27% and CJ Donaldson led the running back room at 42%. Miller could pay off in this matchup, but it certainly isn't a guarantee.

Stashes (RB Preview) Emmett Johnson RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -8.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 56 REC 5 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 Not many people have the luxury of adding stashes this week. In fact, I think more stashes will be dropped than added with all the injuries and bye weeks. But if you are blessed with no lineup concerns, Johnson remains the most under-rostered handcuff. He is one injury away from being the lead back for a very good offense and he has shown up particularly well in the passing game.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Bijan Robinson RB ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 22.5 RB RNK 1st YTD Stats RUYDS 580 REC 18 REYDS 152 TD 5 FPTS/G 24.2 Jahmyr Gibbs is on bye and Robinson is facing a mediocre Bears run defense. He already has three games with at least 27 half PPR Fantasy points and this could certainly be another one. I will be trying to save money somewhere else, paying up for Robinson in cash games and at least a third of my tournament lineups.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 273 REC 8 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Nobody ever wants to play Pollard. I get it. But he gets around 15 carries a game, usually catches a pass or two, and is facing a Colts defense that is giving up 4.7 yards per carry to running backs and 25 Fantasy points per game to the position. If he happens to get into the end zone, he could be a great play because he's priced alongside some backup running backs.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 6 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 6. Projected stats for all starting running backs will be updated throughout the week, so check back regularly.