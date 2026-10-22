I'm excited for Week 7, and we have several fun matchups in this scoring period. Hopefully, we'll get some high-scoring games that should lead to plenty of Fantasy production.

Now, there are four teams on a bye with Buffalo, Jacksonville, the Chargers and Washington, which means we don't have some of the best Fantasy options. But hopefully other players will step up to fill the void in your lineups.

Eight games have a projected total of 45.5 points or higher: Patriots-Bears, Buccaneers-Panthers, 49ers-Falcons, Bengals-Ravens, Packers-Lions, Rams-Raiders, Chiefs-Seahawks and Cowboys-Eagles. That doesn't mean you want to target every player in those games as Fantasy starters, but we could get plenty of production from those matchups.

And even in the projected low-scoring games (Steelers-Saints, Dolphins-Jets, Browns-Titans, Giants-Texans, Colts-Vikings and Broncos-Cardinals) you're still going to find players you can trust. For example, as you'll read below, I'm expecting big things from Braelon Allen against Miami.

This is a crucial scoring period for many Fantasy managers as we near the halfway point of the season in most leagues. We're here to help with your lineup decisions, and hopefully, you'll get a much-needed win to get you one step closer to the Fantasy playoffs.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 314 REC 9 REYDS 45 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Breece Hall (quadriceps) didn't practice on Wednesday, and it appears that he will be out for at least one more game in Week 7 against Miami. If Hall does play, then I will likely change this post, although Allen might remain in a prominent role for the Jets, given his level of play with Hall out. Allen has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against Cleveland and New England, with 41 carries for 194 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 26 yards on six targets. This is a great matchup since the Dolphins are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in every game this season against Miami, including Ashton Jeanty, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, Aaron Jones and Samaje Perine. That's some of the best running backs in the NFL, but Allen has performed at a high level without Hall and should have success again in Week 7. I like Allen as a No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 1st YTD Stats PAYDS 1684 RUYDS 10 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.1 Love had a solid performance as the Start of the Week in Week 6 against Dallas with 22.2 Fantasy points, and he's now reached that total in three of his past four games. He attempted 41 passes against the Cowboys, and he's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 20 of 31 career games when he has at least 30 attempts. Love should be throwing a lot again in Week 7 at Detroit, and the Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. All five quarterbacks this season against Detroit -- Tyler Shough, Josh Allen, Geno Smith, Bryce Young and Jacoby Brissett -- have scored at least 25.5 Fantasy points. Love also averaged 26.9 Fantasy points against the Lions in two games in 2025. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DET -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1485 RUYDS 16 TD 13 INT 0 FPTS/G 27.7 Goff comes off his bye in Week 6 hoping to continue his streak of scoring at least 20.4 Fantasy points, which he's done in all five games this season. He's scored at least 23.4 Fantasy points in each of the past three seasons coming off a bye. And in his past three home games against Green Bay he's scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points. The Packers are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Carson Wentz (25.2) is the lone passer with more than 20 points. But keep in mind that Green Bay has also faced Geno Smith, Michael Penix Jr., Jalon Daniels and the combination of Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum. Now, the Packers did limit Dak Prescott to 13.1 Fantasy points in Week 6, but I still love Goff in this spot. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG HOU -10 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1714 RUYDS 76 TD 10 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.6 Stroud is back to performing like he did as a rookie -- if not better. He's scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row coming into Week 7 against the Giants, and he has at least 20.5 Fantasy points in all four games with Nico Collins on the field. Stroud just had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Jacksonville in London in the first outing with Marvin Harrison Jr., and the Texans are expected to get Tank Dell (knee) back against New York. The Giants are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels and Tyler Shough each had at least 32.3 Fantasy points against this defense in three of the past five games. I expect Stroud to stay hot in this matchup at home. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB CAR -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1549 RUYDS 25 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 26.4 Young has scored at least 23.8 Fantasy points in all but one game this season, and he has passed for at least 281 yards in every outing this year. According to Pro Football Focus, Young joined Aaron Rodgers (2011), Drew Brees (2013) and Peyton Manning (2013) as the only four quarterbacks in the past 15 years to throw for at least 280 yards and one touchdown in each of their team's first five games of a season. This won't be an easy matchup since Tampa Bay has held Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Dak Prescott to 17.1 Fantasy points or less, and only Deshaun Watson in Week 2 and Aaron Rodgers in Week 6 scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers. But I'm still starting Young with confidence in Week 7, and he has scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in four straight games against Tampa Bay dating back to 2024. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI DAL -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1639 RUYDS 73 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.8 Prescott comes into Week 7 at Philadelphia on a two-game slump with 14.6 Fantasy points or less in each of his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Green Bay. The Eagles aren't the easiest of opponents, but every opposing quarterback this season aside from Matthew Stafford in Week 3 has scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points, including Jayden Daniels, Cam Ward, Case Keenum, Trevor Lawrence and Bryce Young. Stafford actually passed for 317 yards against Philadelphia, but he had no touchdowns and two interceptions. Prescott has scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points in six of his past seven games against the Eagles, including four games over that span with at least 31.1 points. He should end his slump in Week 7.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Jordan Addison (hamstring) and T.J. Hockenson (concussion) will hopefully play in Week 7 against the Colts, and I'm excited to see what Murray can do with his full complement of weapons. He had basically only Justin Jefferson in Week 5 at New Orleans, and Murray had his best game of the season with 20.3 Fantasy points, which included 51 rushing yards. Indianapolis has allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 26.9 Fantasy points, including Lamar Jackson in Week 1, Patrick Mahomes in Week 2 and Aaron Rodgers in Week 5. And Jackson and Marcus Mariota in Week 4 each ran for at least 35 yards. Murray has the chance to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 7 against the Colts, who will likely be without cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf). Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Rodgers heads into Week 7 having scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in four games in a row against Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Tampa Bay, and he should have another solid outing against the Saints in Paris. New Orleans has allowed at least 20 Fantasy points in three of the past four games against Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray and the combination of James Winston and J.J. McCarthy. Jared Goff also scored 20.4 Fantasy points against the Saints in Week 1, and I like Rodgers as a low-end starter in all leagues in this game. Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Cousins scored 22.5 Fantasy points in Week 6 against Buffalo and has now scored at least 19.8 points in all but one game this season. This isn't an easy matchup against the Rams, but Los Angeles won't have defensive linemen Poona Ford (triceps) and Kobie Turner (groin) for this game, along with cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) potentially out. The Rams have allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 27.1 Fantasy points -- Brock Purdy in Week 1, Bo Nix in Week 3 and Josh Allen in Week 5 -- and Cousins should have another solid outing in Week 7. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1309 RUYDS 57 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.4 The combination of Kenneth Walker III dominating again and potentially Rashee Rice (hamstring) being out in Week 6 led to Mahomes having his worst game of the season against the Chargers with 10.5 Fantasy points. We'll see if Rice can play in Week 7 at Seattle, but this is a revenge game for Walker, who should continue to be the focal point of the offense. Marcus Mariota in Week 3 and Brock Purdy in Week 5 are the lone quarterbacks with at least 20 Fantasy points against the Seahawks, and I'm not expecting Mahomes to have a big performance at Seattle, especially if Rice remains out. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 14.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1328 RUYDS 64 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.2 Brissett struggled in Week 6 at the Rams with 6.9 Fantasy points, and he's now scored 14.4 Fantasy points or less in three of his past five games. This should be another tough outing for him in Week 7 against Denver, and the Broncos have held Justin Herbert and Sam Darnold to 12.2 Fantasy points or less in each of the past two games. We'll see if cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and safety Talonoa Hufanga (ankle) can play for Denver in Week 7, but even if both remain out, I still expect Brissett to struggle against the Broncos at home. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC SEA -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1033 RUYDS 35 TD 7 INT 7 FPTS/G 14.9 Darnold is slumping heading into Week 7 against Kansas City, and he's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He has scored 17.3 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row against the Chargers, 49ers and Broncos, and it won't get any easier against the Chiefs, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins in Week 4 is the lone quarterback with more than 13.4 Fantasy points against Kansas City, and I'm not expecting Darnold to end his slump in this matchup.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1443 RUYDS 104 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.7 Shough had an excellent Fantasy outing in Week 6 at the Giants with 32.9 points, but it wasn't pretty how he got the job done. He was 16-of-30 passing for 144 yards, but he threw three touchdowns and added 32 rushing yards and a score. He might not be as fortunate in Week 7 against the Steelers in Paris. Pittsburgh is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Joe Burrow in Week 3 has scored more than 14.9 Fantasy points against the Steelers. Since suffering a broken left hand in Week 4 against Atlanta, Shough is 32-of-55 passing for 240 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against Minnesota and the Giants. I'm not expecting him to have a strong outing in this matchup, and Shough is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 236 REC 5 REYDS 14 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 I was wrong about Gordon when he took over for De'Von Achane (knee), and hopefully Gordon will stay hot in Week 7 at the Jets. Including Week 3 against Kansas City when Achane was injured, Gordon has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in three consecutive games. He has 44 carries for 229 yards and three touchdowns and five catches for 14 yards on five targets over that span, and he's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Jets. It's not an easy matchup since only Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 3 and Kyle Monangai in Week 4 have scoreed more than 11 PPR points against the Jets. But I'm expecting Gordon to continue helping Fantasy managers in Week 7, and he should post another solid stat line in this matchup. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG HOU -10.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 205 REC 13 REYDS 79 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 If David Montgomery (groin) remains out in Week 7 against the Giants then I like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Montgomery was out in Week 6 against Jacksonville in London, and Marks had 15 carries for 56 yards and two catches for 25 yards on three targets. Marks now has consecutive games with double digits in carries, and he's averaging 11.3 PPR points over that span. The Giants have allowed a running back to score at least 12.9 PPR points in every game this season, and seven guys have scored at least 10.2 PPR points against New York. Marks would be a sleeper if Montgomery plays, but Marks has top-15 upside if Montgomery remains out for another week. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND MIN -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 410 REC 12 REYDS 72 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Jordan Mason (thumb) is expected to return in Week 7 against Indianapolis after missing the past four games, and I like both Minnesota running backs in this matchup. Jones should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues, and Mason is a solid flex. Jones was awesome with Mason out, scoring at least 14.2 PPR points in three games in a row against Tampa Bay, Miami and New Orleans. He had at least 22 total touches in all four games without Mason, but we should see close to even split in Week 7. In Week 1 against Green Bay, when Mason was healthy, he had 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, and Jones had 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. Neither one had a catch, and Jones had one target. The Colts have allowed three running backs -- Derrick Henry in Week 1, Kenneth Walker III in Week 2 and Jaylen Warren in Week 5 -- to score at least 23.8 PPR points. Most likely, Mason and Jones will be close in carries, with Mason working at the goal line, and Jones will be more of a factor in the passing game. He has 12 catches for 72 yards on 17 targets in his past three outings. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DEN -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 270 REC 8 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 I like Dobbins as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 7 against Arizona, and RJ Harvey is worth using as a flex. Dobbins has 35 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns and five catches for 11 yards on five targets in the past two games since Sean Payton took over calling plays. Dobbins has scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each outing, and he should continue to lead Denver in carries against the Cardinals. Harvey has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past four games, and most of that production has come from his work in the passing game. In those three outings against the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks, he scored at least 6.1 PPR points in each game from just his receiving stats. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum just combined for 19 carries for 92 yards and five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 6 against Arizona, and each running back scored at least 9.7 PPR points. I could see similar production for Dobbins and Harvey in Week 7.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC SEA -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Charbonnet (knee) is expected to make his 2026 debut in Week 7 against Kansas City, and I like him as a flex option in all leagues. He will likely have limited playing time while sharing touches with Emanuel Wilson and potentially George Holani, but Charbonnet could work at the goal line and have a role in the passing game. Last year, he scored 12 rushing touchdowns in 16 games while sharing playing time with Kenneth Walker III. This isn't an easy matchup against the Chiefs, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Jonathan Taylor, Ollie Gordon II and Ashton Jeanty each scored at least 14.5 PPR points against Kansas City, with three rushing scores. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -10.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 6.5 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 40 REC 4 REYDS 52 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.9 The Giants released Najee Harris on Tuesday, which seemed to indicate Cam Skattebo would get more work after he was benched in Week 6 against New Orleans. But ESPN reported that Tracy could get an increased workload after he performed well against the Saints. Tracy had six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 6, and he played a season-high 29 snaps and had the most touches of the season. It's not an easy matchup against the Texans, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Tracy could be a sneaky flex option if he leads the Giants in touches in Week 7. Mike Washington Jr. RB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 7.3 RB RNK 43rd YTD Stats RUYDS 168 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Washington played a season-high 23 snaps in Week 6 against Buffalo, and he finished the game with nine carries for 43 yards and one catch for 7 yards on one target. I still like Ashton Jeanty as a must-start Fantasy running back, but the Raiders need to give Washington more work, especially while Jeanty is playing at less than 100 percent with ankle and foot issues. This isn't an easy matchup against the Rams, but James Cook, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight each scored at least 11.2 PPR points against Los Angeles in the past two games. And the Rams won't have defensive linemen Poona Ford (triceps) and Kobie Turner (groin) for this game. Washington is worth using as a flex in all leagues in Week 7.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -10.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 294 REC 10 REYDS 79 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 We don't know exactly what the Giants will do at running back in Week 7 against the Texans, but the uncertainty makes it tough to trust Skattebo as anything more than a flex. He had no touches in Week 6 against New Orleans, and Skattebo has now scored 7.6 PPR points or less in three consecutive games. The good news is that Najee Harris was released Tuesday, but ESPN reported that Tyrone Tracy Jr. could get more work moving forward. It doesn't help that the Texans are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Skattebo will share touches with Tracy and Devin Singletary even if put back in the starting job. I would try to avoid Skattebo if possible in most formats. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -1.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 349 REC 8 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 Pollard needs to be involved in the passing game to help Fantasy managers, and that hasn't happened enough this season. He has two games this year with at least two receptions, which were Week 3 at the Giants and Week 4 at Baltimore, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing. He also scored his lone touchdown of the season against the Ravens. Pollard has one reception or less in every other game, including no catches on two targets in his past two outings against Houston and Indianapolis, and he scored 7.6 PPR points or less. The Browns are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Braelon Allen in Week 5 is the lone running back to score against Cleveland this year. I would only use Pollard as a flex option in most leagues. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 120 REC 15 REYDS 76 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Kamara has scored at least 14.9 PPR points in two of the past three games without Travis Etienne (hamstring), but this has been due to touchdowns and not necessarily a heavy workload. Kamara had two rushing touchdowns in Week 4 against Atlanta, and he caught a touchdown in Week 6 at the Giants. But he has 12 total touches or less in each of the past three games and just 26 total touches over that span. By comparison, Kendre Miller has 40 total touches over that span but has scored a combined 19.9 PPR points in those three games. Miller and Kamara are both flex options in Week 7 against Pittsburgh, but the Steelers have held Jonathan Taylor and Bucky Irving to a combined 18.1 PPR points in the past two games. You'll need a touchdown from Kamara or Miller to have a productive Fantasy outing in Week 7, and both will be letdowns if they score in Paris. Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 6.3 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 157 REC 13 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 If Jeremiyah Love (ankle) plays in Week 7 against Denver then I'll put him in this spot, and I would like to avoid the Cardinals' backfield in most leagues. Allgeier filled in for Love in Week 6 at the Rams and finished with 18 carries for 38 yards and one catch for 10 yards on two targets. Zonovan Knight split work with Allgeier, and Knight had 15 carries for 80 yards and two catches for 18 yards on two targets. It's a messy situation, and while the Broncos are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, most of that production came against Kenneth Walker III, Bhayshul Tuten, Kyren Williams and Christian McCaffrey. None of Arizona's running backs, including Love right now, compare to those guys, and I would sit whoever starts for the Cardinals in Week 7.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Emanuel Wilson RB SEA Seattle • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC SEA -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 303 REC 5 REYDS 50 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Zach Charbonnet (knee) is expected to return in Week 7 against the Chiefs, which is bad news for Wilson. He did a nice job filling in for Jadarian Price (chest), and Wilson scored at least 13.2 PPR points in two of his past three games. He might still lead the Seahawks in touches against Kansas City, but Charbonnet should work at the goal line and have a presence in the passing game. The Chiefs are also No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so Wilson could struggle even if he handles a hefty workload. I would only use Wilson as a flex option at best in the majority of leagues if Charbonnet is active.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 43 REYDS 361 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 Burden and Caleb Williams finally had a good game in Week 6 at Atlanta with eight catches for 95 yards on eight targets. I'm expecting another solid outing in Week 7 against New England. Burden has at least six targets in five games in a row, and he has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of his past four outings. Six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Patriots this season, and I don't expect Christian Gonzalez to shadow Burden in this matchup. I like Burden as a top-20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 7. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 52 REYDS 318 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 I don't expect Metcalf and Bernard to be as successful as they were in Week 6 at Tampa Bay when Metcalf had 11 catches for 93 yards on 15 targets, and Bernard had 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. But I'm planning to start both as No. 2 Fantasy receivers in all leagues against the Saints. New Orleans has allowed six receivers to score at least 13.4 PPR points this season, including Drake London and Jahan Dotson each reaching that total in the same game in Week 4. Metcalf has scored at least 12.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and Bernard has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past two outings. I'm hoping both will remain hot in this game in Paris. Germie Bernard WR PIT Pittsburgh • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 32 REYDS 227 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -1.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 44 REYDS 344 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 Tate scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 6 at Indianapolis, and he has now scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Browns have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 12.3 PPR points in five of six games this season, and Tate is worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Wan'Dale Robinson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. For the season, Cleveland has nine receivers to score at least 10 PPR points, and Robinson should be in that range in Week 7. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DET -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 276 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 Williams went into his bye in Week 6 having scored at least 16.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against Carolina and Arizona. He had six catches for 102 yards on eight targets against the Panthers and two catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns on four targets against the Cardinals. Williams has scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three games against Green Bay, and the Packers have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season, including twice in the same game with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell in Week 2 and CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy in Week 6. Williams should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 49 REYDS 240 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 In the past two games with cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (quadriceps) and Mike Jackson (groin) on injured reserve, the Panthers have allowed four receivers to score at least 13.5 PPR points with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Isaac TeSlaa and DeVonta Smith. Egbuka is hot in his past two games against Dallas and Pittsburgh with 13 catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets, as well as a 14-yard touchdown run, and he's scored at least 17.2 PPR points in each outing. I'm trusting Egbuka as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in this matchup, especially with Baker Mayfield (thumb) expected to return after a three-game absence.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CLE -1.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 9.2 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 34 REYDS 345 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 Boston had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against Baltimore with one catch for 15 yards on five targets. Prior to that game, Boston had scored at least 12.9 PPR points in four of his first five NFL outings, with three touchdowns. He should get back on track in Week 6 against the Titans, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Nine receivers have scored at least 10.5 PPR points against Tennessee this season, and I would start Boston as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 7. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 30 REYDS 233 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 I'm hoping A.J. Brown has a big game for the Patriots on Thursday night at Chicago, but Douglas should also have a significant role in the passing game. Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) are on injured reserve, and Douglas has popped off in the past two games against Las Vegas and the Jets for a combined 11 catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets. He scored at least 19.6 PPR points in each outing, and the Bears have allowed eight receivers to score at least 10.2 PPR points this season, including three times in the same game (Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan in Week 1, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in Week 5 and Drake London and Jahan Dotson in Week 6). That bodes well for Brown and Douglas in Week 7. Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 8 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.2 It might be hard for Garrett Wilson and Cooper to both play well in Week 7 against Miami since the Dolphins have only allowed three receivers all season to score at least 11.3 PPR points. That's not because Miami has a dominant secondary, but rather because teams run all over the Dolphins. That said, I'm willing to gamble on Cooper as a starter in three-receiver leagues (Wilson remains a must-start Fantasy option) since the rookie just had six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 6 at New England. Geno Smith will hopefully continue to feature Cooper, and he has the potential to perform well against what has statistically been a stingy Miami secondary so far. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 36 REYDS 262 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 We'll see what happens with Caleb Douglas (ankle) in Week 7 at the Jets since the rookie receiver has been out since Week 2, but Washington has been dialed in as the No. 1 receiver for Malik Willis for the past three games. Washington has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 23 targets over that span, with five catches in each outing. He's yet to score a touchdown this year, but he's a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR. The Jets have allowed eight receivers to score at least 10.4 PPR points this season, and Washington should once again be in that range in Week 7. Christian Kirk WR SF San Francisco • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -3 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 7.6 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We're expecting the 49ers to activate Kirk (calf) off IR prior to Week 7 against the Falcons, and he could be needed to play a prominent role if Mike Evans (Achilles) is out. I won't be as excited about Kirk if Evans plays, but the 49ers are running out of healthy receivers. Atlanta is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine guys have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against the Falcons this season. Kirk could be a starter in three-receiver leagues if Evans is out in Week 7.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 58 REYDS 320 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 I thought Wilson would be awesome once the Cardinals moved on from Marvin Harrison Jr., but the exact opposite has happened. In two games without Harrison, Wilson has scored 7.3 PPR points or less in each outing against Detroit and the Rams. He has eight catches for 62 yards and no touchdowns over that span on 14 targets, and he will be tough to trust in two-receiver leagues in Week 7 against the Broncos, especially if Patrick Surtain II (ankle) is able to play. Denver has allowed eight receivers this season to score at least 10 PPR points, and Wilson is still worth using in three-receiver leagues. But he's struggling as the No. 1 receiver without Harrison on the field, and that should continue in Week 7. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 33 REYDS 312 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 Odunze has combined for just 21.4 PPR points this season in three games with Caleb Williams. Odunze only has eight catches for 134 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets over that span, and he could get matched up with Christian Gonzalez on Thursday night against New England. For the season, Odunze only has one game with more than 7.4 PPR points, which was Week 4 against the Jets when Tyson Bagent started. Odunze is only worth using in deep, three-receiver leagues until he and Williams start connecting on a consistent basis. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 43 REYDS 294 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 This might be the last time Vele is playing in a prominent role for the Saints if Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) makes his debut in Week 9 after New Orleans has a bye in Week 8. Vele has struggled coming into Week 7 against Pittsburgh, having scored 7.2 PPR points or less in three of his past four games. The Steelers are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only five guys have scored at least 12 PPR points against Pittsburgh this year, with three touchdowns. I'm still starting Chris Olave in all leagues, but Vele is only worth using in deep, three-receiver leagues in Week 7 given the matchup. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 42 REYDS 289 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Downs has been a huge disappointment in his past three games against Washington, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, and he's not worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 7 at Minnesota. Downs has combined for 10 catches for 103 yards and no touchdowns on 18 targets over that span, and he has no touchdowns on the season. The Vikings are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and there's little reason to trust Downs in a tough matchup. I would use Keenan Allen in three-receiver leagues against the Vikings since he has at least 16.2 PPR points in two of his past three games, with 29 targets over that span, but even Allen should struggle against Minnesota.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 35 REYDS 371 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 I liked Tucker as a sleeper in Week 6 against Buffalo, and he delivered a huge performance with five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets for 26.7 PPR points. But the matchup against the Bills was amazing, while his opponent in Week 7 is a little tougher. The Rams are beat up on defense without defensive linemen Poona Ford (triceps) and Kobie Turner (groin), and cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) is potentially out. McDuffie's absence would definitely help Tucker, but keep in mind that he's scored 8.4 PPR points or less in four of six games this season. I still like Tucker as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues, but don't overvalue him because of what he did against Buffalo. The Rams are still No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only three receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points in their past five games.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 14.2 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 37 REYDS 249 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Kraft has the best matchup for any tight end in Week 7 against the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Seven tight ends have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against Detroit this season, and the Lions have allowed a league-best nine touchdowns to tight ends. Kraft has scored at least 11.6 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has top-five upside in all leagues in Week 7. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 169 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 After a slow start to the season, Pitts has come alive in the past two games against Baltimore and Chicago with 10 catches for 102 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets, and he scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing. This isn't an easy matchup against the 49ers in Week 7, but two tight ends have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against San Francisco this season, with Trey McBride in Week 3 and Chigoziem Okonkwo in Week 6. I'm trusting Pitts as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 7. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 180 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Goedert did well in his first start with Tanner McKee in Week 6 against Carolina with six catches for 61 yards on eight targets, and Goedert loves playing the Cowboys. He has scored at least 10.5 PPR points in two of his past three games against Dallas, and the Cowboys have allowed two tight ends to score at least 10.3 PPR points this season. I like Goedert as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 24 REYDS 225 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Henry is playing well, coming into Week 7 against Chicago with at least 11.2 PPR points in three consecutive games, including two touchdowns. He should have another solid stat line against the Bears, who have allowed Tucker Kraft and Kyle Pitts to combine for 10 catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets in the past two games, and each tight end scored at least 11.6 PPR points. Henry has top-10 upside in this matchup. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 180 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Freiermuth turns 28 on Sunday, and he should celebrate his birthday with a great matchup against the Saints in Paris. New Orleans is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four guys have already scored at least 10.9 PPR points against the Saints this season. Freiermuth has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAR -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 29 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 I like Higbee and Colby Parkinson as sleepers in Week 7 against the Raiders, the Rams' first game without Davante Adams (hamstring). Higbee has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three of his past four games, and Parkinson just had 14.1 PPR points in Week 6 against Arizona. Both should be heavily involved in this matchup against the Raiders, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Six tight ends have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against Las Vegas this year, including twice in the same game with Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant in Week 3 and Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon in Week 5.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI DAL -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 115 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.4 Ferguson has scored 4.9 PPR points or less in three consecutive games, and he's going to be disappointing when he doesn't score a touchdown. The last time he found the end zone was Week 3 against Baltimore, and he has combined for eight catches for 43 yards on 13 targets in his past three outings against Houston, Tampa Bay and Green Bay. The Eagles have only allowed one tight end to score a touchdown this season, which was Tommy Tremble in Week 6. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG HOU -10.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 37 REYDS 277 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Schultz will be tough to trust if Tank Dell (knee) makes his 2026 debut in Week 7 against the Giants because now Houston has Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaylin Noel and Dell, who all need targets. Schultz has scored 7.5 PPR points or less in all but one game this season, and he has yet to score a touchdown. Schultz also has four targets or less in three of his past four games. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 33 REYDS 181 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Andrews has a great matchup in Week 7 against the Bengals, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. But Andrews is too tough to trust in the majority of leagues. He has scored 5.4 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he only had one catch for 4 yards on three targets in Week 6 at Cleveland with Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) back in action. Andrews also has just one touchdown on the season, and he will likely have disappointing stat lines when he doesn't find the end zone. I'm not willing to trust Andrews in most leagues, even against Cincinnati in Week 7.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 34 REYDS 266 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 I love that Mayer has scored 12.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a fixture in the offense for the Raiders. But this is a tough matchup for him against the Rams, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. The Rams have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this season, which was Nate Adkins in Week 3, and Trey McBride is the only tight end with double digits in PPR points. Brock Bowers plays more like a receiver, so he should be fine in this matchup, but Mayer is only worth trusting in deeper leagues in Week 7.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Browns (at TEN)

The Browns just held the Ravens to 10 points in Week 6, and Cleveland has 12 sacks, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries in their past three games against Pittsburgh, the Jets and Baltimore. The Titans have scored 10 points or less three times this season, and Cam Ward has thrown an interception in three games in a row. I like the Browns DST as a top-five Fantasy option in Week 7.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

49ers (at ATL)

Jets (vs. MIA)

Bengals (at BAL)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Eagles (vs. DAL)

The Eagles have allowed at least 24 points in three of their past four games against Chicago, the Rams and Carolina, and Philadelphia only has eight sacks and three turnovers on the season. The Cowboys have struggled in their past two games against Tampa Bay and Green Bay with a combined 29 points over that span, and Dak Prescott has four interceptions in those two outings. But Prescott has only been sacked seven times this year, and Dallas has three games with at least 31 points. I'm expecting the Cowboys to get back on track in Week 7, and I would sit the Eagles DST in most leagues.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Will Reichard K MIN Minnesota • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND MIN -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 11.8 K RNK 1st Reichard went into his bye in Week 6 having made at least three field goals in four games in a row, including two outings over that span with two made PATs. He should have the chance for another standout performance in Week 7 against the Colts, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers. Five kickers this season have made multiple field goals against Indianapolis, including three in a row, with Joey Slye going 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on PATs in Week 6.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Ryan Fitzgerald K CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB CAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 9 K RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Matt Gay K LV Las Vegas • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 9.2 K RNK 12th

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Harrison Butker K KC Kansas City • #7

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Butker is coming off a big game in Week 6 against the Chargers with 3-of-4 made field goals and 1-of-2 made PATs, but that's only the second time this season that he's made multiple field goals in a game. Seattle is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and only Drew Stevens in Week 3 and Cameron Dicker in Week 4 have made multiple field goals against the Seahawks this season. For the year, kickers are 8-of-9 on field goals and 12-of-13 on PATs against Seattle.