The Rams and Commanders suffered two significant injuries in Week 6 that will impact Fantasy managers. Davante Adams (hamstring) will miss 6-10 weeks, and Terry McLaurin (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the season.



It won't be easy for the Rams to replace Adams, even with Puka Nacua on the roster. Most likely, we'll see the Rams continue to involve their tight ends even more in the passing game, which should benefit Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and, eventually, Terrance Ferguson (ankle) when healthy.



Konata Mumpfield is the Rams receiver Fantasy managers should target in deeper leagues, but he will likely have inconsistent production. We'll see if the Rams add anyone else to the roster, and other guys to keep an eye on in Los Angeles are Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell.



For Washington, Antonio Williams should get the biggest boost, as he should now start opposite Stefon Diggs and Williams is worth adding in all leagues. Treylon Burks is also worth a look in deeper formats, and Chigoziem Okonkwo is now worth using as a low-end tight end in all formats.



The receivers to target off the waiver wire this week along with Williams and Mumphield include Omar Cooper Jr., Demario Douglas, Malik Washington, Kendrick Bourne, Jaylin Noel, KC Concepcion, Jakobi Lane and Christian Kirk. Long-term, you can also target Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), Khalil Shakir and even Travis Hunter.



We'll get into all the waiver-wire receivers below, and hopefully you can find someone to help if you just lost Adams or McLaurin. Other receiver injuries from Week 6 include Mike Evans (Achilles), Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Ladd McConkey (concussion).



The four teams on a bye in Week 7 are Buffalo, Jacksonville, the Chargers and Washington, which means we're down D.J. Moore, Keon Coleman, Shakir, Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Diggs and Williams. Add in the injuries, and it's going to be a busy waiver-wire week at wide receiver. There are also some players to add who are playing well without an injury, and we'll have our usual streamers at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels and Justin Herbert

Injuries: Jalen Hurts (calf), Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Baker Mayfield (thumb)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kirk Cousins (75 percent rostered). Cousins scored 22.5 Fantasy points in Week 6 against Buffalo and has now scored at least 19.8 points in all but one game this season. His upcoming schedule isn't easy, with games against the Rams, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos and Browns before a bye in Week 13, and he could be replaced by Fernando Mendoza at any moment if the Raiders start to lose. But Cousins is doing a great job for Fantasy managers, and he's worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues, even in tough matchups.



Drop candidates: Jalen Hurts (86 percent rostered), Daniel Jones (68 percent), Bo Nix (66 percent) and Justin Herbert (55 percent). Hurts is unfortunately out for the season due to blood clots in his lungs, and we hope he makes a full recovery for 2027. ... Jones just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 6 against Tennessee with 15.8 points. That's how bad it's been for him this year, and it won't get any easier in the next two games against Minnesota and Jacksonville, which are both on the road. Things lighten up after that with matchups against Dallas and Miami, but Jones will be tough to trust in one-quarterback leagues this season. ... Nix has combined for 14.4 Fantasy points in his past two games, and he only has one game this season with more than 16.1 Fantasy points. He has a great matchup in Week 7 against Arizona, but he's not playing well enough to trust in one-quarterback leagues. ... Herbert is a mess heading into his bye in Week 8, having scored 15.3 Fantasy points or less in every game this season. There's little reason to roster him in one-quarterback leagues for the rest of the year.

Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND MIN -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 662 RUYDS 93 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 10.9 Murray went into his bye in Week 6 on a high note after scoring a season-best 20.3 Fantasy points in Week 5 at New Orleans. That was his first full game with Justin Jefferson, but we have yet to see Murray play with Jefferson, Jordan Addison (hamstring) and T.J. Hockenson (concussion) at full strength. Hopefully that will happen in Week 7 against the Colts, and Murray's upcoming schedule is great against Indianapolis, Detroit and Buffalo in the next three weeks. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats PAYDS 944 RUYDS 5 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.2 Rodgers has scored 20.1 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 7 against New Orleans. The Saints have allowed at least 20 Fantasy points in three of the past four games against Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray and the combination of James Winston and J.J. McCarthy. Rodgers then faces Cleveland in Week 8, and he just scored 27.9 Fantasy points against the Browns in Week 4. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats PAYDS 944 RUYDS 5 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.2 Penix was chasing points in Week 6 against Chicago, and that helped him throw a season-high 33 passes. He completed 19 for 225 yards and three touchdowns, and he scored a season-best 29.1 Fantasy points. The Falcons could be chasing points again in Week 7 against San Francisco, and I like Penix as a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats PAYDS 1336 RUYDS 42 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.9 Smith has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once this season, and he's been under 14 points in three games in a row against Chicago, Cleveland and New England. But he faces Miami in Week 7, and the Dolphins are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. And then he gets a revenge game against the Raiders in Week 8, with Las Vegas at No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Smith is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB if you need a quarterback in deeper leagues. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 615 RUYDS 65 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 13 Mayfield (thumb) could return in Week 7 at Carolina after missing the past three games, and hopefully, he can finish the season strong despite a poor start. He scored 14.2 Fantasy points or less in his first three games this season, but he faced Cleveland and Minnesota during that stretch. His upcoming schedule is much better with Carolina, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Carolina again in his next five games. In deeper leagues, you can add Mayfield for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. J.J. McCarthy QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats PAYDS 243 RUYDS 28 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 9.3 As of Monday night, we don't know if the Giants will start McCarthy or Jameis Winston in Week 7 at Houston, but McCarthy was great in place of Winston in the fourth quarter of Week 6 against New Orleans. Winston was benched against the Saints, and McCarthy rallied the Giants with 243 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception and 26 rushing yards. He's worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB, and McCarthy could be a nice surprise for Fantasy managers if he plays like he did against New Orleans for the rest of the season. Tanner McKee QB PHI Philadelphia • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 215 RUYDS 0 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 14.6 Jalen Hurts (calf) is out for the season due to blood clots in his lungs, and McKee could be Philadelphia's starter for the rest of the year. He didn't play great in Week 6 against Carolina with 26-of-45 passing for 215 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for 14.6 Fantasy points, but he should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. The Eagles have an amazing upcoming schedule against Dallas, Washington and the Giants, and McKee could be a low-end starter if needed in those matchups.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: James Cook, Ty Johnson, Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler

Injuries: Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Breece Hall (quadriceps), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Quinshon Judkins (foot), David Montgomery (groin), Kyle Monangai (thumb), Travis Etienne (hamstring), Zach Charbonnet (knee), Jadarian Price (chest), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), Jordan Mason (thumb), Jonah Coleman (ankle), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Dylan Sampson (knee), Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot), Christopher Brooks (ankle), Isiah Pacheco (back) and James Conner (foot)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jordan Mason (81 percent rostered), Alvin Kamara (81 percent), Dameon Pierce (74 percent), Rico Dowdle (72 percent), Tyler Allgeier (69 percent) and Mike Washington Jr. (68 percent). Mason will return to practice in Week 7 and could be activated off IR after missing the past four games. He will likely return in a reduced role behind Aaron Jones, but Mason scored 11.9 PPR points in his lone game in Week 1 against Green Bay. I would immediately use Mason as a flex in Week 7 against the Colts if he's active. ... Kendre Miller is leading the Saints in touches with Etienne out, but Kamara has now scored at least 14.9 PPR points in two of the past three games since Etienne was injured. It's fluky because Kamara has a combined 26 total touches in his past three games, but he's scored three touchdowns over that span. He's worth using as a flex in Week 7 against Pittsburgh. Pierce had a good Fantasy outing in Week 6 against Carolina with 15 PPR points behind 12 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 15 yards on five targets.

If Barkley is out again in Week 7 against Dallas, then Pierce should be considered a borderline No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. ... Dowdle returned from his three-game absence with a toe injury in Week 6 at Tampa Bay and had seven carries for 40 yards and three catches for 9 yards on four targets. He'll continue to play behind Jaylen Warren, but Dowdle is a good stash candidate in case Warren were to miss any time in the future. ... Love was out in Week 6 at the Rams, and Allgeier got 19 total touches. But he did little with them, with 18 carries for 38 yards and one catch for 10 yards on two targets, and he also split work with Zonovan Knight. If Love remains out in Week 7 against Denver, then Allgeier could be a flex option in all leagues. Hopefully, he'll perform better against the Broncos if given a hefty workload again. ... Washington ran well in Week 6 against Buffalo with nine carries for 43 yards and one catch for 7 yards on one target. He has flex potential heading into Week 7 against the Rams, but Washington would be a must-start option if Ashton Jeanty were to miss any time in the future. I'd stash Washington in all leagues where he's available.



Drop candidates: MarShawn Lloyd (93 percent rostered), Kenneth Gainwell (56 percent), Kimani Vidal (50 percent) and Keaton Mitchell (49 percent). Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) could return in Week 7 at Detroit. If that happens, then Lloyd would have minimal Fantasy value in all leagues. He struggled without Jacobs, with just one game with double digits in PPR in the first six weeks of the season, and Lloyd failed to reach 50 total yards in any game. He would be a handcuff at best to Jacobs for the rest of the season. ... You can consider Gainwell a handcuff for Bucky Irving and stash Gainwell on your bench, but he has little standalone value while Irving is healthy. Gainwell has scored 5.8 PPR points or less in all but one game this season. He has seven total touches or less in every outing this year. ... Vidal and Mitchell will continue to split work with Hampton after the Chargers' bye in Week 7, but you can drop Vidal and Mitchell in most leagues since they are off.

Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats RUYDS 145 REC 14 REYDS 83 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was placed on IR prior to Week 6, and White was the lead running back against San Francisco. He finished with seven carries for 27 yards and four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on five targets. White will share touches with Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols until Croskey-Merritt returns to action, but White has the most upside of the trio, especially in PPR. He has also scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games. Washington is on bye in Week 7, but White should be added in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jonah Coleman RB DEN Denver • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DEN -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 3 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Coleman (ankle) is eligible to return from IR in Week 7 and hopefully, we'll get an update on his status. He could emerge as Denver's best running back to close the season. We only saw Coleman in Week 2 against Jacksonville, and he had 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 19 yards on three targets for 14.8 PPR points. It will be difficult to use Coleman in the majority of leagues while J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are healthy, unless Sean Payton just wants a spark in his backfield. For now, just stash Coleman for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he could be a difference maker on your roster when healthy. Jaleel McLaughlin RB CLE Cleveland • #38

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CLE -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 48th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 72 REC 4 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 There are several moving parts with Cleveland's backfield, so keep an eye on the news prior to Week 7 against Tennessee. Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was close to playing in Week 6 against Baltimore, so he could return to action in Week 7. Dylan Sampson (knee) could also come off IR against the Titans after he practiced last week. But if both remain out, then McLaughlin and Audric Estime (2 percent rostered) would share playing time again, and I would use McLaughlin as a flex in all leagues. He had nine carries for 41 yards and four catches for 14 yards on four targets against the Ravens. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Estime is worth adding for 1 percent in deeper leagues after he had nine carries for 19 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. Pierre Strong Jr. RB GB Green Bay • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 35 REC 8 REYDS 50 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) is eligible to return in Week 7, and if that happens, then he's the only Green Bay running back worth rostering in the majority of leagues. But if the Packers opt to keep Jacobs out for Week 7 to allow him more practice time, then I would use Strong as a flex in the majority of leagues against the Lions. MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson have shown minimal upside so far this season, and Strong just had a solid game in Week 6 against Dallas with 11 carries for 28 yards and five catches for 39 yards on six targets. Strong is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 6 REYDS 15 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.6 Travis Etienne (hamstring) is out for at least one more game, and he can return to action in Week 9 after the New Orleans bye in Week 8. Miller has led the Saints in touches in each of the past two games against Minnesota and the Giants, but he has little to show for it with 30 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and two catches for no yards on two targets. That said, he has scored 9.0 PPR points in each outing, and he could once again get enough volume to be a flex option in Week 7 against Pittsburgh. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 40 REC 4 REYDS 52 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.9 The Giants' backfield is a mess after Week 6, when Cam Skattebo was seemingly benched against the Saints, and John Harbaugh said after the game he wants one of Skattebo, Tracy, Najee Harris or Devin Singletary to step up and be the featured rusher. Skattebo still has the most upside of the group, but Tracy might have earned a bigger role after his performance against New Orleans with six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He played a season-high 29 snaps and had the most touches of the season, and he is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB to see what develops heading into Week 7 against Houston. Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 110 REC 7 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Perine had a big role for the Bengals in their last game in Week 5 at Miami with 14 carries for 68 yards and two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown on two targets. Chase Brown is healthy coming off Cincinnati's bye in Week 6, but we could see Perine earning a bigger role since Brown has struggled to run the ball so far this season. Perine could emerge as a flex option in deeper leagues in tandem with Brown, and Perine has lottery-ticket upside if Brown were to miss any time in the future. Perine is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 2 REYDS 18 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Jeremiyah Love (ankle) missed Week 6 against the Rams, and Knight stepped up in tandem with Tyler Allgeier with 15 carries for 80 yards and two catches for 18 yards on two targets. Knight outplayed Allgeier (18 carries for 38 yards and one catch for 10 yards on two targets), and we'll see what the Cardinals do in Week 7 against Denver if Love is out again. Knight could be a potential flex option in all leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Handcuffs to stash: These are handcuffs to stash on your bench if you have an open roster spot. They could be league winners if the starter ever got hurt, but these running backs mostly have minimal Fantasy value as backups. They are listed in the order that I want to stash them on my bench.

Kaelon Black - 62 percent rostered

Emmett Johnson - 51 percent rostered

Chris Rodriguez Jr. - 42 percent rostered

Tyler Goodson - 2 percent rostered

Seth McGowan - 7 percent rostered

Justice Hill - 25 percent rostered

Jaylen Wright - 19 percent rostered

Sione Vaki - 3 percent rostered

On a bye: D.J. Moore, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks

Injuries: Davante Adams (hamstring), Mike Evans (Achilles), Terry McLaurin (knee), Rashee Rice (hamstring), D.J. Moore (shoulder), Ladd McConkey (concussion), Romeo Doubs (shoulder), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jordan Addison (hamstring), Rashod Bateman (shoulder), Tre Harris (hamstring), Michael Pittman (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), Alec Pierce (heel), Caleb Douglas (ankle), Adonai Mitchell (finger), Mack Hollins (calf), Pat Bryant (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), Tank Dell (knee), Jalen McMillan (knee) and Christian Kirk (calf)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Stefon Diggs (83 percent rostered), Deebo Samuel (82 percent), Germie Bernard (76 percent), Jordan Addison (76 percent), Keenan Allen (76 percent), Keon Coleman (75 percent), Devaughn Vele (75 percent), Jakobi Meyers (72 percent), Tre Tucker (71 percent) and Wan'Dale Robinson (70 percent). Diggs returned to action in Week 6 at San Francisco after sitting out Week 5 against the Giants with a hamstring injury and had six catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He has now scored at least 15.5 PPR points in three of five games, and he could be Washington's top receiver for the rest of the season, depending on the severity of McLaurin's injury. Diggs should be rostered in all leagues heading into a Week 7 bye. ... Samuel might not play until after San Francisco's bye in Week 8. Still, the 49ers could need him to play a prominent role depending on the severity of Evans' injury. It's a good idea to stash Samuel now where available. He scored at least 15.4 PPR points in three of his first four games before getting hurt in Week 5. ... Bernard should be 100 percent rostered in all leagues after his performance in Week 6 at Tampa Bay with 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. He now has 17 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets in his past two games, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues until Wilson and Pittman return to action. Even then, Bernard may have established himself enough to remain locked into his current role as the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh opposite DK Metcalf. ... We'll see if Addison can play after missing Week 5 against New Orleans. Then Minnesota had a bye in Week 6. His best game so far this season was Week 3 at Tampa Bay with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, but Justin Jefferson suffered an ankle injury in that game. There's still plenty of upside for Addison moving forward, and he's worth adding where available heading into Week 7 against the Colts.

Allen has played three games since Pierce was injured in Week 2 against Kansas City, and Allen has 29 targets over that span. He scored at least 16.2 PPR points in two of those outings, and he should be considered the No. 1 receiver in Indianapolis heading into Week 7 against Minnesota. He will be considered at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for the foreseeable future, and Allen should be rostered in all leagues. ... Moore could return for Buffalo after the Week 7 bye, which would lower the value for Coleman, but he has played well every time Moore has been hurt. Coleman has three games this season with at least six targets, and he scored at least 12.3 PPR points in each outing. He goes into the bye with a touchdown in three games in a row, and hopefully Coleman can keep playing at a high level when Moore is active. Coleman is worth stashing on your bench in most leagues. ... Vele has struggled in his past two games with a combined 13.8 PPR points against the Vikings and Giants, but he scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of his first four outings. I still like him as a starter in three-receiver leagues until Tyson is active, so don't give up on Vele just yet. ... Meyers woke up in Week 6 against Houston with five catches for 83 yards on 10 targets, and his targets and yards were a season-high. We'll see what happens with his role after the Week 7 bye, but Meyers only had seven targets for five catches and 70 yards combined in his previous two games prior to Week 6. I would still stash Meyers in all leagues where available. ... Tucker had a monster game in Week 6 against Buffalo with five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. He remains the prototypical boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver since he has two games with at least 22.9 PPR points and four games with 8.4 PPR points or less. He has a tough upcoming schedule against the Rams, the Jets, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver and Cleveland before a Week 13 bye, but Tucker could still go off in those matchups. He's worth stashing on your bench in most leagues. ... Robinson had a down game in Week 6 against the Colts with three catches for 22 yards on seven targets for 5.2 PPR points, but prior to that, he had scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He's still worth rostering in all PPR leagues and can be used as a No. 3 receiver heading into Week 7 against the Browns.

Drop candidates: Chris Godwin (72 percent rostered), Courtland Sutton (68 percent) and Brian Thomas Jr. (57 percent). We'll see if things change for Godwin when Baker Mayfield (thumb) is healthy, but Godwin has scored 9.1 PPR points or less in every game this season and has failed to top 50 yards once. ... Sutton has one touchdown this season and has scored 9.8 PPR points or less in every game. He also has failed to top 50 yards in any game. ... You can roster Thomas with the hope he gets traded out of Jacksonville, but he has been phased out of the offense with no catches on just five targets in his past two games against the Eagles and Texans. This season, Thomas has one touchdown and has been held to 40 yards or fewer in every game.



Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 8 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.2 Cooper returned from a four-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 6 at New England and made his presence felt with six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He had another touchdown negated by a penalty, and this was impressive from the first-round pick out of Indiana. Now, keep in mind that Garrett Wilson had a down game against the Patriots due to tight coverage from Christian Gonzalez, and Adonai Mitchell (finger) was out. That said, Cooper clearly has the talent to be a productive Fantasy receiver, and he should be added in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB. I would start him in all three-receiver leagues in Week 7 against Miami. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 30 REYDS 233 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Mack Hollins (calf) has missed the past two games, and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) was injured early in Week 6 against the Jets. Douglas now has 11 catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets in his past two games, and Doubs and Hollins are on injured reserve. A.J. Brown returned in Week 6, but Douglas can be his running mate for the next few weeks. I would add Douglas in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he's worth starting in all three-receiver formats in Week 7 against Chicago. Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 205 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Williams should be put into a bigger role with Terry McLaurin (knee) expected to miss the rest of the season, and Williams is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. He could be second on the Commanders in targets behind Stefon Diggs, but Williams will compete with Chigoziem Okonkwo for that role. Williams only has one game this season with more than 8.0 PPR points, which was Week 1 at Philadelphia, but he should be a potential starter in all three-receiver leagues after Washington's bye in Week 7. And, in deeper leagues, you can also look at Treylon Burks (2 percent), who has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in two of his past three games. I would add Burks for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 36 REYDS 262 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Washington went into Miami's bye in Week 6 having scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three games in a row. He has 23 targets over that span and at least five receptions in each outing. Caleb Douglas (ankle) could return in Week 7 after missing the past three games, and Washington scored 8.7 PPR points or less in the first two games when Douglas played. Chris Bell will also be in the mix, so keep that in mind for Washington. That said, he appears to have established himself as a reliable target for Malik Willis, and Washington is worth adding in all PPR leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. You can also take a flyer on Douglas (20 percent rostered) in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, and hopefully he'll play in Week 7. In his lone healthy game in Week 1 against Las Vegas, Douglas had five catches for 94 yards on seven targets. Kendrick Bourne WR ARI Arizona • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 30 REYDS 225 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Bourne should be a reliable No. 3 Fantasy receiver moving forward with Marvin Harrison Jr. no longer in Arizona. In the past two games without Harrison on the field, Bourne has 10 catches for 117 yards on 16 targets, and he has combined for 21.7 PPR points over that span. He has three games this season with eight targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of those outings. Bourne is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jaylin Noel WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG HOU -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 21 REYDS 334 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 The Texans have a crowded receiving corps now with Marvin Harrison Jr. on the roster and Tank Dell (knee) expected to play in Week 7. That said, Noel has emerged as a playmaker for C.J. Stroud with at least 11.9 PPR points in three games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span. We'd love to see more targets for Noel since his season-high is five, but Stroud is playing at a high level with a lackluster run game in Houston, which gives his top pass catchers the chance to be productive. Noel is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. KC Concepcion WR CLE Cleveland • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CLE -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 35 REYDS 186 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 It feels like Concepcion is on the verge of a big outing, and he has at least six targets in four of his past five healthy games (he left Week 5 at the Jets with a concussion). He's yet to score a touchdown and has one game with more than 50 receiving yards, and we know Denzel Boston has been the more productive Browns rookie receiver. That said, it's a good idea to stash Concepcion where available for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he could emerge as a playmaker to close the season. Ja'Kobi Lane WR BAL Baltimore • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 51 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 Lane returned from his four-game absence due to a wrist injury in Week 6 at Cleveland and had four catches for 40 yards on five targets. He should emerge as a go-to option for the Ravens moving forward, and Rashod Bateman (shoulder) was injured against the Browns, which is something to monitor. Lamar Jackson (ankle) will hopefully return soon, which will help Lane's upside, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Konata Mumpfield WR LAR L.A. Rams • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAR -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 17 REYDS 127 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Mumphield should see a bigger role moving forward with Davante Adams (hamstring) out 6-10 weeks, and Mumphield is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Puka Nacua and the tight ends should get the majority of targets for the Rams, but Mumphield had eight targets in Week 3 at Denver and finished with four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. He could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues as long as Adams is out, and we'll see what happens with Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell as well. Christian Kirk WR SF San Francisco • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Kirk (calf) was close to making his 2026 debut in Week 6 against Washington, so he should play in Week 7 at Atlanta. And with Mike Evans (Achilles) injured against the Commanders, the 49ers might need Kirk to play a prominent role. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is also out, and Kirk could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues right away. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Brandin Cooks (16 percent rostered) is also worth a look in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he has two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on five targets in three games with San Francisco. And you can also take a flyer on Jordan Watkins (2 percent), who has three catches for 82 yards on three targets this year. Jordyn Tyson WR NO New Orleans

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Tyson (hamstring) traveled with the Saints to Paris in Week 7, and hopefully that means he's getting closer to making his NFL debut. New Orleans is on bye in Week 8, and we'd love to see Tyson play in Week 9. When healthy, Tyson could be a starter in three-receiver leagues right away, and he has top-20 upside. He's worth stashing in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BUF -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 290 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Shakir goes into his bye in Week 7 having scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. We'll see if D.J. Moore (shoulder) is healthy in Week 8, which would impact Shakir's production, but he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB just in case Moore is out. When Moore is healthy, Shakir could still be an option in deeper leagues, but the best chance for Shakir to be productive would be if Moore misses more time. Travis Hunter CB JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS CB 28th CB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 6 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.3 Hunter had his best game as a receiver in Week 6 against Houston with four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and we'll see if he earns a bigger role on offense after Jacksonville's bye in Week 7. In deeper leagues, you can take a flier on Hunter for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. The Jaguars have a loaded receiving corps with Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Josh Cameron, but Hunter can be a playmaker when given opportunities. He's valuable in Jacksonville on defense, but he showed you a glimpse of his upside on offense against the Texans. It would be fun to see that happen more as the season goes on.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange, Oronde Gadsden II and Chigoziem Okonkwo

Injuries: Tyler Warren (groin), T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and David Njoku (leg)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Pat Freiermuth (75 percent rostered), Kyle Pitts (74 percent) and Tyler Higbee (67 percent). Freiermuth had a down game in Week 6 at Tampa Bay with two catches for 11 yards on three targets, but he had scored at least 10.7 PPR points in each of his previous two games against Cleveland and Indianapolis. I expect him to bounce back in Week 7 against the Saints, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. ... Pitts has played well in his past two games against Baltimore and Chicago with 10 catches for 102 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets. He has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing. I hope he's back to being a must-start Fantasy tight end, and he should be added in all leagues where available. ... Higbee had a down game in Week 6 against Arizona with four catches for 22 yards on four targets, including a lost fumble. But he should be needed moving forward with Davante Adams (hamstring) hurt, at least until Ferguson is back. Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen will also be in the mix, but Higbee had scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three games in a row prior to facing the Cardinals.

Drop candidates: Mark Andrews (69 percent rostered), Jake Ferguson (63 percent) and Dalton Schultz (54 percent). Andrews has one touchdown this season and has yet to top 50 yards in any game. He also has just two outings with double digits in PPR points, and it appears like there's minimal upside moving forward, even once Lamar Jackson (ankle) is healthy. Ferguson hasn't scored a touchdown in his past three games. He has combined for eight catches for 43 yards on 13 targets over that span. Barring an injury at receiver, he's only going to reward Fantasy managers when he scores, and I don't want to count on that to happen weekly for my starting tight end. ... Schultz has scored 7.5 PPR points or less in all but one game this season. Now the Texans are adding Tank Dell (knee) to Nico Collins, Jaylin Noel and Marvin Harrison Jr. Schultz should struggle for targets, and he has minimal Fantasy upside in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 24 REYDS 225 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Henry had another solid game in Week 6 against the Jets with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he has now scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span. A.J. Brown returned from his ankle injury in Week 6, but the Patriots will be without Romeo Doubs (shoulder) for at least the next four games. Mack Hollins (calf) is also on IR, and Henry should continue to have a prominent role for Drake Maye. Henry is worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 150 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Okonkwo has played well in the past two games, with at least 10 PPR points in each outing against the Giants and 49ers. He has 11 catches for 129 yards on 13 targets over that span, and he should be even more involved moving forward with Terry McLaurin (knee) injured. Washington is on bye in Week 7, but Okonkwo could be a low-end starting option in Week 8 and beyond. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 34 REYDS 266 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Mayer was awesome in Week 6 against Buffalo with seven catches for 95 yards on nine targets, and he now has at least 12.2 PPR points in three of four games since Brock Bowers returned from his knee injury. Mayer should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues moving forward, and he is worth adding for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Colby Parkinson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAR -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.1 The Rams need help in the passing game with Davante Adams (hamstring) expected to miss 6-10 weeks, and that should help the tight ends. Short-term, that should benefit Tyler Higbee, who is rostered in 67 percent of leagues, and Parkinson. He just had five catches for 31 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and Parkinson will be someone Matthew Stafford relies on. Parkinson is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Long-term, you can add Terrance Ferguson (14 percent rostered), who is on injured reserve. He is eligible to return in Week 8, and Ferguson could be No. 2 on the Rams in targets until Adams is back. Ferguson had nine targets for six catches, 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Giants and then hurt his ankle in Week 3 at Denver. Add Ferguson for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Terrance Ferguson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAR -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Tommy Tremble TE CAR Carolina • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB CAR -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 128 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Tremble is worth a look in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. He just had four catches for 46 yards and two touchdowns on four targets in Week 6 at Philadelphia, but he has four targets in each of his past three games. He also played more snaps than Darren Waller in Week 6. We'll see if this continues, but Tremble could be an option if you're stuck at tight end in deeper formats.

DST streamers

Browns (39 percent rostered) at TEN

49ers (55 percent rostered) at ATL

Jets (36 percent rostered) vs. MIA

Kicker streamers

Will Reichard (65 percent rostered) vs. IND

Chris Boswell (33 percent rostered) at NO

Evan McPherson (42 percent rostered) at BAL