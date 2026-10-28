Aaron Rodgers was great the last time he faced the Browns in Week 4, but I'm not sure you want to trust him again in the majority of leagues. I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in the rematch against Cleveland in Week 8.

Rodgers was 22-of-40 passing for 299 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against the Browns in Week 4, and he scored 27.9 Fantasy points. That was part of a four-game stretch where Rodgers scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points, which ended in Week 7 against the Saints in Paris.

Now, Rodgers could have a decent outing against Cleveland. He's playing well, and he was a touchdown shy of scoring 20-plus Fantasy points for the fifth game in a row against New Orleans. He finished that game 19-of-30 passing for 212 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for 15.1 Fantasy points.

The Browns have allowed just two quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points, which were Trevor Lawrence in Week 1 and Rodgers. Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Geno Smith, Tyler Huntley and Cam Ward have all scored 15.6 Fantasy points or less.

Our SportsLine projection has Rodgers at 16.6 Fantasy points, but I would expect him to be closer to 18 points. I'm expecting the Steelers to lean on Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, and this should be a low-scoring contest with a projected score of 39.5.

If you've used Rodgers the past few weeks, you can pivot to Jacoby Brissett or Geno Smith, as you can read about below. I would even start Kyler Murray instead of Rodgers this week with his matchup against Detroit.

I don't think Rodgers will struggle against the Browns. But I'm not expecting another stellar outing in the rematch.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jayden Daniels QB WAS Washington • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 24.1 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 759 RUYDS 213 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 23.9 In two games since returning from his left-elbow injury, Daniels has scored at least 25 Fantasy points in each outing against the Giants in Week 5 and the 49ers in Week 6. He had a bye in Week 7, and I expect him to stay hot in Week 8 against Philadelphia. Daniels had 21.7 Fantasy points against the Eagles in Week 1, and he's averaging 27.2 Fantasy points per game in three-career outings against Philadelphia. The Eagles are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Matthew Stafford in Week 4 failed to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points against Philadelphia this year. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1958 RUYDS 10 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 22 Even with Josh Jacobs back in Week 7 at Detroit, Love still attempted 45 pass attempts. He only scored 20.9 Fantasy points against the Lions, but he's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 21 of 32 career games when he has at least 30 attempts. That gives Love a safe floor since he should be in that range once again in Week 8 against the Panthers, who have allowed two of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.5 Fantasy points. I'll continue to trust Love as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAR -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1989 RUYDS 18 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 21.7 Stafford had an efficient game in Week 7 against Las Vegas with 23-of-29 passing for 195 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for 23.5 Fantasy points. He did that without Davante Adams (hamstring), and Stafford has now scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five of his past six games. The Chargers have only allowed one quarterback this season to score 20-plus Fantasy points, which was Kirk Cousins in Week 2, including matchups with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But I trust Stafford to stay productive in this game, and he remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 1877 RUYDS 4 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.4 The Raiders have lost four games in a row, so the fear with Cousins is that if he struggles, then he could get benched for Fernando Mendoza. That said, this is a winnable game for the Raiders at the Jets, and their four losses have come against Kansas City, New England, Buffalo and the Rams. The Jets have allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.4 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Drake Maye and Malik Willis. Cousins has scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, and he has top-10 upside in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year This is the setup we love for Brissett. Dallas should build a lead against Arizona, and Brissett should be throwing a lot in a comeback effort against the Cowboys, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only Jalon Daniels in Week 5 and Tanner McKee in Week 7 failed to score at least 22.2 Fantasy points against Dallas, and Brissett has scored at least 18.5 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. I like Brissett as a low-end starter in all leagues. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. We love revenge games, and Smith gets to face his former team in Week 8 after spending a miserable season with the Raiders in 2025. He just scored 29.5 Fantasy points in Week 7 against Miami, and Las Vegas is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five quarterbacks in a row -- Tyler Shough, Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford -- have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against the Raiders, and I expect Smith to follow suit. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. I'll give Murray one more chance as a low-end starter in all leagues since he's facing the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Every opposing quarterback against Detroit has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points, and I hope Murray can reach that total, which would be a season high. He was disappointing in Week 7 against Indianapolis with just 15.9 Fantasy points, and his best game was Week 5 at New Orleans with 20.3 points. Let's hope Murray can do what every other quarterback against the Lions has done this season in Week 8.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 16.3 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1020 RUYDS 128 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 23.4 It's hard to sit Williams given his upside, but he's only scored more than 20 Fantasy points twice in four games this season. And this is a brutal matchup in Week 8 at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Marcus Mariota in Week 3 and Brock Purdy in Week 5 have scored at least 20 Fantasy points. Seattle has held Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes to 11.8 Fantasy points or less, and Nix and Mahomes combined for just 10.5 Fantasy points in the past two games. I would prefer to start Williams in just Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8. Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1474 RUYDS 71 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.6 Mahomes scored 25.7 Fantasy points against Denver in Week 1, and he opened the season with at least 21 points in three of his first four games. But he's struggled in his past two outings against the Chargers and Seahawks with a combined 16.5 Fantasy points, and he has no touchdowns and two interceptions over that span. The Broncos have held Justin Herbert, Sam Darnold and Jacoby Brissett to 18.5 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, with two touchdowns and three interceptions over that span. Mahomes has also combined for 516 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his past two trips to Denver, including a fumble. I would only start Mahomes in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1271 RUYDS 110 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.6 Nix was great against Arizona in Week 7 with a season-high 28.2 Fantasy points, which included a 62-yard touchdown run. I'm still skeptical of Nix as a starting Fantasy option in one-quarterback leagues, and he was held to 7.4 Fantasy points in Week 1 against the Chiefs. Nix only has one game this season with multiple touchdown passes, which was Week 3 against the Rams. Kansas City is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Kirk Cousins in Week 4 is the lone quarterback with at least 20 Fantasy points against the Chiefs this season. I would only use Nix in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8.