Jonah Coleman and Rachaad White should be added in all leagues. Both have the chance to be difference makers in Week 8 and beyond.



Now, you are not going to see them mentioned as running backs to add below because both are rostered in more than 65 percent of leagues on CBS Sports. But we know they are widely available on other platforms, and you should be prepared to spend plenty of your FAAB on each running back.



Coleman (68 percent rostered on CBS Sports), who was on injured reserve due to an ankle injury for four games prior to Week 7, led Denver's running backs with nine carries for 54 yards and added two catches for 15 yards on two targets against Arizona. After the game, Sean Payton told reporters that they "got to get him (Coleman) more touches. Definitely."



That's the tricky part because the Broncos still have J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. But it's clear watching Coleman -- and knowing Dobbins' injury history -- that it's only a matter of time before Coleman is leading this backfield on a consistent basis.



He is worth adding for at least 25 percent of your remaining FAAB. I would use Coleman as a flex in Week 8 against Kansas City, and he could emerge as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues if he does well against the Chiefs.



White (72 percent rostered on CBS Sports) was on bye in Week 7, but he has at least three more games as the lead running back for the Commanders with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on injured reserve. White should be added in all leagues for at least 20 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he's a borderline starter in all formats in Week 8 against Philadelphia.



In the first game without Croskey-Merritt in Week 6 against San Francisco, White had seven carries for 27 yards and four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He will share touches with Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols until Croskey-Merritt returns to action, but White has the most upside of the trio, especially in PPR. He has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games.



Both of these running backs should be the most coveted players off the waiver wire in Week 8 -- if they are available. And we'll cover plenty of other free agents to add in what should be a busy week on the waiver wire.



We have four teams on a bye (Houston, New Orleans, the Giants and San Francisco) and plenty of injuries. You might have to spend a lot of FAAB to make sure your lineup is ready to go.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Brock Purdy, C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence and J.J. McCarthy

Injuries: Lamar Jackson (ankle)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kirk Cousins (76 percent rostered) and Aaron Rodgers (70 percent). Cousins will remain the Raiders' starting quarterback for Week 8, which means he's a low-end Fantasy starter against the Jets. Cousins has scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in five of his past six games. He should have another solid outing against New York. ... Rodgers only scored 15.1 Fantasy points in Week 7 against New Orleans, but he scored at least 20.1 points in each of his four previous games, including Week 4 against the Browns with 27.9 points. I would use Rodgers as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in the rematch with Cleveland in Week 8.



Drop candidates: Tyler Shough (93 percent rostered) and Sam Darnold (60 percent). Shough has been a quality Fantasy quarterback this season, but he has scored 17.9 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games heading into a bye in Week 8. Since he's off this week, you can drop him if you need a roster spot. ... Darnold has scored 17.3 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row, but he's faced a difficult schedule against the Chargers, 49ers, Broncos and Chiefs over that span. He's about to face Chicago, Arizona and Las Vegas in the next three games, but Darnold is tough to trust in one-quarterback leagues given his recent level of play.

Add in this order:

Week 8 Waiver Priority List Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats PAYDS 1600 RUYDS 80 TD 11 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.2 Brissett has the chance to help Fantasy managers in Week 8 against the Cowboys, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. He has scored at least 18.5 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and this is a good setup for him. Dallas should build a lead against Arizona, and Brissett should be throwing a lot in a comeback effort. I like Brissett as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding in 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats PAYDS 1623 RUYDS 42 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.8 Smith scored 29.5 Fantasy points in Week 7 against Miami, and now he gets a revenge game in Week 8 against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Smith has found new weapons in Omar Cooper Jr. and Mason Taylor to join Garrett Wilson, and Smith should have success against his former team. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he should be added for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats PAYDS 1157 RUYDS 4 TD 9 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.6 Penix doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 8 against Tampa Bay, but he's playing well coming into this game. He has scored at least 26.4 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Chicago and San Francisco, and hopefully, he'll stay hot against the Buccaneers. I would use Penix as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Penix does have a better matchup in Week 9 against Cincinnati if you're looking ahead. Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 1057 RUYDS 223 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.7 Willis doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 8 against New England, but he's playing well coming into this game. He has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and the Jets, and hopefully, he'll stay hot against the Patriots. He finally had his full receiving corps healthy against the Jets with Caleb Douglas joining Malik Washington and Chris Bell, and Willis has run for 110 yards and two touchdowns in his past two outings. I would use Willis as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. He also gets Detroit, Indianapolis, Buffalo and the Jets in his four games after Week 8. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats PAYDS 679 RUYDS 66 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Mayfield didn't have to do much in Week 7 at Carolina with Tampa Bay's run game and defense dominating the Panthers. But that could change in Week 8 in a plus matchup against Atlanta, and then Mayfield has another favorable matchup in Week 9 against Chicago. He could be useful in deeper, one-quarterback leagues, and Mayfield should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. J.J. McCarthy QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NYG -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats PAYDS 495 RUYDS 29 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 9.5 McCarthy is on bye in Week 8, and he only scored 10.2 Fantasy points in Week 7 at Houston. But he played well against the Texans with 20-of-28 passing for 252 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions and 1 rushing yard. He has favorable upcoming matchups against Philadelphia in Week 9 and Washington in Week 10, and he could be a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues in those games. McCarthy is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Fernando Mendoza QB LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats PAYDS 48 RUYDS 3 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 2.2 Kirk Cousins will start in Week 8 at the Jets, but the Raiders are on the verge of turning to Mendoza as their starter after losing four games in a row. He should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he's worth a look in deeper, one-quarterback leagues for 1 percent. Cousins is averaging 23.4 Fantasy points per game, and it would be great if Mendoza produces close to that level once he takes over.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Woody Marks, David Montgomery, Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller

Injuries: Saquon Barkley (back), Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), Breece Hall (quadriceps), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Aaron Jones (knee), Cam Skattebo (hamstring), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring), David Montgomery (groin), Kyle Monangai (thumb), Zach Charbonnet (knee), Jadarian Price (chest), Travis Etienne (hamstring), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Tyjae Spears (knee), Jaylen Wright (quadriceps), Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot), Isiah Pacheco (back) and James Conner (foot)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Emanuel Wilson (81 percent rostered), Rico Dowdle (79 percent), Jadarian Price (74 percent), Rachaad White (72 percent), Jonah Coleman (69 percent) and Mike Washington (68 percent). Seattle could have Charbonnet and Price back in Week 8 — or not. If both remain out against Chicago, then Wilson is in play as a borderline starter in all leagues. He has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three of his past four games. It's also a good idea to stash Price if he's on the waiver wire. Even though this is a crowded backfield now, he could still end up leading the Seahawks in carries to close the season. ... Dowdle is the No. 2 running back in Pittsburgh behind Jaylen Warren, but Dowdle can still be productive in that role. He just had nine carries for 41 yards and six catches for 45 yards on six targets in Week 7 against New Orleans. That kind of volume, especially in the passing game, will keep Dowdle in play as a flex option in all leagues. ... White, as referenced above, has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games. Croskey-merritt is out for at least three more games. ... Coleman, as referenced above, could be the best running back in Denver after his performance in Week 7 against Arizona, where he led the Broncos backfield in snaps, routes and touches. ... Washington played through foot and back injuries in Week 7 against the Rams but still managed to lead the Raiders with six carries for 27 yards. Ashton Jeanty had eight carries for 15 yards but added eight catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Keep an eye on Washington's health heading into Week 8 at the Jets, but he might start getting more carries if he continues to run better than Jeanty moving forward.

Drop candidates: Tyler Allgeier (55 percent rostered), Kendre Miller (55 percent) and MarShawn Lloyd (54 percent). Allgeier has failed to capitalize on Love being out for the past two games, with 7.9 PPR points or less in each outing against the Rams and Broncos, and Zonovan Knight has been the best Arizona running back over that span. Even if Love remains out in Week 8 against Dallas, Allgeier is just a borderline flex option at best in most leagues. ... Etienne is eligible to come off IR in Week 9 against Cleveland, so there's little reason to roster Miller heading into the bye in Week 8. He had 38 carries in the past three games with Etienne out and turned that into 106 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 22 yards on seven targets, but he scored 9.0 PPR points or less in each outing. ... Josh Jacobs returned in Week 7 at Detroit, and Lloyd was the No. 2 running back. He had six carries for 20 yards and two catches for 15 yards on two targets, but Lloyd will have minimal Fantasy value moving forward while Jacobs is active.

Add in this order:

Week 8 Waiver Priority List Seth McGowan RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 134 REC 4 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 McGowan just played a season-high 34 percent of the snaps in Week 7 against Minnesota, which led to a season-best 11 carries for 46 yards. He also added one catch for 2 yards on one target. Jonathan Taylor could be traded soon, and McGowan would become the No. 1 running back for the Colts if Taylor is gone. It's time to stash McGowan in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. For the season, McGowan has 34 carries for 134 yards and four catches for 12 yards on five targets. He would be a potential top-20 running back in all formats if Taylor is traded. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 5 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.5 Knight has been the best running back for the Cardinals with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out for the past two games, and Knight would be a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 8 against Dallas if Love is out again. In his past two games against the Rams and Broncos, Knight has combined for 22 carries for 128 yards and five catches for 33 yards on seven targets, and he scored at least 9.3 PPR points in each outing. He continues to share touches with Tyler Allgeier, but Knight has been the more explosive player heading into a plus matchup against the Cowboys. Knight is worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Dameon Pierce RB PHI Philadelphia • #39

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -5.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats RUYDS 96 REC 7 REYDS 14 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 ESPN reported Tuesday morning that Saquon Barkley (back) will play in Week 8 against Washington despite struggling through Week 7 against Dallas. Barkley, who missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, couldn't stay on the field for extended stretches against the Cowboys, which allowed Pierce to get 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 1 yard on one target. If Barkley can't play against the Commanders, then Pierce would be a high-end flex option in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Just keep an eye on his health since he also left the game against Dallas with an undisclosed injury. Pierce scored 15 PPR points in Week 6 against Carolina with Barkley out, with 12 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 15 yards on five targets. If Barkley and Pierce are out in Week 8 against Washington, then look at Elijah Mitchell (1 percent rostered), who played in Week 7 against Dallas and finished with three carries for 11 yards and three catches for 23 yards on four targets. Mitchell should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kaelon Black RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV SF -9.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 233 REC 3 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a mild hamstring strain after the Week 7 loss at Atlanta, but he should be fine after San Francisco's bye in Week 8. It's a good idea to stash Black in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB just in case McCaffrey is forced to miss any time. He left the game but returned against the Falcons, and Black had 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-4 yards on three targets. Black would be a must-start running back in all leagues if McCaffrey were to miss any time, and the 49ers get Las Vegas in Week 9 and Dallas in Week 10 after the bye. Devin Singletary RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NYG -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 8 REYDS 55 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 Prior to Week 7 against Houston, we didn't know who would be the No. 1 running back for the Giants because of performance. The Giants have a bye in Week 8, but we might not know who will lead the backfield in Week 9 at Philadelphia due to injury. Cam Skattebo (hamstring) and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) were both injured against the Texans, so Singletary might be the last man standing in this backfield. Tracy (54 percent rostered) might be the running back to add if he's healthy and Skattebo can't play. Against the Texans, Skattebo led the New York backfield in snaps (37), touches (18) and yards from scrimmage (121), along with a touchdown, with one catch for minus-3 yards on one target before getting hurt in overtime. Tracy had six carries for 15 yards and a touchdown and added a 2-yard reception on one target before leaving in the second quarter. Singletary finished the game with five carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 14 yards on three targets. It's a situation to monitor, but I would stash Singletary now in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats RUYDS 45 REC 3 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 Sampson returned in Week 7 at Tennessee following a five-game absence with a knee injury and had six carries for 45 yards and three catches for 32 yards on three targets. He played behind Quinshon Judkins, but Sampson should continue to be productive in that role, especially in the passing game. He's worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he can be a flex option in PPR in Week 8 against the Steelers.

Handcuffs to stash: These are handcuffs to stash on your bench if you have an open roster spot. They could be league winners if the starter ever got hurt, but these running backs mostly have minimal Fantasy value as backups. They are listed in the order that I want to stash them on my bench.

Emmett Johnson - 49 percent rostered

Samaje Perine - 27 percent rostered

Brian Robinson Jr. - 65 percent rostered

Chris Rodriguez Jr. - 38 percent rostered

Tyler Goodson - 2 percent rostered

Ray Davis - 8 percent rostered

Justice Hill - 27 percent rostered

Sione Vaki - 3 percent rostered

On a bye: Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk, Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins, Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Jordyn Tyson, Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., Tank Dell, Jaylin Noel, Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney

Injuries: Jaylen Waddle (chest), Emeka Egbuka (concussion), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), Jaylin Noel (toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), Mike Evans (Achilles), Rashee Rice (hamstring), D.J. Moore (shoulder), Ladd McConkey (concussion), Romeo Doubs (shoulder), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Tre Harris (hamstring), Michael Pittman (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), Alec Pierce (heel), Mack Hollins (calf), Pat Bryant (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), Jalen McMillan (knee), Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Calvin Ridley (hip)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Omar Cooper Jr. (81 percent rostered), Deebo Samuel (79 percent), Chris Godwin (79 percent), Keenan Allen (76 percent), Ja'Kobi Lane (75 percent), Jakobi Meyers (69 percent), Keon Coleman (69 percent), Demario Douglas (69 percent) and Courtland Sutton (68 percent). Cooper has been great in his past two games with 11 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he scored at least 22.3 PPR points in each outing against New England and Miami. He should be added in all leagues. ... Samuel has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and is on bye in Week 8, but he could return in Week 9. Prior to getting hurt in Week 5, Samuel had scored at least 15.4 PPR points in three of his first four games, and he could have an increased role if Evans remains out. ... Godwin would be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 8 against Atlanta if Egbuka can't play. Godwin nearly had his first touchdown of the season in Week 7 at Carolina but it was negated by a penalty. ... Allen had a rough game in Week 7 at Minnesota with 6.1 PPR points, but he scored at least 16.2 PPR points in two of his previous three games. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 8 at Jacksonville. ... I'm excited to see what Lane can do with a healthy Lamar Jackson (ankle), who should play in Week 8 against Buffalo.

In two games since returning from a four-game absence with a wrist injury, Lane has seven catches for 65 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets, but that's with Tyler Huntley. ... Meyers had five catches for 83 yards on 10 targets in Week 6 against Houston before Jacksonville's bye. Hopefully, he'll stay hot in Week 8 against the Colts. Meyers has two games in his past four outings with at least 13.3 PPR points and should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against Indianapolis. ... Moore should play in Week 8 after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. Still, if he remains out, then Coleman should be a starter in three-receiver leagues. He has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three of the four games Moore has either missed or left early this season, and he has a touchdown in three games in a row. ... Douglas only scored 5.3 PPR points in Week 7 against Chicago, but he had at least 19.6 PPR points in each of his two previous games against Las Vegas and the Jets. I'd still consider starting Douglas in three-receiver leagues against the Dolphins. Hopefully, he'll continue to be a go-to option for Drake Maye. ... Sutton has scored one touchdown this season and has no games with double digits in PPR, but he could see a boost in production if Waddle is out in Week 8 against the Chiefs. I would consider Sutton a starter in three-receiver leagues if Waddle can't play.

Drop candidates: Josh Downs (76 percent rostered), Jaylin Noel (50 percent) and Christian Kirk (42 percent). Downs has scored 8.7 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he's only averaging 5.2 targets per game over that span. Keenan Allen is the only receiver to consider in three-receiver leagues for the Colts right now, and you can drop Downs, who has yet to score a touchdown this year. ... Noel had scored at least 11.9 PPR points in three games in a row prior to Week 7 against the Giants when he injured his toe. Houston is on bye in Week 8, so we won't know his status until Week 9. Given the uncertainty, it's safe to drop Noel in the majority of leagues. ... Kirk had no targets in his 2026 debut in Week 7 at Atlanta, and the 49ers are on bye in Week 8. Samuel could return in Week 9 from his two-game absence with a hamstring injury, and Evans could also get back on the field. There's little reason to hang onto Kirk in most leagues.



Add in this order:

Week 8 Waiver Priority List KC Concepcion WR CLE Cleveland • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 315 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 I said on our Fantasy Football Today podcast leading up to Week 7 that it felt like Concepcion was on the verge of a big game. And then it happened against the Titans with eight receptions for 129 yards on 10 targets. He had at least six targets in his past five healthy games (he left Week 5 at the Jets with a concussion), and the Browns -- and Fantasy managers -- have been waiting for him to deliver a standout stat line. Keep in mind that prior to Week 7, he had one game with double digits in PPR, which was 11.4 in Week 4 against the Steelers, so we don't want to overvalue Concepcion just yet. But he's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in PPR heading into the Week 8 rematch with Pittsburgh, and hopefully his performance against the Titans is a sign of things to come. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 183 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.1 Douglas has played two full games this season and scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each outing. He returned from a three-game absence in Week 7 at the Jets and had two catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on three targets. He'll be a big-play threat for Malik Willis, but he also had five catches for 94 yards on seven targets in Week 1 at Las Vegas. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 8 against New England, and he should be added in all formats for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB. Makai Lemon WR PHI Philadelphia • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -5.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 194 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were sidelined in Week 7 against Dallas, and Lemon stepped up with seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. We'll see if Smith or Wicks can return in Week 8 at Washington, but Lemon could once again be the No. 1 option in the passing game for Tanner McKee in a plus matchup since the Commanders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Lemon is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -5.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 205 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Terry McLaurin (knee) is out for the season, and Dan Quinn said Monday that Williams should have a bigger role. He is worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. He could be second on the Commanders in targets behind Stefon Diggs, but Williams will compete with Chigoziem Okonkwo for that role. Williams only has one game this season with more than 8.0 PPR points, which was Week 1 at Philadelphia, but he should be a potential starter in all three-receiver leagues. In deeper leagues, you can also look at Treylon Burks (2 percent), who has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in two of his past three games. I would add Burks for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BUF -3.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 290 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 We'll see if D.J. Moore (shoulder) can play in Week 8 against Baltimore, but if he's out for the third game in a row, then Shakir can be a starter in three-receiver leagues. He has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, and the Ravens are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Shakir is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Ryan Flournoy WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI DAL -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 40 REYDS 304 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 Flournoy has quietly scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, and he might be a starter in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 8 against the Cardinals. The Monday Night Football broadcast indicated that George Pickens was dealing with a shoulder injury, which is worth monitoring, but Flournoy has been able to produce while Pickens and CeeDee Lamb have been healthy. The Cardinals are No. 12 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Flournoy is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jordyn Tyson WR NO New Orleans

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NO -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Saints are on bye in Week 8, and hopefully, Tyson will make his NFL debut in Week 9. He could be a difference-maker to close the season since the Saints are top five in pass attempts, and Tyson could be No. 2 on the team in targets behind Chris Olave. Tyson is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. You can also continue to stash Devaughn Vele (60 percent rostered), who has done well with Tyson out. Vele has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in four of seven games this season, but he will likely lose value once Tyson is healthy. Vele is only worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kendrick Bourne WR ARI Arizona • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 234 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Bourne scored 12 PPR points in the first game when Marvin Harrison Jr. was inactive for the Cardinals in Week 5 against Detroit, but Bourne has struggled in the past two weeks after Harrison was traded. Bourne combined for eight catches for 56 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets against the Rams and Broncos, but he could rebound in Week 8 against the Cowboys, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Bourne is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Travis Hunter CB JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS CB 22nd CB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 6 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.3 Hunter finally made an impact on offense in Week 6 against Houston with four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on four targets, but it's hard to bank on him spending much time at receiver given how well he's playing at cornerback this season. That said, in deeper leagues, I would take a flier on Hunter for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB just in case he continues to be a factor in the passing game. If Jacksonville ever committed to Hunter as a full-time receiver, he would be a starter in all three-receiver leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: George Kittle, Isaiah Likely, Juwan Johnson and Dalton Schultz

Injuries: Tyler Warren (groin), Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and David Njoku (leg), Tyler Warren (groin), T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and David Njoku (leg)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Pat Freiermuth (67 percent rostered). Freiermuth has been a disappointment in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and New Orleans, with a combined four catches for 31 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets, but he did score 10.7 PPR points in Week 4 at Cleveland. Hopefully, Freiermuth can have similar success in the rematch, and he's worth using as a starter in deeper leagues.

Drop candidates: Mark Andrews (61 percent rostered), Jake Ferguson (53 percent) and Dalton Schultz (44 percent). I hope Andrews performs better once Lamar Jackson (ankle) is healthy, but it's not like Andrews was playing great before Jackson was injured. For the season, Andrews has one touchdown and has scored double digits in PPR just twice, including none in the past three games. Ferguson had his worst game of the season in Week 7 at Philadelphia with no catches on just one target. He has combined for eight catches for 43 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets in his past four games, and he needs to score touchdowns to help Fantasy managers. Since he has not scored since Week 3 it's easy to send Ferguson back to the waiver wire in all formats. ... Schultz had a productive game in Week 7 against the Giants with five catches for 45 yards on six targets, and his 9.5 PPR points was the second-best mark on the year. But Schultz has yet to score a touchdown, and he's not worth keeping on most rosters in Week 8 with the Texans on bye.

Add in this order:

Week 8 Waiver Priority List Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NE -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 31 REYDS 296 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Henry has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in four games in a row coming into Week 8 at Miami, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. The Dolphins are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Henry also gets to face Detroit in Week 10. In deeper leagues, you can also add Eli Raridon (3 percent rostered), who has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of his past three games. Raridon is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 7th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 32 REYDS 237 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 Hockenson just had four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 7 against Indianapolis, and he has now scored at least 13.5 PPR points in two of his past three games heading into Week 8 at Detroit. The Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Hockenson is worth using as a starting option in all leagues in this matchup. He should be added for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -5.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 150 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Terry McLaurin (knee) is out for the season, and the Commanders will need Okonkwo to make plays, which should benefit Fantasy managers. He has played well in his past two games prior to Week 8, with at least 10 PPR points in each outing against the Giants and 49ers. He has 11 catches for 129 yards on 13 targets over that span, and he should be even more involved moving forward without McLaurin. Okonkwo is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Colby Parkinson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAR -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 19 REYDS 103 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 I'm sure each week we'll have a different Rams tight end to talk about, especially while Davante Adams (hamstring) is out, but Parkinson feels like the safest option compared to Tyler Higbee (63 percent rostered) and Davis Allen (1 percent rostered). Higbee has fallen off the past two games against Arizona and Las Vegas with a combined six catches for 36 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets, and he's tough to trust. Parkinson has played well over that span with 10 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he should continue to be a reliable weapon for Matthew Stafford. Allen just had two touchdowns in Week 7 at Las Vegas with four catches for 20 yards on five targets, but he combined for six catches for 63 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets in his first six games of the year. Ideally, Terrance Ferguson (19 percent rostered) will return from his ankle injury soon, and he could be a starting Fantasy option when healthy. For now, add Parkinson for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, and Higbee and Allen are worth 1 percent if needed. You can also stash Ferguson for 1 percent, especially if you have an IR spot. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 37 REYDS 298 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Mayer had a down game in Week 7 against the Rams with three catches for 32 yards on three targets, but I expected him to struggle in that matchup. He should do better in Week 8 at the Jets, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Prior to facing the Rams, Mayer had scored at least 12.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a go-to option in this offense while working in tandem with Brock Bowers. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 117 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Taylor had a huge game in Week 7 against Miami with five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns on six targets for 25.2 PPR points. That's now two games in a row with six targets, and he's outplaying Kenyon Sadiq heading into Week 8 against the Raiders, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Taylor is a good streaming option in all leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 33 REYDS 279 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Strange comes off his bye in Week 7, having scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three games in a row. He should continue to be a go-to option for Trevor Lawrence, and Strange is facing the Colts in Week 8, who are No. 13 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I like Strange as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Greg Dulcich TE MIA Miami • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 213 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Dulcich had a big game in Week 7 at the Jets with five catches for 86 yards on five targets, and he has now scored at least 9.7 PPR points in three of his past four games. He doesn't have a touchdown yet this season, and I don't love his matchup in Week 8 against New England. But then he faces Detroit in Week 9, Indianapolis in Week 10 and Buffalo in Week 11. Dulcich might be useful in deeper leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.

DST streamers

Jaguars (44 percent rostered) at IND

Bengals (39 percent rostered) vs. TEN

Bears (60 percent rostered) at SEA

Kicker streamers