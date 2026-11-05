Week 9 was crazy before a game was even played. We had four quarterback changes in Arizona (Gardner Minshew), Philadelphia (Joe Milton III), Seattle (Drew Lock) and Baltimore (Joe Fagnano), and two more can still happen in Cleveland (Shedeur Sanders) and Minnesota (Carson Wentz) due to injury. We also had a quarterback trade with Jacoby Brissett going from the Cardinals to the Ravens, but he won't play in Week 9.

Two teams are on bye with Pittsburgh and Tennessee, so we're missing some quality players there. And we have some major injuries that we're following with Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), Bhayshul Tuten (ankle), Breece Hall (quadriceps), Cam Skattebo (hamstring), George Pickens (hamstring), Garrett Wilson (concussion), Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Emeka Egbuka (foot), A.J. Brown (ankle), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), D.J. Moore (knee), Michael Wilson (ribs), Travis Kelce (ankle) and Hunter Henry (foot), among many more.

Fantasy managers are going to have plenty of tough calls to make with their lineups, and this is a crucial scoring period. It's Week 9, and the Fantasy playoffs are getting closer.

As always, we're here to help, so make sure you read carefully on who to start and sit, as well as the sleepers who could be impactful. This is crunch time, and every point matters to make sure you get a victory.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jonah Coleman RB DEN Denver • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DEN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 134 REC 9 REYDS 97 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 Sean Payton said prior to Week 8 against Kansas City that he wanted to give Coleman more touches, and Payton was true to his word. Coleman led the Broncos with 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs, along with four catches for 63 yards on five targets. It helped that RJ Harvey (knee) was placed on IR, and Coleman played 66 percent of the snaps compared to 21 percent for J.K. Dobbins. It would be a surprise if that split changed in Week 9 at Carolina, and Coleman is worth using as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues. The Panthers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and six running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against Carolina this season, including each of the past four games against Jahmyr Gibbs, Dameon Pierce, Bucky Irving and Josh Jacobs. I'm excited to see Coleman once again in a featured role, especially with this matchup against the Panthers.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA DET -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 25.3 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1964 RUYDS 15 TD 16 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.5 I thought Goff would struggle in Week 8 against Minnesota, and he had his worst game of the season with 11.1 Fantasy points. The Vikings are amazing against opposing quarterbacks -- the Dolphins are not. Miami is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in a row (Joe Burrow, Geno Smith and Drake Maye) scored at least 26.5 Fantasy points. Goff scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in each of his first six games before facing Minnesota, and I expect him to start a new 20-point streak in Week 9. Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ KC -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 24.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1795 RUYDS 77 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.3 I doubted Mahomes in Week 8 at Denver, and he proved me wrong with 31.4 Fantasy points. He has now scored at least 19.9 Fantasy points in every game that Rashee Rice has appeared in -- he missed Weeks 6 and 7 with a hamstring injury -- and Mahomes is averaging 26.6 Fantasy points with Rice active. He should have the chance for another big game in Week 9 at the Jets, who have allowed Drake Maye, Malik Willis and Kirk Cousins to all score at least 29.9 Fantasy points in the past three weeks. Mahomes should be considered a borderline top-five quarterback in Week 9. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2246 RUYDS 10 TD 17 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.7 It's one of my favorite stats this season, and I'll continue to repeat it. In Week 8, Love was 30-of-41 passing for 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he scored 27.5 Fantasy points. He has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 22 of 33 career games when he has at least 30 attempts, and I expect him to be above 30 pass attempts for the seventh-game in a row at New England. The Patriots have allowed three of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.5 Fantasy points, and New England is allowing an average of 20.5 Fantasy points to quarterbacks over that span. Love should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS LAR -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2146 RUYDS 18 TD 15 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.2 Stafford is dealing with arm soreness, which is something to monitor, and could explain his down performance in Week 8 against the Chargers with just 10.3 Fantasy points. That ended a three-game streak where he scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points, but he should rebound at Washington in Week 9. The Commanders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Daniel Jones in Week 4 and Tanner McKee in Week 8 failed to score at least 19.4 Fantasy points against this defense. As long as Stafford is healthy then I would start him with confidence in this matchup. Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2124 RUYDS 7 TD 20 INT 5 FPTS/G 24.8 This won't be an easy matchup for Cousins since San Francisco is No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and just acquired standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner via trade from Indianapolis. But Cousins has scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in six of eight games this season, including three in a row, and he's already excelled in tough matchups against the Chargers (26.2 Fantasy points), Chiefs (26.6) and Rams (24.4). The 49ers also allowed Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. to each score at least 25 Fantasy points in their past two games, and I still trust Cousins as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 9.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Willis has scored at least 18.6 Fantasy points in each of his past three games against Cincinnati, the Jets and New England, and now he gets the best matchup of the week against the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Every quarterback to face Detroit has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points, and every one has thrown for at least two touchdowns. Willis has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 9. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Shough will hopefully get back on track coming off his Week 8 bye with a matchup at home against the Browns. Prior to Week 8, Shough had scored 17.9 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games, which was disappointing since he scored at least 24.4 Fantasy points in each of his first three outings this season. Cleveland has held Geno Smith, Tyler Huntley, Cam Ward and Aaron Rodgers to 15.4 Fantasy points or less in each of the past four games, but Shough should outperform that quartet in Week 9. I like Shough as a low-end starter in all leagues. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Nix is playing well coming into Week 9 at Carolina, with at least 23.3 Fantasy points in his past two games against Arizona and Kansas City. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Panthers, who have allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.5 Fantasy points, including Jordan Love in Week 8. The only fear for Nix is if Denver's run game dominates against Carolina, but I would still use Nix as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1867 RUYDS 80 TD 12 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.5 The Chargers have been miserable this season, but one thing they have done well is limit opposing quarterbacks with their Fantasy production. They are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Kirk Cousins in Week 2 has scored more than 18.5 Fantasy points. And it's been against some top-notch competition, including Josh Allen (17.5 Fantasy points), Patrick Mahomes (10.5) and Matthew Stafford (10.3). I don't think Stroud will be awful, and he has scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in four games in a row prior to his bye in Week 8. But given the matchup, I would only use Stroud as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 14.3 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1921 RUYDS 34 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.7 Young has gone from Fantasy star to Fantasy pumpkin in his past two games, and it will be tough to trust him in Week 9 against Denver. After opening the season with at least 23.8 Fantasy points in four of his first five games, Young has scored 12.4 Fantasy points or less in each of his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Green Bay. The Broncos have allowed Patrick Mahomes (twice), Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy to score at least 23.6 Fantasy points this season, but Denver has also held Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Sam Darnold and Jacoby Brissett to 18.5 Fantasy points or less. I expect Young to be limited in this matchup, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 14.7 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 1913 RUYDS 46 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.4 Smith played well in his past two games against Miami and Las Vegas with at least 22 Fantasy points in each outing. Those were favorable matchups, but it will be tough for him to have a third productive game in a row against the Chiefs. Kansas City is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Kirk Cousins in Week 4 and Bo Nix in Week 8 have scored more than 15.9 Fantasy points against the Chiefs. Smith is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB CHI -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1267 RUYDS 129 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.9 Williams is playing great coming into Week 9 against Tampa Bay, but it hasn't always translated into standout Fantasy production. For example, he was awesome in Week 8 at Seattle with 24-of-34 passing for 247 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, along with 1 rushing yard, but he only scored 15.9 Fantasy points. He only has two games this season with more than 20 Fantasy points in five outings. This won't be an easy matchup for him against the Buccaneers, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson in Week 2 and Aaron Rodgers in Week 6 are the only quarterbacks with at least 20 Fantasy points, including matchups with Joe Burrow (16.2 Fantasy points), Jordan Love (17.1) and Dak Prescott (14.6). Williams can still play well and have a mediocre Fantasy performance, and he's only worth using as a low-end starter at best in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 367 REC 23 REYDS 212 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 We'll see what happens with TreVeyon Henderson (illness) after he missed Week 8 at Miami, but Stevenson should still be locked into your lineups as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He has scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he has at least 14 total touches in four of those outings. The Packers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 13 PPR points in each of their past four games against D'Andre Swift, Javonte Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Chuba Hubbard. Stevenson has top-15 upside in all formats even if Henderson is active. Ashton Jeanty RB LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 337 REC 37 REYDS 376 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.5 There's reason to panic with Jeanty after what happened in Week 8 at the Jets when he played 40 percent of the snaps and was limited to two carries for 9 yards and three catches for 64 yards on four targets, while Mike Washington Jr. played 60 percent of the snaps and had 25 carries for 83 yards. I would expect Washington to lead the backfield in carries again in Week 9 at San Francisco, but Jeanty's role in the passing game is vital, especially with the Raiders likely chasing points. The 49ers are No. 1 in most receptions allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 5.0 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone, including Jeremiyah Love, RJ Harvey and Rachaad White each scoring at least 12.9 PPR points without including their rushing stats. Jeanty has rushed for 27 yards or less in four games in a row but is still averaging 14.6 PPR points over that span. I still consider Jeanty a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 342 REC 21 REYDS 134 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 The Saints are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 10 running backs have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against New Orleans, including three backfield duos in the same game (Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. in Week 2, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 4 and Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in Week 7). Judkins has scored at least 21.6 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this matchup. Dylan Sampson, who has nine catches for 94 yards on 11 targets in his past two games and has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in each game over that span, is worth using as a flex in PPR. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 271 REC 14 REYDS 94 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 We'll see if David Montgomery (groin) can play in Week 9 after missing the past two games prior to Houston's bye in Week 8. Marks has been serviceable with Montgomery out, averaging 10.6 PPR points in his past three outings, and he has at least 17 total touches in all three games. The Chargers have allowed a running back to score at least 10.3 PPR points in every game this season, and six running backs in their past five outings have scored at least 12.9 PPR points. Marks should be used as a No. 2 running back if Montgomery is out again, and Marks is at least a flex if Montgomery is active. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 408 REC 6 REYDS 14 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Gordon had his worst game in Week 8 against New England since taking over for De'Von Achane (knee) with 19 carries for 69 yards and no catches on one target for 6.9 PPR points. Prior to that he had scored at least 14.5 PPR points in four games in a row, including a touchdown in each outing. He should get back on track in Week 9 against the Lions, who could be without linebackers Jack Campbell (neck), Jimmy Rolder (hamstring) and D.J. Wonnum (concussion) and safety Brian Branch (concussion). When healthy, Detroit's run defense is tough, but the injuries could help Gordon. And four running backs this season have scored at least 14.8 PPR points against the Lions. I would use Gordon as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 200 REC 16 REYDS 88 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 White had a solid Fantasy outing in Week 8 against Philadelphia with 11 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 5 yards on three targets for 14 PPR points. He has now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five games, and Washington just lost Jeremy McNichols (foot) for the season, along with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) still on IR. The Rams are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but four running backs in the past four games have scored at least 11.2 PPR points. I like White as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS LAR -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 389 REC 10 REYDS 99 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Corum once again delivered for Fantasy managers while playing in tandem with Kyren Williams with 11 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Chargers. Corum has now scored at least 13.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has a touchdown in each outing over that span. Washington is No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but the Commanders just lost two defensive tackles to season-ending injuries with Daron Payne (foot) and Javon Kinlaw (knee). That bodes well for Williams and Corum, who have each scored at least 10.2 PPR points in the same game four times this season, including three of the past four contests. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 23 REC 3 REYDS 6 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.9 Charbonnet made his season debut from last year's torn ACL in Week 8 against Chicago and struggled with six carries for 23 yards and three catches for 6 yards on four targets. Hopefully that was the shake the rust off game, and Charbonnet can be considered a flex in Week 9 against Arizona. The Cardinals have allowed three running backs to score at least 14 PPR points in their past four outings, and Charbonnet has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in each of his past three games against Arizona while averaging 21.7 PPR points over that span. He'll continue to share touches with Jadarian Price, who is also worth using as a flex in Week 9, but Charbonnet has more upside in Seattle's backfield.

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 323 REC 21 REYDS 128 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 Allgeier was awesome in Week 8 at Dallas with 11 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on five targets. But two things worked in his favor in that game. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Zonovan Knight (concussion) were both injured, and Love is now on IR. And the Cowboys defense is awful. This is a much tougher opponent against the Seahawks, although Seattle has allowed seven rushing and two receiving touchdowns to running backs this season. Knight could play in Week 9, and he might be the better Arizona running back. He averaged 10.6 PPR points in the previous two games that Love was out, compared to 6.9 PPR points for Allgeier. I like Allgeier as a flex, but don't overvalue him after what happened in Week 8. Mike Washington Jr. RB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 278 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 It was great that Washington had 25 carries for 83 yards in Week 8 at the Jets, and he played 60 percent of the snaps compared to 40 percent for Ashton Jeanty. Washington will likely get more carries than Jeanty in Week 9 at San Francisco, but this is a tougher matchup. The 49ers struggle with pass-catching running backs and have only allowed two rushing touchdowns this season. And San Francisco just added standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, which further increases the level of difficulty for Washington. The Raiders will also likely be chasing points in this game, which limits Washington and favors Jeanty. At best, Washington is a flex option in all leagues. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 309 REC 11 REYDS 63 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 I was hopeful that things would improve for Hampton coming off the Week 7 bye, but he once again struggled in Week 8 against the Rams with nine carries for 20 yards and two catches for 7 yards on three targets. He continues to share touches with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell, and Hampton has scored 7.9 PPR points or less in four of his past five games. The Texans have only allowed two running backs this season to gain more than 68 yards on the ground, but they have allowed eight total touchdowns to the position. Hampton hasn't scored in three games in a row, and the Chargers have gone 27 straight drives without a touchdown. I'm not very hopeful for Hampton to end his slump in Week 9. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 22 REYDS 133 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 Keep an eye on Travis Etienne (hamstring) to see if he can return in Week 9 against Cleveland. If Etienne plays then Kamara is a definite sit in all leagues. But Kamara has done well as a Fantasy running back with Etienne out, scoring at least 13.2 PPR points in three of the past four games. Touchdowns and his role in the passing game have helped him since he scored four touchdowns over that span, and he has two outings during that stretch with at least five receptions. But the Browns are among the league leaders in fewest receptions allowed to running backs with 28, and the running backs who have done well against Cleveland had at least 15 carries. Kamara has 23 carries for 74 yards in the four games without Etienne, and Kamara should continue to share touches with Kendre Miller in this matchup. I would only use Kamara as a flex in PPR.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 163 REC 10 REYDS 102 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 I'm fascinated to see what the Jets do in Week 9 with Hall back after a five-game absence with a quadriceps injury. Braelon Allen has been awesome with Hall out, scoring at least 12.4 PPR points in each of his past four games, with three outings over that span with at least 104 rushing yards. I would anticipate Hall being the starter, but Allen will continue to have a prominent role and could lead the backfield in carries and goal-line opportunities. Both Jets running backs are flex options at best, and this is a tough matchup against Kansas City. The Chiefs are No. 12 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they should make things difficult on Hall and Allen in Week 9 with both splitting work.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA DET -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 44 REYDS 437 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 I thought Williams would struggle in Week 8 against Minnesota given the matchup, but he stayed hot with four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He has now scored at least 16.2 PPR points in four games in a row, and he should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy option in Week 9 at Miami. The Dolphins are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but four receivers have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against Miami in the past three games. I don't think the Dolphins will stop Amon-Ra St. Brown and Williams in Week 9. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ KC -10 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 243 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Rice returned from his two-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 8 at Denver and had his best game of the season with seven catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He has now scored at least 12.3 PPR points in each of his past three healthy games -- he left Week 4 at Las Vegas in the first quarter when he initially hurt his hamstring -- and I like Rice as a borderline No. 1 Fantasy receiver against the Jets. A receiver has scored at least 13.6 PPR points against the Jets in five games in a row, and eight receivers have scored at least 10.4 PPR points against New York over that span. Rice should have another solid stat line in Week 9. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL JAC -10 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 48 REYDS 432 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.6 I thought Washington would play well in Week 8 against Indianapolis, but he struggled with one catch for 16 yards on two targets, along with one carry for 10 yards. The Jaguars blew out the Colts 42-7, and no receiver had more than three targets in Week 8. Washington has scored 10.4 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, but I'm still confident in him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. The Ravens are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points against Baltimore this season. The blowout factor is there again for Jacksonville, but I'm hopeful Trevor Lawrence will get Washington back on track in prime time Thursday. Jaylen Waddle WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DEN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 51 REYDS 315 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 Waddle played through a chest injury in Week 8 against Kansas City and had three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown, along with a two-point conversion, for 14.9 PPR points. It was his best game since Week 4, and I hope Waddle will take advantage of this matchup against Carolina in Week 9. The Panthers have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points in their past four games, and Waddle has at least six targets in three games in a row. I'm willing to trust Waddle as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 9. Keenan Allen WR IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 50 REYDS 325 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Allen just had seven catches for 67 yards on seven targets in Week 8 against Jacksonville, and he has now scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three of his past five games. Dallas is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against the Cowboys this year. It's tough to trust any of Daniel Jones' receivers right now, but Allen should be productive in this matchup at home. He's worth using as a low-end No. 2 PPR receiver in Week 9.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 226 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Douglas didn't have a great game in Week 8 against New England with four catches for 43 yards on six targets, but that was a tough matchup against the Patriots. He has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in two of his past three outings, and I love his matchup against the Lions, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points against opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against Detroit this season, which bodes well for Douglas and Malik Washington, who has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games. Douglas and Washington are worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. Makai Lemon WR PHI Philadelphia • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 45 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) both missed practice Wednesday after being out for each of the past two games, which should keep Lemon locked into his role as the No. 1 receiver for the Eagles in Week 9 against the Giants. He will have a new quarterback in Joe Milton III, and that should increase Lemon's value. He has played well in the past two games against Dallas and Washington with 13 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in each outing. The Giants have allowed seven receivers to score at least 11.8 PPR points this season, and Lemon should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 27 REYDS 265 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Garrett Wilson is in the concussion protocol, and he could be out for Week 9 at Kansas City. If that happens, then Mitchell and Cooper would be high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues. Mitchell just had a monster game in Week 8 against Las Vegas with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in two of his past three games. Cooper had no targets against the Raiders, but he scored at least 22.3 PPR points in each of his previous two games against New England and Miami. The Chiefs are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Mitchell and Cooper would be heavily targeted if Wilson can't play. I'd lean Mitchell over Cooper if you have to decide between the two, but both are starters in three-receiver leagues if Wilson is out. Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 13 REYDS 248 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB NE -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 37 REYDS 332 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.2 It appears that A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) will be out again in Week 9, and Douglas should remain a go-to target for Drake Maye. Hunter Henry (foot) is also hurt, and Douglas has scored at least 16.6 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has four touchdowns over that span, and the Packers are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seven receivers have scored at least 11.6 PPR points against Green Bay in the past three games, and I like Douglas as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 9. Ryan Flournoy WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND DAL -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 44 REYDS 342 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 George Pickens is dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries, and Jake Ferguson (ankle) was injured in Week 8 against Arizona. Flournoy has scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. The Colts are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I have no problem gambling on Flournoy in this matchup, especially if Pickens is less than 100 percent.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -8.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 81 REYDS 486 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.6 Wilson was awesome in Week 8 at Dallas with eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and he scored 26.8 PPR points. But he's dealing with two broken ribs, and he has a much tougher matchup in Week 9 at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Wilson was limited to 3.8 PPR points against Seattle in Week 2 with just two catches for 18 yards on seven targets. Gardner Minshew should continue to look for Wilson in Week 9, especially with Kendrick Bourne (ankle) out. But given Wilson's injury and the matchup, I would only start Wilson in three-receiver leagues. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 44 REYDS 364 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Coker has cooled off heading into Week 9 against Denver, and he's only worth starting in three-receiver leagues. In his past two games against Tampa Bay and Green Bay, Coker has combined for three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he has just 11.5 PPR points over that span. The Broncos are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Tetairoa McMillan is even a risky Fantasy option. But I would still start McMillan in two-receiver leagues, and I'm worried about Coker given his recent lack of production. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 48 REYDS 474 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6 Tucker showed his boom-or-bust nature in Week 8 at the Jets with no catches on one target. That was after he scored at least 21.3 PPR points in each of his two previous games against the Bills and Rams, with a combined 10 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets. The 49ers have struggled with No. 1 receivers this season, but that's Brock Bowers and not Tucker. He could always score on a big play, but he's not worth trusting in two-receiver leagues. Go back to treating him as a boom-or-bust option in three-receiver leagues at best in Week 9. Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 286 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 McConkey's stat line in Week 8 against the Rams was great with four catches for 86 yards on six targets, but that's a little misleading. He caught a deflected pass off a Hail Mary at halftime for 54 yards, which boosted his production. McConkey has had a hard time staying healthy, but he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, along with Justin Herbert continuing to struggle. The Texans are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but there's little reason to trust McConkey in most formats heading into Week 9.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -10 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 15.3 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 58 REYDS 608 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.5 Flowers might be rescued with the Ravens trading for Jacoby Brissett, but he's not going to play Thursday night against Jacksonville. Joe Fagnano will start in Week 9, and we saw what that looked like in Week 8 at Buffalo when he replaced Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe). Flowers had five targets against the Bills and finished with no catches. He could easily have a standout game against the Jaguars, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Or Fagnano could have a hard time connecting with Flowers once again. I would still start him in most formats, but he's a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver at best given Baltimore's quarterback situation in Week 9.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB CHI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 51 REYDS 309 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 In the past three games since Caleb Williams returned from his hamstring injury, Loveland has been dialed in with standout production. He has scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three games in a row against Atlanta, New England and Seattle, and he has at least seven targets in each game over that span, including two touchdowns. Tampa Bay has allowed two tight ends in the past three games to score at least 12 PPR points, and Loveland has top-five upside in this matchup at home. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 11.7 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 51 REYDS 411 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Fannin has taken over as the best pass catcher for the Browns in the past two games, and he's worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy option in Week 9 against New Orleans. In his past two outings against Tennessee and Pittsburgh, Fannin has combined for 16 catches for 245 yards on 21 targets, and he scored at least 13.1 PPR points in each outing. Fannin would benefit from Shedeur Sanders under center if Deshaun Watson (concussion) is out because Fannin and Sanders had a great rapport in 2025. And the Saints are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, with four guys scoring at least 10.9 PPR points this season. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 197 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.2 Pitts struggled in Week 8 at Tampa Bay with two catches for 6 yards on five targets, but I'm going to throw out that game because of the bad weather. Prior to Week 8, Pitts had scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three games in a row, and I expect him to get back on track in Week 9 against Cincinnati in Spain. The Bengals are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and three tight ends have scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Cincinnati this season. This should be a high-scoring game, and I expect Michael Penix Jr. to lean on Pitts in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 37 REYDS 295 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.2 Keep an eye on the quarterback situation for Minnesota with Kyler Murray (hamstring) injured, but I like Hockenson as a top-10 Fantasy tight end whether Murray or Carson Wentz starts against Buffalo. Hockenson has scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each of his past three healthy games. He has a touchdown in consecutive games, and he should continue to be productive in Week 9. The Bills have allowed five tight ends to score at least 11 PPR points this season, and Hockenson should continue to have success in this game. Greg Dulcich TE MIA Miami • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 10.9 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 256 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.1 The Lions are beat up defensively, and that should help Dulcich perform like a borderline top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. It also helps that the Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Detroit has allowed a tight end to score at least 13.3 PPR points in all but one game this season. Dulcich has scored at least 8.3 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Jets and Patriots, with a combined nine catches for 129 yards on 11 targets over that span. I'm expecting Dulcich to have a potential breakout game in Week 9 with this matchup. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CIN -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 241 TD 6 FPTS/G 11 It's time to consider Gesicki a borderline starter in all leagues, and he has scored a touchdown in five games in a row coming into Week 9 against Atlanta in Spain. Gesicki has been good when given more than two targets, and hopefully that happens against the Falcons. Gesicki has four games this season with at least three targets, and he has scored at least 12.7 PPR points in all of them. Atlanta has allowed two tight ends in the past three games to score at least 16.8 PPR points, and I expect Gesicki to stay hot in this matchup.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -10 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 41 REYDS 218 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 Andrews has scored 5.3 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and now Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) are injured. There's little reason to trust Andrews with Joe Fagnano under center, and the Jaguars are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Hopefully, Andrews will perform better once Jacoby Brissett takes over, but that won't happen in Week 9. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 182 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 I want to stash Okonkwo on my bench, but I don't want to start him in Week 9 against the Rams, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Okonkwo struggled in Week 8 against Philadelphia with just two catches for 32 yards on four targets, including a fumble, and the Rams have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this season. Okonkwo has scored at least 10 PPR points in his previous two games, but don't start him in most leagues against this defense, even at home. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 37 REYDS 255 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 Johnson struggled going into his bye in Week 8 with 5.6 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he could have another rough outing in Week 9 against Cleveland. It's not so much about the Browns, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) could make his NFL debut in this game. If Tyson plays, then there could be too many mouths to feed for the Saints, and Johnson isn't worth the risk. At best, consider him a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and keep an eye on what happens with Tyson prior to Sunday.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN BUF -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 35 REYDS 401 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Kincaid was great in Week 8 against Baltimore with four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he has now scored at least 10.8 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Raiders and Ravens. But now Kincaid has to face Minnesota, and the Vikings are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. No tight end has scored double digits in PPR against Minnesota this season, including matchups with Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland and Sam LaPorta. I would try to bench Kincaid in the majority of leagues in Week 9.

DST (Start)

Texans (at LAC)

Houston's defense has underperformed this season, but the Texans have faced some top-tier offenses in Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Jacksonville and the Giants. In two games against Indianapolis and Tennessee, Houston's defense has dominated, recording four sacks and two turnovers in each game and allowing 19 points or fewer in both outings. The Chargers have an inept offense and allow the most Fantasy points to opposing DSTs. Coming into Week 9, the Chargers have gone 27 straight drives without a touchdown, which is the longest streak in the NFL since the 2024 Dolphins -- also coached by Mike McDaniel. The Chargers have allowed 23 sacks, which is tied for second in the NFL, and Justin Herbert has thrown 10 interceptions, which is No. 1. This should be a big week for the Texans DST.

DST (Sleepers)

Giants (at PHI)

Chiefs (vs. NYJ)

Bears (vs. TB)

DST (Sits)

Cincinnati Bengals (at ATL)

The Bengals defense was abysmal in Week 8 against Tennessee, allowing 36 points with just two sacks, although Cincinnati recovered two fumbles. The Bengals have allowed at least 22 points in four of their past five games, and the Falcons aren't an easy matchup with Michael Penix Jr. under center. Throw out Week 8 against Tampa Bay because of the rain, but Penix has three starts this season where he wasn't sacked. He also had just two interceptions prior to Week 8, and Atlanta had scored at least 23 points in five games in a row prior to facing the Buccaneers. I would avoid the Bengals DST in most leagues in Week 9.

Kicker Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Gay K LV Las Vegas • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 12th Gay has made at least three field goals in four of his past six games, and he has two games in his past three outings with at least three PATs. The 49ers have allowed at least three field goal attempts in five of seven games this season, and all five kickers in those outings have made at least two field goals, including three with multiple PATs as well. Gay should be considered a top-10 Fantasy kicker in Week 9.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Nick Folk K ATL Atlanta • #6

Age: 42 • Experience: 19 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS K 20th PROJ PTS 8 K RNK 15th Eddy Pineiro K SF San Francisco • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV SF -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS K 12th PROJ PTS 9.1 K RNK 6th Dominic Zvada K NYG N.Y. Giants • #34

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NYG -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 19th