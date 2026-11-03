There are three backfields to monitor heading into Week 9 that could impact the waiver wire in Arizona, Las Vegas and the Giants. And if Jonathan Taylor is traded, we could also have a new starter in Indianapolis.



My favorite running back to add this week is Mike Washington Jr. (64 percent rostered on CBS Sports). He took over as the lead running back for the Raiders in Week 8 at the Jets ahead of Ashton Jeanty with a 60-40 split in playing time. If that continues, then Washington is a potential flex option in Week 9 at San Francisco.



The Giants had a bye in Week 8, but we saw Cam Skattebo (hamstring) get injured in Week 7, along with Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) placed on injured reserve. Devin Singletary (16 percent rostered) could be the starter in Week 9 at Philadelphia, which would make him a flex option in all leagues.



For the Cardinals, Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Zonovan Knight (concussion) were both injured in Week 8 at Dallas. Tyler Allgeier (45 percent rostered) took over and dominated the Cowboys, and he would be a flex option in Week 9 at Seattle if Love and Knight remain out.



We'll also continue to monitor the trade speculation in Indianapolis with Taylor. If he's traded, then Seth McGowan (56 percent rostered) would become a flex option in Week 9 against Dallas.



This should be a busy week on the waiver wire at running back. But we also have some quarterbacks (Malik Willis and Bo Nix), wide receivers (Antonio Williams and Makai Lemon) and tight ends (Greg Dulcich and Mike Gesicki) who will be impactful as well.



There are two teams on bye in Week 9, with Pittsburgh and Tennessee and still plenty of injuries to monitor. Get ready to spend some FAAB to make sure those lineups are ready to go.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Aaron Rodgers and Cam Ward

Injuries: Lamar Jackson (thumb), Kyler Murray (hamstring), Tyler Huntley (toe) and Joe Fagnano (knee)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Sam Darnold (74 percent rostered) and Kirk Cousins (73 percent). Darnold was 17-of-34 passing for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with two carries for 20 yards, in Week 8 against the Bears, and this was his best Fantasy outing since Week 2. He now has two favorable upcoming matchups in Week 9 against Arizona and Week 10 against Las Vegas, and Darnold is worth using as a low-end starter in both games. ... Cousins has scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in six of his past seven games, including three in a row. His upcoming schedule is tough against San Francisco, Seattle, Denver and Cleveland before a bye in Week 13, but Cousins should be considered a low-end starter in those matchups given his level of play this year.



Drop candidates: Lamar Jackson (100 percent rostered), Baker Mayfield (55 percent) and Aaron Rodgers (54 percent). Jackson will have surgery on his injured thumb and be placed on IR. It's not yet known if he will miss the rest of the season, but Jackson isn't expected to help Fantasy managers any time soon. Mayfield will likely have to do more than just hand off in Week 9 at Chicago, but that's really all he's done in the past two games against Carolina and Atlanta. He's a combined 7-of-14 passing in his past two outings against the Panthers and Falcons for 64 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, along with 15 rushing yards. The run game is dominant for Tampa Bay right now, and Mayfield is just a game manager, which isn't good for Fantasy managers. Rodgers has cooled off of late with a combined 19.9 Fantasy points in his past two outings against New Orleans and Cleveland. There's little reason to hold onto him in one-quarterback leagues with the Steelers on bye in Week 9.

Add in this order:

Week 9 Waiver Priority List Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 1268 RUYDS 225 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.1 Willis is heading into a nice stretch of games starting in Week 9 against Detroit, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Over his next four games, Willis faces the Lions, Colts, Bills and Jets, and he should have the chance for some productive performances in those matchups. He has scored at least 18.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and Willis is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DEN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats PAYDS 1493 RUYDS 114 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.6 Nix had a solid game in Week 8 against Kansas City with 23.3 Fantasy points, and that's after he scored 28.2 Fantasy points at Arizona in Week 7. He should have the chance to play well in Week 9 at Carolina before his bye in Week 10. After the bye, Nix has Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Miami, the Jets, Las Vegas again and Buffalo, with the Steelers the only tough matchup in that stretch. Nix is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. J.J. McCarthy QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NYG -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 495 RUYDS 29 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 9.5 McCarthy played well in Week 7 at Houston with 20-of-28 passing for 252 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions and just 1 rushing yard. He only scored 10.2 Fantasy points, but he looks comfortable in New York's offense. He has a favorable stretch of games coming up against Philadelphia, Washington, Jacksonville and Indianapolis in his next four outings, and McCarthy should be considered a low-end starter in those matchups. McCarthy is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 1282 RUYDS 15 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.9 Penix was miserable in Week 8 at Tampa Bay with 8-of-24 passing for 125 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions, along with 11 rushing yards. It was miserable conditions in the rain, and I'm going to ignore that performance for Penix. He's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 9 against Cincinnati in Spain, and two of the past three quarterbacks against the Bengals have scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points. Penix is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Gardner Minshew QB ARI Arizona • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -10.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 188 RUYDS 0 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 25.5 Minshew will start for Arizona in Week 9 at Seattle after he replaced Jacoby Brissett in Week 8 at Dallas, and Minshew played well with 17-of-23 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns in the second half. He has a brutal stretch of games coming up against the Seahawks, Rams and Chiefs, but Minshew should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Carson Wentz QB MIN Minnesota • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 276 RUYDS 5 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 15.8 Kyler Murray (hamstring) is banged up and Wentz could start in Week 9 against Buffalo, which is a favorable matchup. Wentz could also replace Murray, even when healthy, since he's been struggling as Minnesota's starter, and Justin Jefferson is visibly upset. Wentz scored 25.2 Fantasy points against Green Bay in Week 1 when he replaced an injured Murray, but Wentz also scored 6.3 Fantasy points in Week 2 at Chicago. He should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -6 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 8 RUYDS 4 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.7 Daniel Jones will remain the starter for the Colts in Week 9 against Dallas, but he could get benched soon. Richardson replaced Jones in Week 8 at Jacksonville and was 2-of-2 passing for 8 yards and had 4 rushing yards in the fourth quarter. Richardson should be added in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he could be a productive Fantasy option if given the starting job.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears

Injuries: Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), Breece Hall (quadriceps), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Zonovan Knight (concussion), Cam Skattebo (hamstring), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring), TreVeyon Henderson (illness), RJ Harvey (knee), David Montgomery (groin), Kyle Monangai (thumb), Jadarian Price (chest), Travis Etienne (hamstring), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), Jeremy McNichols (foot), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Tyjae Spears (knee), Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot), Isiah Pacheco (back) and James Conner (foot)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jadarian Price (81 percent rostered), Alvin Kamara (80 percent) and Kaelon Black (68 percent). Price returned in Week 8 against Chicago from his four-game absence with a chest injury and had 10 carries for 29 yards and two catches for 8 yards on four targets. He will share touches with Zach Charbonnet moving forward, but Price can still be a flex option in deeper leagues, especially heading into Week 9 against Arizona. Kamara has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three of the four games that Etienne was out, and Kamara would be a flex in Week 9 at Cleveland if Etienne can't return. He is eligible to return to practice this week. McCaffrey injured his hamstring in Week 7 at Atlanta before San Francisco's bye in Week 8, and hopefully he's fine for Week 9 against Las Vegas. If McCaffrey is out, then Black would be a must-start running back in all leagues. He has two games this season with double digits in carries, and he scored at least 8.0 PPR points in each outing.

Drop candidates: Emanuel Wilson (85 percent rostered), RJ Harvey (78 percent) and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (64 percent). Wilson didn't touch the ball in Week 8 against Chicago with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price, and it appears like Wilson is the odd man out. You can safely drop him in all leagues. You can stash Harvey on IR, but he's not eligible to return until Week 13 at the earliest. By then, Jonah Coleman could be dominating the Denver backfield. Croskey-Merritt is out for at least two more games, and the earliest he can return is Week 11. Prior to getting hurt, Croskey-Merritt had two games with at least 12.6 PPR points and three games with 7.0 PPR points or less.

Add in this order:

Week 9 Waiver Priority List Mike Washington Jr. RB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats RUYDS 278 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 The Raiders surprised us by having Washington lead the backfield in Week 8 at the Jets ahead of Ashton Jeanty, and we'll see what happens in Week 9 at San Francisco. Against the Jets, Washington played 60 percent of the snaps and had 25 carries for 83 yards and no targets for 8.3 PPR points. Jeanty played 40 percent of the snaps and had two carries for 9 yards and three catches for 64 yards on four targets for 10.3 PPR points. Jeanty is still the better Fantasy running back for the Raiders, but Washington can be a flex in this role. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Devin Singletary RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NYG -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 8 REYDS 55 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 Cam Skattebo (hamstring) was injured in Week 7, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) was placed on IR. The Giants came off their bye in Week 8, and Skattebo was still dealing with the injury Monday. If he can't play in Week 9 at the Eagles then Singletary would be the lead running back, which would make him at least a flex in all leagues. He has appeared in four games this season and scored at least 13.8 PPR points in two of them. Even if Skattebo plays, Singletary could still have value in deeper leagues with Tracy out. Singletary is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -10.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 323 REC 21 REYDS 128 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Zonovan Knight (concussion) were injured in Week 8 at Dallas, and Allgeier took over and dominated the Cowboys. He had 11 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on five targets for 36.1 PPR points. We'll see what happens with Love and Knight heading into Week 9 at Seattle, but Allgeier will be a flex option if both are out. It's a tough matchup against the Seahawks, but Allgeier should get enough work to help your Fantasy team if needed. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Just keep in mind that Knight (55 percent rostered) played better than Allgeier in the two previous games, and Knight might be the waiver wire option if healthy for 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Seth McGowan RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -6 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 163 REC 4 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 We keep waiting for the Colts to trade Jonathan Taylor, and if that happens, then McGowan would likely be the No. 1 running back in Indianapolis, making him a flex in most leagues. He would share touches with D.J. Giddens, and the Colts could also acquire a running back in whatever trade they make. It won't be a great situation since Indianapolis is clearly starting to plan for 2027, but it's worth stashing McGowan for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. McGowan would have a great matchup in Week 9 against Dallas if he does happen to start this week. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 9 REYDS 94 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 In two games since returning from a five-game absence with a knee injury, Sampson has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in each outing against Tennessee and Pittsburgh. He has nine catches for 94 yards on 11 targets over that span, and he also added seven carries for 52 yards. Sampson will continue to share touches with Quinshon Judkins, but Sampson should remain a viable weapon in the passing game. He's worth adding for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB, with his value higher in PPR. Emmett Johnson RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ KC -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 77 REC 14 REYDS 237 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Johnson had a big game in Week 8 at Denver with five catches for 128 yards and a touchdown on five targets, along with one carry for 15 yards. That performance was awesome, but Johnson doesn't have much standalone value as long as Kenneth Walker III is healthy. Now, if Walker were to miss any time, then Johnson would be a must-start running back in all leagues. He's worth stashing on your bench as a lottery ticket for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kenneth Gainwell RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats RUYDS 289 REC 12 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Tampa Bay is dominating on the ground right now, and Bucky Irving and Gainwell are playing at a high level. For Gainwell, he has 39 carries for 228 yards and no catches on one target in his past two games against Carolina and Atlanta, and he scored at least 8.8 PPR points in each outing. The Buccaneers won't have the same success against Chicago in Week 9, but Gainwell has the potential to be a flex option in most leagues. And he's a lottery ticket in case something were to happen to Irving. Gainwell is worth adding in all formats for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Handcuffs to stash: These are handcuffs to stash on your bench that we didn't already mention above if you have an open roster spot. They could be league winners if the starter ever got hurt, but these running backs mostly have minimal Fantasy value as backups. They are listed in the order that I want to stash them on my bench.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. - 55 percent rostered

Samaje Perine - 35 percent rostered

Brian Robinson Jr. - 56 percent rostered

Ray Davis - 8 percent rostered

Tyler Goodson - 4 percent rostered

Justice Hill - 26 percent rostered

Sione Vaki - 4 percent rostered

Elijah Mitchell - 5 percent rostered

On a bye: DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard, Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson

Injuries: Michael Wilson (ribs), Kendrick Bourne (ankle), Christian Watson (ribs), A.J. Brown (ankle), Emeka Egbuka (concussion), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), Davante Adams (hamstring), Mike Evans (Achilles), Romeo Doubs (shoulder), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Michael Pittman (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), Alec Pierce (heel), Mack Hollins (calf), Pat Bryant (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), Jalen McMillan (knee), Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Jaylin Noel (toe)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Deebo Samuel (78 percent rostered), Keenan Allen (77 percent), Demario Douglas (76 percent), KC Concepcion (74 percent), Josh Downs (74 percent) and Caleb Douglas (72 percent). Samuel is expected to return in Week 9 after missing the past two games. He opened the season with at least 15.4 PPR points in three of his first four games before hurting his hamstring in Week 5. He should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues when healthy. ... Allen scored 13.7 PPR points in Week 8 at Jacksonville, and he has now reached that total in three of his past five games. The Colts are struggling, but Allen has played well enough to be used as a starter in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 9 against Dallas. We don't know when A.J. Brown will return for the Patriots, but Douglas has scored at least 16.6 PPR points in three of his past four games. He's worth starting in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 9 against Green Bay. Concepcion had a bad game in Week 8 at Pittsburgh with three catches for 37 yards on four targets, but I still like him as a borderline starter in all leagues. He scored 23.2 PPR points in Week 7 at Tennessee, and I like his upcoming schedule against New Orleans in Week 9 and Houston in Week 10. Downs scored a touchdown in Week 8 at Jacksonville with four catches for 23 yards on five targets, but that's not why he's listed here. We hope the Colts trade Downs, and if that happens, then he could become a regular starter in three-receiver leagues with top-25 upside. Douglas only had four catches for 43 yards on six targets in Week 8 against New England, but he continues to be a focal point of Miami's passing attack. I love his upcoming schedule against Detroit, Indianapolis, Buffalo and the Jets in the next four games, and Douglas should be viewed as a starter in three-receiver leagues in those matchups.

Drop candidates: Keon Coleman (81 percent), Chris Godwin (78 percent), Xavier Worthy (77 percent) and Ja'Kobi Lane (63 percent). D.J. Moore returned from his two-game absence with a shoulder injury in Week 8 against Baltimore, and Coleman was limited to one catch for 4 yards on three targets. Coleman will have minimal Fantasy value when Moore is healthy. ... Godwin failed to take advantage of Egbuka being out for the past two games with a combined four catches for 27 yards on six targets over that span. He suffered with Tampa Bay's run game and defense as they dominated Carolina and Atlanta over the past two weeks, and Egbuka could return in Week 9 against Chicago. Godwin has failed to score a touchdown this season and has 9.1 PPR points or less in each outing. Rashee Rice returned from his two-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 8 at Denver, and Worthy struggled with three catches for 13 yards on six targets. He has now scored 4.3 PPR points or less in three of his past five games, and he only has one touchdown this season. There's little reason to roster Worthy in most formats when Rice is healthy. Lane will be tough to trust with Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) sidelined. We'll see who ends up starting at quarterback for Baltimore in Week 9 and beyond, but Lane will have minimal Fantasy value in most leagues.



Add in this order:

Week 9 Waiver Priority List Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 33 REYDS 259 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Williams and Treylon Burks both stepped up in the first game without Terry McLaurin (knee) in Week 8 against Philadelphia. Williams had five catches for 54 yards on seven targets against the Eagles, and his 10.4 PPR points were his best total since Week 1. Burks had three catches for 81 yards on five targets in Week 8 for 11.1 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 10.6 PPR points in each of his past two games. Both should continue to be viable targets for Jayden Daniels for the rest of the season, and I like Williams as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Burks is worth adding in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent. Treylon Burks WR WAS Washington • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 233 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Makai Lemon WR PHI Philadelphia • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 45 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Lemon continues to take advantage of DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) being out for the Eagles, and Lemon had six catches for 57 yards on nine targets in Week 8 at Washington. He has now scored at least 11.7 PPR points in the past two games with Smith and Wicks sidelined, with 17 targets over that span, and we'll see if either of them will play in Week 9 against the Giants. If both remain out, then Lemon is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. And I would still like Lemon in deeper formats even if one of them is active. Lemon is worth adding in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Ryan Flournoy WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND DAL -6 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 44 REYDS 342 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 George Pickens was dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries prior to Week 8 against Arizona, which is something to monitor. Flournoy would be a potential starter in all leagues if Pickens or CeeDee Lamb were to miss any time, and Jake Ferguson (ankle) was also injured against the Cardinals. But Flournoy has played well with Lamb, Pickens and Ferguson on the field, scoring at least 11 PPR points in each of his past four games, with two touchdowns over that span. He's only averaging 5.3 targets per game in those four outings, and his value could skyrocket if Pickens is injured. For now, consider Flournoy a starter in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 9 at Indianapolis, and he's worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jordyn Tyson WR NO New Orleans

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NO -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Saints are coming off their Week 8 bye and hopefully Tyson can start practicing to make his NFL debut soon. When healthy, he could be a difference-maker to close the season since the Saints are top five in pass attempts, and Tyson could be No. 2 on the team in targets behind Chris Olave. Tyson is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. You can also continue to stash Vele, who has done well with Tyson out. Vele has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in four of seven games this season, but he will likely lose value once Tyson is healthy. Vele is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 348 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 27 REYDS 265 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Just when it appeared like Omar Cooper Jr. was ready to establish himself as a featured option for the Jets, Mitchell comes out and dominates the Raiders in Week 8. He had seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets for 27.2 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 12.3 PPR points in two of four games this season. This could be messy for Fantasy managers moving forward because Garrett Wilson, Cooper and Mitchell are all talented. But someone is going to be left out on a weekly basis, and I don't expect that to be Wilson most weeks. That said, Mitchell clearly has the potential to help Fantasy managers, and he should be rostered in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 45 REYDS 329 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Washington had his best game of the season in Week 8 against New England with five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on six targets for 15 PPR points. He has now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five games, but this was his best outing with Caleb Douglas on the field for Miami. I expect Washington to hover around 11 PPR points most weeks, which makes him a starter in three-receiver PPR leagues. He should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN BUF -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 38 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 D.J. Moore was back in Week 9 against Baltimore from his two-game absence with a shoulder injury, but that didn't stop Shakir from continuing his streak of scoring at least 11 PPR points. He's now done that in four games in a row after he had five catches for 64 yards on six targets against the Ravens. That's an easy stat line for Shakir to repeat most weeks since he should continue to be the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Moore and Dalton Kincaid. I don't mind using Shakir in three-receiver PPR leagues, and he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Malachi Fields WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NYG -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 30 REYDS 248 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Fields played well in J.J. McCarthy's first start in Week 7 at Houston with four catches for 83 yards on five targets. It will be tough to trust Fields while Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely are healthy, but maybe McCarthy will continue to lean on Fields moving forward. He has a favorable upcoming schedule against Philadelphia, Washington, Jacksonville and Indianapolis in his next four games, and Fields could be a starter in three-receiver leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Gunnar Helm

Injuries: Hunter Henry (foot), Jake Ferguson (ankle), Colby Parkinson (ribs), Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and David Njoku (leg)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Brenton Strange (82 percent rostered) and T.J. Hockenson (69 percent). Strange had a quiet Week 8 against the Colts with two catches for 55 yards on two targets, but no one on the Jaguars had more than three targets in a 42-7 blowout win. Prior to Week 8, Strange had scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three games in a row. I still like Strange as a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 9 at Baltimore. Hockenson has become a must-start Fantasy tight end with at least 13.5 PPR points in each of his past three healthy games. He has a touchdown in consecutive games, and he should continue to be productive in Week 9 against Buffalo.

Drop candidates: Mark Andrews (54 percent rostered), Pat Freiermuth (51 percent) and Jake Ferguson (43 percent). Andrews has scored 5.3 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and now Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) are injured. There's little reason to trust Andrews with the unsettled quarterback situation in Baltimore. Freiermuth ran for a touchdown in Week 8 against Cleveland, but he has combined for six catches for 66 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets in his past three games. There's little reason to roster Freiermuth with Pittsburgh on bye in Week 9. Ferguson is dealing with an ankle injury heading into Week 9 against the Colts, and he has gone five consecutive games without scoring a touchdown and has 4.9 PPR points or less in each game over that span. Even when healthy, Ferguson is tough to trust for Fantasy managers and can be dropped in most leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 9 Waiver Priority List Greg Dulcich TE MIA Miami • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 256 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.1 Dulcich is playing well heading into Week 9 against the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. It's a great matchup since Detroit has allowed a tight end to score at least 13.3 PPR points in all but one game this season. Dulcich has scored at least 8.3 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Jets and Patriots, with a combined nine catches for 129 yards on 11 targets over that span. I like Dulcich as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 8, and he should be added for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CIN -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 241 TD 6 FPTS/G 11 Gesicki has scored a touchdown in five games in a row, and he's been good when given more than two targets. He has four games this season with at least three targets, and he has scored at least 12.7 PPR points in all of them. Gesicki is the No. 3 pass catcher in Cincinnati behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and Gesicki should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 9 at Atlanta. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 182 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 I was hoping for a better performance from Okonkwo in Week 8 against Philadelphia, but he finished with just two catches for 32 yards on four targets, including a fumble. He had scored at least 10 PPR points in his previous two games, and hopefully he can get back to that level of production with Terry McLaurin (knee) out. I don't love Okonkwo's Week 9 matchup against the Rams, but he gets the Giants, Bengals and Cardinals after that. Okonkwo is worth stashing in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 43 REYDS 351 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Mayer had another solid game in Week 8 at the Jets with five catches for 53 yards on six targets. He has now scored at least 10.3 PPR points in four of his past six games, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 9 at San Francisco. It's not an easy matchup, but Mayer should continue to get targets from Kirk Cousins and is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NO -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 37 REYDS 255 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 Johnson has tailed off with his production of late, with 5.6 PPR points or less in three games in a row prior to the Saints' bye in Week 8. He had scored at least 10.6 PPR points in each of his first four games, and I hope he can get back to that level of production in Week 9 against Cleveland since the Browns are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Keep an eye on Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), and if he plays in Week 9, then that lowers the value for Johnson. But he's worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB with his matchup against Cleveland. Eli Raridon TE NE New England • #82

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB NE -3 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 173 TD 2 FPTS/G 6 Hunter Henry (foot) left Week 8 at Miami, and we'll see if he can play in Week 9 against Green Bay. Raridon didn't take advantage of Henry being out, with only one catch for 5 yards on four targets against the Dolphins, but Raridon had scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of his previous three games before Week 8. The Packers are tough on opposing tight ends, but Raridon should be a go-to option for Drake Maye if Henry is out. And if Henry is out in Week 10, then Raridon would face Detroit. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Terrance Ferguson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS LAR -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK NR ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Sean McVay said Ferguson (ankle) could practice in Week 9, and hopefully he can return to action soon after being out since Week 3. With Davante Adams (hamstring) on IR, Ferguson could emerge as the No. 2 receiving option for the Rams behind Puka Nacua. We saw Ferguson featured in Week 2 against the Giants, and he finished with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He has top-12 upside in all leagues, and I would stash Ferguson where available for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

DST streamers

Giants (13 percent rostered) at PHI

Chiefs (60 percent rostered) vs. NYJ

49ers (39 percent rostered) vs. LV

Kicker streamers