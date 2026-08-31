It's the end of August, which means Fantasy drafts are happening daily. It also means the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data is constantly updating.

We like to study the CBS Sports ADP to see what changes. It can help Fantasy managers gain an advantage of when players might be coming off the board, as well as show you the players you might want to avoid.

Now, you don't want to follow the ADP exactly. It's just another guide to help you on Draft Day.

Let's take a look at some things that matter to you based on the CBS Sports ADP, which you can see here (INSERT LINK PLEASE).

Quarterback

Good value: Jared Goff

Goff is coming off the board as QB15 with a CBS Sports ADP of 109.1, but he has top-12 upside this season. Goff has averaged at least 20.1 Fantasy points per game in each of the past four seasons with the Lions -- with a high of 23.4 points per game in 2024 -- and he's passed for at least 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns in each year. The problem is he's rushed for a combined 59 yards over that span, so his upside is limited. But if you're looking for a solid floor, Goff is a great low-end starter in all leagues. The Lions also have an amazing schedule and will play only five outdoor games this season.

Bad value: Josh Allen

I want to draft Allen, but I just can't do it since he's QB1 at 19.1 overall. Being the first quarterback isn't the problem -- it's the ADP. It's just too soon. The next quarterback off the board is Lamar Jackson at 40.7, and there's no way Allen should be drafted that far ahead of the field. He's been an awesome Fantasy quarterback during his career, and in the past five years, he's finished no lower than QB4, including two times at the top spot (2023 and 2021). But the position is too deep to chase Allen that early in a one-quarterback league (he should go top three overall in Superflex leagues). The earliest I would draft Allen is the end of Round 3.

On the way up: Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence has worked his way up to QB9, and he might pass Caleb Williams for QB8 soon. Lawrence's CBS Sports ADP is 79.8, and Fantasy managers are clearly excited about him this season. I am as well, and he averaged 30.2 Fantasy points per game in his final eight outings last season, including the playoffs. It's hard to expect nine rushing touchdowns again like he scored in 2025, but this offense should be pass-friendly under Liam Coen, which gives Lawrence the potential for another top-10 finish in 2026.

On the way down: Jaxson Dart

Dart started August as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback, but he's now down to QB14 with a CBS Sports ADP of 107.2. There's still plenty of upside for Dart, especially with a healthy Malik Nabers (knee), but I like most of the quarterbacks going ahead of him in ADP except for Patrick Mahomes (99.8). That said, I'd rather have Goff instead of Dart. In his 12 starts last season, Dart averaged 22.6 Fantasy points per game, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's in that range again this year.

Running back

Good value: Rhamondre Stevenson

We'll see if it continues, but you can draft Stevenson as RB29 with a CBS Sports ADP of 78.2 compared to TreVeyon Henderson as RB26 with an ADP of 68.1. Henderson has more upside, but he needs Stevenson to miss time to help Fantasy managers. When both are healthy, Stevenson is New England's best running back, and he's had a solid training camp, according to reports out of New England. Henderson has struggled, and he's also dealing with an ankle injury. I'd rather draft Stevenson at his cost compared to Henderson, and Stevenson could be a top-20 Fantasy running back this year.

Bad value: De'Von Achane

I hope that I'm wrong about Achane's Fantasy outlook this season, but I'm not expecting him to perform like a first-round Fantasy running back. I would not draft him at his current price tag of RB6 with a CBS Sports ADP of 11.4. The Dolphins' offense could be terrible, and Achane should see a reduction in the passing game with Malik Willis at quarterback. I'd rather draft a few running backs going after Achane, including Chase Brown (12.2), Kenneth Walker III (17.9) and Omarion Hampton (19.9). I would prefer to draft Achane toward the middle of Round 2.

On the way up: Mike Washington Jr. and MarShawn Lloyd

Washington is up 67 spots to RB42 with a CBS Sports ADP of 130.6, and Lloyd is up 26 spots to RB44 with a CBS Sports ADP of 142.1. The meteoric rise for both running backs has to do with the potential of extended playing time this season. For Washington, we don't know when Ashton Jeanty (ankle) will be ready to play, which could allow Washington to start for the Raiders. And Lloyd could be thrust into a prominent role in Green Bay if Josh Jacobs is suspended. Washington and Lloyd are great running backs to target, and both could be lottery tickets this year.

On the way down: Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard is down nine spots to RB36 with a CBS Sports ADP of 100.4, and that's not a bad spot to draft him. I prefer Jonathon Brooks, who is at RB32 with a CBS Sports ADP of 85.9, and I would draft him as early as Round 6. Hubbard is out with a hamstring injury, and we don't know if he'll be ready for Week 1. While Brooks has more upside heading into the season, he's been limited to three games in his NFL career due to a knee injury. Hubbard could end up as the best running back in Carolina as the year goes on, and he's a good reserve Fantasy option to stash on your bench.

Wide receiver

Good value: Chris Godwin

Godwin might be the best value of any player this season at WR37 with a CBS Sports ADP of 94.2. I would draft Godwin as early as Round 6, and he could be the best receiver in Tampa Bay this season, ahead of Emeka Egbuka. I love Egbuka, and I would draft him in Round 4. But he's been out with a toe injury, and his status for Week 1 is in doubt. Godwin could be the No. 1 option for Baker Mayfield, and according to reports, Godwin has looked awesome in training camp. He is the easiest player to draft if he remains in this range given his upside.

Bad value: Mike Evans

I would rather draft Godwin than Evans, who is WR27 with a CBS Sports ADP of 67.3. Evans has battled numerous injuries in training camp, including his current ailment, which is a groin injury. The 49ers remain hopeful that Evans will play in Week 1, but Fantasy managers should approach Evans with caution. San Francisco now has a crowded receiving corps with George Kittle (Achilles) healthy, the return of Deebo Samuel and the emergence of rookie De'Zhaun Stribling. Evans can still be the go-to guy in this passing game, but he's outside of my top 30 receivers on Draft Day.

On the way up: D.J. Moore

Moore is up five spots to WR22 with a CBS Sports ADP of 57.2. I would draft Moore in Round 4, and I'm expecting him to have a standout campaign in Buffalo. Josh Allen should lean on Moore, and he has a history with coach Joe Brady when both were together in Carolina. It was surprising when I saw Moore being drafted after guys like Jameson Williams, Davante Adams and Terry McLaurin, but Fantasy managers have clearly come around to liking Moore. It wouldn't shock me if his CBS Sports ADP continued to rise over the next 10 days.

On the way down: Terry McLaurin

I still like McLaurin as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but he's been downgraded significantly since Stefon Diggs signed in Washington. Prior to Diggs joining the Commanders, I was drafting McLaurin in early Round 4. Now, I don't want to draft him until the middle of Round 5. His CBS Sports ADP is just right as WR24 at 58.3, but that's down four spots. We'll see if he continues to slide, and then his Fantasy value will be even better. Hopefully, the McLaurin from 2024 returns this season.

Tight end

Good value: Isaiah Likely

Likely is one of my favorite tight ends to target this season, and his CBS Sports ADP is TE11 at 97.1. We'll see where everyone fits in the pecking order of this passing game when Nabers (knee) is healthy, but I expect Likely to be second on the Giants in targets. He has a good history when featured, and Dart should lean on Likely quite a bit. The training camp reports have been positive, and Likely has top-five upside this season.

Bad value: Dallas Goedert

I like Goedert this season, but I'm not drafting him at his CBS Sports ADP of TE9 at 83.1 I'd rather have several guys going after him, including George Kittle (86.8), Likely and Travis Kelce (101.4). Goedert should benefit with A.J. Brown being gone, but the Eagles will also lean on DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks. Goedert gets a boost in value this year, but the earliest I would draft him is Round 9.

On the way up: George Kittle

Kittle (Achilles) might not play in Week 1 against the Rams in Australia, but it's a good sign that he's off the PUP list and close to making a full recovery. Fantasy managers can now draft Kittle with confidence, and his CBS Sports ADP is rising to TE10 at 87.9. We'll see how Kittle does meshing with Evans and Stribling, but Brock Purdy should continue to lean on Kittle if he's back to 100 percent. There's still some risk, but Kittle could return as a top-five Fantasy tight end this year.

On the way down: Tyler Warren

Warren is holding steady as TE5, which he's been most of the offseason, but his CBS Sports ADP is down seven spots to 59.1. He's currently dealing with a groin injury, although he's expected to be ready for Week 1 against Baltimore. And the Colts added Keenan Allen late in training camp, so there's another mouth to feed in this offense, especially with Alec Pierce (foot) now off the PUP list. I'll gladly draft Warren at a discount, and I still expect him to have a standout season if healthy. Unless he suffers a setback, I plan to target Warren in early Round 5.