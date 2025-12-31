Every smart Fantasy player (that's you reading this) knows that the waiver wire is the biggest key to a championship season. Whether it's a bye-week replacement or picking up the top handcuff due to an injury, these are players who could turn out to be the biggest difference makers on your roster.

With that in mind, we always like to recognize the top waiver wire winners, and here are the best players you added in 2025. And we had quite an impressive list this season.

These are players we highlighted on our waiver wire column during the season, and I hope you added them to your team. Most of these guys contributed to a lot of Fantasy titles in 2025.

All Waiver Wire Team

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Rico Dowdle

RB: Kenneth Gainwell

WR: Michael Wilson

WR: Wan'Dale Robinson

WR: Quentin Johnston

TE: Kyle Pitts

FLEX: Harold Fannin Jr.

Stafford was an obvious choice at quarterback, and he had a standout season as the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback behind only Josh Allen. Two other quarterbacks who were waiver wire stars are Jacoby Brissett and Jaxson Dart. Brissett took over for Kyler Murray (foot) in Week 6 and scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in 10 of 11 starts. And Dart became the starter for the Giants in Week 4 and scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points in eight of 11 games.

Chuba Hubbard missed Weeks 5 and 6 with a calf injury, and Dowdle scored at least 32.4 PPR points in each outing against Miami and Dallas. He became the starter for the Panthers from that point forward, and Dowdle was a serviceable No. 2 Fantasy running back with six games of at least 12.4 PPR points in his final 12 outings.

Gainwell had a huge game in Week 4 against Minnesota when Jaylen Warren was out due to injury with 31.4 PPR points. Gainwell then slowly emerged as the best running back for the Steelers down the stretch, especially with his role in the passing game, and he scored at least 16.2 PPR points in five of his final seven games.

Marvin Harrison missed four games this season and left early in another, and Wilson was the best receiver in Fantasy in those five outings. He averaged 25.8 PPR points over that span, and he was a must-start Fantasy receiver whenever Harrison was out.

Robinson had a huge game for the Giants in Week 2 with 28.2 PPR points, but he really took off once Malik Nabers (knee) was lost for the season in Week 4. Robinson scored at least 13.6 PPR points in six of his final 11 games, and he was the No. 1 target for Dart once he became the starting quarterback.

Johnston's production tailed off as the season went on, but he was a must-start receiver early in the year after he averaged 19.9 PPR points in his first four games. He also scored at least 14.8 PPR points in each of his final two games in the Fantasy playoffs, and he had a better season than Ladd McConkey with 12.2 PPR points per game compared to 11.3.

Pitts finished as the No. 2 tight end in total points behind only Trey McBride. And Pitts closed the season on a high note with at least 15 PPR points in four of his final five games, including 45.6 PPR points in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, which was the fifth-best performance of any player this season.

Fannin scored at least 11 PPR points in each of his final five games, with four touchdowns over that span, and he was the No. 5 tight end in total points for the season. He overcame poor quarterback play and competing for production with David Njoku to finish as the best rookie tight end in 2025.

Best Draft Values

QB: Matthew Stafford - 151.1

RB: Travis Etienne - 92.9

RB: Javonte Williams - 112.4

WR: George Pickens - 65.6

WR: Jameson Williams - 67.3

WR: Chris Olave - 102.8

TE: Tyler Warren - 94.6

FLEX: Quinshon Judkins - 114.7