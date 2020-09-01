Watch Now: Report: Alvin Kamara's Training Camp Absences Due To Contract Dispute ( 3:33 )

One early-round running back got taken off the board Monday, and another one suddenly started looking a lot riskier with Fantasy drafts looming. Welcome to the Fantasy Football Today newsletter.

Leonard Fournette's release caught us by surprise Monday, but maybe we should have seen Alvin Kamara's potential holdout coming. After all, he has been wildly underpaid on his rookie contract and is heading into free agency next year, and we've seen two early-round running backs in the past two years hold out in similar spots, so we should always be vigilant for the next. Is it time to panic about Kamara? With the Saints reportedly open to trading him, as we learned Tuesday afternoon, it just might be.

Read on for the latest on the situation around Kamara, and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today Twitch stream live at 7 p.m. EST as Adam Aizer, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, Dave Richard, and Ben Gretch give their reaction to this news and go over their sleepers, breakouts, and busts picks.

Alvin Kamara hasn't been at practice since Aug. 27, and none of those absences has been excused or explained by the team. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kamara's absence is believed to be related to his contract extension talks with the team, and then Tuesday afternoon we got this bombshell dropped on us:





Here's what it all means:

So, is Kamara holding out? Unclear! It could mean the Saints are close to an extension and want to avoid injury risk until it is agreed to. Or he could be holding out.

Unclear! It could mean the Saints are close to an extension and want to avoid injury risk until it is agreed to. Or he could be holding out. Is this another Le'Veon Bell situation? Probably not! The new CBA signed earlier this year makes it much tougher to hold out and still reach free agency, so the chances of a full-season absence seem unlikely.

Probably not! The new CBA signed earlier this year makes it much tougher to hold out and still reach free agency, so the chances of a full-season absence seem unlikely. "Seem" unlikely? In an unprecedented season where plenty of players opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, it would be irresponsible on my part to say there's no chance Kamara sits out the season.

In an unprecedented season where plenty of players opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, it would be irresponsible on my part to say there's no chance Kamara sits out the season. So ... is Kamara going to get traded? Probably not! The Saints have a 41-year-old quarterback who contemplated retirement this offseason, so it's hard to see them trading such a dynamic part of their offense over the difference between a few million dollars on an extension. That's not to say it can't happen — and this situation does seem to have deteriorated fairly rapidly, so we can't rule anything out — but it would still be surprising to see the Saints move Kamara a week before the season.

Probably not! The Saints have a 41-year-old quarterback who contemplated retirement this offseason, so it's hard to see them trading such a dynamic part of their offense over the difference between a few million dollars on an extension. That's not to say it can't happen — and this situation does seem to have deteriorated fairly rapidly, so we can't rule anything out — but it would still be surprising to see the Saints move Kamara a week before the season. If I'm drafting tonight, what do I do with Kamara? I'm probably still taking him in the first round, but I feel even less sure about it than I did Tuesday morning. We've watched people spend first-rounders on Bell and Melvin Gordon and end up burned by it, so I understand if that isn't a palatable option for you. It's all about risk tolerance — Kamara has No. 1 overall player upside, but any holdout would obviously limit his appeal, and it's hard to imagine he'd wind up in a better place than New Orleans, given how valuable a role this has been. If I'm picking No. 6 overall or later and he's there, I think I would still take him, but I wouldn't feel confident in the pick. .

I'm probably still taking him in the first round, but I feel even less sure about it than I did Tuesday morning. We've watched people spend first-rounders on Bell and Melvin Gordon and end up burned by it, so I understand if that isn't a palatable option for you. It's all about risk tolerance — Kamara has No. 1 overall player upside, but any holdout would obviously limit his appeal, and it's hard to imagine he'd wind up in a better place than New Orleans, given how valuable a role this has been. If I'm picking No. 6 overall or later and he's there, I think I would still take him, but I wouldn't feel confident in the pick. . What about contingency plans? Well, we know Latavius Murray is a pretty awesome backup — he had 68.7 PPR points in two games without Kamara — and he's worth moving into the top 100, whether you plan to draft Kamara or not. And I would make sure Ty Montgomery is on your draft board as a late-round pick, too. I was surprised to see him drawing praise early in training camp, but now it makes sense. His receiving skills would make him a viable starting option in this offense if Kamara sits out for any reason.

Adam Aizer and Dave Richard broke down the Kamara news on Tuesday's episode of our brand new podcast, Fantasy Football Today in 5. Listen below and subscribe to our newest podcast on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you consume podcasts:

And here's what else we've got on tap today:

🚨Kamara holdout?

💤Sleepers 🎉Breakouts 🚫Busts

📈ADP Stock Watch📉

📰Notes and quotes

Programming note: Set your calendar for our Fantasy Football Today Draft-A-Thon show Wednesday at 6 p.m. EST on CBS Sports HQ. It's one more excellent way to get up to speed and ready to dominate your draft, and we'll be live taking your questions from 8 to midnight on the FFT Twitch channel with plenty of special guests and fun prizes, all while raising money for St. Jude Children's Hospital. Head to our donation page to make a contribution and get your chance to bid on some unique Fantasy Football draft experiences — like Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings or Ben Gretch calling you and helping you through your toughest draft questions.

💤Sleepers 🎉Breakouts 🚫Busts

I highlighted some of Jamey Eisenberg's favorite sleepers, breakouts, and busts last week, and we published Heath Cummings' Monday, so make sure you check those out before you draft. I agree with plenty on both lists, but I want to take this opportunity to get a few of my own calls in. Here are some sleepers, breakouts and busts from yours truly:

💤Sleepers

🎉Breakouts

QB: Kyler Murray — He's the chalk pick for a reason. The Cardinals played faster than you think, and Murray's improvements along with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins makes this a sleeping giant for Fantasy.

— He's the chalk pick for a reason. The Cardinals played faster than you think, and Murray's improvements along with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins makes this a sleeping giant for Fantasy. RB: Miles Sanders — Assuming he's ready to go for Week 1 as expected, Sanders has the opportunity to make that Dalvin Cook/Aaron Jones-esque leap into the elite tier.

— Assuming he's ready to go for Week 1 as expected, Sanders has the opportunity to make that Dalvin Cook/Aaron Jones-esque leap into the elite tier. WR: D.J. Moore — This is one where Heath and I totally agree. Moore is the closest thing to Michael Thomas outside of New Orleans, and Thomas averaged 8.4 catches and 110.2 yards per game in Bridgewater's five starts.

— This is one where Heath and I totally agree. Moore is the closest thing to Michael Thomas outside of New Orleans, and Thomas averaged 8.4 catches and 110.2 yards per game in Bridgewater's five starts. TE: Hayden Hurst — He steps into a big role as the likely third option in the Falcons high-volume pass attack, so if Hurst is any good at all, he's going to be a stud for Fantasy.

🚫Busts

QB: Tom Brady — Reports out of Bucs camp have been glowing, but this is still a 43-year-old quarterback switching teams with limited practice time who showed real signs of decline last year. Why make that guy one of the first quarterbacks taken?

— Reports out of Bucs camp have been glowing, but this is still a 43-year-old quarterback switching teams with limited practice time who showed real signs of decline last year. Why make that guy one of the first quarterbacks taken? RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire — There's a lot to like about Edwards-Helaire, but when I see him going ahead of Dalvin Cook and Michael Thomas in some of our mock drafts, I just can't get on board. You can't convince me he has higher upside than either.

— There's a lot to like about Edwards-Helaire, but when I see him going ahead of Dalvin Cook and Michael Thomas in some of our mock drafts, I just can't get on board. You can't convince me he has higher upside than either. WR: Adam Thielen — I don't feel terribly strongly about this one — there aren't a lot of bad wide receiver values these days — but Thielen is 30, plays in a low-volume passing game, and had his 2019 ruined by hamstring issues. Don't love that from a top-10 WR.

— I don't feel terribly strongly about this one — there aren't a lot of bad wide receiver values these days — but Thielen is 30, plays in a low-volume passing game, and had his 2019 ruined by hamstring issues. Don't love that from a top-10 WR. TE: Rob Gronkowski — Even if there weren't concerns about his conditioning and role, Gronkowski as a top-75 pick — his CBS ADP is 71.6 — would be indefensible.

📈ADP Stock Watch📉

Jamey Eisenberg's latest ADP Review column takes a look at the biggest risers and fallers from Fantasy drafts over the last week, and I definitely recommend you dive into the 16 names featured there. Let's take a look at five key players and whether you should buy, sell or hold them at their current price:

Joe Mixon: 📉(19.5)

Buy. Assuming this is, as reported, not a holdout, Mixon falling to the second round makes him a solid value. And I say that as someone who doesn't love Mixon as a Fantasy option given his limited passing game work.

James Conner: 📈(30.0)

Buy. There was some concern earlier this offseason the Steelers would go with more of a committee approach, but it sounds like Conner's going to dominate work again for as long as he can handle it.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 📈(40.0)

Hold. I'm buying a Smith-Schuster bounce back season, but it's been an awfully quiet training camp for him. That's neither good nor bad, but it's weird to hear as little as we have about a player who is as important to the Steelers as Smith-Schuster.

Devin Singletary: 📉(56.5)

Sell. If Singletary was having a good camp and Zack Moss wasn't drawing rave reviews, I still wouldn't be rushing out to grab him at this price. Given that he might be in a true timeshare, I'm fading him entirely here.

Preston Williams: 📈(122.6)

Buy. Williams needs to move even higher than this, and I'm happy to snag him around pick 100. Anything more than that feels a little rich — especially when DeVante Parker is often available around pick 80.

Which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.



📰Notes and quotes

Notable Quotes

"The most interesting addition might actually be third-round offensive weapon Darrynton Evans of Appalachian State. He hasn't practiced in a week because of an unspecified injury, but if he gets right, and if put in the hands and offensive brain of Arthur Smith, Evans, the 93rd pick in the 2020 draft, could be one of the most interesting rookies in the NFL this year. As someone close to the Titans told me the other day: "Not 'could be.' It's 'will be.' Darrynton Evans has a chance to be a poor man's Alvin Kamara." — Peter King

I haven't seen a ton of positive reports about Evans in camp, though the injury is surely part of why, so this is something to call out for sure. The Titans apparently aren't looking to take touches away from Henry so much as they are trying to find ways to get the ball in Evans hands in multiple ways. It probably won't make Evans a viable Fantasy starter, but he's become something of a forgotten man in the late rounds, so keep him on your radar.

"I'm not really going to get into the details and spoil it [or] give people hints as to what's to come, but with my skill set, I have the ability to do so much outside, inside, and play running back." — Curtis Samuel on how the Panthers plan to use him in 2019

This one slipped through the cracks a few weeks ago, but I want to bubble it up again. Samuel's should-have-been-a-breakout 2019 was spoiled by terrible QB play, as he time and time again got open down the field only to be overthrown. The Panthers seem to recognize his talent, and putting the ball in his hands in more different ways is a good idea. He'll be one to watch early on.

Injuries, News and Notes

D'Andre Swift (leg) returned to practice on a limited basis Monday. Kerryon Johnson seems likely to open the season as the starter, but if Swift can get up to speed quickly, he still has a chance to be a Fantasy difference maker. … DeVante Parker is dealing with a minor injury. There isn't much known beyond that, so this is one to watch if it lingers this week. … Cooper Kupp is dealing with ankle soreness, which is why he left Sunday's scrimmage. Sean McVay downplayed the injury and expects Kupp to be a full participant in Week 1. … Lamar Miller (knee) was activated off PUP. With Sony Michel back (and working back into the first-team offense), it's not clear what kind of role Miller might have, with Damien Harris impressing in camp, James White set for his usual role and Rex Burkhead having a surprisingly active training camp. … According to Adam Caplan, Alshon Jeffrey (foot) should be able to play in the first month of the season. This could become an awfully crowded Eagles wide receiving corp if Jeffery and Jalen Reagor (shoulder) are back after a few weeks. … Matt Nagy clarified his comments from this weekend, saying he will name a starting quarterback before the Bears Week 1 game.

The Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide is here, and I promise, you'll want to have it by your side on Draft Day. We've boiled down everything you need to draft in one place, with consensus expert rankings and auction values, tiers, a round-by-round walkthrough, and Draft Day strategies and rules from Jamey, Dave, Heath and Ben. It's the next best thing to having them next to you while you draft. Head here to sign up for it, because it's absolutely free — which seems like a good value to me.