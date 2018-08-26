Fantasy Football Auction Draft tips, values, best strategy, and pricing from award-winning analysts

Fantasy Football auction drafts are popular because they require a considerable amount of skill and strategy. Managers are given a budget, usually $100 or $200, and bid on each NFL player until all their money is gone. You can bid on any player you want, so you aren't limited like in a snake draft. Before you figure out your Fantasy Football auction draft strategy, you need see the consensus Fantasy Football auction values only over at SportsLine. These were derived from the combined values from top CBS Fantasy analysts Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Jamey Eisenberg. These prices and Fantasy football action draft tips will give you the edge you need whether you're playing in a standard or PPR league.

One thing we can tell you from SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2018: With a $100 budget, $36 is the maximum you should spend on any player in PPR leagues, and Rams RB Todd Gurley is just one of two players worth that price.

Gurley went from a disappointment in 2016 to the top player in Fantasy last year. In fact, he scored the most Fantasy points by a non-quarterback in a standard league since 2009. Gurley is expected to be the focal point of Sean McVay's high-powered offense again in 2018, so he's a player you should feel free to splurge on.

Another Fantasy football auction tip we'll give away: Rob Gronkowski's consensus value is $21, and he's the only tight end worth more than $20 in standard leagues.

Gronk finished second in tight end scoring in 2017, but an injury that cost him two games was a contributing factor. Durability has been an issue at times, but when he's healthy, he can put up monster numbers, including three 1,000-yard seasons in the last four years. And with Julian Edelman suspended four games, and Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola no longer in New England, expect Tom Brady to look Gronk's way frequently in 2018.

Though it easily tops his position group, Gronkowski's consensus value is the same as receiver T.Y. Hilton and slightly more than mid-tier running backs such as Jordan Howard and Alex Collins. Getting the correct value for a player like Gronk is key in crushing your Fantasy football auction draft.

SportsLine's consensus Fantasy football auction values have also placed a surprising price tag on Giants rookie Saquon Barkley and identified three tight ends that are worth paying a significant price for.

So what is the exact price you should pay for every player in auction drafts? And which tight ends are worth stretching your budget for? Visit SportsLine now to see consensus Fantasy football auction values for standard and PPR leagues, all from a team of award-winning Fantasy analysts.