Fantasy Football Auction Draft tips, values, strategy, pricing from award-winning analysts

Fantasy football auction drafts are unfolding as the NFL season approaches, and before you figure out what values you should assign to each player, you need to see what the team at SportsLine has to say. Award-winning analysts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus Fantasy Football auction values only at SportsLine. They'll help you build a winning Fantasy football auction strategy.



These prices and Fantasy football action draft tips will give you the edge you need whether you're playing in a standard or PPR league.



One thing we can tell you from SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2018: With a $100 budget, $36 is the maximum you should spend on any player in PPR leagues, and Rams RB Todd Gurley is just one of two players worth that price.



Gurley went from a disappointment in 2016 to the top player in Fantasy last year. In fact, he scored the most Fantasy points by a non-quarterback in a standard league since 2009. Gurley is expected to be the focal point of Sean McVay's high-powered offense again in 2018, so he's a player you should feel free to splurge on.



Another Fantasy football auction tip we'll give away: Aaron Rodgers is one of two quarterbacks worth $10 or more in standard leagues.



Rodgers played just seven games in 2017 after breaking his collarbone, but the team at SportsLine is projecting him to return to his 2016 form, when he threw for 4,428 yards, 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.



His auction value is $11, more than any other quarterback, but still the same as mid-tier receiver Larry Fitzgerald and running back Lamar Miller. Getting the right value for a player such as Rodgers is key in crushing your Fantasy football auction draft.



SportsLine's consensus Fantasy football auction values have also placed a surprising price tag on Giants rookie Saquon Barkley and identified three tight ends that are worth paying a significant price for.



