As we come to the end of Week 6, the NFL is once again doing its best to remind us how little we really know. The New York Giants are 5-1, tied for the second-best record in football. Their co-tenets, the Jets sit at 4-2, a game ahead of the Bengals, who would not be in the playoffs as of Monday morning. The vaunted AFC West, kings of the offseason, will sit below .500 as a division entering Week 7.

There's also still plenty we don't know. At a minimum, more than a third of the league will enter Week 7 within a half-game of .500. Things aren't much better in Fantasy, with Jared Goff and Geno Smith being two of 10 quarterbacks averaging at least 20 Fantasy points per game. In the past four years between 13 and 19 quarterbacks have hit that mark per year.

Somehow, we need to both react and adjust to the new reality while also remaining calm and expecting more change ahead. That's exactly what I'm here to try to help you do.

You should bench Aaron Jones until further notice

The Case: If it wasn't for Najee Harris, we might be talking about Jones as the biggest bust in Fantasy. He has topped 15 Fantasy points just once all season, which was also the only week he scored a touchdown. Jones just put up 44 total yards on 12 touches against the Jets. Early in the season, it was easy to complain that the Packers need to get him the ball, but in Week 6 he wasn't even efficient.

We expected Jones to set a career-high in receptions this year, with Davante Adams shipped off to Las Vegas. Through six weeks, Jones is averaging 2.8 catches per game, his lowest average since 2018. Considering he's only topped 13 carries in two of six games, this just isn't a starter profile.

The Verdict: Don't believe it

Not at least for one more week. While Jones' role and the Packers offense in general, has been a massive disappointment, I'm not quite ready to throw in the towel on a back who gave us 170 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2 and had been a perennial top-12 back over the last three seasons. As bad as things have been, he's still scored double-digit Fantasy points in four of six games and he still ranks as RB21 per game.

If he struggles against Washington, we may have to have this conversation again, because he faces the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

Breece Hall is a top-10 RB rest of season

The Case: Hall is averaging 17 Fantasy points per game and ranks as RB8 on the season despite the fact that he didn't play more than 51% of the snaps until Week 4. In the three games since he became the true lead back for the Jets he's averaging 21.2 FPPG and just over 20 touches per game. Buy high if anyone gives you the opportunity. I can count on one hand the number of running backs I would definitely rather have over Hall.

The Verdict: Believe it.

Hall was my favorite running back prospect since Jonathan Taylor and he sits behind only Taylor in my Dynasty running back rankings. There will be weeks when the Jets play from behind and the rush volume is lower, but he's shown enough in the passing game that those games should not hurt him at all. Hall's 391 rush yards and 218 receiving yards puts him in rarified air, with only Saquon Barkley and Kareem Hunt topping those numbers in their first six games.

Chris Godwin will be the best Tampa Bay WR in PPR rest of season

The Case: Godwin played a season-high 89% of the offensive snaps in Week 6 against the Steelers and led Tampa Bay with six catches for 95 yards on 12 targets. Since he returned from a hamstring injury in Week 4 Godwin leads Tampa Bay with a 20.1% target share and ranks as the No. 19 wide receiver in PPR scoring despite the fact he still hasn't scored his first touchdown. If you struggled through the first month with Godwin on your bench, now is the time to unleash him as a must-start option rest of season.

The Verdict: Believe it

In 2021 Godwin outscored Mike Evans by almost a full point per game in full PPR scoring despite Evans scoring 14 touchdowns to Godwin's five. In 2019, Godwin outscored Evans by a half a Fantasy point even though Evans scored six more touchdowns. I am more confident projecting targets than touchdowns and now that Godwin appears to be back to 100%, we should feel confident he's going to dominate targets in Tampa Bay.

As long as the Buccaneers offense gets back on track, both of these receivers should be must-start options rest of season. But Evans' Fantasy production is so dependent on touchdowns that he is at a bit riskier if Tom Brady has a bad touchdown year like he did in 2019. Start both for now, but be willing to listen to offers on Evans after his next spike week.

The Steelers have zero must-start Fantasy options

The Case: For all the hope we had for the Steelers offense post-Ben Roethlisberger, the first six weeks have not been promising. They rank 30th in points scored and 29th in yards from scrimmage. They rank 28th in rushing yards and 25th in passing yards. Their highest-ranked wide receiver on a per-game basis is Diontae Johnson, and he ranks as WR45. Najee Harris sits at RB30 despite the fact he's scored twice on 18 targets. This is arguably the worst offense in the league and it's not concentrated enough to produce one must-start player.

The Verdict: Believe it

Harris has been the best Fantasy performer, but he has just two games with more than 61 yards from scrimmage and appears to have lost most third down work to Jaylen Warren. Johnson still hasn't reached the end zone once and has seen his target share fall over the past three weeks. If Harris or Johnson get back to dominating touches like they have in the past, then it's possible they'll emerge as must-start options, but they aren't even the closest player the Steelers have right now.

Pat Freiermuth, because he's a tight end, has the easiest path the must-start status. First he has to clear the concussion protocol, then we need to see some target stability. Freiermuth has seen seven or more targets in three of five games, that's very close to a must-start option. But he's combined for six targets in the other two games and he has three outings with 41 or fewer yards. Still, if Freiermuth is cleared to play in Week 7 against the Dolphins, he's by far the most likely to rank as a starting option. it's just hard to call a touchdown-dependent tight end must-start when he plays on an offense that has scored eight touchdowns in six games.