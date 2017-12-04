Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Can Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon carry you to a title?

I'm going to assume most of you reading this have made the Fantasy playoffs. Congratulations! This has been an absurd season of football, and it didn't get any less absurd in Week 13. If you survived the ebbs and flows of 2017 you deserve the reward of the Fantasy playoffs.

But when it comes to winning a Fantasy title? In the words of the immortal William Munny:

The season starts over for most of us in Week 14. The slates are cleared, and it's win or go home. But that doesn't mean nothing that happened before matters. We have to figure out if we trust some of Week 13's biggest stars and whether to bench (or drop) stars who have been disappointing us. Let's jump right to it.

Alex Smith is back as a No. 1 QB

The calls for Patrick Mahomes will have to wait another week. That's because Smith, with rumors swirling that he was on a short leash, put up a game for the ages. Smith threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns. He ran only once, but that gallop went for 70 yards. He scored 45 points in a week when many Fantasy owners had probably given up on him (he was only started in 37 percent of leagues).

Smith is once again a top-four quarterback for the season in Fantasy points. The Chiefs can't run the ball right now, or at least they refuse to, so his volume should be there as well. It was a terrible two-week stretch for Smith, but you can trust him as your starting quarterback for the Fantasy playoffs.

Ready for this week's Believe It or Not?



Verdict: Believe it

At least for Week 14.

In the first week of the Fantasy playoffs Alex Smith gets an Oakland Raiders team that he has torched in the past. In Week 7, Smith threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns against this defense. And it's not just Smith who has had success against them. The Raiders give up the seventh most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and that's after facing Geno Smith. They're allowing a passer rating of 108.2 to opposing QBs, the highest mark in the league.

Smith should be great in Week 14, but you need to make preparations after that. In Week 15 he faces the Chargers at home, and I won't feel comfortable starting him. Of course Aaron Rodgers could be back by Week 15 and he's still available in more than a quarter of leagues. Go check right now if he's available in yours.

Josh Gordon is a must-start WR

Josh Gordon returned for the first time since 2014, and the Browns welcomed him with all the targets he could handle. Gordon was targeted 11 times, hauling in four for 85 yards in his 2017 debut. That may seem like a low catch percentage, but you need to consider the matchup.

If Gordon can do that against one of the best corners in the NFL, he absolutely needs to be in your lineup moving forward.

Verdict: Believe it

Absolutely. I will trust just about anyone in my starting lineup with that type of target share. When it also happens to be one of the most physically gifted wide receivers in the league? Wow. It's not hyperbolic to suggest that Gordon could be a top-10 wide receiver for the remainder of the year. In fact, it should be the expectation for Week 14.

After facing one of the more difficult matchups in the league, Gordon will face a Green Bay Packers defense that has given up the fourth most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Week 13 was the first time since Week 6 that they didn't give up a touchdown to a wide receiver. You'd be hard-pressed to find 10 wide receivers who inspire more confidence for Week 14.

You can trust Marshawn Lynch in the Fantasy playoffs

I've said a lot of mean things about Marshawn Lynch this year so I need to start by saying he was awesome in Week 13, running through, over and around the New York Giants. For the year he's now the No. 17 running back in Fantasy. That's better than I expected. Maybe most importantly, he has 48 touches in his last two games. Lynch only reached 15 carries once in the first 11 weeks of the season, and now he's topped that mark twice in a row.

It looks like the Raiders were saving Lynch earlier in the year, and this is the time they were saving him for. The Raiders are tied for the division lead in the AFC West, and I would expect they will try to ride Lynch to a division championship.

Verdict: Believe it

As long as you're using Lynch as a No. 2 running back, I really can't argue with it anymore. Over the next two weeks he gets the Chiefs and the Cowboys, and the game in Week 14 in Kansas City looks like it could be another cold weather game the team needs to protect Derek Carr from.

Lynch isn't someone I'm forcing into my lineup in the playoffs, but I feel more confident using him than I have at most points this season. The Raiders' plan to save him for the stretch run may have worked extremely well for owners who drafted him and held on to him.

You should consider benching Jordan Howard

It's really hard to be a consistent No.1 running back on a really bad team. It's a lot harder than Jordan Howard made it look last year. And now he's finding that out. Howard has failed to top five Fantasy points in three of his past four games with Week 13 being the real gut punch.

In a close, low-scoring game against a bad run defense, Howard saw just 14 touches. These were the types of games where he was almost guaranteed 20 touches and had a chance to approach 30. No longer, it seems.

If you somehow survived this slow stretch, it's time to consider benching him with everything on the line.

Verdict: Believe it

The Bears head to Cincinnati to face a good Bengals defense on the road, and I won't feel comfortable with Howard in my lineup. We've seen over the past month that Howard's involvement in the passing game has almost completely disappeared (four targets in four games), and that's a really big deal because the Bears aren't running the ball as well (or as often) as they did early in the year.

I'm not saying that you have to bench Howard. He may be your best option. But he's no longer a must-start and I'll get away from him where I can.

Jordy Nelson is droppable if you need to make an add for Week 14

In his past six games Jordy Nelson has 18 catches for 120 yards and no touchdowns. He's looked every bit of his 32 years of age, and there is no chance you're going to start him. So why is he on your roster?

Whether you need to add someone for Week 14 or just want to make sure your opponent doesn't add him is completely useless in Fantasy Football right now.

Final Believe it or not poll:

Verdict: Don't believe it

Yes. He's completely useless right now. He's completely useless without Aaron Rodgers. But he may not be without Aaron Rodgers much longer.

As we discussed, Rodgers has returned to practice and is eligible to return to game action in Week 15. If we've learned anything over the past five years, it's when Rodgers and Nelson are both on the field and healthy they are both elite. You need to hold Jordy Nelson for as long as the possibility of Aaron Rodgers returning exists.