Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Carson Wentz & Alshon Jeffery are matchup-proof, Kareem Hunt fading

Week 9 was a bad week for anyone who doubted Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Adrian Peterson. It was even a worse day for those of us counting on Kareem Hunt and Will Fuller. But the point now isn't to sulk. We need to figure out what it means.

Can Wentz and Goff really be this effective with this little volume? Can Peterson handle this type of workload? Are Hunt and Fuller really on the decline or is this just a blip? Let's take a closer look ...

Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery are matchup-proof

For the second straight week a really good quarterback faced what we thought was an elite defense and made it look irrelevant. Carson Wentz only needed 27 pass attempts to put up 31 Fantasy points and make all of us that doubted him look ridiculous. What's more impressive? He did this against the Denver Broncos without Zach Ertz.

Wentz is now the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy this season. He has five straight weeks of 20 Fantasy points and 30-plus in three of his last five. What was so great about this game was that he included his No. 1 receiver, Alshon Jeffery.

Jeffery had his best game of the season, scoring two touchdowns and 20 Fantasy points against the most difficult matchup he's seen all season. He's always been an elite talent, but with 34 Fantasy points in his past two games, it looks like he's finally comfortable in Philadelphia. Despite a slow stretch, Jeffery is now a top-five receiver for the season.

I don't care who these guys are playing, you can't even consider benching them.

Ready for some Week 9 Believe It or Not?

Verdict: Don't believe it

First, their ranking is a little misleading because the Eagles are one of a few teams that haven't had a bye yet. On a per-game basis, Jeffery is 14th, but Wentz is still third. Wentz is also on a ridiculous pace when it comes to efficiency, and it's really unlikely that it lasts.

Wentz on pace for 41 TDs on 517 pass attempts. 3 QBs ever have topped 40 on less than 550 attempts:

Aaron Rodgers

Kurt Warner

Peyton Manning

Aaron Rodgers

Kurt Warner

It shouldn't be controversial at all to say that if Wentz continues to see this volume he is not going to be this productive. Almost no one ever has been. That being said, you're not likely benching Wentz any time soon unless he's your second quarterback behind someone like Tom Brady or Russell Wilson. In that case, I'm not sure why you haven't made a trade yet.

Jeffery is a different story all together. While we can praise Wentz for doing that without Ertz, it probably needs to be an asterisk next to Jeffery's performance. This was only Jeffery's second game all season with more than four receptions.

After the bye we expect Zach Ertz will be full strength and target volume will be an issue for Jeffery. He's a solid No. 2 receiver, but there will certainly be matchups that make you want to bench him.

Kareem Hunt is just a No. 2 running back now

I didn't think there was any way Kareem Hunt could keep up his pace from the first three weeks of the season, but this is getting ridiculous. On Sunday against the Cowboys, Hunt totaled just 61 yards and failed to reach the end zone for the sixth straight week. What's worse is he played less than 60 percent of the team's snaps.

It really seems like Andy Reid does not trust Hunt in the hurry-up offense, which leads to a lot more Charcandrick West. That, coupled with Reid's "creativity" around the goal line has really cut into Hunt's Fantasy production. After three weeks he looked like a top-three running back. Now he's more of a matchup-dependent No. 2.

Verdict: Don't believe it

During his "slump," Hunt is averaging nearly 100 yards per game. He has two games all season with less than 10 Fantasy points in a non-PPR league. Yes, it's troubling that they were his two most recent games. So is his Week 9 snap count. You know who is also likely troubled? Andy Reid. I can't imagine they're going to come out of their bye and give Hunt single-digit carries again.

Speaking of the upcoming bye, this is an excellent buy-low opportunity. You're talking about a back who has struggled in his past two games and now his owner can't use him. See just how low you can buy on Hunt this week.

Will Fuller is droppable without Deshaun Watson

Hey, Fuller's hands have been better this season. There was no pun intended.

Fuller's first game of 2017 with Tom Savage was anything but inspiring. Yes, he saw eight targets, but he caught only two of them for 32 yards. Tom Savage did not look like a competent starting quarterback, and he peppered DeAndre Hopkins with 16 targets. We knew Fuller was going to regress even if Deshaun Watson stayed healthy, but at this point he's droppable.

Verdict: Believe it

To be clear, you don't have to drop Fuller. He still has upside and will be a boom-or-bust flex option each week. But you certainly don't have to hold on to him either. This matchup against the Colts was as good as they come, and he completely flopped.

There will be games this season when Fuller produces. It will likely come in the form of a long touchdown pass. But there's no way to predict the one or two times that will happen, and the rest of the time is going to look a lot like Week 9. Fuller's a fine option in best-ball leagues, but other than that he's just going to drive you crazy.

Adrian Peterson is a top-10 running back again

If the Texans were looking for a tutorial on how to overcome bad quarterback play, they need to look no further than Arizona. The Cardinals fed Peterson 39 touches in Week 9, and the veteran responded with 167 total yards. Peterson looked fresh again, and if anything was probably a little unlucky that he didn't get a touchdown.

This is now two of three games since arriving in Arizona that Peterson has topped 130 rushing yards. The Cardinals have Drew Stanton at quarterback and a competent defense. They're going to ride Peterson for as long as they can, and so should you.

Verdict: Don't believe it

There's a pretty good pattern here. Peterson gets a bad defense with fresh legs? He's amazing. Peterson faces a good defense after a heavy workload? Well, he had 11 carries for 21 yards against the Rams in that spot in Week 8. Now, after setting a career-high for carries, he gets three days to rest before facing the Seahawks.

No, thanks.

And this is not just about Peterson. How long can Bruce Arians stick with this plan against a high-quality offense? We'll find out Thursday. I'm not saying you have to sell high on him, either. After this game he'll get 10 days to rest up for a juicy matchup with the Texans. We'll probably like him more again then.

Jared Goff is a must-start No. 1 QB

It's really unfair that Jared Goff is getting overshadowed by Carson Wentz. Goff came off a bye week, traveled to New York, and threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns on just 22 pass attempts. Goff is now 10th in Fantasy points per game at the position and two of those in front of him (Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson) are out for the season.

Due to injuries and Goff's own performance, he now has to be viewed as a must-start quarterback.

Verdict: Don't believe it

In the weeks before his bye, Goff had totaled 37 Fantasy points in three weeks. Yes, it's true that's because he faced some very good defenses. He will rest of season as well.

Goff gets an outstanding matchup in Week 10 against Houston and should be started everywhere. After that? He has to travel to Minnesota before facing the improved Saints defense, and then traveling to Arizona. Without the bye problems we've had the past two weeks, I don't imagine he'll be a top-12 quarterback in more than one of those weeks.

Enjoy this success, and start him in Week 10, but keep your eyes open for a late-season option if Goff is your only quarterback.