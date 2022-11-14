The last couple of weeks of Fantasy Football have been pretty awesome. Scoring is up, the Bills and Vikings gave us an instant classic, and even the Bears and Lions played exciting football. And in Week 11 we have a couple of young receivers take a big step toward fulfilling the potential nearly everyone sees in them.

I could understand if the skeptics out there are wondering, "is this real?" After all, it's hard to ignore the first two months of this season. So let's dig in and see what we really can take away from Week 11.

Christian Watson will be the best Packers WR rest of season

The Case: Watson has always had the most upside in this Packers' receiving corps with his blazing speed and elite athleticism. On Sunday, that finally turned into Fantasy production in the form of four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns. When second-round rookie wide receivers make this type of impact, the best thing you can do is believe them. We spent most of the summer telling you that you may need to be patient with this class, so don't miss the payoff.

The Verdict: Don't believe it

First off, I did this poll back on September 25th with Romeo Doubs instead of Watson, and you guys believed it. I asked the question on the podcast in October about Allen Lazard, and everyone believed it. Speaking of Lazard, this was only his second game all season that he didn't have either 100 yards or a touchdown.

Lazard's rapport with Rodgers is enough for me to give him a pass this week, and I expect he'll still be Rodgers' favorite target moving forward. But that doesn't change the fact that I want to add Watson everywhere. There's at least a 40% chance he's the No. 1 for Aaron Rodgers down the stretch and a non-zero chance he's a league winner in the Fantasy playoffs. Don't let someone else get him.

Kadarius Toney will be the best Chiefs WR rest of season

The Case: That didn't take long. In Toney's second game with the team, he caught four passes for 57 yards and a score. He also ran the ball two times for 33 yards, producing 19 Fantasy points on six touches. Toney is a first-round talent, and he looked like it on Sunday. Whatever was going on in New York does not appear to be a problem in Kansas City, and he looked noticeably different from any receiver the Chiefs have on the roster in Week 10.

That was only a glimpse of what could come from the connection between Patrick Mahomes and Toney.

The Verdict: Don't believe it

I promise I am not trying to be a wet blanket. Like Watson, Toney should be rostered everywhere by Thursday morning. The sky is the limit. But this performance came in a game Mecole Hardman didn't play and JuJu Smith-Schuster left after 24 snaps.

Smith-Schuster, in particular, had been on fire as of late, with 22 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns in three games before his Week 10 concussion. When he returns, he should be expected to be the top Chiefs wide receiver. That being said, I have no problem believing Toney will displace Hardman and possibly be the third option in this passing game. That's a volatile role with WR1 weekly upside and a very low floor.

But until the Chiefs receiving core gets healthy, Toney is a must-start wide receiver. And his Dynasty outlook looks as bright as ever.

Najee Harris is back as a must-start RB

The Case: The Steelers came out of their bye looking like a new team. The defense, led by T.J. Watt, completely shut down the New Orleans Saints, which gave them the chance to hand the ball off to Harris 20 times. Harris, for his part, averaged nearly five yards per carry, for a season-high 99 rushing yards.

Because he didn't score, the Fantasy production itself wasn't that impressive, but this Steelers defense is back and the running game looked much better coming off the bye. You can start Harris with confidence moving forward.

The Verdict: Don't believe it

Like the first two, this is a "no, but". The fact that Jaylen Warren did almost all the work in the passing game (Harris had zero catches) means must-start is a bridge too far. Touchdowns could still be a problem because this Steelers offense still isn't very good. But everything else was very encouraging for Harris and he does move back into that low-end RB2 discussion for as long as he can hold off Jaylen Warren.

Both Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert are weekly starters after their Week 11 bye

The Case: The duo combined for 25 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. They caught another six passes for 48 yards. Pending the results of Monday Night Football, they both ranks as top-10 backs in Week 10. This is one of the best offenses in the NFL and you'll be better off starting the second option for the Dolphins than the lead back in many other places.

The Verdict: Believe it

This is a definite yes if you have a flex spot in your league. It's slightly more difficult if you only start two running backs without a flex. Especially in a 10-team league. For the season, Dolphins running backs are averaging 19.4 rush attempts and 5.6 targets per game. That's probably not enough volume to sustain two backs without an extremely high touchdown rate. But that usage has increased in the two weeks since Wilson arrived.

I would expect 15-to-20 touches per game from Wilson for as long as he's healthy, which makes him a no-doubt starter. Mostert should live in the 10-to-15 touch range which is enough to make him a borderline No. 2 weekly due to his efficiency and touchdown odds on an offense this explosive. We'll absolutely be starting both in Week 12 against the Texans.

D'Andre Swift is a flex-at-best until he proves otherwise

The Case: Thank goodness for touchdowns, but Swift now has 10 or fewer touches in five consecutive games. He produced 12 yards on seven touches in Week 10 against the Bears. He does not have more than 10 yards rushing in a game since Week 3. He's only scored double-digit Fantasy points once since Week 2. I'm being kind by calling him a flex.

The Verdict: Believe it

Oof. I don't have a good explanation, but it looks like the Lions either don't believe Swift is healthy or don't believe he can stay healthy. Either way, he's a desperation flex until the usage changes.