For most of you, the 2022 Fantasy Football regular season comes to a close tonight. And what a wild ride it has been. At the beginning of the year, the Bills looked like the best offense in football, possibly with five Fantasy starters. Today it looks like they have two, max.

In Kansas City, we've gone through Clyde Edwards-Helaire month, Mecole Hardman month, Kadarius Toney week, and now it looks like we might be starting both of their running backs in Week 15.

The Ravens haven't been 100% healthy all season long, but in Week 14 they finally got their lead running back on the field again, and he looked like a superstar. Let's start with him.

J.K. Dobbins is a must-start RB for the next three weeks

The Case: Dobbins just ran 15 times for 120 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was his first game in two months and the team limited him to 43% of their offensive snaps. Still, he sits at RB9 on the week, pending Monday Night Football.

Over the next three weeks, Dobbins faces the Browns, Falcons, and Steelers again. He'll be a top-15 back each week, and deliver the league-winning results you drafted him for. Assuming you made it to the playoffs without him, of course.

The Verdict: Believe it

Dobbins is a former second-round pick with a career rushing average of 5.7 yards per carry. When he shows you elite production, you believe him. Especially with this upcoming schedule. The Browns have surrendered the third-most Fantasy points to running backs this season and the Falcons have allowed five different backs to top 20 Fantasy points since Week 8. The Steelers, well you just saw what Dobbins did to them. He's a top-15 back rest of season and he'll be back inside the top-12 in Dynasty the next time those rankings are updated.

Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen are the only playoff Fantasy starters on the Bills

The Case: It's hard to use Week 14 to make the case because Diggs wasn't even a starter this week. The Bills offense just hasn't been the same the past month, with just one game over 400 total yards (401) after topping that number in five of six outings to open the season. Josh Allen has only topped 237 yards passing once since Week 6 and there has been no consistent option in the running game. You don't want to count on anyone in this offense other than Allen or Diggs over the next three weeks.

The Verdict: Don't believe it

This should be a split decision. There are still a few of you playing in two-receiver leagues with no flexes, you should probably believe this one. Same for those of you playing in eight or 10 team leagues. But if I have to choose a third receiver or flex, this is the type of offense I want to target. Especially with the Dolphins and Bears on the slate over the next two weeks. Those are exactly the types of defenses Gabriel Davis can take advantage of.

Allen and Diggs are the only Bills you can feel confident starting. But I'm happy with Davis in my WR3 slot, because he can win me the league from there and I can survive his dud from there. Also, the Dolphins have given up the fourth-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season, so Dawson Knox is a fine low-end starter as well.

Chris Moore is going to matter in the Fantasy playoffs

The Case: Moore just scored 22.4 PPR Fantasy points against a very good Cowboys defense in Week 14. In Week 15 he faces a Chiefs defense that has surrendered the fourth-most Fantasy points to wide receivers. As long as Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins remain out, Moore is a Fantasy starter in the first round of the playoffs, as crazy as that sounds.

The Verdict: Don't believe it

We don't have any teams on a bye in Week 14, so we really shouldn't be desperate for starters this week. Moore is a 29-year-old wide receiver who had one prior game with more than 100 receiving yards and zero prior games with double-digit targets. Even against a great matchup like the Chiefs, I don't anticipate Moore cracking my top 30 wide receivers this week. And if Collins or Cooks returns, he'll be outside my top-48.

Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon are both startable in Week 15 against Houston

The Case: On the other side of this matchup is a suddenly productive Chiefs running back room against a Texans defense that has allowed the most Fantasy points to running backs this season. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott just combined for 39.3 Fantasy points against the Texans, the fourth time this season that multiple running backs have scored double-digit Fantasy points against the Texans. Pacheco should have a field day on the ground, and McKinnon is close to a must-start with three touchdowns and 46.4 PPR Fantasy points in his last two games combined.

The Verdict: Don't believe it

I'm 100% starting Pacheco, but McKinnon remains nothing more than a flex. That's because so much of McKinnon's value comes in the passing game and we have no reason to believe the Chiefs will have to throw much. McKinnon is a valuable part of this team, but they're trying to manage his usage for the playoffs. The Chiefs have won five games by multiple scores this season, McKinnon doesn't have more than seven touches in any of those games. He's a touchdown-dependent flex this week.