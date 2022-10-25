We went into Week 7 with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on a bye. We knew the week had a potential disaster written all over it. We had no idea just how bad it was going to be. Breece Hall and DK Metcalf were carted off the field with knee injuries. The Jets fear Hall may have torn his ACL. Mike Williams left with an ankle injury that did not look good at all. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady looked completely and entirely washed, Arthur Smith called 13 pass plays in a game he lost by three scores, and the Broncos somehow looked even worse without Russell Wilson.

The only good thing to say about Week 7 is that after Bears and Patriots finish playing on Monday night, it will be over. As Bill Belichick might say, "we're on to Week 8".

Daniel Jones is a legitimate starting option in his next 3 matchups

The Case: This week he faces a Seahawks defense that has allowed the 10th-most FPPG to QBs. After his Week 8 bye, he faces a Texans defense that actually hasn't been a great matchup for QBs, but probably because they've only faced one top-10 QB all year, and he scored 24.5 Fantasy points. In Week 10, Jones faces a Lions defense that has allowed the eighth-most FPPG. This is a fantastic stretch for the quarterback of the 6-1 Giants, and while he won't be a must-start, he's certainly someone you can consider a legitimate starter.

The Verdict: Believe it

Jones ranks as QB15 on a per-game basis and has produced multiple touchdowns in four of seven games, including three of his last four. His passing numbers suggest he's starting to get a better grip on Brian Daboll's offense, with Jones averaging at least 7.4 yards per attempt in each of his last three games. Most importantly, Jones ranks third amongst all quarterbacks in rushing yards per game at 49 yards per game. That gives him a floor and a ceiling that should put him close to the top 12 most weeks.

Pending the results of Monday Night Football, Jones is QB4 for the week in Week 7 with 30.8 Fantasy points. He may have more top-five finishes coming over the next month. He's an excellent option to replace Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert.

Greg Dulcich is a top -12 TE in Week 8 against Jacksonville

The Case: We'll be without Travis Kelce and Gerald Everett in Week 8 and there's no telling if we'll get Darren Waller or David Njoku back either. That's a third of our top-12 tight ends gone right there. Dulcich is the clear starting option in Denver and Brett Rypien has targeted the tight end nine times in each of his first two career starts. If Russell Wilson returns, the prognosis for Dulcich would only be better.

The Verdict: Believe it

When I said a third of our top 12 tight ends may be out this week, I left something out. On a per-game basis, Dulcich is part of that top 12. He's averaged 11.8 PPR FPPG in his first two career games, which ranks No. 5 at the position this year, just behind T.J. Hockenson and just ahead of Zach Ertz. It is a tiny sample size, but we really can't afford to be picky, especially when guys like Kyle Pitts and Dalton Schultz have performed so poorly.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is a top-20 WR rest of season

The Case: Smith-Schuster has 12 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games. After battling a variety of injuries early in the year, he's been healthy the last two weeks and absolutely dominated opposing defenses. For the season, he now has a 70% catch rate and he's averaging 14.5 yards per catch. He's produced four plays of 40 yards are more, which is more than he had in his last four seasons in Pittsburgh.

The Verdict: Believe it

The JuJu Smith-Schuster of 2022 looks very much like the guy we saw early in his career in Pittsburgh. All of his efficiency metrics are similar or slightly better and while the target volume isn't quite as high, he does have eight targets in five of seven games this season. If he can stay healthy, there's no reason he can't produce a borderline top-12 season once again.

Both Chuba Hubbard & D'Onta Foreman are startable in Week 8

The Case: Who needs Christian McCaffrey? The Panthers' duo combined for 218 total yards and 31.8 PPR Fantasy points in their first game without their superstar running back. They did that against an above-average Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. They have a slightly better matchup in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons and should be started in all formats.

The Verdict: Don't believe it

I still think this is going to be the worst offense in football and this Falcons defense has only allowed three running backs all season to top 11 Fantasy points. Both Hubbard and Foreman are certainly Flex options, and you may have no choice but to start them because of bye weeks, but you shouldn't be intentionally making room for them in your lineups. There are more disappointing days coming than days like they had against the Buccaneers.