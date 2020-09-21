Watch Now: Highlights: Jaguars at Titans ( 2:07 )

Week 2 was as bad as I can remember in terms of injuries. Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Raheem Mostert all left early due to injuries. So did Drew Lock and Jimmy Garoppolo. Tyrod Taylor didn't even make it through warmups. Courtland Sutton made his debut, and then left. Will Fuller got hurt again as well. It was an absolute disaster.

So the first thing I want to say is that you should not believe your season is over. Even if your best player got hurt. Even if you're 0-2. This may be the worst week of injuries this year, but it won't be the only week. There's still plenty of time to turn things around. Let's start by taking a quick look back to Sunday.

Gardner Minshew is a must-start quarterback.

If you know me, you know that I'm as big a Minshew supporter as there is. But I've not been very supportive the first two weeks. I thought the Colts and Titans defenses could be a problem for Minshew as he learned Jay Gruden's offense. Boy was I wrong. He's thrown for 512 yards and six touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 115.7. You won't sit him again.

Verdict: Believe it.

This one is easy for now. Minshew faces the Dolphins, Bengals, Texans and Lions over the next four weeks. He has a bye after that. Then it gets interesting with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in LA. It's debatable whether six weeks from now we'll start him in that matchup, but as Week 2 showed us, we don't even know who will be healthy for the Chargers at that point. Minshew is playing good football, his weapons are possibly better than we thought, and his defense is absolutely dreadful. You're starting him until further notice.

The FFT crew breaks key Week 2 lineup developments on Monday's Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

Calvin Ridley is the new No. 1 receiver in Atlanta.

Ridley saw 10 targets in Week 2. Julio Jones saw four. For the second consecutive week Ridley scored two touchdowns. Jones is still looking for his first score of the year. What's more, Ridley actually outperformed Jones after the Falcons traded away Mohamed Sanu in 2019. Just as we saw with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in 2019, the No. 2 in Atlanta has become the No. 1.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

First and foremost, Jones was dinged up in this game. That had as much to do with the target discrepancy as anything. But also, Jones caught nine of 12 targets for 157 yards in Week 1. When he's right, he's still one of the very best wide receivers in the game. Most importantly, Jones and Ridley are both top-10 receivers. They're both must-start receivers. And they're both going to have a lot more good games than games like Jones had today.

You should sit all your Giants until further notice.

The injury to Barkley was the most devastating for Fantasy purposes and looks pretty devastating for the Giants as well. This team was inept offensively on Sunday against the Bears, scoring just 13 points. Daniel Jones averaged 6.0 yards per pass attempt and Barkley's replacement, Dion Lewis, averaged just 2 yards per carry. The Giants face the 49ers and Rams in the next two weeks. You should absolutely sit your Giants in those two matchups. We'll evaluate their matchup against the Cowboys in a couple of weeks.

Verdict: Believe it.

Evan Engram did have six catches for 65 yards in Week 2 after a Week 1 dud, but he's not reliable enough to be anything other than touchdown-dependent. And I don't feel very confident in the Giants scoring very many touchdowns the next two weeks. Darius Slayton was awesome in Week 1 against the Steelers, but he was only targeted on 15% of Daniel Jones passes in Week 2 and he only caught half of his targets. If you need to, flex one of the receivers, or even Lewis, it's not the worst thing in the world, but you should do your best to sit all your Giants in Week 3.

Darrell Henderson is the No. 1 priority on the waiver wire.

In Week 1 it was the Malcolm Brown show for the Los Angeles Rams. But even after Brown's monster performance, the Rams made it clear they wanted to get Darrell Henderson more involved. They did in Week 2, and boy did they see results. Henderson turned 14 touches into 121 total yards and a touchdown. He's rostered in just 30% of leagues, a number that should skyrocket overnight on Tuesday.

Verdict: Believe it.

It's not just that Henderson outperformed Brown. We always expected one of the young backs to eventually take the job. It's also that Cam Akers suffered a rib injury. Akers has gotten off to a slow start to his NFL career and the Rams have nearly as much invested in Henderson as they do Akers. In fact, it's not hard to make the argument that Henderson was a better prospect coming out of college.

This will remain a committee, but if Henderson can string a couple of weeks together he can make it less of one. He's their best pass-catching back right now and he looked like their best runner on Sunday. The Rams face the Bills in Week 3, so it's unlikely any of their backs will rank in the top 25 at the position, but he'll be the highest ranked of them all.

Tom Brady is not the Fantasy starter you thought you were drafting.

Woof. Brady had a cream-puff matchup against Carolina and he threw for just 217 yards and one touchdown. And that's not because the Buccaneers ran all game. He threw 35 passes!. This was the second straight disappointing effort for Brady in 2020. Whether it's age, or uncertainty in the new offense, there's no way you can trust Brady at Denver in Week 3.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

While I don't necessarily disagree with sitting Brady in Week 3 (I'd much rather start Minshew!), I also don't want to give up on him. We talked all offseason about how important continuity would be, so it shouldn't be that surprising that he's started slow. Week 1 was against a very good Saints defense and Week 2 was without (arguably) his best receiver, Chris Godwin. There may be some more growing pains in the coming weeks, but I would like to have Brady on my roster when this offense figures it out.