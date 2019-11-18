Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Todd Gurley is back, but does Bo Scarbrough matter?

In Week 11 we saw a star running back look like himself again while another possible starting running back popped up out of nowhere. We saw one Super Bowl MVP return while another looked like he might be on his way out ... at least of Fantasy lineups. We saw another highlight-reel catch from a breakout wide receiver who is trying to prove that quarterback doesn't matter.

Of course, the question is whether we saw anything that changed our minds for the stretch run of the Fantasy season. Let's get to it.

Todd Gurley is back as a must-start running back.

It's been a frustrating season for Gurley both in terms of workload and performance. On Sunday night against the Bears, neither was an issue. Gurley picked up a season-high 133 yards on a season-high 28 touches and reached the end zone in his best performance of the season. Outside of Malcolm Brown stealing a touchdown late, it was vintage Gurley.

For the Fantasy managers who have negotiated their way into the playoff race with Gurley, the best is yet to come.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

This was the fourth time Gurley has received at least 18 touches in a game this season. In the three prior instances he's either missed the following week or seen his workload cut significantly. In Week 12 he faces a very good Baltimore defense that should give his offensive line all kinds of problems.

I was encouraged by the touches the Rams gave Gurley and the improved play of his offensive line in Week 11. It's quite possible you won't have a better option than him in Week 12. But there's still plenty of uncertainty moving forward, especially against the Ravens.

Bo Scarbrough should be your top waiver wire priority.

The Lions have been looking for an answer at running back since Kerryon Johnson went down and they may have found it on the waiver wire. Scarbrough ran the ball 14 times for 55 yards and a score against a stout Cowboys defense. He was given the first carry of the game for the Lions and no other back ran the ball more than three times. He's their clear No. 1 right now and they have a Week 12 game against Washington. Add him and start him.

Verdict: Possibly.

Jonathan Williams was even better than Scarbrough and the Colts are a much better team than the Lions. But we don't know how long Marlon Mack is going to be out or if Jordan Wilkins will return soon. Plus, Williams faces the Texans on a short week so I don't think I'll like him as much this week. Scarbrough is the top waiver priority for any manager who needs a running back right away, especially in a non-PPR league.

I don't believe either of these guys will make a huge impact so you shouldn't completely ignore need for them. If you're bad at another position and need a Week 12 fix you can let someone else have these running backs. They could be low-end No. 2 running backs — Scarbrough for the rest of the season and Williams until Mack returns.

Nick Foles is a starting Fantasy quarterback moving forward.

Foles' return didn't go great for the Jaguars but it was a solid outing for Fantasy. He threw for 296 yards and two scores, scoring 21.8 Fantasy points, which is almost exactly what we've come to expect from Jacksonville quarterbacks. Foles and Gardner Minshew have combined to score 200.9 Fantasy points, which puts them just outside the top-12 quarterbacks for the season. I anticipate Foles continuing to post low-end starter totals throughout the rest of the year.

Verdict: Believe it.

It might get quite a bit better than we've seen so far, even. After a Week 12 road game against the Titans the Jaguars schedule turns about as kind as it could. They'll face the Buccaneers, Chargers, Raiders, and Falcons in their final four games. Foles could legitimately be a top-five option in a couple of those games. The best part? He's still available in 48% of leagues.

Courtland Sutton can succeed even with Brandon Allen at quarterback.

Sutton caught five of nine targets for 113 yards, ran twice for 10 yards and even threw a 38 yard completion. In two games with Brandon Allen he now has 10 receptions for 169 yards. He's being peppered with targets and winning in tight situations to help his quarterback out. You should keep starting Sutton, even at Buffalo in Week 12.

Verdict: Believe it.

The types of highlight-reel catches Sutton is making help illustrate how he's doing this. He's not getting great separation from the coverage defenses are shading his way and Allen isn't making great throws to throw him open. Sutton is using his size and considerable talents to win anyway. That doesn't mean he won't have any bad games the rest of the season, but he's being targeted like a No. 1 receiver and he's playing like one so he's not leaving my starting lineup.

Julian Edelman is the only Patriot you'll start every week.

Bill Belichick continues to be Bill Belichick. In Sunday's win the Patriots had five different played attempt a run and 10 players receiver a target. Six Patriots had at least 33 total yards but no one topped Edelman's 53. Phillip Dorsett caught the only touchdown pass, thrown by Edelman. The Patriots are a Super Bowl contender, no doubt. But they're a disaster for Fantasy purposes.

Verdict: Believe it.

Sony Michel has been terribly inefficient and now he's sharing even more because of it. James White's volume with Rex Burkhead on the field just isn't enough to be more than a flex in any format. Burkhead may just be the best overall running back, but he can't even get double-digit touches. And that's just the running backs.

Mohamed Sanu? He had four targets for four yards. Even Dorsett is tough to trust considering he has more than 50 yards just once since Week 1. N'Keal Harry made just enough of a difference to muddle things up even more.

You'd think with all these weapons that Brady would at least take advantage. After all, he's throwing the ball 40-plus times per game. Yet somehow he has multiple pass touchdowns just once in his past five games.

Enjoy (or hate) the Patriots continued excellence on the football field, but don't count on them in your Fantasy lineup.