Fantasy Football: Biggest question for every NFC team after the 2020 NFL Draft

The draft has finally come and gone, and with it we have our last major influx of depth chart information of the offseason. That leaves a ton of questions about how NFL teams will look in 2020, and being early on identifying valuable situations and places where there isn't enough opportunity to go around can be fruitful for Dynasty and Best Ball drafters, as well as typical redraft players who will want to track average draft positions between now and the season to figure out who is being overvalued and whose value didn't rise enough.

Here are the biggest questions for each NFC team coming out of the 2020 Draft.

NFC East

Does landing spot suddenly make CeeDee Lamb a Dynasty value?

I was pretty dismayed Thursday night by Lamb landing with Dallas. He's my No. 1 receiver in this class, and I think highly of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup as talents, so the fit seemed pretty poor for early-career volume in that even on a crowded but less talented receiving depth chart you could argue Lamb would quickly beat others out. That might not be the case in Dallas, but it also could be. Cooper's been known to disappear at times, and his contract allows Dallas to move on after 2021 if they choose, or they could even trade him early with a limited dead cap penalty due to his relatively small signing bonus. Those details have me more excited about Lamb's long-term future with the Cowboys, and in the short term he should be an efficient weapon in Randall Cobb's old role for a team that will use three-wide receiver sets frequently.

Does fourth overall pick Andrew Thomas make Daniel Jones a sleeper in 2020?

Like many positions, it's not necessarily fair to expect high-end production from offensive tackles immediately upon entering the league. But the Giants investment early in Round 1 in protecting Jones does spell positive things any way you slice it, and he should be an upgrade at right tackle early in his career while Nate Solder patrols the left side. Jones has plenty of weapons around him, showed weekly upside as a rookie with three games of at least four passing touchdowns, and adds some rushing ability, so he's an intriguing late-round option for SuperFlex formats at a minimum.

How many targets can we expect from Jalen Reagor in Year 1?

The Eagles addressed wide receiver in a big way, and Reagor in the first round was the clear headliner. Discussions around him range from being the immediate No. 1 wide receiver to some concern about Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson carrying so much dead cap that both should be back — assuming Philadelphia can't find a trade suitor — on a team that throws to the wide receiver position among the lowest rates in the league. The backs and tight ends will always be involved here, so how big of a role Reagor carves out in 2020 is up in the air. But the opportunity definitely appears to be there for someone with his impressive production profile.

Honorable mentions: What will Jalen Hurts' role be? Will the Eagles add a veteran running back between now and Week 1 or is Miles Sanders headed for the same monster Fantasy role he had late last season?

How will Washington use Antonio Gibson?

Washington grabbed RB/WR Gibson in the third round, and he was one of the most intriguing offensive weapons in the draft. Used more as a wide receiver in college, Gibson racked up just 77 offensive touches in two seasons at Memphis after a junior college stint. But Gibson is an elite athlete, running a 4.39 at 228 pounds — very comparable size/speed to Jonathan Taylor — and Washington grabbed him with the second pick of the third round. Will he play a passing downs role out of the backfield? In the slot? And what does the deep running back depth chart including Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson, Peyton Barber, Bryce Love and JD McKissic mean for Gibson's playing time? Gibson's a player for whom summer reports will shed significant light on expectations.

Honorable mention: Will Antonio Gandy-Golden beat out Kelvin Harmon for the outside role opposite Terry McLaurin?

NFC North

Just how high were the Bears on Cole Kmet?

The Bears didn't have a lot of draft capital, making just two selections before the fifth round. But they used one of those picks — Pick No. 43 overall in the early second round — on a local tight end in a down class, then watched as no other tight end came off the board until Pick 91. That suggests they thought Notre Dame product Cole Kmet was the clear best option at the position, though Kmet doesn't profile as a plus athlete, and is considered more of an all-around tight end who could be a chain-mover as a receiver. He'll likely develop behind free agent addition Jimmy Graham in 2020, but could be the full-time starter by 2021.

What will the split between De'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson look like?

Swift to the Lions was another opaque landing spot among the top backs in this class, and it's a tough one to parse. It could mean Detroit has soured on Kerryon Johnson, but then Johnson is through just two years of his rookie contract and is still just 22 years old until this summer. The Lions were always likely to add running back depth — they came into the Draft with Bo Scarbrough as the likely No. 2 behind the oft-injured Johnson — and they actually added another back later with Jason Huntley in the fifth round. I didn't think they'd go as high as the second round, but the way I'm looking at it is they thought they couldn't pass up the talent available to them, and will figure out the split down the road. Matt Patricia was hesitant to give Johnson a workhorse role with less talent behind him, so it would be a bit of a surprise if he turned it over to Swift with Johnson still there. Unfortunately, this looks like a frustrating committee for Fantasy, much like backfields in New England where Patricia cut his teeth.

Honorable mention: Can Quintez Cephus compete for the slot job in 2020?

Will Aaron Jones lose substantial work around the goal line?

The Packers had the oddest Draft, taking backups to positions where they appeared set in quarterback and running back over their first two picks. A.J. Dillon is a particularly notable pick, because the 247-pound Boston College product tested like a Derrick Henry clone, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur coached Henry in Tennessee. It's also notable because Aaron Jones tied Christian McCaffrey for the most touchdowns in the NFL this past season with 19, despite his own 5-9, 208-pound frame. It's hard to figure out what Dillon's role could be — he's not a passing downs back, which was always the reason Jones couldn't get a workhorse job as Jamaal Williams was the preferred pass-blocker — so the biggest immediate threat to Jones is those touchdowns, unless you think a second-round back simply won't play.

Honorable mention: Who will get the second-most targets in Green Bay after they added zero receivers in the Draft?

How will Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen co-exist?

My favorite fit for the Vikings in Round 1 was Jalen Reagor, because Reagor looked like a potential Stefon Diggs replacement. But Reagor went off the board one pick before Minnesota's turn, and they settled for another impressive producer in Justin Jefferson. Jefferson had an underrated sophomore campaign at LSU while playing on the outside in a much worse passing offense than this past year, but his raw stats really took off when he moved to the slot in LSU's historic 2019 season. Thielen does a ton of his damage in the slot, though, and while both can move around and it gives Minnesota some flexibility, it seems likely Jefferson will spend more time on the outside with the Vikings than he did in his monstrous final college season.

NFC South

Are the roles in Atlanta as clearly defined as they seem?



It was interesting to see no legitimate challenges to Todd Gurley, Hayden Hurst or even the wide receiver depth chart behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Atlanta did wind up adding six undrafted free agents across the skill positions — three wide receivers, two tight ends and a running back — but the Falcons suddenly look like they could be one of the most concentrated offenses in the league for 2020, which is something we've seen before from them and is always a great thing for Fantasy.

How do the targets split out in Carolina?



The Panthers broke a record by taking seven defenders in the Draft, the most in a single Draft without making a single pick from the other side of the ball. That's right, they added exactly nothing to their offense, not even along the line or adding tight end depth to help replace the loss of Greg Olsen. The big question for them becomes — do Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore dominate underneath targets from Teddy Bridgewater? And if so — as I expect — how do things between Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel and Ian Thomas split out behind them? Samuel, interestingly, was the subject of trade rumors before the Draft.

Could tight end Adam Trautman have a Year 1 role for the Saints?

The Saints made just four selections, but they added help on the offensive line in Round 1 with the draft's top center Cesar Ruiz, then picked up one of the more well-rounded tight end prospects in Trautman in Round 3. Trautman figures to learn behind Jared Cook, but the 33-year-old Cook didn't play more than 60% of the snaps in any game after Week 11, and Trautman could find himself in a rotational role in 2020. His development is more of a long-term storyline given the addition of Emmanuel Sanders this offseason as the clear third target behind Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

Can Ke'Shawn Vaughn lead the backfield in 2020?

Bruce Arians made clear his disdain for Ronald Jones' pass blocking in 2019, and Vaughn was graded among the top pass-blockers in the class. That seems to be a clear indication he's the favorite for the coveted Tom Brady passing back role, and Vaughn also had underrated rushing efficiency given Vanderbilt's offensive line was very poor. But Vaughn isn't a great athlete, and we're not sure whether the passing back role will be quite as valuable in Arians' offense as it was in New England. Yes, Arians coached David Johnson once upon a time, but there is still a lot to learn about this offense and backfield split throughout the summer. For now, I like Vaughn to be the top Fantasy producer in the backfield.

Honorable mention: Is fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson an immediate starter in three-wide receiver sets?

NFC West

Can Eno Benjamin compete for the No. 2 job?

Arizona State product Eno Benjamin fell all the way to the seventh round after an underwhelming 40 time (4.57) for a sub-210 pound back, but Benjamin caught more than 35 balls in each of his final two seasons at ASU, and his agility and burst numbers were pretty solid. His profile looks a lot like Duke Johnson's, and he lands on a depth chart where he can compete with the unproven Chase Edmonds for the No. 2 role behind a back in Kenyan Drake that the Cardinals clearly love, but who most wouldn't mistake for an elite talent at the position. Despite his huge slip on Draft Day, Benjamin still retains some Fantasy value.

Who leads the Rams backfield in 2020?

The Rams tabbed Cam Akers as their replacement for Todd Gurley, and notably grabbed him with J.K. Dobbins still on the board. Akers is another back who had a poor offensive line in college but managed to produce despite it, and his 4.47 speed at 217 pounds and solid receiving numbers at Florida State all suggest a potential three-down profile. It's easy to like Akers best for Fantasy in this backfield, but the Rams did trade up for Darrell Henderson in 2019, and despite his near complete zero of a rookie season, the book probably isn't completely written on him. And then there's veteran Malcolm Brown, who kept Henderson off the field behind Gurley. How much of this backfield we can pencil in for Akers in 2020 will be a storyline to watch all summer.

Honorable mention: Does Van Jefferson have an early-career role as his second-round status indicates or is he rotational depth?

How does Brandon Aiyuk fit into the San Francisco passing game?

Aiyuk is an interesting prospect who dominated the junior college level before having a solid junior season at Arizona State behind N'Keal Harry, but it was nothing spectacular. He then really took off this past year, and he adds all kinds of additional production in the return game. For San Francisco, he's another weapon who counts yards after the catch as a strength, something we've seen a ton of from George Kittle and Deebo Samuel the past few years in Kyle Shanahan's system, and Aiyuk should fit right in. The big question is how many targets he'll see, and despite his first-round status, I still like Samuel as the No. 2 option behind Kittle, with Aiyuk the No. 3 option for 2020.

Can DeeJay Dallas compete for touches in the Seattle backfield?

Dallas wasn't a big producer in college, and he doesn't have much in the way of tested athleticism. What he does have is all sorts of scout's takes about his willingness to lower his shoulder and drive through contact, and about how his legs never stop churning. If that sounds exactly like what the Seahawks covet at the position, it should, and Chris Carson is something of a best-case comp for Dallas. Carson and Rashaad Penny are both rehabbing from lower-body injuries, but Dallas looks more like competition for Travis Homer in the No. 3 role than an immediate contributor. Of course, Seattle always seems to fall in love with these types of backs in camp, so that could change.

Honorable mention: After drafting two more tight ends on top of the Greg Olsen free agency add and both Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister still on the roster, are we going to see more two-tight end sets in Seattle this year?