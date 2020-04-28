Fantasy Football: Biggest question for Steelers, Patriots, every AFC team after the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, and with it we have our last major influx of depth chart information of the offseason. That leaves a ton of questions about how NFL teams will look in 2020, and being early on identifying valuable situations and places where there isn't enough opportunity to go around can be fruitful, not just for Dynasty and Best Ball drafters, but also redraft players who will want to track average draft positions between now and the season to figure out who is being overvalued and whose value didn't rise enough.

Here are the biggest questions for each AFC team coming out of the 2020 Draft, and you can find the biggest questions for the NFC here.

AFC East

What will the running back split be in Buffalo?

Early indications are Zack Moss might be viewed as an early-down and goal-line option, with general manager Brandon Beane invoking Frank Gore's role as a comparison. That's the last thing Fantasy managers want to hear, given the way Gore cut into Devin Singletary's upside last year. Singletary clearly has talent, but Moss looks likely to have a solid role in an offense where mobile quarterback Josh Allen doesn't throw to his backs at a high rate and also steals a solid chunk of the rushing scores. That's not a great Fantasy setup, especially if it's a legitimate timeshare.

How do Matt Breida and Jordan Howard fit in Miami?

The Dolphins signed Howard in free agency before acquiring Breida via trade on Day 3 of the Draft. Howard figures to handle his typical early-down workload, and be the more stable of the two for Fantasy. The SPARQy Breida is a great complement as a change of pace and potentially passing-downs option, and should have both a higher weekly ceiling and lower floor.

Honorable mention: When will we see Tua Tagovailoa?

How real is N'Keal Harry's breakout potential?

New England drafted two third-round tight ends, but no wide receivers, and 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry now looks poised to contend for the top outside receiver role in 2020. Of course, Bill Belichick is all about playing the best players, so Harry will have to earn it. After missing a lot of camp and in-season practice time due to injuries last year, Harry played sparingly late in the season, and now faces a potentially abridged camp in Year 2, as well. But Harry's collegiate production suggests he has the ability to produce at a much higher rate than he showed last season, and a D.J. Chark-esque second-year breakout is not out of the question.

Honorable mention: Is Jarrett Stidham really the 2020 starting quarterback?

Can Denzel Mims be a No. 1 receiver right away?

The Jets waited at the receiver position and grabbing a slipping Denzel Mims, who steps into one of the best situations for early playing time in the league. If Mims is ready to start from Day 1, he'll see all the targets he can handle, with just Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, and Chris Herndon as his main competition. Of course, any type of production in an Adam Gase offense seems to be one of the harder things to come by in the NFL.

Honorable mention: Is La'Mical Perine immediately the handcuff to Le'Veon Bell?

AFC North

Is J.K. Dobbins a significant piece of the 2020 puzzle?

Dobbins looks like a perfect fit in Baltimore, as the downhill runner's percentage of RPO handoffs in college was higher than any back in the 2020 class. The Ravens, of course, use run-pass options more than any NFL team. But Dobbins has to compete with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and possibly even Justice Hill right out of the gate, and Baltimore has shown a willingness to rotate backs over the past several seasons. Do they see Dobbins as their clear No. 1 of the future, or a piece of a rotational puzzle? I'm hopeful for the former, but 2020 might be more of the latter.

How good can Joe Burrow be as a rookie?

The Bengals didn't just take Burrow, they also added his potential future No. 1 in Tee Higgins early in the second round. But Cincinnati already had A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross on the roster, so while there is still a lot to learn about how their targets might split out — as of now, unless Green is moved, I think Higgins might be thin on Year 1 playing time — Burrow is flush with weapons. He'll be drafted as a No. 2 QB for Fantasy, but if he has anything close to the statistical upside he showed from the SEC Championship through the College Football Playoff — when he threw for 16 touchdowns, zero interceptions and averaged more than 400 passing yards per game against Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson — he could be a breakout Fantasy asset right away.

Honorable mention: Just how much does Tee Higgins play in Year 1?

How soon will we see the impacts of the Browns offensive line improvements?

Other than the coaching change and the addition of Austin Hooper, the biggest offseason storyline in Cleveland was adding Jack Conklin in free agency from Tennessee and then drafting Alabama star Jedrick Wills with the 10th overall pick. if Wills is ready to play from Week 1, Cleveland will be looking at major upgrades at both tackle spots, and that should both be great news for Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield, whose fatal flaw from 2019 was probably holding the ball too long in the pocket.

How will the Steelers backfield shake out?

James Conner has to be considered a winner from the Draft, as there was chatter the Steelers might take a high-profile name with their lone early pick at No. 49. Instead, they opted for wide receiver Chase Claypool and added 4.44 speedster Anthony McFarland to their running back mix in the fourth round as their biggest offensive additions. McFarland is an electric change of pace back, and he joins Conner, Jaylen Samuels, and Benny Snell in a backfield comprised of four players taken between the third and fifth rounds in the past four drafts. Conner is the best bet to lead that group, but there's a possibility it turns into more of a role-specific committee than we'd like for Fantasy.

Honorable mention: Can Claypool challenge James Washington for the deep role in 2020?

AFC South

What will Houston's offense look like?

For as much as Bill O'Brien's offseason moves have been panned — and from a value perspective, they absolutely deserve to be — the result is an offense that fascinates me. Already a team that had a bunch of tight ends, Houston added a second versatile, pass-catching back in David Johnson and a ton of additional speed at wide receiver, including their lone skill position draft pick, fifth-round wide receiver Isaiah Coulter from Rhode Island. There is so much overlap with the skill sets on this roster that I'm not sure how any of the pieces fit together.

How soon will Jonathan Taylor lead in carries?

Incumbent Marlon Mack is on the final year of his rookie deal, and while he's been a solid Fantasy contributor, the Colts clearly felt they could add more dynamism at the running back position with their top-50 pick of Taylor. That selection means the writing is almost certainly on the wall for Mack to leave next offseason, but does Taylor lead this backfield from Week 1 in 2020? Does he take over lead duties by midseason, a la Miles Sanders last year? The Colts have been very game script sensitive with their personnel usage in recent seasons, so some patience with Taylor's touches might be necessary. But one thing is clear — Taylor will be a monster behind this Colts offensive line.

Honorable mention: Does Michael Pittman overtake Zach Pascal for the second outside wide receiver role right away?

What is Gardner Minshew's 2020 upside?

Minshew was another big winner of draft weekend, as the Jaguars made it clear they view him as their 2020 starter. They did draft former Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton in the sixth round, and some scouts felt he was one of the more underrated prospects at the position in the draft, but can't be seen as an immediate threat. Jacksonville is also still a potential landing spot for Cam Newton, though if Minshew can dodge that bullet as well, his 344 rookie year rushing yards and the addition of Laviska Shenault — a perfect complement to D.J. Chark — gives him legitimate QB1 upside in 2020.

Will Darrynton Evans play on passing downs?

The Titans were mostly set on the offensive side of the ball, but they did address the backup running back spot vacated by Dion Lewis. Evans is a small school star from Appalachian State with a limited receiving track record but plenty of burst — evidenced by his 4.41 40-yard dash time. But at just 5 feet 10 inches, 201 pounds, Evans represents another undersized change of pace back behind Derrick Henry. This is clearly Henry's backfield, but I'm most interested in learning about whether Evans might play on passing downs.

AFC West

Who is the Broncos' WR1?

The Broncos added not just Jerry Jeudy, but also underrated slot receiver K.J. Hamler and the most athletic tight end in the class, Albert Okwuegbunam. They have absolutely loaded Drew Lock up with weapons, but the most pressing question here is whether Jeudy can immediately challenge Courtland Sutton for WR1 targets. That question becomes more important when you consider the added pass-catching depth, and it's also hard to see the Broncos as a particularly pass-heavy team after also adding Melvin Gordon this offseason. So is it Sutton or Jeudy? And who among all these names, including Noah Fant, is going to underwhelm?

Honorable mention: How high is Drew Lock's upside?

How much does Clyde Edwards-Helaire play in Year 1?

Despite adding DeAndre Washington in free agency to a backfield already featuring Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson, the Chiefs still took Edwards-Helaire as the first back off the board in Round 1. Much has been made about his pass-catching ability and how Andy Reid and co. have viewed him as a better version of Brian Westbrook. The fit couldn't be better for Edwards-Helaire to be a Fantasy force right out of the gate, and we all remember what Kareem Hunt did as a rookie with Reid's Chiefs. There's enough upside to target Edwards-Helaire in the top five rounds of drafts immediately, but the question we'll all be following team reports to try to answer is whether he's a bona fide Week 1 lead back. If that's the case, he might be a top-24 redraft pick.

How soon does Justin Herbert play?

Tyrod Taylor famously got all of the training camp reps over former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, before ceding the starting job by the end of September. Taylor's now in an eerily similar spot in Los Angeles, although the rebuilding Chargers seem less likely to go through the charade of limiting Herbert's reps. While I've always liked Taylor and think his rushing always makes him interesting in Fantasy, I'm of the mind we'll see Herbert by October, and he'll also have plenty of weaponry to be Fantasy-relevant.

How do the Raiders targets split?

Before their first year in Las Vegas, the Raiders added wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards, plus do-everything "running back" Lynn Bowden. All of that additional firepower joins a team that already had some useful pieces in Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Tyrell Williams, plus veteran additions Jason Witten and Nelson Agholor this offseason. They also traded for Zay Jones last October. My read: Waller, who broke out as a 27-year-old last year, is unlikely to reach the 117 targets he saw in 2019. I'm also concerned about Ruggs' fit with Derek Carr, who refuses to push the ball down the field.

