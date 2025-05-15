RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Harvey is going to be one of my favorite players to draft this season given his role with the Broncos. Denver selected him in Round 2 of the NFL Draft from UCF, and he should be the featured running back for Sean Payton, which is ideal. In his past two seasons in college, Harvey combined for 458 carries for 2,993 yards and 38 touchdowns and 39 catches for 505 yards and four touchdowns. Harvey ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and Payton is excited to use Harvey in the passing game. His competition for touches in Denver is Jaleel McLaughin and Audric Estime, which isn't daunting at all, and Harvey could easily be a workhorse for the Broncos this season. He's worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues as early as Round 4.

Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Chargers revamped their backfield this offseason with the additions of Hampton and free agent Najee Harris. Gone are J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and I expect Hampton to eventually become the lead running back. He was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft at No. 22 overall, and he has three-down potential in a run-friendly offense. Last year, Dobbins averaged 14.8 PPR points per game for the Chargers, which was No. 18 on the season, and Hampton has that type of upside. In his past two seasons at North Carolina, Hampton combined for 534 carries for 3,164 yards and 30 touchdowns and 67 catches for 595 yards and three touchdowns. Harris will likely begin the season as the starter, but look for Hampton to eventually become a workhorse. He's worth drafting as early as Round 4 in all leagues.

TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 54th RB RNK 21st PROJ PTS 172.9 SOS 1 ADP 133 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm curious to see what Henderson's role will be early in the season since he'll likely share touches with Rhamondre Stevenson. But Henderson should have an immediate impact in the passing game, and he should prove to be more explosive than Stevenson as the season goes on. At Ohio State in 2024, Henderson had 144 carries for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns and 27 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown while sharing playing time with Quinshon Judkins. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should give Henderson plenty of opportunities to catch the ball, especially given what McDaniels has done in his career with guys like Kevin Faulk, Shane Vereen, and James White. But Henderson can also be a featured running back, and I plan to draft him as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues as early as Round 5.