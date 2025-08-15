Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 49th WR RNK 22nd PROJ PTS 184.7 SOS 13 ADP 79 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 McMillan's ADP is 72.9, but I would draft him in Round 5. He has the chance for a big season in his rookie campaign, and he should be a focal point for Bryce Young. McMillan scored 26 receiving touchdowns in three seasons at Arizona. Over the past three seasons, the Panthers receivers have combined for 38 touchdowns. Finding the end zone could be big for McMillan, who is a big target at 6-foot-5. We'll see how much Young continues to rely on Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, but McMillan already looked like the alpha of this receiving corps in the first preseason game against Cleveland with two catches for 43 yards on five targets in limited action. I have no problem with McMillan as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues this year.

George Pickens WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 57th WR RNK 24th PROJ PTS 214.7 SOS 16 ADP 65 2024 Stats REC 59 TAR 103 REYDS 900 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.8 Pickens goes from the No. 1 receiver in Pittsburgh to the No. 2 receiver in Dallas this season, but he can still be a starting Fantasy option in all formats. His ADP is 67.3, but I would draft him early in Round 5 as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver. He should prove to be a solid complement to CeeDee Lamb and a big-play threat for Dak Prescott. We'll see if Pickens can command enough targets to enhance his Fantasy value, but the Cowboys passing game should carry this offense. There's a lot to like about Pickens playing in Dallas, and I plan to be aggressive in drafting him this year.

Travis Hunter CB JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 54th CB RNK NR PROJ PTS 192.2 SOS 4 ADP 74 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Hunter is dealing with an upper-body injury heading into the second week of preseason action, but he should be fine for Week 1. We still don't know how much time he's going to spend on defense, but he's slated for a big role on offense. And he's a steal at his current ADP of 77.9 since I would draft him in Round 5. Liam Coen's offense should be great for Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr., and Trevor Lawrence should lean heavily on both receivers. In 2024 at Colorado, Hunter had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns -- along with 16 pass breakups and four interceptions on defense -- which ultimately earned him the Heisman Trophy. For the Jaguars, he could be a candidate for offensive and defensive rookie of the year, and I would start him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Ricky Pearsall WR SF San Francisco • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 68th WR RNK 32nd PROJ PTS 189.5 SOS 3 ADP 117 2024 Stats REC 31 TAR 46 REYDS 400 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 The runway looks great for Pearsall to be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers early in the season with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jauan Jennings (calf) hurt, and Aiyuk might not play until Week 6. That should allow Pearsall to be a go-to option for Brock Purdy, and hopefully Pearsall can pick up where last season ended. In his final two games in 2024, Pearsall had eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Detroit in Week 17 and six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 18 at Arizona. Keep in mind that Pearsall didn't make his NFL debut until Week 7 following a gunshot wound to his chest in late August. His first solid outing came in Week 10 at Tampa Bay with four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on six targets. In total, he had three games as a rookie with at least six targets, and he scored at least 17.3 PPR points in all three outings. That's something to build off this year, and I would draft Pearsall in Round 6 in all leagues. His current ADP is rising, but it's still currently at 99.3, which is a steal.

Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 74th WR RNK 36th PROJ PTS 159.9 SOS 31 ADP 103 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Jayden Reed (foot) and Romeo Doubs (back) don't seem destined to be out long, but their injuries have allowed Golden to establish himself as the No. 1 receiver for the Packers, along with Christian Watson (knee) out for the majority of the year. Now, we hope Jordan Love (thumb) is OK with the injury on his non-throwing hand, and Love should make Golden the go-to receiver in Green Bay, even as a rookie. His ADP is at 110.3 and rising, but I would draft Golden in late Round 6. He just had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns for Texas in 2024, and I'm expecting him to be a big-play threat in Green Bay, especially as his route tree expands. If the Packers increase their pass attempts -- they were third worst in the NFL in 2024 -- then Golden could be a star. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside in all leagues.