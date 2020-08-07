Watch Now: Opt-Out Deadline Has Passed For 2020 Season ( 0:51 )

Derrius Guice has been arrested for domestic violence and released by the Washington Football Team Friday, the team announced.

Strictly from a football perspective, this opens up a massive competition in Washington. This team has a full running back room even without Guice, so there will be plenty of competition for touches and even though we don't expect the offense to be great, this is a team that ran for 1,583 yards last year at 4.4 yards per pop. At the very least, that opens the possibility that someone becomes Fantasy relevant. Maybe more than one someone.

Adrian Peterson is the back we find most likely to start Week 1, but it's still hard to draft him as anything more than a No. 3 running back, and only in non-PPR. Peterson led the team with 211 carries in 2019 and was adequate as a runner. The future Hall of Famer caught about one pass per game, however, which leaves a massive opening in Scott Turner's offense. If you've listened to Ron Rivera at all this offseason, you know that means we're about to talk about Antonio Gibson.

Gibson caught 38 passes at Memphis last year as a hybrid type player who was predominantly a wide receiver. He totaled 1,104 total yards and scored 12 touchdowns for the Tigers, but that's not what raised eye brows. After Washington drafted Gibson in the third round, murmurs out of Washington included the name Christian McCaffrey.

To be clear, we don't believe that's a fair comparison. But Gibson's skillset does give him the most upside of the group, and he's the only back here we'd draft in the single digit rounds of a PPR draft. If he wins even a third of the early down work he could be a borderline No. 2 Fantasy running back.

If these were the only two backs vying for touches, we'd be a lot more excited about them. But Washington added Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic in the offseason, too. Barber will battle Peterson for early down work, while McKissic is third down insurance in case Gibson isn't ready. Both should only be drafted in very deep leagues.

The wild card in the equation is Bryce Love. Love was a fourth round pick in 2019 out of Stanford. In his junior season he ran for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns before suffering a torn ACL as a senior that caused him to miss the 2019 season. He's been cleared for 2020, and if Love can generate some buzz in in training camp, he could be an interesting late-round pick or waiver add if Peterson fizzles.