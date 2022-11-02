Yesterday was the most eventful trade deadline day in NFL history, with a record 10 deals consummated. That's not even including the deal last week that landed Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco. It was an unprecedented amount of deadline-day moves being made, so it's kind of funny to reflect on the fact that the Fantasy Football landscape looks pretty much unchanged from yesterday morning.

We didn't get the hoped-for deals for Kareem Hunt or Brandin Cooks. The Packers and Cowboys failed to execute a move to upgrade their receiving corps. Mostly, we saw backup running backs moved -- Jeff Wilson from San Francisco to Miami, Chase Edmonds from Miami to Denver, Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis to Buffalo -- or teams like the Bears or Vikings filling holes in ways that may not necessarily move the needle much for Fantasy.

I broke down everything you need to know from Tuesday's deadline in my Trade Deadline Winners and Losers column Tuesday, and you should make sure you check that out -- as well as the Fantasy Football Today podcast breaking it all down -- before moving on. We'll know more about how these players fit in their new spots in the coming days, and that'll be one thing worth keeping an eye on in practice this week beyond just the injuries.

Every Tuesday, Heath Cummings previews each position, providing injury insights, key stats to know, the best waiver-wire adds, DFS targets, and more for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. Here's a brief rundown of each position, along with some key details you need to know before you go read Heath's full breakdowns:

"Based on their productivity alone, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have no business being ranked as top-12 quarterbacks for Fantasy Football purposes. On a per-game basis, they've been almost identical, with Brady averaging 17.3 FPPG to Rodgers' 17.2. Even if you removed all the quarterbacks who aren't playing this week, they still wouldn't be top-15. All that being said, I'm going to have a hard time getting away from them."

"It was an incredibly busy trade deadline day at the running back position. Chase Edmonds is now on the Broncos, Jeff Wilson is now on the Dolphins, Nyheim Hines joined the Bills, and Zack Moss replaced him on the Colts. And yet, with all those moves, it's hard to find anyone who came out ahead for Fantasy purposes."

"The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday in a deal that is complicated for Claypool's Fantasy value but has a more clear impact on several other players in Fantasy Football."

"One thing you may notice this week is that there are more waiver wire adds than normal. That's partially because three of them come with caveats. Greg Dulcich is a must-add, but he's not playing this week. Isaiah Likely and Foster Moreau are injury replacements who could be top-10 options if the starter remains out."

Last week, I told you to buy low on Ezekiel Elliott, Joe Mixon, and George Kittle, and that looks pretty great after one week. Let's see if I can do as well with this week's crop of trade targets. As always, if you're looking to make your own trades, make sure you check out Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart so you know how to make the right offers.

Three to buy-low

Chris Godwin -- The Buccaneers offense has been one of the bigger disappointments in the league this season, and you can see that reflected in Godwin's production of late. He's getting a ton of targets -- 11 or more in each of his past three games -- but has caught just 52.8% of them for 213 yards. Maybe Godwin just isn't healthy, or maybe Tom Brady has just lost it, in which case, Godwin's just going to continue to disappoint. But Godwin is getting the usage that has, in the past, made him a top-12 WR, and that's how I've got him ranked right now. I can't imagine most people are valuing him that way. Take advantage.

Keenan Allen -- Like Godwin, I'm viewing Allen as, more or less, a top-12 wide receiver moving forward. There's some risk that the 30-year-old's hamstring injury, suffered in Week 1 and lingering long enough to impact him in Week 7, just never goes away. But I'm willing to bet that he got his feet wet in Week 7 and then got back to something like 100% with the bye last week, and is about to put up a 100-catch pace the rest of the way. The trade chart has Allen ranked behind Allen Lazard, Adam Thielen, and Christian Kirk, and I'd rather easily prefer Allen to any of them.

Kareem Hunt -- With Hunt not being traded, one path to him returning top-12 value has been foreclosed, and there's probably quite a bit of disappointment about that going on. Take advantage. If you don't need a starting running back right now but have the luxury of aiming for upside down the line, Hunt is an excellent target. He's one Nick Chubb injury away from being a must-start RB -- he has averaged 16.4 carries and 3.4 targets per game in five without Chubb since joining the Browns.

One to buy-high

Alvin Kamara -- Some might view Kamara as a sell-high coming off his three-touchdown game, but I view that as him living up to expectations. No, that doesn't mean I expect him to score three touchdowns every week, obviously. But he's still an explosive player with an incredibly valuable role in the Saints offense, and he had somehow managed to be held out of the end zone through his first five games. He's averaging 17.1 carries and 8.2 targets in his past five games and should be viewed as a top-six RB moving forward. If he isn't, pounce.

Three to sell-high

Nyheim Hines -- I'm a bit surprised to see Fantasy analysts getting excited about Hines to the Bills, and I get it to a certain extent. The Bills have clearly been looking for a player with Hines' skill set -- they nearly signed J.D. McKissic this offseason and then invested a second-round pick in James Cook when that fell through. But the thing is ... they then proceeded to barely use Cook. Josh Allen has targeted his running backs just 17% of the time this season, and that was 15% of the time in 2021 and 13% of the time in 2020. I don't doubt the Bills want a player with Hines' skill set, and he could push Devin Singletary for playing time, certainly. But this is a team that has basically only had a Fantasy-relevant running back when they've given Singletary 70% or more of the snaps, and Hines probably isn't going to get that. Hines is likely to be a flex at best, and may not even be that. This is a perfect time to sell him.

Khalil Herbert -- Herbert is the Bears best running back, and it wouldn't surprise me if they continued to increase his role. However, in Week 8, he played just 28% of the snaps despite rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, so it's clear the Bears still trust David Montgomery. That may not be what we want to hear, but what we want doesn't matter. There might be a perception that Herbert is taking over this backfield, but I'm not so sure. He's still in the RB3 conversation for me -- outside of the circle of trust

Terry McLaurin -- McLaurin has benefited from Taylor Heinicke looking his way more often than Carson Wentz did, but I'm still not sure there's much to get that excited about here. Yes, he's had two good games in a row, and he's more than capable of that. But He's also had eight targets in each game, which is good but hardly hints at an incredible, repeatable upside. We saw McLaurin play a full season with Heinicke last season, and he wasn't a WR1 or anything close. He's still WR3 with big weekly upside, but also plenty of room for duds.

