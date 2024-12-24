chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs.

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Wed, Dec 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +2.5, O/U 43.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX10)SteelersRTG (MAX10)
Patrick Mahomes7.1Russell Wilson5.1
Isiah Pacheco5.0Jaylen Warren6.3
Kareem Hunt4.2Najee Harris6.0
Xavier Worthy6.7George Pickens7.9
Marquise Brown4.5Calvin Austin III2.6
DeAndre Hopkins4.2Pat Freiermuth4.5
Travis Kelce7.1Steelers DST 7.3
Chiefs DST 7.5

Baltimore Ravens
@
Houston Texans
Wed, Dec 25 at 4:30 pm ET •
HOU +5.5, O/U 46.5
RavensRTG (MAX10)TexansRTG (MAX10)
Lamar Jackson9.4C.J. Stroud4.9
Derrick Henry9.2Joe Mixon8.1
Zay Flowers6.2Nico Collins9.2
Rashod Bateman5.1John Metchie III3.4
Mark Andrews7.2Dalton Schultz6.3
Isaiah Likely3.4Texans DST 3.3
Ravens DST 8.2

Seattle Seahawks
@
Chicago Bears
Thu, Dec 26 at 8:15 pm ET •
CHI +3.5, O/U 43.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX10)BearsRTG (MAX10)
Geno Smith7.2Caleb Williams7.6
Zach Charbonnet9.1D'Andre Swift7.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.4Roschon Johnson3.4
DK Metcalf6.6Keenan Allen7.8
Seahawks DST 6.5DJ Moore7.2


Rome Odunze4.6


Cole Kmet3.1


Bears DST 4.6
Los Angeles Chargers
@
New England Patriots
Sat, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +4, O/U 42.5
ChargersRTG (MAX10)PatriotsRTG (MAX10)
Justin Herbert7.3Drake Maye5.9
Gus Edwards6.1Rhamondre Stevenson6.6
Ladd McConkey7.7Kayshon Boutte3.5
Quentin Johnston4.7Demario Douglas3.0
Stone Smartt4.9Hunter Henry6.2
Chargers DST 5.0Austin Hooper3.9


Patriots DST 2.6
Denver Broncos
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sat, Dec 28 at 4:30 pm ET •
CIN -3, O/U 49.5
BroncosRTG (MAX10)BengalsRTG (MAX10)
Bo Nix7.7Joe Burrow8.4
Javonte Williams5.9Chase Brown9.0
Audric Estime5.6Ja'Marr Chase9.5
Courtland Sutton8.6Tee Higgins8.3
Devaughn Vele2.9Bengals DST 5.6
Marvin Mims2.2

Adam Trautman2.7

Broncos DST 5.2

Arizona Cardinals
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sat, Dec 28 at 8:10 pm ET •
LAR -6.5, O/U 47.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX10)RamsRTG (MAX10)
Kyler Murray6.1Matthew Stafford5.7
Michael Carter5.2Kyren Williams9.6
Marvin Harrison Jr.5.2Blake Corum3.9
Michael Wilson2.7Puka Nacua8.9
Trey McBride8.0Cooper Kupp6.9
Cardinals DST 2.9Demarcus Robinson3.6


Rams DST 7.0
New York Jets
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -9.5, O/U 46.5
JetsRTG (MAX10)BillsRTG (MAX10)
Aaron Rodgers6.5Josh Allen9.7
Breece Hall7.8James Cook8.7
Davante Adams9.0Khalil Shakir6.8
Garrett Wilson8.1Amari Cooper3.3
Tyler Conklin3.8Dalton Kincaid6.0
Jets DST 1.7Bills DST 7.2
Tennessee Titans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -1.5, O/U 40
TitansRTG (MAX10)JaguarsRTG (MAX10)
Mason Rudolph4.3Mac Jones2.7
Tony Pollard7.7Travis Etienne6.7
Tyjae Spears6.4Tank Bigsby5.1
Calvin Ridley6.4Brian Thomas Jr.9.6
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.3Parker Washington3.7
Chigoziem Okonkwo6.8Brenton Strange4.8
Titans DST 4.2Jaguars DST 2.2
Green Bay Packers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 29 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIN -1, O/U 48.5
PackersRTG (MAX10)VikingsRTG (MAX10)
Jordan Love6.3Sam Darnold7.8
Josh Jacobs8.8Aaron Jones8.5
Romeo Doubs5.6Justin Jefferson9.7
Jayden Reed5.4Jordan Addison8.2
Dontayvion Wicks5.0T.J. Hockenson5.5
Tucker Kraft6.9Vikings DST 7.6
Packers DST 4.4

Las Vegas Raiders
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +1, O/U 37.5
RaidersRTG (MAX10)SaintsRTG (MAX10)
Aidan O'Connell4.7Spencer Rattler2.0
Alexander Mattison7.1Kendre Miller4.3
Ameer Abdullah6.9Saints DST 3.8
Jakobi Meyers7.1

Tre Tucker2.5

Brock Bowers8.4

Raiders DST 5.4

Indianapolis Colts
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +8, O/U 40.5
ColtsRTG (MAX10)GiantsRTG (MAX10)
Anthony Richardson7.5Drew Lock1.8
Jonathan Taylor9.7Tyrone Tracy Jr.7.5
Josh Downs5.3Malik Nabers7.3
Michael Pittman4.9Wan'Dale Robinson2.8
Colts DST 8.6Daniel Bellinger3.0


Giants DST 1.5
Carolina Panthers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -8, O/U 49.5
PanthersRTG (MAX10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)
Bryce Young5.5Baker Mayfield8.5
Chuba Hubbard8.4Bucky Irving9.3
Adam Thielen7.0Rachaad White6.5
David Moore4.0Mike Evans9.3
Jalen Coker4.1Jalen McMillan6.0
Panthers DST 2.0Payne Durham3.7


Buccaneers DST 4.8
Miami Dolphins
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 29 at 4:05 pm ET •
CLE +6.5, O/U 40
DolphinsRTG (MAX10)BrownsRTG (MAX10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.9Dorian Thompson-Robinson1.2
De'Von Achane9.4Jerome Ford7.6
Raheem Mostert3.8Jerry Jeudy4.8
Tyreek Hill7.6David Njoku7.6
Malik Washington2.4Browns DST 3.2
Jonnu Smith8.3

Dolphins DST 8.7

Dallas Cowboys
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -9.5, O/U 41
CowboysRTG (MAX10)EaglesRTG (MAX10)
Cooper Rush4.1Kenny Pickett4.5
Rico Dowdle6.8Saquon Barkley9.9
CeeDee Lamb9.4A.J. Brown8.8
Brandin Cooks3.9DeVonta Smith6.1
Jake Ferguson5.9Eagles DST 7.9
Cowboys DST 4.0

Atlanta Falcons
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Dec 29 at 8:20 pm ET •
WAS -4, O/U 47.5
FalconsRTG (MAX10)CommandersRTG (MAX10)
Michael Penix Jr.5.3Jayden Daniels9.0
Bijan Robinson9.5Brian Robinson Jr.7.3
Drake London7.4Terry McLaurin8.7
Darnell Mooney5.9Olamide Zaccheaus3.8
Ray-Ray McCloud3.1Zach Ertz4.7
Kyle Pitts4.0Commanders DST 6.0
Falcons DST 4.9

Detroit Lions
@
San Francisco 49ers
Mon, Dec 30 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF +3.5, O/U 50.5
LionsRTG (MAX10)49ersRTG (MAX10)
Jared Goff8.1Brock Purdy6.7
Jahmyr Gibbs9.8Patrick Taylor3.5
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.1Deebo Samuel5.7
Jameson Williams6.3Jauan Jennings5.5
Tim Patrick3.2George Kittle8.5
Sam LaPorta7.349ers DST 3.0
Lions DST 6.3