The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX10) Steelers RTG (MAX10) Patrick Mahomes 7.1 Russell Wilson 5.1 Isiah Pacheco 5.0 Jaylen Warren 6.3 Kareem Hunt 4.2 Najee Harris 6.0 Xavier Worthy 6.7 George Pickens 7.9 Marquise Brown 4.5 Calvin Austin III 2.6 DeAndre Hopkins 4.2 Pat Freiermuth 4.5 Travis Kelce 7.1 Steelers DST 7.3 Chiefs DST 7.5





Ravens RTG (MAX10) Texans RTG (MAX10) Lamar Jackson 9.4 C.J. Stroud 4.9 Derrick Henry 9.2 Joe Mixon 8.1 Zay Flowers 6.2 Nico Collins 9.2 Rashod Bateman 5.1 John Metchie III 3.4 Mark Andrews 7.2 Dalton Schultz 6.3 Isaiah Likely 3.4 Texans DST 3.3 Ravens DST 8.2





Seahawks RTG (MAX10) Bears RTG (MAX10) Geno Smith 7.2 Caleb Williams 7.6 Zach Charbonnet 9.1 D'Andre Swift 7.0 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.4 Roschon Johnson 3.4 DK Metcalf 6.6 Keenan Allen 7.8 Seahawks DST 6.5 DJ Moore 7.2



Rome Odunze 4.6



Cole Kmet 3.1



Bears DST 4.6

Chargers RTG (MAX10) Patriots RTG (MAX10) Justin Herbert 7.3 Drake Maye 5.9 Gus Edwards 6.1 Rhamondre Stevenson 6.6 Ladd McConkey 7.7 Kayshon Boutte 3.5 Quentin Johnston 4.7 Demario Douglas 3.0 Stone Smartt 4.9 Hunter Henry 6.2 Chargers DST 5.0 Austin Hooper 3.9



Patriots DST 2.6

Broncos RTG (MAX10) Bengals RTG (MAX10) Bo Nix 7.7 Joe Burrow 8.4 Javonte Williams 5.9 Chase Brown 9.0 Audric Estime 5.6 Ja'Marr Chase 9.5 Courtland Sutton 8.6 Tee Higgins 8.3 Devaughn Vele 2.9 Bengals DST 5.6 Marvin Mims 2.2



Adam Trautman 2.7



Broncos DST 5.2





Cardinals RTG (MAX10) Rams RTG (MAX10) Kyler Murray 6.1 Matthew Stafford 5.7 Michael Carter 5.2 Kyren Williams 9.6 Marvin Harrison Jr. 5.2 Blake Corum 3.9 Michael Wilson 2.7 Puka Nacua 8.9 Trey McBride 8.0 Cooper Kupp 6.9 Cardinals DST 2.9 Demarcus Robinson 3.6



Rams DST 7.0

Jets RTG (MAX10) Bills RTG (MAX10) Aaron Rodgers 6.5 Josh Allen 9.7 Breece Hall 7.8 James Cook 8.7 Davante Adams 9.0 Khalil Shakir 6.8 Garrett Wilson 8.1 Amari Cooper 3.3 Tyler Conklin 3.8 Dalton Kincaid 6.0 Jets DST 1.7 Bills DST 7.2

Titans RTG (MAX10) Jaguars RTG (MAX10) Mason Rudolph 4.3 Mac Jones 2.7 Tony Pollard 7.7 Travis Etienne 6.7 Tyjae Spears 6.4 Tank Bigsby 5.1 Calvin Ridley 6.4 Brian Thomas Jr. 9.6 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 4.3 Parker Washington 3.7 Chigoziem Okonkwo 6.8 Brenton Strange 4.8 Titans DST 4.2 Jaguars DST 2.2

Packers RTG (MAX10) Vikings RTG (MAX10) Jordan Love 6.3 Sam Darnold 7.8 Josh Jacobs 8.8 Aaron Jones 8.5 Romeo Doubs 5.6 Justin Jefferson 9.7 Jayden Reed 5.4 Jordan Addison 8.2 Dontayvion Wicks 5.0 T.J. Hockenson 5.5 Tucker Kraft 6.9 Vikings DST 7.6 Packers DST 4.4





Raiders RTG (MAX10) Saints RTG (MAX10) Aidan O'Connell 4.7 Spencer Rattler 2.0 Alexander Mattison 7.1 Kendre Miller 4.3 Ameer Abdullah 6.9 Saints DST 3.8 Jakobi Meyers 7.1



Tre Tucker 2.5



Brock Bowers 8.4



Raiders DST 5.4





Colts RTG (MAX10) Giants RTG (MAX10) Anthony Richardson 7.5 Drew Lock 1.8 Jonathan Taylor 9.7 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 7.5 Josh Downs 5.3 Malik Nabers 7.3 Michael Pittman 4.9 Wan'Dale Robinson 2.8 Colts DST 8.6 Daniel Bellinger 3.0



Giants DST 1.5

Panthers RTG (MAX10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX10) Bryce Young 5.5 Baker Mayfield 8.5 Chuba Hubbard 8.4 Bucky Irving 9.3 Adam Thielen 7.0 Rachaad White 6.5 David Moore 4.0 Mike Evans 9.3 Jalen Coker 4.1 Jalen McMillan 6.0 Panthers DST 2.0 Payne Durham 3.7



Buccaneers DST 4.8

Dolphins RTG (MAX10) Browns RTG (MAX10) Tua Tagovailoa 6.9 Dorian Thompson-Robinson 1.2 De'Von Achane 9.4 Jerome Ford 7.6 Raheem Mostert 3.8 Jerry Jeudy 4.8 Tyreek Hill 7.6 David Njoku 7.6 Malik Washington 2.4 Browns DST 3.2 Jonnu Smith 8.3



Dolphins DST 8.7





Cowboys RTG (MAX10) Eagles RTG (MAX10) Cooper Rush 4.1 Kenny Pickett 4.5 Rico Dowdle 6.8 Saquon Barkley 9.9 CeeDee Lamb 9.4 A.J. Brown 8.8 Brandin Cooks 3.9 DeVonta Smith 6.1 Jake Ferguson 5.9 Eagles DST 7.9 Cowboys DST 4.0





Falcons RTG (MAX10) Commanders RTG (MAX10) Michael Penix Jr. 5.3 Jayden Daniels 9.0 Bijan Robinson 9.5 Brian Robinson Jr. 7.3 Drake London 7.4 Terry McLaurin 8.7 Darnell Mooney 5.9 Olamide Zaccheaus 3.8 Ray-Ray McCloud 3.1 Zach Ertz 4.7 Kyle Pitts 4.0 Commanders DST 6.0 Falcons DST 4.9





