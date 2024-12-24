chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Wed, Dec 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +2.5, O/U 43.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX10)SteelersRTG (MAX10)
Patrick Mahomes7.1Russell Wilson5.1
Isiah Pacheco5.0Jaylen Warren6.2
Kareem Hunt4.1Najee Harris6.0
Xavier Worthy6.6George Pickens7.7
Marquise Brown4.5Calvin Austin III2.6
DeAndre Hopkins3.8Pat Freiermuth4.5
Travis Kelce6.9Steelers DST 7.3
Chiefs DST 7.5

Baltimore Ravens
@
Houston Texans
Wed, Dec 25 at 4:30 pm ET •
HOU +5.5, O/U 46.5
RavensRTG (MAX10)TexansRTG (MAX10)
Lamar Jackson9.4C.J. Stroud4.9
Derrick Henry9.2Joe Mixon7.9
Zay Flowers6.0Nico Collins9.0
Rashod Bateman5.0John Metchie III3.3
Mark Andrews7.1Dalton Schultz6.2
Isaiah Likely3.3Texans DST 3.3
Ravens DST 8.2

Seattle Seahawks
@
Chicago Bears
Thu, Dec 26 at 8:15 pm ET •
CHI +3.5, O/U 43.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX10)BearsRTG (MAX10)
Geno Smith7.2Caleb Williams7.6
Zach Charbonnet9.1D'Andre Swift6.9
Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.0Roschon Johnson3.3
DK Metcalf6.4Keenan Allen7.5
Seahawks DST 6.5DJ Moore7.0


Rome Odunze4.4


Cole Kmet3.1


Bears DST 4.6
Los Angeles Chargers
@
New England Patriots
Sat, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +4, O/U 42.5
ChargersRTG (MAX10)PatriotsRTG (MAX10)
Justin Herbert7.3Drake Maye5.9
Gus Edwards6.1Rhamondre Stevenson6.6
Ladd McConkey7.4Kayshon Boutte3.5
Quentin Johnston4.7Demario Douglas3.0
Stone Smartt4.9Hunter Henry6.1
Chargers DST 5.0Austin Hooper3.9


Patriots DST 2.6
Denver Broncos
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sat, Dec 28 at 4:30 pm ET •
CIN -3, O/U 49.5
BroncosRTG (MAX10)BengalsRTG (MAX10)
Bo Nix7.7Joe Burrow8.4
Javonte Williams5.7Chase Brown9.0
Audric Estime5.6Ja'Marr Chase9.3
Courtland Sutton8.4Tee Higgins8.2
Devaughn Vele2.8Bengals DST 5.6
Marvin Mims2.2

Adam Trautman2.7

Broncos DST 5.2

Arizona Cardinals
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sat, Dec 28 at 8:10 pm ET •
LAR -6.5, O/U 47.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX10)RamsRTG (MAX10)
Kyler Murray6.1Matthew Stafford5.7
Michael Carter5.2Kyren Williams9.7
Marvin Harrison Jr.5.2Blake Corum3.9
Michael Wilson2.7Puka Nacua8.5
Trey McBride7.7Cooper Kupp6.3
Cardinals DST 2.9Demarcus Robinson3.6


Rams DST 7.0
New York Jets
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -9.5, O/U 46.5
JetsRTG (MAX10)BillsRTG (MAX10)
Aaron Rodgers6.5Josh Allen9.7
Breece Hall7.6James Cook8.7
Davante Adams8.6Khalil Shakir6.7
Garrett Wilson7.9Amari Cooper3.2
Tyler Conklin3.7Dalton Kincaid6.0
Jets DST 1.7Bills DST 7.2
Tennessee Titans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -1.5, O/U 40
TitansRTG (MAX10)JaguarsRTG (MAX10)
Mason Rudolph4.3Mac Jones2.7
Tony Pollard7.8Travis Etienne6.7
Tyjae Spears6.3Tank Bigsby5.1
Calvin Ridley6.2Brian Thomas Jr.9.4
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.3Parker Washington3.4
Chigoziem Okonkwo6.6Brenton Strange4.8
Titans DST 4.2Jaguars DST 2.2
Green Bay Packers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 29 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIN -1, O/U 48.5
PackersRTG (MAX10)VikingsRTG (MAX10)
Jordan Love6.3Sam Darnold7.8
Josh Jacobs8.6Aaron Jones8.4
Romeo Doubs5.5Justin Jefferson9.5
Jayden Reed5.3Jordan Addison8.1
Dontayvion Wicks4.9T.J. Hockenson5.5
Tucker Kraft6.8Vikings DST 7.6
Packers DST 4.4

Las Vegas Raiders
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +1, O/U 37.5
RaidersRTG (MAX10)SaintsRTG (MAX10)
Aidan O'Connell4.7Spencer Rattler2.0
Alexander Mattison7.0Kendre Miller4.2
Ameer Abdullah6.5Foster Moreau2.5
Jakobi Meyers6.9Saints DST 3.8
Tre Tucker2.4

Brock Bowers8.2

Raiders DST 5.4

Indianapolis Colts
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +8, O/U 40.5
ColtsRTG (MAX10)GiantsRTG (MAX10)
Anthony Richardson7.5Drew Lock1.8
Jonathan Taylor9.8Tyrone Tracy Jr.7.5
Josh Downs5.1Malik Nabers6.8
Michael Pittman4.8Wan'Dale Robinson2.5
Colts DST 8.6Daniel Bellinger2.9


Giants DST 1.5
Carolina Panthers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -8, O/U 49.5
PanthersRTG (MAX10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)
Bryce Young5.5Baker Mayfield8.5
Chuba Hubbard8.3Bucky Irving9.4
Adam Thielen6.5Rachaad White6.4
David Moore4.2Mike Evans9.1
Jalen Coker4.1Jalen McMillan5.8
Panthers DST 2.0Payne Durham3.5


Buccaneers DST 4.8
Miami Dolphins
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 29 at 4:05 pm ET •
CLE +6.5, O/U 40
DolphinsRTG (MAX10)BrownsRTG (MAX10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.9Dorian Thompson-Robinson1.2
De'Von Achane9.3Jerome Ford7.4
Raheem Mostert3.8Jerry Jeudy4.6
Tyreek Hill7.6David Njoku7.4
Malik Washington2.3Browns DST 3.2
Jonnu Smith8.0

Dolphins DST 8.7

Dallas Cowboys
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -9.5, O/U 41
CowboysRTG (MAX10)EaglesRTG (MAX10)
Cooper Rush4.1Kenny Pickett4.5
Rico Dowdle6.8Saquon Barkley9.9
CeeDee Lamb9.2A.J. Brown8.8
Brandin Cooks3.9DeVonta Smith5.9
Jake Ferguson5.8Eagles DST 7.9
Cowboys DST 4.0

Atlanta Falcons
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Dec 29 at 8:20 pm ET •
WAS -4, O/U 47.5
FalconsRTG (MAX10)CommandersRTG (MAX10)
Michael Penix Jr.5.3Jayden Daniels9.0
Bijan Robinson9.5Brian Robinson Jr.7.3
Drake London7.1Terry McLaurin8.7
Darnell Mooney5.7Olamide Zaccheaus3.7
Ray-Ray McCloud2.9Zach Ertz4.7
Kyle Pitts4.0Commanders DST 6.0
Falcons DST 4.9

Detroit Lions
@
San Francisco 49ers
Mon, Dec 30 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF +3.5, O/U 50.5
LionsRTG (MAX10)49ersRTG (MAX10)
Jared Goff8.1Brock Purdy6.7
Jahmyr Gibbs9.6Patrick Taylor3.5
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.9Deebo Samuel5.6
Jameson Williams6.1Jauan Jennings5.4
Tim Patrick3.1George Kittle8.3
Sam LaPorta7.249ers DST 3.0
Lions DST 6.3