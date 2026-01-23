We're two games away from finding out who will play in Super Bowl LX, and the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday should be exciting. The headliner is the Rams at Seattle, but hopefully we'll get a great game with New England at Denver.



The AFC Championship Game has lost some luster with Bo Nix (ankle) out, and we'll see how the Broncos offense looks with Jarrett Stidham under center. I don't have a lot of confidence in Denver's players for any Fantasy leagues this weekend.



Here, we have all your Fantasy needs covered with starts, sits, and sleepers for each game for the Championship Round. We also have DFS lineups you can use on DraftKings and FanDuel.



In DFS, I'd take some fliers on Broncos like Marvin Mims Jr. and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, which you'll see below. But you have to keep an eye on the injury report to see if Troy Franklin (hamstring) and Pat Bryant (concussion) will play against the Patriots.



Franklin and Bryant were injured in the Divisional Round against Buffalo, which allowed Mims and Humphrey to play well. Mims had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Bills, and Humphrey had two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He also dropped another touchdown against Buffalo.



Courtland Sutton will be tough to trust since he's scored 9.3 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and that was with Nix. Sutton will likely see a lot of New England's top cornerback, Christian Gonzalez, and Sutton should struggle in that matchup.



As for Denver's backfield, we could see J.K. Dobbins (foot) play for the first time since he went on injured reserve after getting hurt in Week 10. That would make things messy for RJ Harvey, and I'll tell you below why Harvey is someone to avoid against the Patriots.



Start 'Em & Sit' Em

Patriots at Broncos

Start: Rhamondre Stevenson



Stevenson had 16 carries for 70 yards and four catches for 11 yards on four targets against Houston in the Divisional Round. He has now scored at least 12.1 PPR points in five games in a row, and I expect Stevenson to have another solid outing against Denver this week. The Broncos have allowed three running backs in their past five games to score at least 14.1 PPR points, and James Cook and Ray Davis combined for 24 carries for 117 yards and four catches for 57 yards on five targets last week. Stevenson will continue to share work with TreVeyon Henderson in this game, but Stevenson is clearly the running back to trust for New England right now.



Sit: RJ Harvey



I'm going to stay away from Harvey altogether if J.K. Dobbins (foot) plays for the first time since Week 10, but I would avoid Harvey also if he's a solo act. The Patriots are tough to run on with defensive lineman Milton Williams on the field. In the past three games against Miami, the Chargers, and Houston since Williams returned from a five-game absence with an ankle injury, those backfields have combined for 52 carries for 93 yards and eight catches for 51 yards on 12 targets. And in the first 11 games of the season, when Williams was healthy, the Patriots allowed just two rushing touchdowns to running backs. This could be a bad week for Harvey, who was held to six carries for 20 yards and five catches for 46 yards on six targets against Buffalo.



Sleeper: Hunter Henry



Henry had a quiet game against Houston last week with one catch for 5 yards on two targets, but he had scored at least 10.6 PPR points in each of his previous four outings prior to the Divisional Round, including three touchdowns. Denver has struggled with tight ends of late, with five guys scoring at least 14.6 PPR points against the Broncos in their past eight games, including Dalton Kincaid last week with six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on six targets. I'm expecting Drake Maye to lean on Henry quite a bit in this matchup.

Rams at Seahawks

Start: Kenneth Walker III



Zach Charbonnet (ACL) is out, and Seattle will lean on Walker against the Rams. Charbonnet was injured in the Divisional Round against the 49ers, and Walker had 19 carries for 116 yards, three touchdowns, and three catches for 29 yards on three targets. Charbonnet also missed one game during the season in Week 3 against New Orleans with a foot injury, and Walker had 16 carries for 38 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 12 yards on one target. Walker also did well against the Rams in two games this season in tandem with Charbonnet. In Week 11 at Los Angeles, Walker had 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 44 yards on three targets for 20.1 PPR points. And in Week 16 against the Rams, Walker had 11 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 64 yards on three targets for 25.4 PPR points. The Rams just allowed the combination of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to get 32 carries for 112 yards and four catches for 36 yards on four targets. And in the Wild-Card Round, Chuba Hubbard scored 19.9 PPR points against the Rams.



Sit: Davante Adams



Adams has struggled in the two playoff games since he returned from a three-game absence with a hamstring injury, and he could be tough to trust in this matchup against Seattle. Against Carolina and Chicago, Adams combined for seven catches for 96 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets. He missed the last game against the Seahawks with the hamstring injury in Week 16, and he only had one catch for a 1-yard touchdown against Seattle in Week 11 despite eight targets. The Seahawks secondary is tough against outside receivers, and no receiver has scored a touchdown against Seattle in the past three games. That said, I would still trust Puka Nacua in this matchup, and he had 19 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets in two games against Seattle this year.



Sleeper: Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson



I wouldn't be surprised if Parkinson and Ferguson played well in this game, and both were heavily involved in the Divisional Round against Chicago. Parkinson had seven targets for three catches and 56 yards, and Ferguson had five targets for one catch and 19 yards. Parkinson now has seven targets in three of his past four games, with three touchdowns over that span, and he scored against Seattle in Week 11 with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. Ferguson had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 16 against the Seahawks, and he has two touchdowns in his past three games overall.



DFS Lineups

DraftKings

QB: Matthew Stafford (at SEA) $6,300

RB: Kenneth Walker III (vs. LAR) $6,200

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (at DEN) $6,000

WR: Puka Nacua (at SEA) $9,000

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (at SEA) $8,000

WR: Cooper Kupp (vs. LAR) $3,800

TE: Colby Parkinson (at SEA) $3,500

FLEX: Lil'Jordan Humphrey (vs. NE) $3,400

DST: Patriots (at DEN) $3,500



FanDuel

QB: Drake Maye (at DEN) $8,100

RB: Kenneth Walker III (vs. LAR) $8,000

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (at DEN) $7,000

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (vs. LAR) $9,400

WR: Kayshon Boutte (at DEN) $6,000

WR: Marvin Mims Jr. (vs. NE) $5,900

TE: Hunter Henry (at DEN) $5,700

FLEX: Cooper Kupp (vs. LAR) $5,800

DEF: Rams (at SEA) $3,800