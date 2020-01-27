Fantasy Football: Chargers and Philip Rivers will both have options in 2020

As many speculated, reports on Monday indicate Philip Rivers will not be returning to Los Angeles to play for the Chargers in 2020. This ends a 16-year run for Rivers with the Chargers that saw him post 10 season of top-12 production. But it doesn't necessarily mean the end of Rivers as a Fantasy relevant quarterback.

In 2019 RIvers didn't look like the same guy, but he also averaged 7.8 yards per attempt and completed 66% of his passes. Both of those numbers are above average, so it's not as if he was totally washed up. He's not going to carry an offense at this stage, but in the right situation he could certainly have value.

The list of teams that could be interested in Rivers will be better known in March, but ideally you should look for a contender with an unsettled quarterback position. The Colts fit perfectly and the Saints would as well if Drew Brees chooses retirement. The Buccaneers may not be a contender, but they could offer a lot of upside and are the only team with weapons that can match what Rivers enjoyed with the Chargers.

New England and Chicago view themselves as contenders and could definitely have a need, but I wouldn't be near as excited by that fit, especially with the weather concerns. Finally, the Dolphins, Panthers and Raiders could all view Rivers as an upgrade, but they aren't really contenders and they wouldn't be great Fantasy fits either.

At this stage in his career, Rivers would need a near-perfect situation to be drafted in one-quarterback leagues in 2020. Lucky for him, there are a few of those situations available. If he lands in Indianapolis, New Orleans or Tampa Bay, I'll be buying him as a late-round sleeper.

As for the Chargers, they have no shortage of options themselves. They currently have Tyrod Taylor under contract and could draft a quarterback at No. 6 overall. If Taylor started the year as the Chargers' starter, I'd view him as a late-round option for those managers planning to stream the position. Taylor has been a borderline starter in the past because of his rushing ability.

If the Chargers choose to go the QB route of free agency, things could get really interesting.

Tom Brady's name is certainly one that we'll hear a lot over the next few weeks, and he could be really interesting with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler. Jameis Winston could as well if Tampa Bay chooses to let him go.

If the Chargers get either of those guys, I'll view it as a lateral move for their pass-catchers but if the plan is to go with Taylor and a rookie, we need to talk about downgrading Allen and Williams most likely.

Both the Chargers and Rivers are looking at uncertainty heading into the new year, but neither will be without options.