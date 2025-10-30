devon-achane-miami-dolphins-imagn-images.jpg
Imagn Images

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- and we also have a PPR cheat sheet available as well.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Miami Dolphins
Thu, Oct 30 at 8:15 pm ET •
MIA +7.5, O/U 51.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.8Tua Tagovailoa6.4
Derrick Henry8.65De'Von Achane8.9
Zay Flowers7.62Jaylen Waddle8.3
Rashod Bateman2.35Malik Washington4.51
Mark Andrews4.65Dolphins DST 2.9
Ravens DST 5.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN +2.5, O/U 51.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams7.5Joe Flacco7.3
D'Andre Swift8.6Chase Brown7.02
Kyle Monangai4.6Ja'Marr Chase9.1
Rome Odunze8.38Tee Higgins7.7
DJ Moore5.32Andrei Iosivas2.6
Olamide Zaccheaus3.75Noah Fant2.4
Colston Loveland5.15Bengals DST 2.7
Bears DST 5.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -8.5, O/U 48.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
J.J. McCarthy3.6Jared Goff6.9
Aaron Jones4.45Jahmyr Gibbs9.4
Jordan Mason4.4David Montgomery6.4
Justin Jefferson7.25Amon-Ra St. Brown9.05
Jordan Addison5.95Jameson Williams4.95
Jalen Nailor2.7Sam LaPorta5.38
T.J. Hockenson5.12Lions DST 8.6
Vikings DST 3.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -13.5, O/U 44
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5.1Jordan Love6.5
Rico Dowdle6.0Josh Jacobs8.4
Chuba Hubbard3.18Romeo Doubs5.62
Tetairoa McMillan7.2Christian Watson5.4
Jalen Coker4.28Matthew Golden4.58
Xavier Legette3.12Tucker Kraft6.85
Panthers DST 3.0Packers DST 7.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -1.5, O/U 39.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix5.7C.J. Stroud5.6
J.K. Dobbins5.48Woody Marks5.82
RJ Harvey3.8Nick Chubb3.82
Courtland Sutton6.05Nico Collins7.06
Troy Franklin5.3Jaylin Noel3.14
Evan Engram4.62Dalton Schultz3.4
Broncos DST 8.3Texans DST 8.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -5.5, O/U 45
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Michael Penix Jr.5.0Drake Maye8.6
Bijan Robinson9.25Rhamondre Stevenson5.25
Tyler Allgeier2.8TreVeyon Henderson4.18
Khadarel Hodge1.5Stefon Diggs5.75
Darnell Mooney4.55Kayshon Boutte5.88
Kyle Pitts6.1Hunter Henry3.15
Falcons DST 3.6Patriots DST 8.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
New York Giants
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +2.5, O/U 48.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones5.4Jaxson Dart7.6
Christian McCaffrey9.0Tyrone Tracy Jr.6.35
Jauan Jennings5.2Wan'Dale Robinson5.55
Kendrick Bourne4.52Darius Slayton5.08
George Kittle6.9Theo Johnson3.55
49ers DST 6.5Giants DST 6.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +3, O/U 50.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones8.1Aaron Rodgers7.0
Jonathan Taylor9.9Jaylen Warren5.78
Michael Pittman8.25Kenneth Gainwell2.44
Josh Downs4.92DK Metcalf7.8
Alec Pierce4.55Calvin Austin III3.25
Tyler Warren6.95Jonnu Smith2.33
Colts DST 7.0Steelers DST 6.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +9.5, O/U 43.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.2Cam Ward2.8
Kimani Vidal7.5Tyjae Spears4.98
Jaret Patterson2.2Tony Pollard4.68
Ladd McConkey7.75Chimere Dike5.5
Keenan Allen6.15Elic Ayomanor4.5
Quentin Johnston5.65Chigoziem Okonkwo2.88
Oronde Gadsden II5.45Gunnar Helm2.5
Chargers DST 8.5Titans DST 1.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 2 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -14, O/U 43.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Shough2.4Matthew Stafford8.0
Alvin Kamara5.1Kyren Williams8.5
Chris Olave7.15Blake Corum3.0
Rashid Shaheed5.35Puka Nacua8.8
Juwan Johnson4.7Davante Adams8.22
Saints DST 1.9Tyler Higbee2.42


Rams DST 9.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 2 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +3, O/U 44.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.8Geno Smith3.1
Travis Etienne6.52Ashton Jeanty6.98
Bhayshul Tuten2.42Tre Tucker5.0
Travis Hunter5.85Jack Bech1.4
Brian Thomas Jr.5.8Brock Bowers6.92
Parker Washington4.38Raiders DST 3.2
Jaguars DST 7.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 2 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF +2.5, O/U 52.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.2Josh Allen9.3
Kareem Hunt5.42James Cook9.35
Brashard Smith4.2Khalil Shakir5.68
Rashee Rice8.7Keon Coleman3.22
Xavier Worthy5.92Elijah Moore2.8
Marquise Brown4.42Dalton Kincaid5.58
Travis Kelce5.52Bills DST 5.3
Chiefs DST 5.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 2 at 8:20 pm ET •
WAS +3, O/U 47.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold6.6Jayden Daniels7.4
Kenneth Walker III5.98Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.05
Zach Charbonnet5.18Jeremy McNichols3.2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.15Deebo Samuel5.6
Cooper Kupp4.48Zach Ertz5.9
AJ Barner2.55Commanders DST 3.1
Seahawks DST 8.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Dallas Cowboys
Mon, Nov 3 at 8:15 pm ET •
DAL -2.5, O/U 53.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray7.2Dak Prescott8.9
Zonovan Knight6.38Javonte Williams8.85
Emari Demercado2.1CeeDee Lamb8.75
Marvin Harrison Jr.7.0George Pickens7.95
Michael Wilson2.52Jake Ferguson7.18
Trey McBride7.65Cowboys DST 5.5
Cardinals DST 3.7