The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- and we also have a Non-PPR cheat sheet available as well.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 8.8 Tua Tagovailoa 6.4 Derrick Henry 8.65 De'Von Achane 9.15 Zay Flowers 7.85 Jaylen Waddle 8.55 Rashod Bateman 2.45 Malik Washington 4.68 Mark Andrews 4.82 Dolphins DST 2.9 Ravens DST 5.4





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Caleb Williams 7.5 Joe Flacco 7.3 D'Andre Swift 8.8 Chase Brown 7.08 Kyle Monangai 4.78 Ja'Marr Chase 9.9 Rome Odunze 8.75 Tee Higgins 7.6 DJ Moore 5.62 Andrei Iosivas 2.8 Olamide Zaccheaus 4 Noah Fant 2.48 Colston Loveland 5.31 Bengals DST 2.7 Bears DST 5.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) J.J. McCarthy 3.6 Jared Goff 6.9 Aaron Jones 4.52 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.6 Jordan Mason 4.32 David Montgomery 6.4 Justin Jefferson 7.7 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.4 Jordan Addison 6.05 Jameson Williams 5.02 Jalen Nailor 3.1 Sam LaPorta 5.45 T.J. Hockenson 5.3 Lions DST 8.6 Vikings DST 3.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 5.1 Jordan Love 6.5 Rico Dowdle 6.0 Josh Jacobs 8.4 Chuba Hubbard 3.6 Romeo Doubs 5.58 Tetairoa McMillan 7.45 Christian Watson 5.4 Jalen Coker 4.35 Matthew Golden 4.7 Xavier Legette 3.58 Tucker Kraft 6.9 Panthers DST 3.0 Packers DST 7.1

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Bo Nix 5.7 C.J. Stroud 5.6 J.K. Dobbins 5.48 Woody Marks 5.9 RJ Harvey 4.18 Nick Chubb 4.1 Courtland Sutton 6.25 Nico Collins 7.28 Troy Franklin 5.42 Jaylin Noel 3.59 Evan Engram 4.8 Dalton Schultz 3.85 Broncos DST 8.3 Texans DST 8.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Michael Penix Jr. 5.0 Drake Maye 8.6 Bijan Robinson 9.35 Rhamondre Stevenson 5.28 Tyler Allgeier 3.12 TreVeyon Henderson 4.3 Khadarel Hodge 1.6 Stefon Diggs 5.75 Darnell Mooney 4.75 Kayshon Boutte 5.72 Kyle Pitts 6.28 Hunter Henry 3.52 Falcons DST 3.6 Patriots DST 8.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones 5.4 Jaxson Dart 7.6 Christian McCaffrey 9.3 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 6.48 Jauan Jennings 5.32 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.7 Kendrick Bourne 4.72 Darius Slayton 5.2 George Kittle 7.2 Theo Johnson 3.95 49ers DST 6.5 Giants DST 6.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 8.1 Aaron Rodgers 7.0 Jonathan Taylor 9.7 Jaylen Warren 6.08 Michael Pittman 8.72 Kenneth Gainwell 2.62 Josh Downs 5.05 DK Metcalf 8.1 Alec Pierce 4.55 Calvin Austin III 3.68 Tyler Warren 7.25 Jonnu Smith 2.35 Colts DST 7.0 Steelers DST 6.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 8.2 Cam Ward 2.8 Kimani Vidal 8.0 Tyjae Spears 5.08 Jaret Patterson 2.2 Tony Pollard 4.85 Ladd McConkey 7.95 Chimere Dike 5.5 Keenan Allen 6.44 Elic Ayomanor 4.62 Quentin Johnston 5.55 Chigoziem Okonkwo 3.15 Oronde Gadsden II 5.52 Gunnar Helm 2.55 Chargers DST 8.5 Titans DST 1.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Tyler Shough 2.4 Matthew Stafford 8.0 Alvin Kamara 5.25 Kyren Williams 8.45 Chris Olave 7.5 Blake Corum 3.3 Rashid Shaheed 5.38 Puka Nacua 9.8 Juwan Johnson 4.88 Davante Adams 8.6 Saints DST 1.9 Tyler Higbee 2.5



Rams DST 9.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 6.8 Geno Smith 3.1 Travis Etienne 6.55 Ashton Jeanty 7 Bhayshul Tuten 2.6 Tre Tucker 5.18 Travis Hunter 6.02 Jack Bech 1.5 Brian Thomas Jr. 5.8 Brock Bowers 7.22 Parker Washington 4.4 Raiders DST 3.2 Jaguars DST 7.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes 9.2 Josh Allen 9.3 Kareem Hunt 5.35 James Cook 9.5 Brashard Smith 4.65 Khalil Shakir 5.68 Rashee Rice 9.1 Keon Coleman 3.65 Xavier Worthy 5.85 Elijah Moore 3.05 Marquise Brown 4.42 Dalton Kincaid 5.6 Travis Kelce 5.65 Bills DST 5.3 Chiefs DST 5.6





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Sam Darnold 6.6 Jayden Daniels 7.4 Kenneth Walker III 5.88 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 4.9 Zach Charbonnet 5.22 Jeremy McNichols 4.77 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.45 Deebo Samuel 5.61 Cooper Kupp 4.6 Zach Ertz 5.82 AJ Barner 2.75 Commanders DST 3.1 Seahawks DST 8.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em