The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- and we also have a Non-PPR cheat sheet available as well.

Baltimore Ravens
@
Miami Dolphins
Thu, Oct 30 at 8:15 pm ET •
MIA +7.5, O/U 51.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.8Tua Tagovailoa6.4
Derrick Henry8.65De'Von Achane9.15
Zay Flowers7.85Jaylen Waddle8.55
Rashod Bateman2.45Malik Washington4.68
Mark Andrews4.82Dolphins DST 2.9
Ravens DST 5.4

Chicago Bears
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN +2.5, O/U 51.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams7.5Joe Flacco7.3
D'Andre Swift8.8Chase Brown7.08
Kyle Monangai4.78Ja'Marr Chase9.9
Rome Odunze8.75Tee Higgins7.6
DJ Moore5.62Andrei Iosivas2.8
Olamide Zaccheaus4Noah Fant2.48
Colston Loveland5.31Bengals DST 2.7
Bears DST 5.8

Minnesota Vikings
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -8.5, O/U 48.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
J.J. McCarthy3.6Jared Goff6.9
Aaron Jones4.52Jahmyr Gibbs9.6
Jordan Mason4.32David Montgomery6.4
Justin Jefferson7.7Amon-Ra St. Brown9.4
Jordan Addison6.05Jameson Williams5.02
Jalen Nailor3.1Sam LaPorta5.45
T.J. Hockenson5.3Lions DST 8.6
Vikings DST 3.8

Carolina Panthers
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -13.5, O/U 44
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5.1Jordan Love6.5
Rico Dowdle6.0Josh Jacobs8.4
Chuba Hubbard3.6Romeo Doubs5.58
Tetairoa McMillan7.45Christian Watson5.4
Jalen Coker4.35Matthew Golden4.7
Xavier Legette3.58Tucker Kraft6.9
Panthers DST 3.0Packers DST 7.1
Denver Broncos
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -1.5, O/U 39.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix5.7C.J. Stroud5.6
J.K. Dobbins5.48Woody Marks5.9
RJ Harvey4.18Nick Chubb4.1
Courtland Sutton6.25Nico Collins7.28
Troy Franklin5.42Jaylin Noel3.59
Evan Engram4.8Dalton Schultz3.85
Broncos DST 8.3Texans DST 8.4
Atlanta Falcons
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -5.5, O/U 45
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Michael Penix Jr.5.0Drake Maye8.6
Bijan Robinson9.35Rhamondre Stevenson5.28
Tyler Allgeier3.12TreVeyon Henderson4.3
Khadarel Hodge1.6Stefon Diggs5.75
Darnell Mooney4.75Kayshon Boutte5.72
Kyle Pitts6.28Hunter Henry3.52
Falcons DST 3.6Patriots DST 8.9
San Francisco 49ers
@
New York Giants
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +2.5, O/U 48.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones5.4Jaxson Dart7.6
Christian McCaffrey9.3Tyrone Tracy Jr.6.48
Jauan Jennings5.32Wan'Dale Robinson5.7
Kendrick Bourne4.72Darius Slayton5.2
George Kittle7.2Theo Johnson3.95
49ers DST 6.5Giants DST 6.2
Indianapolis Colts
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +3, O/U 50.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones8.1Aaron Rodgers7.0
Jonathan Taylor9.7Jaylen Warren6.08
Michael Pittman8.72Kenneth Gainwell2.62
Josh Downs5.05DK Metcalf8.1
Alec Pierce4.55Calvin Austin III3.68
Tyler Warren7.25Jonnu Smith2.35
Colts DST 7.0Steelers DST 6.3
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +9.5, O/U 43.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.2Cam Ward2.8
Kimani Vidal8.0Tyjae Spears5.08
Jaret Patterson2.2Tony Pollard4.85
Ladd McConkey7.95Chimere Dike5.5
Keenan Allen6.44Elic Ayomanor4.62
Quentin Johnston5.55Chigoziem Okonkwo3.15
Oronde Gadsden II5.52Gunnar Helm2.55
Chargers DST 8.5Titans DST 1.8
New Orleans Saints
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 2 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -14, O/U 43.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Shough2.4Matthew Stafford8.0
Alvin Kamara5.25Kyren Williams8.45
Chris Olave7.5Blake Corum3.3
Rashid Shaheed5.38Puka Nacua9.8
Juwan Johnson4.88Davante Adams8.6
Saints DST 1.9Tyler Higbee2.5


Rams DST 9.4
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 2 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +3, O/U 44.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.8Geno Smith3.1
Travis Etienne6.55Ashton Jeanty7
Bhayshul Tuten2.6Tre Tucker5.18
Travis Hunter6.02Jack Bech1.5
Brian Thomas Jr.5.8Brock Bowers7.22
Parker Washington4.4Raiders DST 3.2
Jaguars DST 7.2

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 2 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF +2.5, O/U 52.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.2Josh Allen9.3
Kareem Hunt5.35James Cook9.5
Brashard Smith4.65Khalil Shakir5.68
Rashee Rice9.1Keon Coleman3.65
Xavier Worthy5.85Elijah Moore3.05
Marquise Brown4.42Dalton Kincaid5.6
Travis Kelce5.65Bills DST 5.3
Chiefs DST 5.6

Seattle Seahawks
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 2 at 8:20 pm ET •
WAS +3, O/U 47.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold6.6Jayden Daniels7.4
Kenneth Walker III5.88Jacory Croskey-Merritt4.9
Zach Charbonnet5.22Jeremy McNichols4.77
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.45Deebo Samuel5.61
Cooper Kupp4.6Zach Ertz5.82
AJ Barner2.75Commanders DST 3.1
Seahawks DST 8.8

Arizona Cardinals
@
Dallas Cowboys
Mon, Nov 3 at 8:15 pm ET •
DAL -2.5, O/U 53.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray7.2Dak Prescott8.9
Zonovan Knight6.1Javonte Williams9.05
Emari Demercado2.38CeeDee Lamb9.2
Marvin Harrison Jr.7.35George Pickens8.3
Michael Wilson2.7Jake Ferguson7.3
Trey McBride8.05Cowboys DST 5.5
Cardinals DST 3.7