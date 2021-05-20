bengals-1400.jpg
Now is the time you should be doing mock drafts. Do as many as you can between now and your real draft. It's the best way to prepare, and you can do all kinds of mock drafts on CBS Sports right here. I love doing mock drafts. If I could, I would do a mock draft every day from the time the Super Bowl ended until kickoff of the following season. I'm a junkie, I admit it. I'm addicted to drafting. My boss thinks it's work to put together these mock drafts, but I have him fooled. This is fun.

The reason to do mock drafts is to learn how you want your real draft to go. You get to practice different strategies -- Zero RB, waiting on a quarterback, double tight ends, multiple kickers (kidding), etc. -- and see what you want to do on your Draft Day.

In this 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports staff, I tried a different strategy from recent drafts. Instead of leaning on running backs early, I went with a wide receiver and a quarterback with two of my first four picks.

Picking from No. 11 overall, I drafted Austin Ekeler and Davante Adams to start my team. I'm excited for Ekeler once again this season, and Adams is falling a little bit with the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers is guaranteed to stay in Green Bay for this season then Adams is likey a top-10 overall selection. Since he could be traded, you might see Adams slip into Round 2, as he did here.

I drafted Chris Carson in Round 3 and then took the first quarterback off the board in Patrick Mahomes in Round 4. Now, we know quarterbacks fall further in industry drafts compared to most of your leagues because we take waiting on the position to an extreme. I usually draft the tenth quarterback or so compared to the first, but I wanted to build my team in a different way.

If I didn't draft Mahomes, I probably would have selected a third running back (Travis Etienne or David Montgomery) or my second receiver (Amari Cooper or Robert Woods). But I wanted the biggest difference maker on the board in Mahomes, and it's always good to draft those kind of players when available.

I like the way my team came together with Chase Edmonds, Zach Moss, Devin Singletary and Joshua Kelley rounding out my backfield behind Ekeler and Carson. Hopefully, one of Moss or Singletary becomes a featured option in Buffalo's backfield (I like Moss the best), and Edmonds has star potential if he can hold off James Conner for the lead role in Arizona. 

My receiving corps along with Adams: Courtland Sutton, Curtis Samuel, Mecole Hardman, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cole Beasley. Sutton should be a steal in Round 6 if he's 100 percent healthy coming off last year's knee injury, especially if the Broncos somehow make a trade for Rodgers. And I love the potential of Hardman as the third receiver in Kansas City and St. Brown as the potential No. 1 receiver in Detroit.

My lone regret is waiting on a tight end, and I went with Zach Ertz in Round 15. We'll see where he ends up playing this season after the Eagles eventually trade or cut him, and hopefully, he lands in a favorable destination (maybe Jacksonville). I also could have selected Cole Kmet, Rob Gronkowski, Tyler Higbee or Blake Jarwin, and all of those tight ends are available on waivers.

You should examine all of the teams in this mock draft, but take a look at Chris Towers' roster since he took a Zero RB approach. Towers started his team from No. 9 overall with Travis Kelce, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Woods, Tyler Lockett and Lamar Jackson before selecting his first running back in Round 7.

His backfield is obviously questionable with Melvin Gordon, Kenyan Drake, Darrell Henderson, Gus Edwards, Sony Michel and Chuba Hubbard, but Towers only needs two of those guys to be successful for this team to be great. And he has Michael Gallup and Rondale Moore also on his bench.

There are many ways to build your Fantasy roster. And doing multiple mock drafts allows you to practice different ways to construct your team before your real draft happens later this summer.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft. 

1. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

2. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

3. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

4. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

7. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor

8. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host

9. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

12. Scott Engel, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 R.J. White C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Andrew Baumhor D. Cook RB MIN
3 Adam Aizer A. Kamara RB NO
4 Jacob Gibbs S. Barkley RB NYG
5 Heath Cummings A. Jones RB GB
6 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
7 Dan Schneier E. Elliott RB DAL
8 Frank Stampfl J. Taylor RB IND
9 Chris Towers T. Kelce TE KC
10 Dave Richard N. Chubb RB CLE
11 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC
12 Scott Engel C. Akers RB LAR
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Scott Engel T. Hill WR KC
14 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB
15 Dave Richard J. Mixon RB CIN
16 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO
17 Frank Stampfl A. Brown WR TEN
18 Dan Schneier S. Diggs WR BUF
19 Meron Berkson D. Hopkins WR ARI
20 Heath Cummings D. Swift RB DET
21 Jacob Gibbs J. Jefferson WR MIN
22 Adam Aizer N. Harris RB PIT
23 Andrew Baumhor C. Ridley WR ATL
24 R.J. White A. Gibson RB WAS
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 R.J. White D. Waller TE LV
26 Andrew Baumhor G. Kittle TE SF
27 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
28 Jacob Gibbs K. Allen WR LAC
29 Heath Cummings T. McLaurin WR WAS
30 Meron Berkson C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
31 Dan Schneier J. Dobbins RB BAL
32 Frank Stampfl M. Sanders RB PHI
33 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
34 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
35 Jamey Eisenberg C. Carson RB SEA
36 Scott Engel M. Evans WR TB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Scott Engel D. Montgomery RB CHI
38 Jamey Eisenberg P. Mahomes QB KC
39 Dave Richard T. Etienne RB JAC
40 Chris Towers R. Woods WR LAR
41 Frank Stampfl A. Cooper WR DAL
42 Dan Schneier A. Thielen WR MIN
43 Meron Berkson C. Godwin WR TB
44 Heath Cummings J. Jacobs RB LV
45 Jacob Gibbs D. Moore WR CAR
46 Adam Aizer J. Chase WR CIN
47 Andrew Baumhor C. Kupp WR LAR
48 R.J. White M. Gaskin RB MIA
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 R.J. White C. Lamb WR DAL
50 Andrew Baumhor M. Davis RB ATL
51 Adam Aizer D. Johnson WR PIT
52 Jacob Gibbs T. Hockenson TE DET
53 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
54 Meron Berkson K. Golladay WR NYG
55 Dan Schneier J. Williams RB DEN
56 Frank Stampfl K. Hunt RB CLE
57 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
58 Dave Richard C. Claypool WR PIT
59 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edmonds RB ARI
60 Scott Engel K. Pitts TE ATL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Scott Engel J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
62 Jamey Eisenberg C. Sutton WR DEN
63 Dave Richard J. Allen QB BUF
64 Chris Towers L. Jackson QB BAL
65 Frank Stampfl K. Murray QB ARI
66 Dan Schneier B. Aiyuk WR SF
67 Meron Berkson D. Prescott QB DAL
68 Heath Cummings D. Chark WR JAC
69 Jacob Gibbs R. Mostert RB SF
70 Adam Aizer J. Conner RB ARI
71 Andrew Baumhor D. Smith WR PHI
72 R.J. White T. Higgins WR CIN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 R.J. White B. Cooks WR HOU
74 Andrew Baumhor T. Boyd WR CIN
75 Adam Aizer D. Goedert TE PHI
76 Jacob Gibbs R. Anderson WR CAR
77 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB SEA
78 Meron Berkson O. Beckham WR CLE
79 Dan Schneier M. Carter RB NYJ
80 Frank Stampfl W. Fuller WR MIA
81 Chris Towers M. Gordon RB DEN
82 Dave Richard L. Fournette RB TB
83 Jamey Eisenberg C. Samuel WR WAS
84 Scott Engel J. Herbert QB LAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Scott Engel D. Samuel WR SF
86 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Moss RB BUF
87 Dave Richard M. Brown WR BAL
88 Chris Towers K. Drake RB LV
89 Frank Stampfl J. Jeudy WR DEN
90 Dan Schneier J. Landry WR CLE
91 Meron Berkson D. Johnson RB HOU
92 Heath Cummings A. Brown WR TB
93 Jacob Gibbs J. Robinson RB JAC
94 Adam Aizer D. Harris RB NE
95 Andrew Baumhor T. Cohen RB CHI
96 R.J. White L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 R.J. White C. Davis WR NYJ
98 Andrew Baumhor J. Waddle WR MIA
99 Adam Aizer J. Brown WR LV
100 Jacob Gibbs J. Hurts QB PHI
101 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND
102 Meron Berkson N. Fant TE DEN
103 Dan Schneier T. Sermon RB SF
104 Frank Stampfl I. Smith TE MIN
105 Chris Towers M. Gallup WR DAL
106 Dave Richard M. Pittman WR IND
107 Jamey Eisenberg D. Singletary RB BUF
108 Scott Engel D. Parker WR MIA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Scott Engel R. Jones RB TB
110 Jamey Eisenberg M. Hardman WR KC
111 Dave Richard R. Tonyan TE GB
112 Chris Towers G. Edwards RB BAL
113 Frank Stampfl M. Jones WR JAC
114 Dan Schneier L. Thomas TE WAS
115 Meron Berkson J. Williams RB DET
116 Heath Cummings J. White RB NE
117 Jacob Gibbs L. Murray RB NO
118 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB GB
119 Andrew Baumhor N. Hines RB IND
120 R.J. White A. Dillon RB GB
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 R.J. White J. McKissic RB WAS
122 Andrew Baumhor G. Bernard RB TB
123 Adam Aizer T. Pollard RB DAL
124 Jacob Gibbs R. Bateman WR BAL
125 Heath Cummings T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
126 Meron Berkson D. Mooney WR CHI
127 Dan Schneier J. Reagor WR PHI
128 Frank Stampfl J. Wilson RB SF
129 Chris Towers D. Henderson RB LAR
130 Dave Richard M. Williams WR LAC
131 Jamey Eisenberg A. St. Brown WR DET
132 Scott Engel R. Stevenson RB NE
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Scott Engel J. Reynolds WR TEN
134 Jamey Eisenberg C. Beasley WR BUF
135 Dave Richard J. Smith TE NE
136 Chris Towers R. Moore WR ARI
137 Frank Stampfl K. Gainwell RB PHI
138 Dan Schneier H. Ruggs III WR LV
139 Meron Berkson T. Coleman RB NYJ
140 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN
141 Jacob Gibbs P. Campbell WR IND
142 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers WR GB
143 Andrew Baumhor D. Watson QB HOU
144 R.J. White R. Penny RB SEA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 R.J. White M. Brown RB MIA
146 Andrew Baumhor J. Burrow QB CIN
147 Adam Aizer T. Brady QB TB
148 Jacob Gibbs S. Shepard WR NYG
149 Heath Cummings D. Evans RB TEN
150 Meron Berkson M. Gesicki TE MIA
151 Dan Schneier M. Stafford QB LAR
152 Frank Stampfl G. Davis WR BUF
153 Chris Towers S. Michel RB NE
154 Dave Richard Rams DST LAR
155 Jamey Eisenberg Football Team DST WAS
156 Scott Engel M. Ryan QB ATL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Scott Engel D. Mims WR NYJ
158 Jamey Eisenberg J. Kelley RB LAC
159 Dave Richard S. Perine RB CIN
160 Chris Towers C. Hubbard RB CAR
161 Frank Stampfl H. Henry TE NE
162 Dan Schneier T. Hill QB NO
163 Meron Berkson N. Agholor WR NE
164 Heath Cummings T. Smith WR NO
165 Jacob Gibbs E. Moore WR NYJ
166 Adam Aizer E. Engram TE NYG
167 Andrew Baumhor M. Mack RB IND
168 R.J. White Ravens DST BAL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 R.J. White T. Lawrence QB JAC
170 Andrew Baumhor 49ers DST SF
171 Adam Aizer Buccaneers DST TB
172 Jacob Gibbs Chiefs DST KC
173 Heath Cummings Broncos DST DEN
174 Meron Berkson Steelers DST PIT
175 Dan Schneier Patriots DST NE
176 Frank Stampfl Dolphins DST MIA
177 Chris Towers Colts DST IND
178 Dave Richard A. Trautman TE NO
179 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Ertz TE PHI
180 Scott Engel Seahawks DST SEA
Team by Team
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 A. Gibson RB WAS
3 25 D. Waller TE LV
4 48 M. Gaskin RB MIA
5 49 C. Lamb WR DAL
6 72 T. Higgins WR CIN
7 73 B. Cooks WR HOU
8 96 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
9 97 C. Davis WR NYJ
10 120 A. Dillon RB GB
11 121 J. McKissic RB WAS
12 144 R. Penny RB SEA
13 145 M. Brown RB MIA
14 168 Ravens DST BAL
15 169 T. Lawrence QB JAC
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 2 D. Cook RB MIN
2 23 C. Ridley WR ATL
3 26 G. Kittle TE SF
4 47 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 50 M. Davis RB ATL
6 71 D. Smith WR PHI
7 74 T. Boyd WR CIN
8 95 T. Cohen RB CHI
9 98 J. Waddle WR MIA
10 119 N. Hines RB IND
11 122 G. Bernard RB TB
12 143 D. Watson QB HOU
13 146 J. Burrow QB CIN
14 167 M. Mack RB IND
15 170 49ers DST SF
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 N. Harris RB PIT
3 27 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 46 J. Chase WR CIN
5 51 D. Johnson WR PIT
6 70 J. Conner RB ARI
7 75 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 94 D. Harris RB NE
9 99 J. Brown WR LV
10 118 A. Rodgers QB GB
11 123 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 142 A. Rodgers WR GB
13 147 T. Brady QB TB
14 166 E. Engram TE NYG
15 171 Buccaneers DST TB
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 4 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 21 J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 28 K. Allen WR LAC
4 45 D. Moore WR CAR
5 52 T. Hockenson TE DET
6 69 R. Mostert RB SF
7 76 R. Anderson WR CAR
8 93 J. Robinson RB JAC
9 100 J. Hurts QB PHI
10 117 L. Murray RB NO
11 124 R. Bateman WR BAL
12 141 P. Campbell WR IND
13 148 S. Shepard WR NYG
14 165 E. Moore WR NYJ
15 172 Chiefs DST KC
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Jones RB GB
2 20 D. Swift RB DET
3 29 T. McLaurin WR WAS
4 44 J. Jacobs RB LV
5 53 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 68 D. Chark WR JAC
7 77 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 92 A. Brown WR TB
9 101 T. Hilton WR IND
10 116 J. White RB NE
11 125 T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
12 140 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 149 D. Evans RB TEN
14 164 T. Smith WR NO
15 173 Broncos DST DEN
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Henry RB TEN
2 19 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 30 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
4 43 C. Godwin WR TB
5 54 K. Golladay WR NYG
6 67 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 78 O. Beckham WR CLE
8 91 D. Johnson RB HOU
9 102 N. Fant TE DEN
10 115 J. Williams RB DET
11 126 D. Mooney WR CHI
12 139 T. Coleman RB NYJ
13 150 M. Gesicki TE MIA
14 163 N. Agholor WR NE
15 174 Steelers DST PIT
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 7 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 18 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 31 J. Dobbins RB BAL
4 42 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 55 J. Williams RB DEN
6 66 B. Aiyuk WR SF
7 79 M. Carter RB NYJ
8 90 J. Landry WR CLE
9 103 T. Sermon RB SF
10 114 L. Thomas TE WAS
11 127 J. Reagor WR PHI
12 138 H. Ruggs III WR LV
13 151 M. Stafford QB LAR
14 162 T. Hill QB NO
15 175 Patriots DST NE
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Taylor RB IND
2 17 A. Brown WR TEN
3 32 M. Sanders RB PHI
4 41 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 56 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 65 K. Murray QB ARI
7 80 W. Fuller WR MIA
8 89 J. Jeudy WR DEN
9 104 I. Smith TE MIN
10 113 M. Jones WR JAC
11 128 J. Wilson RB SF
12 137 K. Gainwell RB PHI
13 152 G. Davis WR BUF
14 161 H. Henry TE NE
15 176 Dolphins DST MIA
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Kelce TE KC
2 16 M. Thomas WR NO
3 33 J. Jones WR ATL
4 40 R. Woods WR LAR
5 57 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 64 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 81 M. Gordon RB DEN
8 88 K. Drake RB LV
9 105 M. Gallup WR DAL
10 112 G. Edwards RB BAL
11 129 D. Henderson RB LAR
12 136 R. Moore WR ARI
13 153 S. Michel RB NE
14 160 C. Hubbard RB CAR
15 177 Colts DST IND
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 10 N. Chubb RB CLE
2 15 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 34 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 39 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 58 C. Claypool WR PIT
6 63 J. Allen QB BUF
7 82 L. Fournette RB TB
8 87 M. Brown WR BAL
9 106 M. Pittman WR IND
10 111 R. Tonyan TE GB
11 130 M. Williams WR LAC
12 135 J. Smith TE NE
13 154 Rams DST LAR
14 159 S. Perine RB CIN
15 178 A. Trautman TE NO
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 11 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 14 D. Adams WR GB
3 35 C. Carson RB SEA
4 38 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 59 C. Edmonds RB ARI
6 62 C. Sutton WR DEN
7 83 C. Samuel WR WAS
8 86 Z. Moss RB BUF
9 107 D. Singletary RB BUF
10 110 M. Hardman WR KC
11 131 A. St. Brown WR DET
12 134 C. Beasley WR BUF
13 155 Football Team DST WAS
14 158 J. Kelley RB LAC
15 179 Z. Ertz TE PHI
Scott Engel
Rd Pk Player
1 12 C. Akers RB LAR
2 13 T. Hill WR KC
3 36 M. Evans WR TB
4 37 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 60 K. Pitts TE ATL
6 61 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
7 84 J. Herbert QB LAC
8 85 D. Samuel WR SF
9 108 D. Parker WR MIA
10 109 R. Jones RB TB
11 132 R. Stevenson RB NE
12 133 J. Reynolds WR TEN
13 156 M. Ryan QB ATL
14 157 D. Mims WR NYJ
15 180 Seahawks DST SEA