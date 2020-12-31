I went over my first-draft QB rankings for the 2021 Fantasy Football season yesterday, and now it's time for running back. And I've gotta be honest: I'm a little nervous. At quarterback, the stakes are relatively low; it's a position with a lot of viable starting options, so if you miss on one, there's usually someone else you can fall back on. If you miss on your star running backs, it could really cost you.

Which means you don't want to mess up. That doesn't mean you have to invest heavily at running back -- the fact that running backs tend to miss more than other positions is a good argument against investing heavily in them. That being said, looking ahead to 2021, I think I'm going to have a lot riding on my early-round running backs. My ideal strategy right now looks something like this: Grab at least one, maybe two, running backs along with one of the three elite tight ends with my first three picks, and then basically ignore those positions until the double-digit rounds. I have 22 running backs in the top 30 of my overall rankings, because the position is unusually heavy with young, dynamic, every-down backs, and those are the only guys you should really be investing in. The reason why I want two backs in with my first two picks? Just eight of my next 40 players are running backs. It gets barren quickly, and I don't want to feel like I have to reach for someone who isn't good just because I feel like I "need" a running back.

If you read Monday's newsletter, you know why: The middle class at running back is the worst place to invest your picks. Round 3 through 8 is where the busts lives, and it's where you should be getting your wide receivers and maybe quarterback from. Check out my running back rankings below, with a breakdown for the top-24 plus the next 24 in the rankings and let me know where you disagree by emailing me at Chris.Towers@CBSinteractive.com -- I'm sure you'll find plenty, so make your case!

Before all that, here's a quick rundown of the latest injuries and news for those of you playing in Week 17. The following players missed practice Wednesday: Alex Smith (calf), Antonio Gibson (toe), Le'Veon Bell (knee), Cam Akers (ankle), Chase Edmonds (hip), Terry McLaurin (ankle), Robby Anderson (groin), Julio Jones (hamstring), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), D.J. Chark (shin), Dallas Goedert (calf), Evan Engram (ankle)

Additionally, Patrick Mahomes is joining Ben Roethlisberger in sitting out Week 17 to rest for the playoffs, while Mike Davis (ankle) and Christian McCaffrey (quad) were ruled out for the Panthers, meaning Rodney Smith will likely start against the Saints. Kyler Murray is expected to play through his leg injury, but Keenan Allen (hamstring) probably won't; neither will Cooper Kupp, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, nor Dalvin Cook, who is dealing with a personal matter.

For more Week 17 help, check out Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and Dave Richard's Starts & Sits, Sleepers & Busts. And for more, Heath Cummings' QB, RB, WR, and TE previews are here. Now, here's what RB looks like for 2021 -- to me, at least.

Too-Early 2021 RB Rankings

We'll have everyone's full rankings for every position on CBSSports.com next week, but I'll be giving you all the first look at my rankings this week, continuing with running backs here. To build my first set of rankings for 2021, I put together a quick, rough projection for each team, based on an estimate of total play volume, run-pass split, touch share and other pertinent details. It's not perfect; it will be adjusted as the offseason goes on and I can incorporate more data from the 2020 season, but it's a good starting point.

At running back, I try to focus on players who catch passes, because it ensures a player will be involve no matter what the game flow is, and because ... well, you get points for catches. I know that seems obvious, but you would be surprised by how controversial things can get when discussing how to rank running backs who don't case passes. Even in Non-PPR leagues, those receptions are generally plays the back wouldn't have touched the ball on otherwise, so you still want pass catchers, all other things being equal. There's no magic number I'm looking for, but ideally I want a back who catches at least 50 passes while having a robust rushing role as well. And I'll tend to downgrade those who don't.

Here's my top 36 right now. A lot can and will change in the next few months leading up to free agency and the draft, but this is where I'm at right now. And, by the way, I'm ranking for PPR leagues here: