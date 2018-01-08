Fantasy Football Coaching Carousel Analysis: Matt Nagy tabbed to lead Bears

With quarterback Mitchell Trubisky the face of the franchise, the Bears opted to go down a familiar road with their coaching choices and make a former coordinator a first-time head coach in Matt Nagy. Every coach the Bears have hired since George Halas stepped down – with the exception of John Fox – has been an NFL first-timer with coordinating experience.

The good news is Nagy, a former quarterback, is qualified to work hand-in-hand with Trubisky. Many of the ways we've seen Alex Smith used over the past few seasons should be applicable to the second-year quarterback. Plus word has it Nagy loved Trubisky coming out of the NFL Draft:

Here is a great piece of intel: Source close to Matt Nagy tells @ESPN1000 that Nagy loved Trubisky in 2017 NFL Draft and the Chiefs loved him. Nagy has stayed close to him during this season. Nagy believes you can win big with Trubisky. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) January 4, 2018

The bad news is Nagy has all of six games of experience calling plays in the NFL, and it might not even be that many considering rumors following the Chiefs' playoff loss that he didn't call the shots for the entire game – Andy Reid covered for him saying, "He called the good ones and I called the bad ones."

So it's probably not fair to come up with tendencies for Nagy and how it will relate to Fantasy Football since there's not a long track record to go off of. But here it is anyway, from the Chiefs last six overall:

Playcalling ratio: 42 percent run, 58 percent pass

Running back rushes per game: 21.2

Percentage of receptions to running back: 24 percent



Percentage of receptions to tight ends: 29 percent



Percentage of receptions to wide receivers: 47 percent

This is right in line with what you'd expect from a playcaller from Andy Reid's coaching tree. Reid is a disciple of the West Coast offense, designed to utilize players at all positions and put them in place to make plays after the catch. It's not only an offense Trubisky should do well in, but it's also one he has experience in – the Bears ran West Coast stuff last year.

Nagy should have no problems with the run game he's inherited, anchored by Jordan Howard, but young players like Tarik Cohen and Adam Shaheen are who should have opportunities to genuinely flourish under Nagy. He could easily see Cohen as a De'Anthony Thomas/Tyreek Hill type, while Shaheen has huge size and plenty of athleticism like Travis Kelce.

The bigger questions will be around the receivers Trubisky will throw to in 2017, particularly after a season where Kendall Wright led the Bears in receiving yards. One free agent to keep an eye on (but not necessarily get excited about) is Albert Wilson, who had his best season in 2017 with the Chiefs. He could especially help the Bears offense get acclimated to Nagy's style since he's worked with him for the past few years. Jeremy Maclin could be another target if the Ravens cut him this offseason.

But it'll take a big-time receiver to truly give Trubisky a shot at becoming Fantasy relevant in Year Two, regardless of how successful Nagy is as a playcaller.