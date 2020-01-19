Fantasy Football Conference Championship Injury Report Update: Few big issues to report

We're down to the NFL's version of the Final Four, and both games Sunday should serve as excellent appetizers to the Super Bowl LIV main course in two weeks. Part of what will make the pair of conference championship matchups intriguing is that each team will be at near full strength, especially at the skill positions, which naturally carry the greatest import for Fantasy. Without further ado, let's see where the handful of names carrying injury designations stand as of Sunday morning:

Wild Card Round Preview Injury Report Update

Running back injuries LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Injury Illness McCoy is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Titans after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Despite his stellar track record, McCoy's potential absence at this point doesn't carry anywhere near the same weight it once would have, considering the veteran didn't play in either of the final two regular-season games and logged all of one snap in last Sunday's divisional-round win over the Texans despite being at full health. Damien Williams figures to continue seeing the overwhelming majority of the Chiefs' backfield work, with rookie Darwin Thompson on hand as a little-used complementary option. Danny Vitale FB GB Green Bay • #45

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Knee Vitale is questionable for Sunday's conference championship battle against the 49ers, but he did turn in a trio of limited practices this week. Vitale is the only true fullback on Green Bay's roster, so an absence could make a difficult matchup for Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams even more treacherous.

Wide receiver injuries Adam Humphries WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle Humphries is questionable for Sunday's showdown versus the Chiefs after managing to turn in limited practices all week. A return by Humphries would give Ryan Tannehill his regular No. 3 receiver for a game in which Tennessee could be forced into passing more than usual in order to keep up with Kansas City's high-powered offense.

Key Defensive Players

Cornerbacks

The Titans' Adoree' Jackson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's conference championship clash with the Chiefs after a week of limited practices. Jackson compiled eight tackles (six solo) and a pair of defensed passes in the regular-season meeting versus Kansas City, and his presence would certainly be welcome against their high-octane, Patrick Mahomes-led passing attack.

Safeties

The Packers activated Raven Greene (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday. Greene only played in the first two games of the season before suffering his injury, but he's been practicing since early January. Green was playing starter's snaps before getting hurt in that Week 2 contest against the Vikings, but the extent of his participation Sunday remains to be seen.

Defensive Linemen

The Chiefs' Chris Jones (calf) is questionable for Sunday's conference championship battle against the Titans and managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per Sunday morning reports, Jones will test out the calf in pregame warmups, a practice he engaged in last week and that helped determine he wasn't close to ready to take on the Texans. If he's able to suit up this week, Jones figures to be integral to the Chiefs' efforts in slowing down Derrick Henry, who gained 188 yards and scored a pair of rushing scores in the regular-season meeting versus Kansas City.

Linebackers

The Titans' Jayon Brown (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. Brown missed the divisional-round win over the Ravens last Saturday night with the injury. Teammate Rashaan Evans (foot) is carrying the same designation and followed the same practice participation regimen as Brown this week.