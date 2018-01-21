Fantasy Football Conference Championship Injury Report Update: Tom Brady's injury looms over everything

The injury report for Sunday's conference championships may be short on names, but it's long on star power. Tom Brady's appearance on the medical report appears to be somewhat more than cursory for a change, while the running back and receiver positions have notable fantasy pieces among the walking wounded as well. Let's dive into the latest heading into the Sunday that will decide this season's Super Bowl participants:

Quarterback

Tom Brady's gashed right thumb has garnered its fair share of headlines this past week, and with good reason. Unlike the future Hall of Famer's multitude of appearances on injury reports over the years, there appears to be a bit more concern than usual about the quarterback's status heading into the Patriots' biggest game of the season to date. Brady sandwiched two limited practices – the first coming when he suffered the injury – around a missed Thursday session leading up to Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars. He's been decidedly and understandably vague about his injury, which reportedly resulted in a gusher of blood and required four stitches to close. However, reporters present at practice Friday noted Brady threw the ball well during that day's session and is very much considered on the probable side of questionable. As per Sunday morning reports, he may wear a glove on his throwing hand to ensure his stitches remain intact during the contest, although that isn't a certainty and Brady is hoping to avoid doing so. The weather may be the determining factor in that regard according to reports, as cold-enough temperatures could force him to don the protection.



In the highly unlikely scenario that Brady can't suit up, New England's quest for a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance would be in the hands of veteran Brian Hoyer, who completed 123 of 211 passes for 1,287 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions with the 49ers and Patriots this season. Naturally, the fantasy prospects of virtually all of the Patriots' skill position players would consequently take a hit.



Barring an unforeseen development, Sam Bradford, who was activated from injured reserve last Saturday, should once again serve as Case Keenum's backup in Sunday's NFC championship game versus the Eagles, which would saddle Teddy Bridgewater with an inactive designation for the second straight week.



Running back

The Patriots nearly have a monopoly on notable injuries leading into Championship Weekend. Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee, both of whom missed last Sunday's AFC divisional-round win over the Titans with knee injuries, are listed as questionable to face the Jaguars in the AFC championship game after practicing in limited fashion all week.



As per late Saturday night reports, Burkhead is expected to make his return in his usual complementary role alongside Dion Lewis, while Gillislee's status is significantly gloomier. The fifth-year veteran may have made sufficient progress from his sprained ligament to suit up, but given that he was a healthy scratch in Weeks 10-15 during the regular season and Burkhead appears set to play, he's expected to be listed as inactive. Meanwhile, Burkhead's expected return potentially puts a dent in Lewis' touchdown upside, considering the former logged 16 red-zone rushing touches this season (10 of which came in his final four regular-season games), including seven from the five-yard line and in.



Wide receiver

The Vikings' Adam Thielen (lower back) opened NFC championship game prep with a missed Wednesday practice before wrapping up the week with a pair of limited sessions. The fourth-year wideout hauled in six of nine targets for 74 yards in last Sunday's miracle divisional-round win over the Saints while playing 77 snaps. That activity level, combined with beat writer reports that implied that Wednesday's absence was essentially maintenance-related, strongly points to him taking the field in full capacity despite his questionable designation. Sunday morning reports confirm that notion, although sources also say that Thielen is still experiencing some significant discomfort. Therefore, if an unexpected setback were to occur in pregame warmups, the likes of veteran Jarius Wright, Laquon Treadwell and Michael Floyd would all presumably see bumps in playing time. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and even tailback Jerick McKinnon would be candidates for upticks in targets.



Key defensive players